Baxter Street (formerly Orange Street) and Hogan Place in New York City, near where 44 Orange Street used to be

As I resume writing for the World of James McCune Smith, I’ll start by resuming my story of my visits to sites associated with his life in New York City way back in mid-April 2023, when I was there conducting research for his biography. Now that so much time has passed, memories of my excursions to these sites have faded somewhat. But hopefully, the photos I took along the way will help me reconstruct them pretty well.

The next site I headed for was around where Baxter Street (formerly Orange Street) and Hogan Place now meet. This was where McCune Smith lived with his mother Lavinia Smith and aunt Sally McCune at 44 Orange Street. We know of McCune Smith’s Aunt Sally because his close and lifelong friend Philip A. Bell wrote about her in one of a series of editorials about the ‘Underground Railroad in New York.’ In telling the story of Margaret Green’s rescue from slavery by the Smith and Bell families, Bell wrote that in the fall of 1816, ‘Mrs. Lavenia Smith and Mrs. Sally McCune, [mother and aunt of the late James McCune Smith,] brought the girl to our house….’[1] (Italics in original.) Sure enough, both Lavinia Smith and Sarah McCune (‘Sally,’ of course, is a diminutive of Sarah) appear in New York City directories within the next few years, with each listed at 44 Orange Street, between 1820 and 1822. Lavinia was only described as a widow. Sarah, however, was described as a widow in one entry, and as a teacher in another. There was another teacher listed at 44 Orange Street in those years – Mary Weaver.[2] Bell also left behind a record of her connection to McCune Smith. In his obituary for McCune Smith, Bell wrote that ‘His first tuition was received from “Grandma Weaver.”’[3] This apparently refers to Weaver tutoring McCune Smith, probably before he started attending the African Free School on Mulberry Street. (See my earlier post on the AFS.) ‘Grandma Weaver’ doesn’t appear to have had any family relation to McCune Smith. In any case, with two schoolteachers in his early childhood home, it’s no wonder that McCune Smith did so well at school. ‘Grandma’ may have been Weaver’s title of affection to the children in their community in the community, or she may have had a family connection to Bell. In 1829, Mary Weaver was baptized into the congregation at St Philip’s, the parish church of the Smith and Bell families. Lucretia Bell, Bell’s mother, served as the witness to Weaver’s baptism.[4]

Section from William Perris, Plate 25: Map Bounded by Chambers Street, Centre Street, White Street, Orange Street, Bayard Street, Bowery, Chatham Street, Park Row, Chatham Street, Broadway [Five Points], Maps of the City of New York, Volume 3, Comprising the 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th Ward (New York: William Perris, 1853), 25, NYPL: Lionel Pincus and Princess Firyal Map Division

44 Orange Street was also the address of another significant institution in McCune Smith’s life: the New-York African Society for Mutual Relief. Founded in 1808, the Society (often called the Mutual Relief Society) was a beneficial society dedicated to improving the lives and prospects of black New Yorkers.[5] McCune Smith later wrote that ‘In 1821, there were, in the city of New-York, among the colored people, only two Mutual Benefit Societies, to relieve the sick and bury the dead.’[6] One of these was the Mutual Relief Society, which moved into its multi-use buildings at 42-44 Orange Street in 1820. These included a boarding house, and its rents funded the Society’s mortgage.[7] Lavinia, Sarah, little James McCune Smith, and Weaver likely lived in that boarding house. McCune Smith would go on to mention the Society regularly in his writings, and he became a formal member in 1841.[8]

The rear of the huge building at 80 Centre Street, which covers the entire block between Centre, Baxter, and Worth Streets and Hogan Place. This is about where the Mutual Relief Society Buildings at 42-44 Orange Street used to be.

There are no known surviving images of the Mutual Relief Society’s buildings at 42-44 Orange Street. Today, the back of the huge Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building – of the New York County Court system – at 80 Centre Street stands approximately where the Society’s boarding house used to stand.

To be continued…

