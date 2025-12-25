The World of James McCune Smith
The Merry Christmas Time
James McCune Smith's first Christmas editorial for the Anglo-African
Dec 25
Amy M Cools
James McCune Smith: A Man for All Seasons
When I first came across James McCune Smith and his writings in 2018, I was quickly hooked.
Dec 24
Amy M Cools
A Philosophical Pike
An essay for the Weekly Anglo-African
Dec 20
Amy M Cools
Speech of James McCune Smith at the Anniversary Meeting of the American Anti-Slavery Society, 8 May 1838
~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in…
Dec 16
Amy M Cools
Sites Associated with James McCune Smith and Family in New York City #10
Thomas Thomas, Kitchen Appliance Maker & Supplier
Dec 10
Amy M Cools
Four Advertisements for James McCune Smith’s Medical Practice and Pharmacy
~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in…
Dec 6
Amy M Cools
November 2025
Case of Croup. (Death by Traumatic Hemorrhage.)
A Medical Case Report by James McCune Smith
Nov 27
Amy M Cools
To the River Clyde (Scotland)
A Poem by James McCune Smith
Nov 18
Amy M Cools
Charles Dickens, the Five Points, and James McCune Smith
Hello again dear readers!
Nov 11
Amy M Cools
July 2025
Sites Associated with James McCune Smith and Family in New York City #9
Baillière’s
Jul 29
Amy M Cools
An Address Delivered by James M. Smith, Aged 11 Years, in the New York African Free School, to General Lafayette, on the Day He Visited the…
Again, it’s been a little while since I’ve been able to write a new post for this site.
Jul 23
Amy M Cools
“A Young American”
James McCune Smith’s Letter to the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle
Jul 4
Amy M Cools
