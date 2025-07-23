Again, it’s been a little while since I’ve been able to write a new post for this site. I was in Lisbon last week for the Transatlantic Studies Association Conference. I delivered a paper on James McCune Smith’s letter from ‘A Young American’ as part of an excellent panel organized by my postdoctoral mentor Clare Elliott. It was a wonderful few days! And now, I’m still extremely busy editing down my massive biography manuscript.

So, in the meantime, I’m sharing the first entry in my (draft) edited compilation of McCune Smith’s works. This is a sneak peak into what the published version will be like, now planned as a digital project. When I started this project years ago and started pursuing it full-time as my British Academy postdoctoral project, I still envisioned it as a print volume or multi-volume work. But now, with over 540 entries (and counting!) the collection has become massive. Even if a publisher wanted to publish such a large work, it would be very expensive and thus, inaccessible to many. Plus, I expect more works to be identified and added over the years. So, I think a digital project - like the digital edition of the Frederick Douglass Papers - is the way to go.

So, without further ado, here’s the first entry.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: An Address Delivered by James M. Smith, Aged 11 Years, in the New York African Free School, to General Lafayette, on the Day He Visited the Institution Sept 10th, 1824

Co-author(s): Text probably partly or fully authored by African Free School instructor Charles C. Andrews; the calligraphy and handwriting are James McCune Smith’s.

Date: September 1824

Source: Charles C. Andrews and James McCune Smith, ‘An Address Delivered by James M. Smith, Aged 11 Years, in the New York African Free School, to General Lafayette, on the Day He Visited the Institution Sept 10th, 1824’, in New-York African Free School Records, vol. 4: Penmanship and Drawing Studies, 1816–1826 (New York, 1826), https://nyheritage.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28530, The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society

Transcribed: Amy M Cools, updated 23 July 2025

Text:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An Address[1] Delivered by James M. Smith, Aged 11 Years, [2] in the New York African Free School, [3] to General Lafayette, on the day he visited the institution Sept 10th, 1824 [4]

GENERAL LA FAYETTE. In behalf of myself and fellow schoolmates, may I be permitted to express our sincere and respectful gratitude to you for the condescension you have manifested this day, in visiting this institution, which is one of the noble specimens of New York Philanthropy. Here, Sir, you behold hundreds of the poor children of Africa sharing with those of a lighter hue, in the blessings of education, and while, it will be our pleasure to remember the great deeds you have done for America, it will be our delight also to cherish the memory of General La Fayette as a friend to African emancipation,[5] and as a member of this institution.[6]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The General’s reply: “I thank you, my dear child”

[1] In his history of the African Free Schools, Charles Andrews listed McCune Smith’s address to General Lafayette among quality works by his students that were ‘exhibited to the American Convention held at Baltimore, November of 1828.’ They also included two more by McCune Smith, more than by any other student: a ‘Journal of a voyage from Boston to Madeira, an exercise in the navigation class… a remarkably neat production’ and a ‘likeness of Benjamin Franklin.’ Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (New York: Mahlon Day, 1830), 61. The American Convention for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and Improving the Condition of the African Race was a loose affiliation of anti-slavery societies from various states and localities that met in convention twenty-four times between 1794 and 1829. See The American Convention for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and Improving the Condition of the African Race: Minutes, Constitution, Addresses, Memorials, Resolutions, Reports, Committees and Anti-Slavery Tracts, vol. One: First to Tenth Convention 1794-1805 (New York: Bergman Publishers, 1969), vii–viii. There are two additional copies of this address, with slightly different texts at the end of each. One copy has the postscript ‘Written by James M. Smith Aged 11 Years / C.C. Andrews Teacher,’ and another copy is less elaborately rendered and doesn’t include Lafayette’s reply.

[2] James McCune Smith was a precocious student. His teacher, Charles C. Andrews, and the trustees of the African Free School recognized his talent, regularly granting McCune Smith awards for his scholarly performance and choosing him for special tasks due to his ability. Selecting McCune Smith to represent the school by delivering this address on its behalf was only one example, though the most exciting. (McCune Smith later recalled repeating the address soon afterwards to people onboard a steamboat bound for Philadelphia, and that the twenty-five cents given to him by passengers were his ‘first earnings,’ which he was proud to present to his mother Lavinia.) When McCune Smith was nine years old, he performed a dialogue with classmate William Hill, written by Andrews, on an 1822 examination day. Andrews included it in his History among notable student performances. In the last two months or so of his thirteenth year, McCune Smith was also given the responsibility of running Andrews’ classroom when he fell severely ill. The African Free School employed the Lancasterian model of instruction, an economical but effective method of teaching in which one or a few educators could conduct the education of a large class of students of many grade levels with the help of student assistants, called monitors. Monitors helped instruct less advanced students. By the time he was chosen to run the school, McCune Smith had been appointed Monitor General, second in command under the headmaster, so to speak, and helped supervise all the other monitors. The trustees of the school stopped by regularly to see how McCune Smith and the school were getting on and were highly satisfied with his performance. See Charles C. Andrews, ‘A Dialogue: Spoken by Jas. M. Smith and William Hill at a Public Exam in 1822. Written for the Occasion by C.C.A Teacher’, in Addresses and Pieces Spoken at Examinations, 1818-1826, vol. 3 (New York, 1826), 45–50, https://cdm16694.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28491; New-York African Free-School, Reports of the Visiting Committee, 1820-1831, vol. 2 (New York, 1832), 101, 103–10; Andrews, History, 60–61, 136–38; James McCune Smith, ‘Letter from Communipaw [12 January 1859]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 21 January 1859; Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865; David W. Blight, ‘In Search of Learning, Liberty, and Self Definition: James McCune Smith and the Ordeal of the Antebellum Black Intellectual’, Afro-Americans in New York Life and History 9, no. 2 (1985): 8; Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (New Haven: Yale University Press, 2011), 83–84; Sarah L. H. Gronningsater, The Rising Generation: Gradual Abolition, Black Legal Culture, and the Making of National Freedom (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2024), 103.

[3] James McCune Smith attended African Free School no. 2 on Mulberry Street, as his former schoolmate and friend Robert Hamilton wrote in his obituary for McCune Smith. See Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’. McCune Smith’s friend Philip A. Bell recalled that McCune Smith had attended the African Free School on William Street (AFS no. 1), but other sources (including McCune Smith’s writings) indicate that this is incorrect. Bell apparently misremembered which street this location of the African Free School was on; the previous location was on William Street. See Andrews, History, 18–24; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 21–22; Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator (San Francisco, CA), 22 December 1865; Philip A. Bell, ‘Underground Railroad in New York: No. 2’, The Elevator (San Francisco, CA), 29 March 1873.

[4] The Revolutionary War hero and French aristocrat the Marquis de la Fayette (popularly known as Lafayette) was on a two-year tour of the United States at the invitation of the United States government when he visited the African Free School. On 10 September 1824, Lafayette and his entourage, made up mostly of philanthropic women, toured many public schools in New York City. Lafayette’s secretary later wrote that they found the African Free School visit the most interesting. See ‘The Nation’s Guest’, New-York Spectator, 14 September 1824; Auguste Levasseur, Lafayette in America in 1824 and 1825: Or, Journal of a Voyage to the United States, trans. John D. Godman, vol. I (Philadelphia: Carey and Lea, 1829), 10; Andrews, History, 50–52.

[5] Lafayette was a committed abolitionist. See ‘Tableau des Membres de la Société des Amis des Noirs: Année 1789’, in La Révolution Française et l’Abolition de l’Esclavage, vol. VI (Paris: Éd. d’histoire sociale, 1968), 193.

[6] Lafayette was an honorary member of the New-York Manumission Society, which established and ran the African Free Schools. See Andrews, History, 7–8, 14–15, 50.