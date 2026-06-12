Photo by Amy M. Cools. Image reproduced with the permission of the National Library of Scotland. Glasgow Chronicle , 18 January 1833, shelfmark SCB.Wall.2/107

This letter to the editor of the Glasgow Chronicle is the first known work of James McCune Smith’s to be published in a British or European periodical. Nineteen-year-old McCune Smith had arrived in Britain in September 1832 to begin his studies at the University of Glasgow. In the nearly four months between disembarking in Liverpool and writing this letter, McCune Smith had become immersed in the British abolitionist movement, which welcomed his unique insights as the son of a formerly enslaved woman and African American expatriate driven to pursue his higher education abroad after academic exclusion in his home country on account of race.

Previously, The World of James McCune Smith featured an article about this editorial and its contexts, as well as images of the article as originally published. This is a full annotated transcript.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: To the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle

Co-author(s): James Cropper

Date: 15 January 1833

Source: Glasgow Chronicle, 18 January 1833

Text:

To the Editor[1] of the Glasgow Chronicle.[2]

SIR,

In the Chronicle of the 11th inst. was an interesting article, headed “Edinburgh Public Meeting,”[3] &c., giving an account of a meeting held in that city, for the purpose of aiding the funds of the American Colonization Society. As an interest in behalf of the injured negro must have led you to insert so long an article in your well conducted paper, I hope that the same benevolent feeling will open your columns to a few more statements regarding the said Society, which may serve to exhibit it in a truer, though a different, light. The following letter[4] contains a just exposition of the real principles and end [sic] of the American Colonization Society. It has been published before; is addressed to the highly distinguished philanthropist, Thomas Clarkson, Esq.,[5] and is written by that excellent individual and genuine friend to the blacks, James Cropper, Esq., merchant, Liverpool, whose long residence in that city,[6] and frequent communications with America, give him a decided advantage in judging of the true nature of the subject in question:―

Liverpool, 10th month, 2d, 1832

My Dear Friend,―It has caused me deep regret to see thy name[7] amongst those of many long-tried friends of humanity as supporters of the American Colonization Society. Though I am not surprised that many under the mask of a voluntary and prosperous settlement of free blacks on the coast of Africa,―a measure in which every friend of humanity must rejoice―have been led to support a scheme the nature and effects of which are of a very different character.

In judging of this scheme we ought never to lose sight of two facts with respect to the enslaved Africans in the United States, in which the enormities of that free country have exceeded those of any other. The first is, that slaves are regularly bred for sale. The second, that in many of the States the laws affecting free blacks are of so violently persecuting a character as to compel those who obtain their liberty to leave those States. From the former of these causes, instances must often occur (from the state of morals in slave countries) of fathers selling their own children!! From the latter has originated the Colonization Society; it arose out of these prejudices against colour, and is a direct attempt to extend the same principle to transportation.

Why are slave-holders so anxious to send away free people of colour? Because their slave institutions would be endangered by the competition of respectable free black laborours;[8] and they dread still more their education and advancement in science. If they were desirous to serve the free blacks they would instruct them at home, (not a few of them, but every one they send) and not send them in ignorance, to a barbarous country.

To this real scheme of transporting the people of colour a professed one is attached, for the ultimate extinction of slavery, by the transportation of the whole black population to the coast of Africa; and we are gravely told that one hundred thousand slaves are ready to be given up, if means can be found for sending them to Africa! A most extraordinary statement, and one for which I believe there is no foundation, in either fact or probability. Can it be believed that the slave-holders of the United States are ready to give up their property, worth at least Five Millions Sterling?―a liberality unheard of since the foundation of the world. In all the rest of the United States, enough to pay the expense of their emigration cannot be raised, and hence it is sought for in England. If there was any truth to this wonderful statement, we must all of us have been sadly deceived about the debasing effects of slave-holding on the minds of those engaged in it. No other occupation ever produced such extraordinary liberality.

It would be interesting to know to what class these men belong. Is it the practice of selling their own children which has produced this extraordinary effect? Or are these men amongst the slave buyers, who purchase them for no other reason, than to give them their freedom as soon as the means of sending them to Liberia can be found? Is it not strange indeed, that any man can be bold enough to make assertions so obviously at variance with truth?

To whatever extent this transportation of slaves was carried, the slave-holders know that the price of those slaves which remained, would be enhanced, and their condition embittered, by the removal of all hopes of liberty, so precious to the human soul. The free colored people being kept few and poor, will be prevented from rising, by fair competition, to the equal rank and honour to which that competition naturally conducts, when not marred in its progress by some such scheme as the American Colonization Society. No wonder that with the exception of some who do not understand the plan, the planters are friendly to the colonization scheme. But the free people of color are opposed to this scheme. They have committed no crime, and do not like to be transported and suffer the highest penalty of law[9] next to death.

To whatever extent the United States expatriate their cotton cultivators, they destroy one of the chief sinews of their own prosperity, and increase the temptation to other states to renew the slave trade by fresh importations. The whole revenue of the United States, for fully thirty years to come, would be required to purchase the slaves and transport them and the free blacks to Africa. Such as idea as the extinction of slavery by means of the Colonization Society can never have been seriously contemplated. No! perpetuation, and not extinction of slavery, is its object.

The first command ever given to man was “Be fruitful and multiply.” Who can doubt that it is for his interest to obey this and every other command of God? but in no case is it so manifest as when in a state of slavery. The value of men, as of every other commodity, is governed by their plenty or scarcity; where they are so abundant that parishes are willing to pay the expenses of emigration to get rid of them, there must be an end of slavery. Every increase of numbers tends, whilst it is a proof of better treatment, to promote the mitigation and final extinction of slavery; and it must be admitted that the Americans evince this proof of good treatment.

The slaves in the United States have rapidly increased, and this increase has been highly beneficial to the cause of humanity. It is estimated that they have increased since 1808, (the time of both our and their abolition,) from 1,130,000 to 2,010,000, and they have more than trebled the growth of cotton since that peace in 1814, and have reduced its price to one-third of what it then was, though the Brazils, [sic] with all their slave trading have only added one-fourth part to their growth of cotton in the same time ―Hence it is plain, that if there has been any increase in the cotton cultivators of Brazils, [sic] few or no slaves can have been imported for its cultivation. May we not then say that the increase of the slave population of the United States has done more than all our enormous expenditure for the suppression of the African slave trade?

It cannot but be interesting to thee to know what would have been the effect of a similar increase in the English West Indian slaves. Had they increased in the same proportion as those of the United States (since the abolition of the slave trade) there [sic] numbers would have been 928,317 more than they now are which, if employed in the cultivation of sugar, would have been sufficient to have produced an increase of 240,000 tons annually, whilst all the slave trading of the Brazils [sic] and Cuba and the French colonies have only added 115,000 tons of their growth. Such an increase in sugar would have greatly reduced its price, and consequently the price of slaves, and thereby have destroyed the slave trade for the growth of sugar, as it has long since extinguished that for the cultivation of indigo, and more recently, for the growth of cotton.[10]

The disguise is now removing, and the real tendency of the society is becoming apparent. A bill was reported to the House of Delegates of Virginia for sending the free blacks away by force; but though this compulsory clause was rejected, it is added that several other motions were made, and decided by majorities which amply proved the determination of the House, to adopt some measure for the removal of the free blacks. These legislators admit that the free blacks will not leave the land without some sort of force; which may either be absolute, or by rendering their situation absolutely intolerable.

Great Injury has been done to the cause of negro emancipation by the encouragement which the agent of this most diabolical scheme has received from the sanction of thy name. The term diabolical is not too severe; for never did Satan, with more success, transform himself into an angel of light than in the gloss which has covered its deformities.

These persecuted free blacks view the whole plan with the abhorrence which is justly due to it, and with which we should view a plan of general transportation from the land of our nativity. The slave-owners are its advocates and supporters. Surely the name of Clarkson will be withdrawn from the ranks of the oppressors, and will be found, as it has ever yet been, amongst the friends of the oppressed African race.

Let us repair the injury which has been done on both sides of the water by this unholy connexion between slave-holders and philanthropist; for since this scheme has been on foot its deadening influence on the energies of the friends of humanity in the United States has been most manifest.

Let there no longer be any doubt which side it taken by the philanthropists of England. Let them declare their deep feeling of sympathy with those sorely persecuted and oppressed people; and such an example will be followed in the United States, where the friends of humanity will hasten to leave the ranks of the oppressors, and the cause of justice will again flourish.

May I particularly request thy attentive perusal of the following twenty pages, written by my friend Charles Stuart,[11] one of the most devoted Christians I have ever known, and an unwearied advocate of the oppressed Africans.

I am, with great regard,

Thy sincere friend,

JAMES CROPPER.

The pages alluded to contain a more detailed exposition of the Colonization scheme. They prove from the published reports of the said Society, and from the published speeches of its supporters in America, “that the said Society is pledged not to oppose the system of Slavery; that it regards slaves as Property; increases the value of Slaves as Slaves; that it has not abolished the Slave Trade to anything like the extent represented;” and they also establish several other facts equally derogative to its character as a benevolent institution. They conclude with a pathetic and Christian-like appeal to the people of Great Britain, entreating them not to aid this scheme of oppression.

Far be it from me, Mr. Editor, to impugn the name of the learned Judge[12] who presided at the Edinburgh meeting, or if that highly gifted individual―distinguished as nobly in the ranks of literature as that of philanthropy―who offered the first resolution.[13] If their Lordships advocated the Colonization Society, they did so (I say it with all deference) misguidedly, believing it to be a benevolent institution, and not an ignis fatuus[14] of philanthropy; or, what is worse, a scheme of oppression.

I am confident, that when their Lordships shall know the whole truth of the matter they will withdraw from this Society their distinguished patronage.

I feel it my duty, Mr. Editor, to give additional publicity to the above letter, being myself one of those free people of colour, natives of the United States, towards whom the American Colonization Society would extend its unwished-for benevolence. In common with my brethren, I detest many of the principles of that Society as unjust and unholy in the extreme. In common with my brethren, I have felt the oppression generated by those principles―an oppression which has driven me to seek in this country those literary advantages with which the colleges of my own are teeming, but which are haughtily withheld from the free man of colour.[15] In common with my brethren, I deem every farthing given to the Colonization Scheme as added to a sum which heaps oppression upon our already bowed heads; and which would tear our unwilling hearts from the fond associations which every man feels towards “his own, his native land.”[16] We feel, with all Christians, a deep interest in the Evangelizing of benighted Africa. But we do not regard that as our land any more than England is the land of the American descendants of Wm. Penn, or that of the Puritans. We look with suspicion and disgust upon a scheme which aims at Christianizing the African continent by means of ignorant Slaves, or of nominal freemen, to whom have been denied the advantages of a good education.[17] Finally, we think it would better become the American Colonization Society, as a benevolent body, did it devote its mighty energies to the Emancipation of the Slaves, and to the leading of them, as well as the free blacks, into the highest walks of civil and religious life in the United States, their native land. Then would that glory of the Western world shine forth in true splendour: not a paradoxical but a real Republic.[18]―Then would the cause of her present dissensions―the clashing of slave interests with free―cease to exist. The foul blot of slavery would be wiped from her escutcheon, and her Slave trade would end, for it would have no market. Then would the grateful hymns of “the redeemed,” the “disenthralled” blacks resound along the hills and vales of the beautiful Carolinas.[19] And finally, there would the enlightened coloured population of the United States view with all Christians in sending forth their Missionaries―not rude or illiterate from the cotton or tobacco field, but well instructed from Colleges and Seminaries―to Evangelize injured, ill-treated, and benighted Africa.

A YOUNG AMERICAN

Glasgow, 15 Jan., 1833.

[1] Editor David Prentice founded the Glasgow Chronicle in 1811. According to one report on the Chronicle’s ‘demise’ in 1857, it was ‘the oldest Liberal newspaper in the metropolis of the west.’ The Chronicle was staunchly anti-slavery and supported many progressive causes. See ‘Demise of the “Glasgow Chronicle”’, The Caledonian Mercury, 31 December 1857.

[2] Though McCune Smith signed this letter, from Glasgow, as ‘A YOUNG AMERICAN’ rather than with his name, his authorship is clear given his description of himself as an African American forced to seek his college education abroad because of racial discrimination in his own country – a description known to be true of only one African American in Glasgow at the time – as well as his close familiarity with James Cropper, whom McCune Smith had recently come to know personally in Liverpool. In 1864, McCune Smith also wrote (in an anonymous editorial) that ‘from 1832 to ’37, we were a constant correspondent of a foreign paper.’ (See ‘Our Faults – Remedies’, The Anglo-African, 10 December 1864.) The years correspond exactly with McCune Smith’s years in Glasgow but may not reflect the exact years he contributed to ‘a foreign paper.’ I carefully combed through every available surviving issue of papers such as the Glasgow Chronicle and the Glasgow Argus (papers with abolitionist sympathies) that McCune Smith would have most likely contributed to, and sure enough, I found this letter to the editor in the Chronicle. While a copy of most issues of the Argus from 1833 to 1837 have survived (preserved at Glasgow’s Mitchell Library), this is not true of the Chronicle. Only full runs from 1832 and 1833 are known to survive (at the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.) Since, as this letter to the editor indicates, the Chronicle was the ‘foreign paper’ that McCune Smith regularly corresponded to, all except this one letter is apparently now lost.

[3] The Glasgow Chronicle published detailed reporting on a meeting at St. Andrew’s Church in Edinburgh on 8 January 1833, at which Elliott Cresson portrayed the American Colonization Society’s colony of Liberia as an institution that could help end American slavery (indirectly) and the transatlantic slave trade (directly) while providing people of the African diaspora a place to live freely in the land of their ancestors. The meeting was hosted by such luminaries as Lord Moncreiff (James Wellwood Moncreiff, judge of the Court of Sessions, see below), Lord Advocate Francis Jeffrey (see below), and John Archibald Murray, Member of Parliament for Leith (near Edinburgh), all progressive Whigs. See ‘Edinburgh Public Meeting - Civilization of Africa - Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle, 11 January 1833, National Library of Scotland; George W. T. Omond, ‘John Archibald Murray’, in The Lord Advocates of Scotland, Second Series: 1834-1880 (Andrew Melrose, 1914), 15–18.

[4] This letter was also published as ‘Another Voice from England. A Letter from James Cropper to Thomas Clarkson’, The Liberator, 16 February 1833; and ‘A Letter to Thomas Clarkson. By James Cropper’, The Emancipator, 22 June 1833.

[5] Though Clarkson was a supporter of the American Colonization Society at this time, McCune Smith admired him and continued to do so.

[6] Cropper would have observed Liverpool’s change from a city almost unanimous in its support for the transatlantic slave trade which had contributed so much to its wealth, and where its small community of anti-slavery critics such as William Rathbone Sr and Jr, Jonathon Binns, William Wallace, James Currie, and others often felt compelled to conduct their opposition quietly, to one with a vibrant antislavery movement which contributed significantly to national efforts to end slavery and the slave trade. See Anonymous, Recollections of Old Liverpool, by a Nonagenarian (J. F. Hughes, 1863), 132, 252; Brian Howman, ‘Abolitionism in Liverpool’, in Liverpool and Transatlantic Slavery, ed. David Richardson et al. (University Press, 2007).

[7] Clarkson had written a letter to Cresson expressing his support for the Society, as had William Wilberforce. See American Colonization Society, The Fifteenth Annual Report of the American Society for Colonizing the Free People of Colour of the United States (American Colonization Society, 1832), 15–16 (In Internet Archive).

[8] Cropper was a disciple of Adam Smith and believed that free trade and free labour were necessary for ending slavery. See Seymour Drescher, The Mighty Experiment: Free Labor vs. Slavery in British Emancipation (Oxford University Press, 2002), 116.

[9] I.e., exile. See Romeo’s lines ‘Ha! banishment? be merciful, say—death: / For exile hath more terror in his look, / Much more than death: do not say—banishment’ in Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 20:157.

[10] Cropper’s and other British abolitionists’ use of statistical information to buttress their anti-slavery arguments influenced McCune Smith. He went on to employ ever-more sophisticated statistical analysis to help make the case for abolition and to combat negative claims about people of African descent throughout his years of writing. For other examples that influenced McCune Smith in this period, see First Annual Report of the Glasgow Emancipation Society: With an Appendix, and a List of Subscribers (Glasgow, 1835), 5, 9, 39–41, William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow (In Internet Archive).

[11] See the twenty-page pamphlet Charles Stuart, Remarks on the Colony of Liberia and the American Colonization Society: With Some Account of the Settlement of Coloured People, at Wilberforce, Upper Canada (J. Messeder (printer), 1832) (In Internet Archive).

[12] ‘[T]he learned Judge’ refers to Sir James Wellwood Moncreiff, 9th Baronet (1776-1851). Moncreiff, a progressive Whig and Evangelical nonconformist, ascended to the title of Lord Moncreiff when he was appointed a judge to the Court of Sessions. See Thomas Thomson, ‘Moncreiff, Sir James Wellwood, Bart., of Tullibole’, in A Biographical Dictionary of Eminent Scotsmen, V, Part II, ed. Robert Chambers (Blackie and Son, 1857).

[13] ‘Lord Advocate’ refers to the famed author, literary critic, and judge Francis Jeffrey. In 1813, he travelled to the United States, where he met President James Madison and Secretary of State James Monroe. Jeffrey was editor of the Edinburgh Review from 1803-1829 and served as Rector of the University of Glasgow in the early 1820’s. Politically, he was a moderate Whig. See George W. T. Omond, ‘Jeffrey and the Reform Bill’, in The Lord Advocates of Scotland, II, From the Close of the Fifteenth Century to the Passing of the Reform Bill (David Douglas, 1883); Michael Fry, ‘Jeffrey, Francis, Lord Jeffrey (1773-1850)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 29, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004).

[14] Fool’s light or fool’s fire, such as the will-o-the-wisp. See Robert Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary: Reprinted from the Folio Edition of 1752, ed. B. W. Beatson and William Ellis (Joseph Ogle Robinson, 1830), 19, 22, 116, 140, 144, 178, 402 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith may have become familiar with this term and phenomenon in Daniel Jaudon’s Short System of Polite Learning, which Charles Andrews listed among the books read by African Free School students. See Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (Mahlon Day, 1830), 72. For Jaudon’s discussion ‘of the ignis fatuus’, see Daniel Jaudon, Short System of Polite Learning: Being an Epitome of the Arts and Sciences, for the Use of Schools, 7th edn (Benjamin Warner, 1820), 25–26 (In Internet Archive).

[15] Peter Williams, Jr. applied to Columbia and Geneva colleges in New York on McCune Smith’s behalf, but he was denied entry on account of race. See Samuel Ringgold Ward, Autobiography of a Fugitive Negro: His Anti-Slavery Labours in the United States, Canada & England (John Snow, 1855), 282; Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith [Obituary]’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865; Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865. When John Pintard, New York merchant, co-founder of the New-York Historical Society, and friend of Peter Williams, Jr.’s heard of this, he fumed: ‘Our people here being too fastidious to admit them into our Colleges… It sickens me that in a state where slavery does not exist, that vulgar prejudice sh[oul]d exclude Freemen, of a darker shade, to enjoy those privileges w[hic]h ought to be common to all.’ See John Pintard, Letters from John Pintard to His Daughter, Eliza Noel Pintard Davidson, 1816-1833, IV: 1832-1833 (Printed for the New-York Historical Society, 1941), 85.

[16] From Sir Walter Scott’s ‘The Lay of the Last Minstrel’, Canto Sixth: ‘Breathes there the man, with soul so dead, / Who never to himself hath said, / This is my own, my native land!’ See Walter Scott, The Poetical Works of Sir Walter Scott, Bart., I (Arch. Constable and Co., 1822), 173 (In Hathi Trust). Notably, McCune Smith quoted this poem again nearly 32 years later in the same article in which he revealed that he had been a ‘constant correspondent of a foreign paper’ from 1832-1837 (the same years he was in Glasgow). See ‘Our Faults – Remedies’, The Anglo-African, 10 December 1864. This inspired the hunt for that unnamed paper which led to the discovery of this letter.

[17] McCune Smith would continue to criticize the idea of spreading Christianity in Africa by expatriating African Americans there, but not for the reasons he cites here (ignorance or lack of education). See, for example, ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side [With Prefatory Note]’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 28 August 1851 (in The World of James McCune Smith); ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851 (in The World of James McCune Smith).

[18] McCune Smith would return to the theme of a true versus a purported but unrealized Republic many times in his writings, most notably in The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 4, 9–10.

[19] McCune Smith’s mother Lavinia was born into slavery in South Carolina. See James McCune Smith, ‘From Our New York Correspondent [1, 8, and 9 December 1854]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 15 December 1854; ‘1855 New York State Census, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “James McCune Smith,”’ FamilySearch.org; James McCune Smith, ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi; Philip A. Bell, ‘Underground Railroad in New York: No. 2’, The Elevator, 29 March 1873; Robert Hamilton, ‘Died: Smith’, The Anglo-African, 18 November 1865.