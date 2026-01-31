Dr Ralph Wardlaw’s Chapel on George Street, Glasgow, Mitchell Library, Glasgow Story website

McCune Smith delivered this speech on the first known occasion in which he became a founding member of an anti-slavery society, though it wouldn’t be the last. Though the original text has not been found, this detailed summary provides valuable insights into McCune Smith’s early thought regarding citizenship, prejudice, patriotism, caste, apathy in the face of injustice, disunionism, and the American Republic – themes he would address regularly throughout his decades of speaking and writing.

Title: Summary of James McCune Smith’s Remarks at the Glasgow Emancipation Society’s Founding Meeting, 12 December 1833

Date: 12 December 1833

Source: ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery,’ Glasgow Chronicle, 13 December 1833

Mr. JAS. M’CUNE SMITH[1] then rose[2] & said, as a native of America, as a citizen[3] of the United States, and more particularly as one of those ill-treated and unfortunate race in whose behalf this meeting is assembled, I feel honoured with the privilege of addressing this vast assemblage, and of seconding a resolution so eloquently supported by the Rev. Dr. who preceded me.[4] Before proceeding farther I would remark, with regard to my humble self, that I was not sent to this country to solicit aid in behalf of the slaves, or the free blacks, of the United States, but that, driven by a cruel prejudice―a prejudice which refused to admit me into American Colleges, simply because I belonged not to the aristocracy of the skin, I was compelled to seek that education abroad, with which my own country is teeming. And now, lest any might consider me one of those ungrateful wretches, who, when taken far from the land of their nativity, Nero-like, take pleasure in abusing it. Let me declare that it is not against America that I raise my humble voice, it is not against the free institutions of the United States that I speak―institutions which none love, none revere, more than I―but it is against the abuse of those institutions that I lift my feeble utterance. It is, no doubt, a bitter thing to speak against one’s country, especially when away from it; but when, by honestly speaking the truth, good will ultimately accrue, he is the traitor who holds his tongue. Mr. Smith then entered upon a description of the state of society in America, and pointed out most feelingly the degradation to which not only the slaves, but the free coloured were subjected.[5] He spoke of the encouragement which at the present time is held forth for engaging in such a mission as that proposed by Mr. T.[6] The friends of emancipation were numerous but inactive; like the waggoner in the fable who called upon Jupiter, to lift his waggon out of the mire, instead of putting his shoulder to the wheel himself;[7] they waited upon providence to effect the emancipation of the Negro slave. Mr. T’s. object would be to rouse this class from their lethargy, and to effect this mission none were better fitted.[8] Of the colonization society[9] he spoke in terms of unmeasured deprecation. It had tended to rivet the fetters of the slave, and on the free coloured it had “smiled and smiled, and murdered whilst it smiled.”[10] He next advertised the danger which menaced the constitution of America, and the continuance of the Union,[11] from a perseverance in the practice of slavery; and on this ground, that in regard of the whites themselves, eulogized the benevolent object of the present meeting. I intreat you said he to warn them of their danger. To send out to them the gifted, the eloquent advocate, whom the abolitionists of that country had sent for. His admonitions, I am confident, will be listened to.[12] His appeals together with the efforts of his fellow-labourers in America, will be crowned with success. And ere long it will be found that America is a Republic indeed; and of her as of Britain we shall exclaim, with regard to the Slave, “No matter in what battle his liberty may have been cloven down―no matter upon what altar or to what God it may have been sacrificed, the moment he treads on her soil, the altar and the God sink at once into the dust, his body swells beyond the measure of his chain, which burst from around him, and he stands redeemed, regenerated, and disenthralled by the irresistible genius of Universal Emancipation.”[13] This young Gentleman was most enthusiastically cheered in the course of his speech.

[1] On 5 December 1833, Ralph Wardlaw had announced that there would be a public meeting to form a new anti-slavery society which would expand its efforts beyond Britain, inspired by George Thompson’s plans for an anti-slavery mission to America. (In a sense, however, this was more of a re-founding or re-organization of Glasgow’s existing anti-slavery society, see footnote below.) The meeting was planned for 12 December 1833. In the intervening week, the Glasgow abolitionists held several small meetings to prepare for the big public one. McCune Smith attended two. Society members convened at the Christian and Philanthropic Agency House at 14 Buchanan Street on 5 December (the same day as Wardlaw’s announcement) for a planning meeting. Calling themselves ‘Friends of the Universal Extinction of Slavery wherever it exists,’ the attendees of this small gathering included William Smeal, John Murray, James Johnston, and McCune Smith. They firmed up plans for the public meeting, appointed a sub-committee of arrangements to organize it, and listened as Murray read Garrison’s ‘Appeal to the Friends of Negro Emancipation Throughout Great Britain’ and other anti-slavery materials. The sub-committee (McCune Smith wasn’t on it) met on 7 December. It settled on the name ‘The Glasgow Emancipation Society, having for its object, the Abolition of Slavery Throughout the World’ and determined to support Thompson’s recent acceptance of an invitation by the New England Anti-Slavery Society for a United States mission. McCune Smith did attend the follow-up meeting on 10 December, however, which finalized the sub-committee’s plans. See ‘Slavery in the United States’, Glasgow Argus, 9 December 1833, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; ‘Minute Book of the Glasgow Emancipation Society, No. 1’, Glasgow, Scotland, 1833, 1–5, William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; The Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society, after 1876, William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow.

[2] As the article which contains this summary of McCune Smith’s speech reports, he was on the platform at the ‘public meeting… held on Thursday Evening [12 December 1833], in Dr. Wardlaw’s Chapel, for the purpose of forming a Society to promote the Universal Extinction of Slavery throughout the world, particularly in the United States of America.’ Wardlaw was the popular, dissenting pastor of the large congregation of the independent George Street Chapel, which regularly hosted anti-slavery and other reform meetings. Wardlaw had also been one of the cofounders of the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society (the Glasgow Emancipation Society’s predecessor) in the early 1820s. McCune Smith later wrote of how ‘the silvery voice and keen acumen of Ralph Wardlaw’ helped ‘awaken the people to the enormity of slavery’ in Glasgow and beyond. See Glasgow Delineated; In Its Institutions, Manufactures, and Commerce: With a Map of the City, and Thirty-Nine Engravings of Its Principal Public Buildings, 2nd (University Press for Wardlaw and Cunninghame, 1827), 62, 76; ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery - Glasgow, 12th December, 1833’, Glasgow Chronicle, 13 December 1833, National Library of Scotland; James McCune Smith, ‘John Murray (Of Glasgow)’, in Autographs for Freedom (John P. Jewett and Company, 1853), 1:65; William L. Alexander, Memoirs of the Life and Writings of Ralph Wardlaw (Adam and Charles Black, 1856), 297–300; Stewart J. Brown, ‘Wardlaw, Ralph (1779-1853)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 57, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004).

[3] This is the first known time that McCune Smith declared himself a citizen, not just a native, of the United States. McCune Smith would go on to address the issue of African American citizenship over the years, most notably and at greatest length in James McCune Smith, ‘Citizenship’, The Anglo-African Magazine, May 1859.

[4] The ‘Rev. Dr.’ who spoke before McCune Smith was Hugh Heugh, a native of Stirling and pastor of the United Secession church at Regent Place in Glasgow since 1821. Though biographical accounts of his life tend not to mention it, the anti-slavery cause was particularly important to the reform-minded dissenter Heugh. McCune Smith paid tribute to ‘the earnest and powerful Hugh Heugh’ among the leading lights of Glasgow’s anti-slavery movement. See Glasgow Delineated, 61; Ralph Wardlaw et al., ‘Declaration Against Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle, 17 April 1833, National Library of Scotland; McCune Smith, ‘John Murray’, 65; Sixth Annual Report of the Glasgow Emancipation Society: With an Appendix, List of Subscribers, &c. (Glasgow, 1840), 4, The William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; Hamilton M. MacGill, The Life of Hugh Heugh, D.D., 2nd (William Oliphant and Co., 1852), 318–19; Lionel A. Ritchie, ‘Heugh, Hugh (1782-1846)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 26, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004), 900–901.

[5] Throughout his decades of speaking and writing, McCune Smith would regularly address how the oppressive practices associated with racial ‘caste’ – or ‘aristocracy of the skin’, which he offered as its synonym in his 1845 address to members of the New York State legislature – in the United States arose from the institution of slavery and, in many ways, operated as a form of it. See, for example, ‘Address to the Gentlemen of the Legislature of New-York - Extending the Right of Suffrage (From the Albany Argus)’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 8 May 1845; ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851; ‘Letter from Communipaw [4 February 1852]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 February 1852; ‘New York Literary and Productive Union (Reported by Communipaw)’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 9 February 1855; ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859.

[6] ‘Mr. T.’ was George Thompson; see footnote for ‘Extract from Dr. Smith’s Journal [11 September 1832]’ above. As Heugh had just said in his remarks preceding McCune Smith’s and as Thompson would discuss soon after, Thompson proposed going to the United States on an anti-slavery lecture tour. The Glasgow Emancipation Society, founded by Wardlaw, Heugh, William Smeal, John Murray, and other local abolitionists at this 12 December 1833 meeting, sponsored Thompson’s trip. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery,’ GC, 13 Dec 1833; ‘GES Minute Book 1, WSC’, 1–8; McCune Smith, ‘John Murray’, 62, 64–65.

[7] This almost certainly refers to the Aesop fable in which a countryman calls on Hercules to help him dislodge his wagon from thick mud, upon which a divine voice calls on the man to first attempt to move the wagon himself, and then Hercules would assist him – a precursor to Benjamin Franklin’s famous aphorism ‘God helps those who help themselves.’ McCune Smith may have last encountered the morality tale in one of the versions of the ancient Greek fabulist’s works created for students, in which Latin and English translations were presented side-by-side. If so, the fables may have been among McCune Smith’s first studies in Latin. It may also explain why McCune Smith had misremembered the god in the story as Jupiter rather than Hercules; Jupiter was the god featured in many of the other fables and McCune Smith’s memory could have mixed up story details from them in the intervening years. See the story in an American version of Aesop’s fables that McCune Smith may have read as an African Free School student or soon afterward: Aesop, Fabulæ Æsopi Selectæ, Select Fables of Æsop, With an English Translation, ed. James Ross (Printed by J. Maxwell., 1814), 54 (In Internet Archive).

[8] The Glasgow Emancipation Society’s first annual report stated that it was founded as a result of George Thompson’s lectures in Glasgow ‘on Slavery in the United States.’ A new anti-slavery society had also been founded in Edinburgh in October 1833 following Thompson’s lectures there on the same topic. See First Annual Report of the Glasgow Emancipation Society: With an Appendix, and a List of Subscribers (Glasgow, 1835), 11, William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow. (In the Samuel J. May Anti-Slavery Pamphlet Collection) C. Duncan Rice’s The Scots Abolitionists, 1833-1861 (Louisiana State University Press, 1981) doesn’t directly mention (at least not by name) the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society (GASS), the predecessor society of the Glasgow Emancipation Society (GES). Iain Whyte’s Scotland and the Abolition of Black Slavery, 1756-1838 (Edinburgh University Press, 2006) only does so once: ‘Ralph Wardlaw not only preached and wrote on slavery, he put his West George Street chapel, a prestigious venue in the city, at the disposal of the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society for meetings and for a series of debates on the question of immediate or gradual emancipation’ (p. 226) though very many notices and articles in Glasgow newspapers reveal that Wardlaw was a very active member of GASS. Though the GES’s first annual report cites Thompson’s United States mission as the ‘cause’ of its formation and Rice credits Thompson with being its founder, the GES was formed from leading members of the still-recently active but small Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society – such as William Smeal and Ralph Wardlaw – and with their dedicated participation and administration. Therefore, it seems more accurate to consider the GES as a new iteration of the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society, with Thompson as a catalyst for its re-organization under a more expansive remit. See C. Duncan Rice, The Scots Abolitionists, 1833-1861 (Louisiana State University Press, 1981), 16, 54. This is more in line with what McCune Smith later wrote in his memorial tribute to John Murray: ‘…the Glasgow Emancipation Society was formed or re-organized, on the doctrine of immediate emancipation so splendidly announced by a secession minister of Edinburgh.’ See McCune Smith, ‘John Murray’, 64 (In Internet Archive).

[9] The American Colonization Society; see footnotes for James McCune Smith, ‘To the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle [15 January 1833]’, Glasgow Chronicle, 18 January 1833, National Library of Scotland., above.

[10] This is a paraphrase of the line ‘Why, I can smile, and murder while I smile’ from Shakespeare’s play King Henry VI, Part 3. See William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 14:116 (In Internet Archive).

[11] This is the first known time that McCune Smith expressed opposition to the free states’ continued union with slave states. William Lloyd Garrison, who had helped found the American Anti-Slavery Society in Philadelphia several days before McCune Smith delivered these remarks, originally regarded disunion with slave states as an unfortunate likely outcome of southern slavery but came to adamantly support it. McCune Smith’s views evolved in the opposite direction: he would come to adamantly oppose disunion, arguing that this was tantamount to abandoning those enslaved in the South to the tender mercies of slaveholders. See William Lloyd Garrison, The Letters of William Lloyd Garrison, I: I Will Be Heard!, 1822-1835, ed. Walter M. Merrill (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 1971), 133, 252; William Lloyd Garrison, The Letters of William Lloyd Garrison, III: No Union With Slaveholders, 1841-1849, ed. Walter M. Merrill and Louis Ruchames (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 1973), 3; Eric Foner, Gateway to Freedom: The Hidden History of America’s Fugitive Slaves (Oxford University Press, 2015), 80–81.

[12] As it turned out, McCune Smith was over-sanguine in his hopes that Americans would be receptive to Thompson’s call for the abolition of slavery in their nation. While he was warmly welcomed and supported by committed American abolitionists, Thompson was coldly received by many who supported slavery, considered him a troublemaker, or resented a foreigner lecturing Americans on their practices in their own country. His United States tour came to an abrupt end when a Boston mob threatened his life. (Garrison may have been saved from his own mob-inflicted death because someone alerted the crowd that he was American.) See C. Duncan Rice, ‘The Anti-Slavery Mission of George Thompson to the United States, 1834-1835’, Journal of American Studies 2, no. 1 (1968): 13, 19–29. For example of the reactions of pro-slavery Americans to Thompson’s presence, see First Annual Report of the GES, 22–23, 33.

[13] This is a close approximations of a passage – which McCune Smith may have quoted exactly in his original speech – from the famous Irish orator, lawyer, and politician John Philpot Curran’s 1793 speech in defence of Archibald Hamilton Rowan: ‘[N]o matter in what disastrous battle his liberty may have been cloven down; no matter with what solemnities he may have been devoted upon the altar of slavery; the first moment he touches the sacred soil of Britain, the altar and the god sink together in the dust; his soul walks abroad in her own majesty; his body swells beyond the measure of his chains, that burst from around him, and he stands redeemed, regenerated, and disenthralled, by the irresistible genius of Universal Emancipation.’ See John Philpot Curran, Speeches of John Philpot Curran, Esq., I (I. Riley, 1811), 84 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith would quote this speech again in 1855, in his introduction to Frederick Douglass’s second autobiography; see ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi (In Internet Archive).