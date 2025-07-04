Photo by Amy M. Cools. Image reproduced with the permission of the National Library of Scotland. From the Glasgow Chronicle , 18 January 1833. Shelfmark SCB.Wall.2/107.

(This is an updated version of my second post for this Substack. It includes new remarks, one correction, and new details, some of which I subsequently discovered when doing research for my McCune Smith biography and others that I’ve since decided should be included. I’m publishing it because I think it’s apropos for the anniversary of the United States’ founding. Happy Fourth of July, everyone!)

My biography of James McCune Smith will begin where his life story began, and where most of his life story took place: in New York City. But this installment tells a Glasgow story, a city that also proved immensely influential in McCune Smith’s life. As his friend Frederick Douglass wrote, (when describing how McCune Smith was his biggest influence among ‘the brave and intelligent men of color all over the United States’), ‘[E]ducated in Scotland, and breathing the free air of that country, he came back to his native land with ideas of liberty which placed him in advance of most of his fellow citizens of African descent.’[1] It also just so happens that this piece was written by an American living in Scotland, about a piece written by an American living in Scotland. It was also in Scotland that I first came across McCune Smith, and I found him the most fascinating historical person I had come across in a very, very long time. My fascination has never abated. I’m guessing, dear readers, that many of you feel the same way.

McCune Smith earned three degrees from the University of Glasgow: Bachelor of Arts (1835), Master of Arts (1836), and Doctor of Medicine (1837).[2] He went abroad to pursue a higher education because his applications to American colleges were rejected on account of race. It may seem extraordinary that McCune Smith went all the way to Europe to receive a college education. But he was ambitious – and his mentors and tutors, Rev. Peter Williams, Jr. and Rev. John Frederick Schroeder, were ambitious for him. But it was his first mentor and pastor Williams who helped McCune Smith apply to colleges in the United States, and Williams who helped get him into the University of Glasgow.[3] The idea to apply to that university was likely suggested by Archibald MacLay, a minister who had emigrated to New York from Glasgow and who, in 1809, founded the Baptist church on Mulberry Street near Chatham, just a few blocks from St Philip’s. MacLay knew many Glaswegian abolitionists, including longtime friends Ralph Wardlaw and Greville Ewing.[4] Glasgow and its university proved to be a welcoming, nurturing place for McCune Smith. The city had a thriving abolitionist movement[5] and a very large majority of the University’s students and professors had recently signed a petition to Parliament for the immediate and total abolition of slavery in British colonies.[6]

As I have written elsewhere, McCune Smith was amazed and delighted at the lack of racial prejudice he experienced in Britain and commented on it frequently in his writings. After he arrived at the Broomielaw quay in Glasgow on 16 September 1832, he quickly connected with the city’s abolitionists. Near the end of the following year, McCune Smith became a founding member of a new abolitionist society, the Glasgow Emancipation Society. It supplanted the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society with an expanded mission: rather than focusing its attention on putting a final end to slavery in the British colonies (Parliament had approved a plan to gradually end slavery that summer, with compensation to slaveholders[7]), it was committed to ending every form of slavery wherever it existed.[8]

In the meantime, McCune Smith had added his voice to the public debate over slavery and how it should be ended. When McCune Smith arrived in Britain in late summer 1832, Elliott Cresson had already begun making the rounds there, giving speeches and raising money on behalf of the American Colonization Society (ACS). The ACS’s mission was to fund and facilitate the expatriation of free African Americans to colonies in Africa, ostensibly for the benign purpose of giving them the opportunity to live and thrive free from oppression and racial prejudice. But McCune Smith, like so many others, didn’t buy it. Like his mentor Williams, most African Americans, and his new British abolitionist friends, McCune Smith ardently opposed the ACS and all it stood for. They believed the ACS was really motivated by racial prejudice, and that the effect of their mission was to bolster negative racial stereotypes, weaken African American communities, and strengthen the institution of slavery.[9]

Photo by Amy M. Cools. Image reproduced with the permission of the National Library of Scotland. From the Glasgow Chronicle, 18 January 1833. Shelfmark SCB.Wall.2/107.

So, it came as no surprise that the first piece by McCune Smith published in a British newspaper that I could find was a letter to the editor of the Glasgow Chronicle of 18 January 1833, vehemently opposing Cresson and the ACS.[10] I found this article the summer after the archives had reopened following the widespread closures and restricted access during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, while conducting research for my PhD thesis “The Life and Work of James McCune Smith (1813-1865),” I had found an editorial that McCune Smith had written late in life, which included a summary of his history of involvement with the African American press since its founding era.[11] In that editorial, McCune Smith wrote that “from 1832 to ’37,” he was “a constant correspondent” to a “foreign paper,” which he didn’t name. I immediately started hunting for McCune Smith works in European (especially British) newspapers, but pandemic lockdowns and restrictions intervened, making it impossible or nearly impossible to conduct searches in newspapers from that period that have not been digitized – which is most of them. As soon as possible after the restrictions eased up, I resumed the hunt. (It’s been far easier since then to access old newspapers and other hard-to-find sources: during pandemic restrictions, many archives accelerated their digitization projects. But though many, many more have been digitized, even more have not.) Since McCune Smith was living in Glasgow from 1832-1837 and deeply involved in that city’s abolitionist movement, I started my search in Glasgow newspapers, especially those with anti-slavery sympathies. Sure enough, I found a letter to the editor in one such newspaper, the Glasgow Chronicle, which fits the bill.

Signed “A Young American” and dated 15 January 1833, McCune Smith’s anonymous letter to the editor introduced a heretofore unheard voice to the debate that Cresson had ignited in Britain – that of a free African American living there who also belonged to the category of people that the ACS had ostensibly been formed to help. After a brief introduction, McCune Smith included the full text of a long letter from one famous British abolitionist, James Cropper, to another, Thomas Clarkson. McCune Smith had met Cropper in Liverpool while making his way to Glasgow. On the morning of 10 September 1832, as he wrote in his journal, McCune Smith ‘[c]alled at the office of C―, B―, & Co. Mr. C― was not there, but on presenting my letters to his son, he politely invited me to breakfast tomorrow.’ [12] ‘Mr. C―’ was James Cropper, wealthy Quaker merchant and founder of the Liverpool Society for the Amelioration and Gradual Abolition of Slavery. A disciple of the Scottish philosopher Adam Smith, Cropper believed that promoting free trade, free labor, and competition would most effectively undermine slavery. (‘B–’ was Robert Benson, Cropper’s business partner.)[13]

Cropper’s letter to Clarkson, McCune Smith wrote, ‘contains a just exposition of the real principles and end of the American Colonization Society.’ The ACS’ true mission was, according to Cropper, to help American slaveholders by 1) increasing the monetary value of those they enslaved by reducing the competition of free labour, and 2) decreasing the number of free African Americans in the United States, whose existence there threatened the institution of slavery by showing that African Americans could indeed live freely and thrive outside of that institution.

McCune Smith then buttressed Cropper’s arguments with his own. For one, he wrote, African Americans did not consider Cresson’s and the ACS’ mission to be a benevolent one – far from it. He and his fellow African Americans stood in opposition to all that Cresson stood for, for many reasons:

In common with my brethren, I detest many of the principles of that Society as unjust and unholy in the extreme. In common with my brethren, I have felt the oppression generated by those principles – an oppression which has driven me to seek in this country those literary advantages with which the colleges of my own are teeming, but which are haughtily withheld from the free man of colour. In common with my brethren, I deem every farthing given to the Colonization Scheme as added to a sum which heaps oppression upon our already bowed heads; and which would tear our unwilling hearts from the fond associations which every man feels towards “his own, his native land.” We feel, with all Christians, a deep interest in the Evangelizing of benighted Africa. But we do not regard that as our land any more than England is the land of the American descendants of Wm. Penn, or that of the Puritans. …Finally, we think it would better become the American Colonization Society, as a benevolent body, did it devote its mighty energies to the Emancipation of the Slaves, and to the leading of them, as well as the free blacks, into the highest walks of civil and religious life in the United States, their native land. Then would that glory of the Western world shine forth in true splendour: not a paradoxical but a real Republic.’

Given that the ACS’s mission could only hurt, not help, the cause of African American liberation within and without the institution of slavery, McCune Smith hoped that supporters of the ACS who read this letter withdraw their support, now that they knew what really motivated that society and the harm that they caused.

Finding this lost letter to the editor was exciting for so many reasons. For one, it may have been McCune Smith’s first published expression of his strong opposition to the ACS, which he continued to vigorously and frequently oppose in his writings over decades.[14] It’s also an early public expression of the devout Christianity he expressed in this letter, and associated hopes that it would spread more widely in Africa (but not through colonization), and that one of the chief evils of slavery and racial prejudice is that they deny African Americans “the advantages of a good education.”

But one of the chief reasons why I was especially thrilled by finding this letter is that it shows how early McCune Smith had begun to form and express what I think are particularly important and central themes in his lifetime of authorship that aren’t discussed nearly enough. For one, as the letter makes clear, McCune Smith was a patriot who firmly believed that the unique destiny of African Americans was to save the United States from the self-destruction that would inevitably ensue if the cruel, morally corrosive, socially divisive, manifestly oppressive institution of slavery were allowed to continue. McCune Smith argued that all great republics of the past had destroyed themselves by failing to rid themselves of that evil. But the United States had a different fate. African Americans, McCune Smith argued, would lead the way in ending slavery through moral and intellectual means. (He only later came to believe that force would also be needed to end slavery, and that African Americans had an essential role to play in that regard as well.) Once slavery was ended, the United States would be transformed from a pseudo- or aspirational Republic to a true one, dedicated to protecting the rights and liberty of all her people. McCune Smith elucidated this theory masterfully in his 1841 lecture published in 1843 as “The Destiny of the People of Color.” I consider it one of his most important and beautifully written works, and it’s thrilling to see him already expressing its central theme when he was still only a nineteen-year-old college freshman. (I’ve written about the intellectual and artistic themes of “Destiny” here.)

This letter is also particularly exciting because, in it, McCune Smith also introduces another key theme that he addressed at even greater length throughout his writings. When he wrote – employing a Walter Scott quote – that the United States was African Americans’ “own… native land,”[15] and that Africa was no more African Americans’ native land than England was the native land of her American-born descendants, McCune Smith expressed the ideas at the heart of another one of his most important theories: that African Americans had come to be a new, indigenous, distinctly American ethnicity. He didn’t believe that there was a pan-African nationality or a single black race. McCune Smith believed, rather, that Africa was a continent rich in ethnic and population diversity, each with their own histories, languages, religions, phenotypes, and other characteristics, and this was equally true of descendants of Africans – and of Europeans, and of all other regions of the world, for that matter. America was no exception – and African Americans were among its rich diversity of ethnic groups. That is not to say that McCune Smith didn’t believe that there weren’t heritable traits that are characteristic of populations, and that African Americans did not tend to possess such traits. He observed that this was so, and regularly cited phenotypic and behavioral and emotional traits as examples – again, in peoples that had African ancestry as well as peoples that had ancestors from other places. But McCune Smith also observed that as populations moved, and mixed, and were influenced by climate and geography, their characteristics changed, giving rise to new ethnic groups and distinct populations as old ones disappeared. In short, there was nothing essential about race. McCune Smith’s theories on ‘race’ – which he used more often to refer to something more like nationality, ethnicity, or human populations – deeply influenced Douglass.[16]

How, you might ask, do I know for sure that this anonymous letter-writer was James McCune Smith? Well, there are many clues. The most obvious ones are biographical. For one, the author wrote that he was “one of those free people of colour” that the ACS was purportedly created to help, and, more specifically, that he was “driven me to seek in this country those literary advantages with which the colleges of my own are teeming, but which are haughtily withheld from the free man of colour.” These were true of McCune Smith and of no one else in Glasgow at the time the letter was written. The author also singled out ‘the beautiful Carolinas’ as a scene of rejoicing when and if slavery was abolished there; McCune Smith’s mother had been born into slavery in Charleston, South Carolina. The author also wrote in a style that closely matches McCune Smith’s known works, and employs quotes and phrases McCune Smith regularly used. Finally, as we have seen, the author expressed ideas that continued to be key themes in McCune Smith’s known writings.

[1] Frederick Douglass, Life and Times of Frederick Douglass, Written by Himself (Hartford: Park Publishing, 1882), 568.

[2] W. Innis Addison, ed., The Matriculation Albums of the University of Glasgow, From 1728 to 1858 (Glasgow: James Maclehose & Sons, 1913), 392.

[3] Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865.

[4] ‘Public Meeting - Wilberforce Settlement [From the Glasgow Chronicle of Dec. 3, 1834]’, The Liberator, 14 March 1835; Isaac W. Maclay, The Life of Rev. Archibald MacLay, D.D., 1776-1860 (New York: Polydore Barnes, 1902), 16–17, 19–21, 41–42, 145, 180; Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (New York: Thomas Longworth, 1832), 462, 739.

[5] ‘William Smeal [Obituary]’, in The Annual Monitor for 1878 or, Obituary of the Members of the Society of Friends in Great Britain and Ireland, for the Year 1877 (London/York, 1877), 150.

[6] ‘The University Anti-Slavery Petition’, Glasgow Chronicle, 22 February 1833, National Library of Scotland.

[7] U.K. Parliament, ‘Ministerial Plans for the Abolition of Slavery. (Hansard, 22 July 1833)’, accessed 9 January 2023, https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1833/jul/22/ministerial-plan-for-the-abolition-of#S3V0019P0_18330722_HOC_15.

[8] Amy M. Cools, ‘James McCune Smith and Glasgow: A Scholar’s Transatlantic Journey, 1821-1837’, Beniba Centre for Slavery Studies (blog), 17 October 2021, https://www.gla.ac.uk/research/az/slavery/news/headline_815417_en.html.

[9] James McCune Smith, ‘Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal [9-11 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 3 February 1838; James McCune Smith, ‘Dr. Smith’s Journal [Liverpool, 13-15 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 16 March 1839; James McCune Smith, ‘From Our New York Correspondent [February 1855]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 February 1855.

[10] James McCune Smith, ‘To the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle [15 January 1833]’, Glasgow Chronicle, 18 January 1833, National Library of Scotland.

[11] Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 150, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333. Note that while the thesis is largely correct, it’s already out of date in some places, overturned by my subsequent research. For example, on pp. 25-26, I surmised that Philip Bell may have meant to refer to a Samuel H. Turner, a professor at the General Theological Seminary. Actually, it appears that Bell misremembered the name of John Frederick Schroeder, a leading NY clergyman who tutored McCune Smith for a time, and also mixed that up with McCune Smith’s and Isaiah DeGrasse’s attendance at John Curtis’ collegiate school and DeGrasse’s subsequent admission to the Seminary. All this will be discussed in my forthcoming biography of McCune Smith.

[12] McCune Smith, ‘Journal [9-11 September 1832]’.

[13] Gore’s Directory and View of Liverpool and Its Environs, for 1832 (Liverpool: J. Gore and Son, 1832), 47, 97, 390; David B. Davis, ‘James Cropper and the British Anti-Slavery Movement, 1821-1823’, The Journal of Negro History 45, no. 4 (1960): 251; Seymour Drescher, The Mighty Experiment: Free Labor vs. Slavery in British Emancipation (New York: Oxford University Press, 2002), 116; M. W. Kirby, ‘Cropper, James (1773-1840)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2004), 406; Andrea Major, ‘“The Slavery of East and West”: Abolitionists and “Unfree” Labour in India, 1820–1833’, Slavery & Abolition 31, no. 4 (1 December 2010): 512.

[14] McCune Smith, ‘Journal [Liverpool, 13-15 September 1832]’.

[15] From Sir Walter Scott’s ‘The Lay of the Last Minstrel’, Canto Sixth: ‘Breathes there the man, with soul so dead, / Who never to himself hath said, / This is my own, my native land!’ See Walter Scott, The Poetical Works of Sir Walter Scott, Bart. (Edinburgh: Arch. Constable and Co. [and others], 1822), 173.

[16] Cools, ‘Life and Work’, 256, 277–78, 293–301.