Dr James McCune Smith, carte de visite, ca. 1865 (cropped), Madison County Historical Society, reproduced with permission. I found this a couple of years ago with the help of the Society, by correspondence. I’ll finally be conducting some long-awaited in-person research there during this trip. (This photo is evidently from the same sitting as the well-known one in the New York Public Library’s collection . In this one, McCune Smith is facing a little more away from the camera, to his left.)

Dear readers,

I’m excited to say that I’ll be headed to New York shortly to conduct additional James McCune Smith research in the archives for a couple of weeks. The research trip is courtesy of the British Academy, as part of their funding of my three-year postdoctoral project identifying, compiling, and editing McCune Smith’s complete written and spoken works. The BA is also indirectly funding this Substack - since they’re funding my continued work on McCune Smith, I can keep this site free.

First, I’ll be in New York City, looking at sources and collections that I ran out of time to consult during my April 2023 research trip, or that I’ve subsequently discovered, and one source that had been misplaced and since found. Then, I’ll be conducting research in archives and historical societies across upstate New York. Last, I’ll be attending the New York History Conference in Albany. So excited to be going on that road trip - it’s been a while now since I’ve been on one in my beloved home country.

I’ll be posting little updates as I go - about where I am, what I’m doing there, what I’ve found in the archives, and who I’ve met. Stay tuned!