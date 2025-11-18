~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: To the River Clyde (Scotland)

Date: August 1833

Source: In Amy Matilda Cassey’s Friendship Album (Original & Selected Poetry &c.), 1833, p. 39 https://digital.librarycompany.org/islandora/object/Islandora:64815

Transcribed: Amy M. Cools, last updated 18 November 2025

Notes: In James McCune Smith’s handwriting

Text:

To the River Clyde (Scotland)

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

In truth I love thee beauteous Clyde

Careering on thy winding way

Anon thy waves in smoothness glide

And now they crest with foamy spray;

Now bounding o'er the rocky steep,

They wildly down the Cat'ract leap!

~ ~ ~ ~

And now along a vale as rife

In cooling groves as Tempe's self, [1]

Thou wendeth on engendering life,

Through grassy mead when sportive elf,

Commingled with a fairy throng

Rebound the mary [sic] dance along. [2]

~ ~ ~ ~

But glorious Clyde stream! it is not this

That makes me love thee, beauteous Clyde!

For other streams would yield more bliss

If we but mark the gorgeous tide.

It is the deeds beside thee done [3]

That unto thee my heart have won!

~ ~ ~ ~

O tell me not of silvery waves

Or streams that flow o'er golden sand

If e'er the foot the breath of slaves

Could linger near its conquered strand.

But place me by the streamlet where

None else but Freedom's [4] balmy air,

Hath blown – my soul is centre'd there!

~ ~ ~ ~

And such art thou my bonnie Clyde,

Nor Roman steel [5] nor Norman yell [6]

Nor Saxon craft [7] nor England's pride [8]

Could fling around thee slavery's spell

Away, flow on thou beauteous stream,

May freedom ever o'er thee beam!

~ ~ ~ ~

Written at Glasgow Aug. 1833 James M'Cune Smith

[1] The Vale of Tempe, the famously beautiful gorge of the Pineios River in Thessaly, Greece. McCune Smith may have first come across a description of the Vale in Ovid’s Metamorphoses; in fact, McCune Smith’s description of the Clyde echoes it in many respects. Ovid wrote in Book I, lines 568-573 ‘Est nemus Æmoniæ, quod prærupta sylva claudit undique : vocant Tempe; per quæ Peneus effusus imo Pindo volvitur spumosis undis; gravi-que dejectu conducit nubila agitantia teues fumos: impluit-que summas silvas aspergine; et fatigat plus quam vivina sonitu,’ trans: ‘There is a grove of Thessaly, which a ridgy wood encloses on all sides: they call it Tempe; through which the Peneus outpoured from lowest Pindus is rolled with foamy waters; and by its heavy downfall gathers mists driving thin fumes: and rains on the high woods with its spray; and wearies more than the neighbouring places with its sound. See Ovid, The First Book of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, with a Literal Inerlineal Translation, and Illustrative Notes: One the Plan Recommended by Mr. Locke, trans. University of London (John Taylor, 1828), 47–48. (In Internet Archive) See also a mention of Tempe in Byron’s ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage’ (a poem McCune Smith quoted regularly), Canto II: ‘Yet in famed Attica such lovely dales / Are rarely seen; nor can fair Tempe boast / A charm they know not…’ in George Gordon Byron, Works, I (John Murray, 1829), 64. (In Internet Archive)

[2] The images of dancing fairies and elves in the last three lines of this stanza are reminiscent of passages in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. See, for example, William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (Printed for J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 4:494–95. (In Internet Archive)

[3] McCune Smith would have been referring to the deeds done by Glasgow’s thriving anti-slavery movement, which he joined soon after his arrival. For example, he was one of the founding members of the Glasgow Emancipation Society, re-formed in December 1833 from the old Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society. Now that the Slavery Abolition Act had passed in the summer of 1833, members of the old Society decided to form a new one focused on ending slavery not only in Britain’s dominions but throughout the world, starting especially with the United States. See ‘Slavery in the United States’, Glasgow Argus (Glasgow), 9 December 1833, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; ‘Minute Book of the Glasgow Emancipation Society, No. 1’, Glasgow, Scotland, 1833, 3–8, The William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; James McCune Smith, ‘John Murray (Of Glasgow)’, in Autographs for Freedom (John P. Jewett and Company, 1853), 1:64; Kenneth Morgan, Slavery and the British Empire: From Africa to America (Oxford University Press, 2008), 172–73, 184–86, 190–92.

[4] In the early 1780’s, Joseph Knight was brought from Jamaica to Scotland by his legal owner, Sir John Wedderburn. Inspired by the Somerset case, Knight sued for his freedom. In 1788, Scotland’s Court of Session ruled that slavery wasn’t recognized under Scottish law and was inconsistent with its principles. See Iain Whyte, Scotland and the Abolition of Black Slavery, 1756-1838 (Edinburgh University Press, 2006), 11, 16–18.

[5] McCune Smith likely read up on Scottish history in Sir Walter Scott’s recently published two-volume work. For the first invasion of what would become Scotland by the Roman general Julius Agricola starting ca. 80 AD, see Walter Scott, The History of Scotland, vol. I (London: Longman, Rees, Orme, Brown & Green, 1830), 2–3. (In Internet Archive) Though the Romans were victorious, it was often at great cost due to fierce resistance by the Caledonian chief Galgacus and others. In 85 AD the Romans abandoned the effort. They pushed north again from Britain and built the Antonine Wall between the Firth of Clyde and the Firth of Forth by the middle of the next century but retreated behind Hadrian’s Wall in 170 AD. See Scott, The History of Scotland, I, 4–5. (In Internet Archive)

[6] Many Normans – and Saxons as well – had migrated to Scotland after the Norman William the Conqueror invaded England in 1066. Though, over time, the nobility in Scotland included many Normans, Scott wrote that they often didn’t think of themselves as really Scottish. See Scott, The History of Scotland, I, 20–21, 53, 68–69. (In Internet Archive)

[7] The Saxons, descendants of the Goths, joined with northern Britons in fighting the invasion of the Scots and Picts following the departure of the Romans. The Saxons not only repulsed them but seized parts of their territory. They suffered a significant defeat in 685, however, and faced a more formidable foe when Kenneth Macalpine united the Scots and Picts under his rule. See Scott, The History of Scotland, I, 9–12. (In Internet Archive)

[8] Edward I invaded Scotland in 1296 and established English rule there. After the Scots resisted under their fierce champion Wiiliam Wallace, Edward I again invaded Scotland in 1298. The Scots under Wallace were defeated at the battle of Falkirk, and Wallace was eventually captured and beheaded. The Scots continued to resist English rule until they finally succeeded in defeating Edward II at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, restoring Scottish independence. See Scott, The History of Scotland, I, 64–122. (In Internet Archive)