The afternoon after visiting the site of one of James McCune Smith’s favorite haunts – bookshop and publisher Baillière’s – I headed to lower Manhattan. I exited the train at the Fulton Street subway stop and headed south on Nassau St; my destination was 63 Nassau, about halfway down the block from John St and on the right.

This is where McCune Smith, as he later recalled, served as a blacksmith’s apprentice ‘to Mr. T. Thomas, grate and fender maker.’[1] As New York City directories reveal, Thomas Thomas’s business sold ‘kitchen furniture’ (appliances) at 63 Nassau Street, in the Second Ward.[2] It’s hard to know exactly when McCune Smith started his apprenticeship. In his obituary for McCune Smith, his close friend Philip Bell recalled that McCune Smith attended another school along with Isaiah DeGrasse after graduating from the African Free School for about two years (which he did), and that it was afterwards that McCune Smith apprenticed at Thomas’s establishment. This would have made McCune Smith about sixteen at the time, since he graduated from the African Free School in October 1827.[3] But a wide array of other sources – which I discuss in the biography (still going through the long editorial process!) – indicate that McCune Smith started his apprenticeship closer to the time he left the African Free School at age fourteen. This is more in line with what his other close friend Robert Hamilton and Guido Furman, editor of New York City’s Medical Register, wrote in their obituaries for McCune Smith.[4] Their obituaries also get more of the details and timeline right regarding McCune Smith’s education immediately following his graduation from the African Free School; the latter’s appears to be based on testimonies of friends. Though Bell was usually generally correct about events, he regularly mixed up dates and, occasionally, names, when recalling things that happened decades earlier.

The shops at and beside 63 Nassau Street today.

But Furman’s and Bell’s accounts are both right when it comes to McCune Smith’s classical studies overlapping his stint at Thomas’s establishment. McCune Smith later recalled for Frederick Douglass’ Paper that ‘It is an old habit, dating back to my apprenticeship to the black-smithing business, to hail Saturday night for its pleasant, winding up reveries. It was pay-night, and those early earnings were the heartiest money pride I ever felt. It was wash night, and the grime and honest sweat of anvil and bellows and forge, gave place to a glorious ablution. It was Latin or Greek-Grammar night with one whole day in prospect for hard study, (except intervals at church service,) when Cæsar, or Virgil, or Buttman, steadied, with their rugged and knotty hardships, the wildest dreams of my boy ambition.’[5] While the bookish McCune Smith ultimately didn’t favor a career as a blacksmith, he and his employer got along well. Thomas’s willingness to make fun of customers to McCune Smith, for example, suggests an easygoing rapport. On one occasion, McCune Smith recalled, ‘A young gentleman, most expensively dressed, came into the shop, and acted and spoke in a manner so foolish, that on his departure, I mentioned the circumstance to Mr. Thomas; “Pooh, James,” said he, “he has plenty of money, what does he want with brains!”[6] Bell recalled that McCune Smith was the ‘best workman in [Thomas’s’] establishment’, which also suggests that Thomas and McCune Smith had a very positive working relationship.[7]

From Maps of the City of New York Surveyed Under Directions of Insurance Companies of Said City: Volume 1, Comprising the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Ward (New York: William Perris, 1852). (At NYPL’s Maps Division )

But by early 1831, it had become abundantly clear that a career as a metalworker wasn’t the best fit for McCune Smith. Thomas evidently agreed. Bell wrote that ‘In 1831, Messrs. Thomas… cancelled his indentures’ so that McCune Smith could pursue his dream of going to college.[8] This appears to have been at least partly due to McCune Smith’s own wishes in combination with the advocacy of his tutors and friends. Hamilton wrote that ‘it was… found that, skilful as [McCune Smith] might have become as a mechanic, he had talents for a higher sphere in life, and a studious mind that warranted and demanded it, and his friends encouraged the attempt. He relinquished, therefore, any further pursuit at his trade, and entered upon a course of study preparatory for college…’[9] Little did McCune Smith know then how far he’d have to go to realize the ‘wildest dreams of [his] boyhood ambition.’

