Title: Citizenship [Part 2]

Source: The Anglo-African Magazine, May 1859, pp. 144-150 (In Hathi Trust)

Text:

Citizenship

Leaving to abler hands to discuss the broader bearings of this subject, we propose to examine a single term―citizenship―on which, it will readily be seen the whole question hangs. What is Citizenship?

Singularly enough this term is a species, of which language has not yet furnished the generic term; clear proof, notwithstanding our boasting advance in all things, of our imperfect development in the matter of civil government. The relation which the individual bears to the state has no general expression in language. A subject expresses the relation of a person to an elective form of government, that of a city, or a state.[1] A citizen of London, may be a subject of the King of Great Britain. Louis 6th first granted in 1113 certain franchises which made the inhabitants of Noyon[2] citizens; and Henry I. of England by similar grant made the dwellers of London citizens thereof.[3] There is really no difference between citizen and denizen, the [word den][4] being the Welsh radical[5] having the force of the Latin[6] civis.[7]

As the Constitution of the United States does not define the word citizen,* the definition must be sought in the exact meaning of the word itself, altogether independently of the Constitution. Herein, after all, lies the great and only safeguard against the corruption or centralization which grow out of a written constitution. Language, and words with their distinct meaning at the time of its adoption are the only record to which we can safely go back as a barrier against new and forced or false interpretations.

Aristotle defines a citizen to be metochos kriseos kai arches,[8] ‘a partner in the Legislative and judicial power.’[9] The chief characteristics of citizens among the Athenians were good birth, hereditary transmission of privileges, the possession of land and the performance of military service.[10] So precious was the right of citizenship, that it required a vote of 6000 citizens to admit a stranger to the rights of

* The word citizen, as used in the Constitution, [11] did not bear the restricted sense applied to an inhabitant of a city possessing the franchises thereof; it bore the larger sense of the relation of the individual to the state of which that individual is an integral part. Our Declaration of Independence expressed this relation in the words ‘All men are created free and equal, and are endowed by their Creator with a certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ [12]

citizenship.[13] Among the Spartans, the helots or slaves earned the rank of citizen by purchase, or by military service, more especially in the heavy army ranks. Emancipation at once conferred citizenship on the person emancipated.[14]

The word citizenship, however, of Latin[15] derivation, gathers its purport and exact meaning from the Roman Republic; it originated and grew under the Romans.[16] Regarded as the relation which the individual bears to the state, the word citizenship is worthy of a close and attentive study; a broad historical view of the general relation of an individual and state is presented by Mr. Mill in his remarkable essay on Liberty[17] as follows:

‘The struggle between Liberty and Authority is the most conspicuous feature in the portions of history with which we are earl[iest][18] familiar,* particularly [in] that of Greece, Rome and England. But in old times this contest was between subjects, [or some classes of subjects,] and the government. By liberty[,] was meant protection against the tyranny of [the] political rulers. The rulers were conceived (except in some of the popular governments of Greece) as in [a] necessarily antagonistic position to the people whom they ruled. They consisted of a governing One, or a governing tribe or caste, who derived their authority from inheritance or conquest, who, at all events did not […] venture, perhaps did not desire, to contest, whatever precautions might be taken against its oppressive exercise. Their power was regarded as necessary, but

* MR. MILL here speaks of British youth. Young America, as instructed in the Ward Schools of the City of New York, and we fear throughout the land, is forced to cram , in the dates of every sanguinary conflict of the Revolution, the numbers slain, and the event of the battle; it is pitiful to hear school boys complain of their inability to remember dates; thus filling the young mind with the dates instead of the principles of the Revolution, generally a hatred instead of a reverence for that great event. A School History, sound on the principles of liberty which lay at the root, and culminated in the result of the American Revolution, would be entirely too Anti-slavery to command the market . So the South not only buys our goods, but saps the principles of our youth, and gains command of the next generation. WILLIAM GOODELL owes it to the cause to write and print a ‘Constitution of the United States with questions and answers for the use of school.’

also as highly dangerous; as a weapon which they [would] attempt to use against their subjects, no less than against external enemies. To prevent the weaker members of the community from being preyed upon by innumerable vultures, it was needful that there should be an animal of prey stronger than the rest, commissioned to keep them down. But as the [k]ing of vultures would be no less bent upon preying on the flock, than any of the minor harpies, it was indispensable to be in a perpetual attitude of defense against his beak and claws. The aim[,] therefore, of patriots, was to set limits to the power which the ruler should be suffered to exercise over the community; and this limitation was what they meant by liberty. It was attempted in two ways. First, by obtaining a recognition of certain immunities, called political liberty or rights, which it was to be regarded as a breach of duty in the ruler to infringe, and which if he did infringe[,] specific resistance or general rebellion was held to be justifiable. A second, and generally later expedient, was the establishment of constitutional checks; by which the consent of the community, or [of] a body of some sort, supposed to represent its interests, was made a necessary condition to some of the more important acts of the governing power. To the first of these modes of limitation, the ruling power, in most European countries, was compelled, more or less, to submit. It was not so with the second; and to attain this, or when already in some degree possessed, to attain it more completely became everywhere the principle object of the lovers of liberty. And so long as mankind was content to [combat] one enemy by another, and to be ruled by a master, on condition of being guaranteed more or less efficaciously against his tyranny, they did not carry their aspirations beyond this point.

A time, however, came in the progress of human affairs, when men ceased to think it a necessity of nature that their governors should be an independent power, opposed in interest to themselves. It appeared to them much better that the various magistrates of the State should be their tenants or delegates, revocable at their pleasure. […] By degrees[,] this new demand for elective temporary rulers became the prominent object [of the exertions] of the popular party, wherever any such party existed; and superseded, to a considerable extend, the previous efforts to limit the power of rulers. That (it might seem) was a resource against rulers whose interests were habitually opposed to those of the people. What was now wanted was, that the rulers should be identified with the people; that their interest and will should be the interest and will of the nation. The nation did not need to be protected against its own will. […] Their power was but the nation’s own power, concentrated, [and] in a form convenient for the exercise. This mode of thought, or rather perhaps of feeling, was common among the last generation of European liberalism[…] Those who admit any limit to what a government may do, except in the case of such governments as they think ought not to exist, stand out as brilliant exceptions among the political thinkers of the Continent.’ (Introduction, pp. 9-11.)[19]

