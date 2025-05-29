The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ishbel McFarlane's avatar
Ishbel McFarlane
May 29, 2025

So powerful to actually stand in the places he stood, and at the place of his burial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amy M Cools · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture