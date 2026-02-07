Selection from Article VI from the Illinois State Constitution of 1818

James McCune Smith published this in-depth, scholarly work in rebuttal to the infamous decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford a little over two years after it was handed down. It’s not certain why it took this time to put out a lengthy response in writing to Chief Justice Roger Taney’s majority opinion and the decision as a whole. Perhaps McCune Smith was contented, for a time, with the rebuttal William Goodell had written on behalf of the American Abolition Society, which McCune Smith had helped found. (See footnote 14.) Also, McCune Smith may have been working on ‘Citizenship’ for a long time, given his extremely busy schedule – his thriving physician’s practice, helping to raise a family, his deep involvement in his church, his role as editor of the magazine in which this essay was published, among many, many other things – and the extensive research that his argument required. In any case, ‘Citizenship’ is an impressive treatise on the nature and history of this important concept and its implications for freedom, slavery, rights, and civic responsibilities in America.

Since this long-form essay has a lot of footnotes to try and put it into its full context and show the breadth and depth of McCune Smith’s associated research, the entry is very long. Therefore, I’ve split it into three parts. Here’s the first.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Citizenship [Part 1]

Source: The Anglo-African Magazine, May 1859, pp. 144-150 (In Hathi Trust)

This essay was republished in:

Frederick Douglass’ Paper for 13 May 1859 (In New York Heritage Digital Collections),

Douglass’ Monthly for 1 June 1859 (In Newspapers.com), and

Pacific Appeal for 31 January 1863 (In UCR’s California Digital Newspaper Collection)

Text:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published BY JAMES M’CUNE SMITH. [2]

Two circumstances are remarkable in the discussions which have stirred the public mind in regard to the Dred Scott decision.[3] One is, that the statement by Judge Taney,[4] of what he believes to have been a prevalent opinion seventy odd years ago, has been tortured into the authority of a dictum,[5] if not a decision of the present Supreme Court of the United States. This statement is, that ‘negroes had no rights which white men were bound to respect.’ It is hardly necessary to say that Judge Taney[6] did not utter this sentence as his own opinion, much less the opinion of the Supreme Court, still less as the decision of the Supreme Court. Had the court held such an opinion, they would have dismissed the case of Dred Scott, not for the reason which the Court gave, to wit; ‘because he was a slave in the state of Missouri, according to the laws thereof, and therefore not a citizen of the United States within the meaning of the Constitution’―no! they would have dismissed the case summarily, because Dred Scott was a ‘negro who had no rights which white men were bound to respect.’[7]

The easy rapidity with which this atrocious sentiment passed from tongue to tongue, and the sudden possession which it took of the public mind,[8] create any but hopeful feeling in regard to public virtue and integrity. The anaesthesia which suffered the black man’s rights to be swept away―as the public thought―by the sweep of a pen or the utterance of a sentence, will soon be so profound as to regard with equal indifference the abstraction of white men’s rights. Nay, does not the history of Kansas[9] prove that such a state of apathy[10] or indifference has already overtaken the public mind? ‘Our goods, but not our principles are for sale’[11] is a splendid apothegm―so long as any principles survive.

The other circumstance alluded to bears a like relation to our actual position in the path of progress; it shows, that if we are fast, active and advancing, we are nevertheless―superficial; more conversant with the small change of minute facts than with the weightier affairs of profound reflection. In the hurry to discuss the far famed opinion of Justice Taney, we have devoted all our time and attention, from Justice Curtis[12] down to our New York Assembly men,[13] to rebutting this opinion with facts:[14] the broad principles which underlie the discussion, the high argument which should have stirred anew with refreshing influence the deep slumber of decided opinions on the relation which individuals bear to the state, and the limits of the power of the judiciary to alter such relations, have not yet been, nor are they likely to be, reached―because, forsooth, only negroes are supposed to be concerned. A good deal of sympathy has been poured out with pharisaic[15] air, upon the poor disenfranchised negro, which no ken[16] has been sharp enough to discern that the whole body politic has received a wound none the less deep, because unfelt. The public mind, swept and garnished from all living perception of justice and mercy became an easy possession to the seven who constituted the working majority[17] of the Supreme Court.

…

See Part 2 of this essay here

[1] Ever since (and perhaps before) McCune Smith addressed himself as ‘a citizen of the United States’ to the founding meeting of the Glasgow Emancipation Society on 13 December 1833, he regularly addressed the nature and meaning of citizenship throughout his decades of speaking and writing. See, for example, ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle, 13 December 1833, National Library of Scotland; ‘Great Anti-Colonization Meeting in New York [From the Emancipator]’, The Colored American, 19 January 1839; ‘Address to the Gentlemen of the Legislature of New-York - Extending the Right of Suffrage (From the Albany Argus)’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 8 May 1845; ‘Address to the People of the State of New York’, New York Herald, 29 January 1852; ‘The Suffrage Resolutions [26 March 1859]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 8 April 1859. This is the first time, however, that McCune Smith delved deeply into the classical origins of citizenship as a concept and a political status.

[2] In his obituary for McCune Smith, his lifelong friend and newspaperman Philip A. Bell wrote that McCune Smith submitted his ‘famous paper on “Citizenship,” published in the Anglo African Magazine, in 1859’ to Bell for his perusal before it was published. In fact, Bell wrote, McCune Smith ‘wrote but few articles for publication without consulting and advising with the present writer.’ See ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865. Bell later re-published ‘Citizenship’ in the Pacific Appeal (see above).

[3] This refers to the decision in the US Supreme Court case Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. 393 (1856). Born into slavery in Virginia, Dred Scott had sued the state of Missouri for his freedom in 1846. His legal owner, a physician and army officer, had relocated many times over many decades, bringing Scott with him. Since he had lived in a free state (Illinois) and a free territory (Upper Louisiana), Scott argued, this made him a free man. He won his initial case but lost on appeal to Missouri’s Supreme Court. Eventually, the case made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court. In his majority opinion for Dred Scott – handed down on 6 March 1857 – Chief Justice Roger B. Taney argued that the founding generation of the United States ‘regarded [the negro as] so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.’ According to Taney, this meant that 1) slavery was constitutional, 2) no African American – enslaved or free – could ever be a citizen of the United States, and 3) the Missouri Compromise of 1820 was nullified since it unconstitutionally tried to exclude slavery from new territories. See ‘Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. 393 (1856)’, Legal resource, Justia Law, https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/60/393/; Paul Finkelman, ‘Scott v. Sandford: The Court’s Most Dreadful Case and How It Changed History’, Chicago-Kent Law Review 82, no. 1 (2006): 12–15, 17–18, 20, 22–30, 36–43.

[4] Taney, born in Maryland in 1777 to a slaveholding Catholic family, was the fifth Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court (succeeding John Marshall), serving from 1836 until his death in 1864. Taney had mixed views on slavery throughout his life. He freed all the slaves he inherited and gave pensions to the older ones. In a case early in his legal career, he described slavery as an ‘evil’ and a ‘blot on our national character,’ yet a ‘hard necessity’ that had to be ‘endured.’ However, Taney also believed that under the US Constitution only state governments, not the federal government, had the right to place limits on slavery. Over time, Taney grew more defensive of the South and its institutions and more opposed to Northern opposition to them. And of course, his majority opinion in Dred Scott is arguably the most wholesale and consequential defense of slavery in American history. Taney’s extremist and extremely divisive opinion in the Dred Scott decision ultimately proved to be an ill-fated attempt to end the question of slavery once and for all. In the end, Taney’s divisive opinion only helped heighten the tensions that led to the Civil War that he had ardently but (arguably) disingenuously tried to avert. See Don E. Fehrenbacher, The Dred Scott Case: Its Significance in American Law and Politics, with Internet Archive (Oxford University Press, 1978), 3, 485, 562; James M. McPherson, Battle Cry of Freedom: The American Civil War (Penguin Books, 1990), 173–74; Clare Cushman, ed., ‘Roger B. Taney’, in The Supreme Court Justices: Illustrated Biographies, 1789-1993 (Congressional Quarterly, 1993), 116–20; Finkelman, ‘Scott v. Sandford’, 43–48.

[5] Short for obiter dictum, any expression in a legal opinion unnecessary for the final decision, though sometimes considered authoritative nonetheless. See John Bouvier, A Law Dictionary, Adapted to the Constitution and Laws of the United States of America... (T. & J. W. Johnson, 1839), 1:322; Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 331–32, footnotes. Many contemporary legal and other dissenters to Taney’s majority opinion in Dred Scott, including by Supreme Court Justices John McLean and Benjamin R. Curtis, considered many or most of Taney’s arguments in Dred Scott as obiter dictum, though later scholars disagree. See Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 322, 329, 331–34; McPherson, Battle Cry of Freedom, 175.

[6] In his scathing review of a book on the Dred Scott decision for the Anglo-African Magazine’s October 1859 issue, McCune Smith commented sarcastically on how its authors’ arguments in support of Taney’s were likewise ‘of such extremely filthy nature as must disgust any well-mannered old patriarch of old Virginia.’ See ‘“The Dred Scott Decision. Opinion of Chief Justice Taney, with an Introduction by Dr. J. H. Van Evrie. Also, an Appendix Containing an Essay on the Natural History of the Prognathous Race of Mankind, Originally Written for the ‘New York Day Book,’ by Dr. S. N. Cartwright of New Orleans.” pp. 48 [Book Review]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, October 1859, 333.

[7] In his decades of writing public rebuttals to flawed arguments, McCune Smith would point out how their advocates refuted themselves, as Taney and his fellow Supreme Court justices did here, be it through argument or behavior. In his 1839 rebuttal to James Macdonald’s argument in his physician’s report for the Colored Orphan Asylum – that the ‘unexpected mortality’ rates of the previous year were due, first, to the ‘peculiar constitution and condition of the colored race’ – McCune Smith pointed out: ‘As no deaths occurred during the first year, the mortality in the second year cannot be the result of any general cause, for a general cause being in constant operation, would have made a like proportion of deaths in both years.’ (See ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839.) In another example, McCune Smith pointed out how Thomas Jefferson refuted his own arguments about the incompatibility of black and white people and the unattractiveness of the former to the latter by keeping an enslaved African American mistress (Sally Hemings) and having children by her. (See ‘“Heads of the Colored People,” Done with a Whitewash Brush: The Black News-Vender’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 March 1852; ‘On the Fourteenth Query of Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on Virginia’, The Anglo-African Magazine, August 1859, 232–33.)

[8] While many supporters of slavery, especially in the South, gleefully repeated Taney’s declaration that ‘[negros] had no rights which the white man was bound to respect,’ there was much opposition to the Dred Scott decision as well, and especially to Taney’s arguments. Horace Greeley led the way in his editorials for the New York Tribune, hammering the decision as ‘atrocious,’ ‘wicked,’ and ‘abominable.’ Many believed Taney Dred Scott was over-reaching, denying states the right to prohibit or limit slavery in their territories, denying free African Americans rights they had long enjoyed in certain states, recognizing only slave states’ rights to impose their values, practices, and laws on the entire nation, and so on. See Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 417–19, 423–29, 431.

[9] Starting in the first months of 1857, pro-slavery inhabitants of the Kansas territory and its pro-slavery legislature sought to bypass the anti-slavery majority by arranging a constitutional convention (which produced the pro-slavery Lecompton constitution) and rigging a series of ballots so that Kansas would be admitted to the Union as a slave state. By these means, anti-slavery white Kansans were denied meaningful democratic participation. McCune Smith may be referring here to anti-slavery Kansans who declined to participate in what they believed was a rigged process, or, more likely, the indifference of other white Americans to white Kansans’ effective disenfranchisement. In any case, the pro-slavery machinations in Kansas ultimately failed: it was admitted to the Union as a free state in January 1861. See Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 103, 458–59, 461–62, 485, 488, 512, 539, 565; McPherson, Battle Cry of Freedom, 162–69.

[10] McCune Smith had written at length on the phenomena of apathy and indifference, particularly that of many African Americans regarding their own interests, rights, and liberties. It generated a vigorous debate and discussion, particularly with Frederick Douglass and William Whipper. See James McCune Smith, ‘Mr. Editor [April 1858]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 April 1858; Frederick Douglass, ‘Communipaw on Our Apathy as a People’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 April 1858; William Whipper, ‘Letter from William Whipper [April 1858]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 April 1858; Frederick Douglass, ‘Wm. Whipper’s Letter’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 April 1858; James McCune Smith, ‘Letter from Our New York Correspondent [May 1858]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 7 May 1858; Frederick Douglass, ‘The “Apathy of Despair.”’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 4 June 1858; William Whipper, ‘Letter from William Whipper [20 June1858]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 2 July 1858; Samuel Otter, Philadelphia Stories: America’s Literature of Race and Freedom (Oxford University Press, 2010), 222–24.

[11] This mantra – in similar wording – was long associated with the prominent abolitionist businessmen Arthur Tappan, Henry C. Bowen, and Theodore McNamee (the latter two were partners in a silk business in New York City). As a history of the Bowen family records, ‘Because Bowen & McNamee refused to sign the call for a meeting to be held at Castle Garden, New York City, to indorse the Fugitive Slave Law, which call had been signed by several thousand merchants, they were publicly attacked and reviled by the press throughout the country, and particularly so by “The Journal of Commerce” of New York. At last, in self-defense, the firm published a card, which has since been quoted the world over.’ Bowen & McNamee’s card declared, ‘As individuals, we entertain our own views on the various religious, moral, and political questions of the day, which we are neither afraid nor ashamed to declare on all proper occasions. But we wish it distinctly understood that our goods, and not our principles, are on the market.’ Tappan adopted his friends’ and colleagues’ saying to convey his shared sentiments in this matter. See Lewis Tappan, The Life of Arthur Tappan (Hurd and Houghton, 1870), 64–65; Edward A. Bowen, Lineage of the Bowens of Woodstock, Connecticut (Riverside Press [Printers], 1897), 154–56; Charles A. Conant, The Progress of the Empire State: A Work Devoted to the Historical, Financial, Industrial, and Literary Development of New York (1913; The Progress of the Empire State Company, 1913), 1:330–31. McCune Smith, Arthur Tappan, and his brother Lewis Tappan were fellow members of the American Anti-Slavery Society, the American and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society, and the American Abolition Society. (For more about the latter, see footnote below.)

[12] Justice Benjamin R. Curtis of Massachusetts wrote one of the two dissents to Dred Scott. Historian Don Edward Fehrenbacher, in his major work on the case, observes that though Curtis ‘was one of the Court’s newest and youngest members,’ his ‘contribution was more thorough, scholarly, and polished’ than the other two longest opinions (his, McLean’s, and Taney’s). Among the many facts that Curtis cited in rebutting Taney’s arguments were: according to the Constitution itself, citizenship predated its adoption; at the time of its adoption, black inhabitants of five states were legally citizens therein and therefore, were also citizens of the United States; that free black Americans had enjoyed the rights of citizens in several States both before and after the federal Constitution was adopted; and the Constitution never defined citizenship, thereby effectively incorporating the meaning of citizenship inhering within the respective state constitutions. See Justia Law, ‘Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. 393 (1856)’, 60 U.S. 565-633; Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 319, 406–7. McCune Smith, in this essay, would seek to fill that definitional gap in the Constitution regarding citizenship.

[13] The New York legislature, at the forefront of free states’ opposition to the Dred Scott decision, passed a resolution against it on 25 March 1857. The legislature also created a special committee to consider the ramifications of the decision for the laws, values, and practices of New York State. As Fehrenbacher writes, the committee’s report found that ‘the decision jeopardized the sovereignty of the state, the constitutional rights and morals of her citizens, agricultural and commercial prosperity, the security of free labor, and the educational system. More than that: “The decision . . . will bring slavery within our borders against our will, with all its unhallowed, demoralizing, and blighting influences.”’ These resolutions passed both houses of the legislature. See Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 432–34.

[14] The American Abolition Society (AAS) published a detailed rebuttal of the Dred Scott decision the month after it was handed down. It includes a section dedicated to facts invalidating Taney’s argument that black Americans weren’t considered citizens at the time the nation was founded. These facts (primarily, that eleven out of the constitutions of the original thirteen States didn’t prohibit voting on account of color when they adopted the federal Constitution) were drawn from the New-York Tribune’s reporting. See William Goodell, ‘Decision of the Supreme Court, in the Case of Dred Scott’, Radical Abolitionist II, no. 9 (1857): 82–83.The rebuttal was written by William Goodell as Secretary of the AAS, likely in consultation with McCune Smith and other officers of the AAS. The AAS was originally founded as the Abolition Society of New York City and Vicinity (ASNYCV) by McCune Smith, Goodell, Lewis Tappan, Simeon S. Jocelyn, Charles B. Ray, and others, most of them members of the soon-to-be defunct American and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society. The ASNYCV dedicated itself to ending slavery by political means, including by appeal to the United States’ founding documents, and, if necessary, by other means. McCune Smith’s friends and co-activists Frederick Douglass and Gerrit Smith joined members of the Society in publishing a manifesto as the Radical Political Abolitionists (RPA) dedicated to political anti-slavery action. During the RPA convention in Syracuse in June 1855, the ASNYCV’s members formed the RPA’s Central Abolition Committee. At the RCA convention in Boston in October 1855, the Committee was re-formed as the American Abolition Society, adopting the ASNYCV’s constitution and ethos but as a national organization. (See Records of the American Abolition Society, 1855-1859, 2:Early meetings 1-18, Central Abolition Committee 1-27, Oberlin College Library; ‘James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 1/31 March 1855’, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘New-York City Abolition Society’, American Jubilee I, no. 12 (1855): 89–94; ‘To the Radical Political Abolitionists [Broadside]’, with Gerrit Smith et al., 4 April 1855, Incoming Correspondence Box 36, Gerrit Smith Papers; Proceedings of the Convention of Radical Political Abolitionists, Held at Syracuse, N.Y., June 26th, 27th, and 28th, 1855 (Central Abolition Board, 1855); ‘Radical Abolition Convention - Boston, Mass., October 26, 1855’, The National Era, 1 November 1855; William Goodell, ed., ‘Convention at Boston: Organization of the American Abolition Society’, Radical Abolitionist 1, no. 5 (1855): 33–38.

African Americans had long been presenting such facts to demonstrate their status as citizens, especially in response to disenfranchising, slavery-supporting, and racially discriminatory laws. On behalf of a meeting of black Pennsylvanians in response to attempts to disenfranchise voters of colour in 1838, committee chairman John C. Bowers observed that they had enjoyed the legal right to vote and all other rights of citizens since the state’s original constitution was adopted; that black Pennsylvanians had fought in the Revolutionary War; and that they were net contributors to the state’s well-being. See John C. Bowers, ‘Memorial’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 5 April 1838. On behalf of the Committee of Declaration of Sentiments of the 1853 Colored National Convention at Rochester, Frederick Douglass cited historical examples demonstrating this status in ongoing opposition to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850: the 1821 New York State constitutional convention refused to append the word ‘white’ to ‘citizens’ in the constitution; Missouri’s admission to the Union in 1821 was contingent upon removing the prohibition against ‘colored’ citizens settling in the state; and General Andrew Jackson recognized their citizenship in his ‘celebrated proclamations to the free colored inhabitants of Louisiana’ during the War of 1812. See Frederick Douglass et al., ‘Address of the Colored National Convention, to the People of the United States’, in Proceedings of the Colored National Convention, Held in Rochester, July 6th, 7th, and 8th, 1853 (Rochester, 1853), 11–16.

[15] Hypocritical, as Jesus described the ‘scribes and Pharisees.’ The Pharisees were a Jewish sect who strictly adhered to traditional rites and practices. See Matthew 23:13-15 and Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, 3rd edn (S. Converse, 1830), 607.

[16] Scots for knowledge or mind. See Alexander Warrack, The Scots Dialect Dictionary (Waverley Books, 2000), 305.

[17] Seven of the Supreme Court justices voted against the plaintiff Dred Scott (and in favor of Taney’s position), and two voted in Scott’s favour (and wrote dissents against Taney’s majority opinion). See Fehrenbacher, Dred Scott Case, 309–10, 322, 324.