R. L. & A. Stuart's steam candy and sugar refinery, corner of Greenwich and Chambers Street, New York. Lossing. Opened 1806. Rebuilt 1835. Enlarged 1840’ ( NYPL Digital Collections )

From the site of the Barnett family’s tinsmith’s shop and home at 140 Maiden Lane, I headed west, turned right on Church Street, then turned on Reade, stopping at an address about half a block past West Broadway – about a twenty-minute walk. I stopped at the approximate site of 151 Reade Street, on the south side of the street.

Here’s where I go from past to present tense as I write my account of that visit. As I conduct additional research, look more closely at maps I used (old and new), and double-check my sources, I find that I had stopped about 140 feet short of my intended destination. If I had continued a little further east, I would have been close to where McCune Smith lived in 1839, the first home address I’d found for him after his return to New York City that’s separate from the address of his office and pharmacy at 93 Chapel / West Broadway Street. Though it’s uncertain exactly when McCune Smith moved here (perhaps 1838 or a bit earlier), he didn’t live at 151 Reade Street for long, probably about a year or two. Sometime in 1840, R. L. & A. Stuart’s Steam Candy and Sugar Refinery was enlarged, expanding north onto the site where 151 Reade Street had been, as seen in the Perris map below and image of Stuart’s candy factory above. (McCune Smith moved to 29 Leonard St by 1840.)

From ‘William Perris, Map Bounded by West Street, Reade Street, Hudson Street, College Place, Barclay Street, Greenwich Street, Vessey Street, Plate 8 , image, Maps of the City of New York Surveyed Under Directions of Insurance Companies of Said City: Volume 1, Comprising the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Ward, William Perris, 1852 ( NYPL Digital Collections )

Though McCune Smith didn’t live at 151 Reade St very long, illuminating episodes from his life occurred here. And pulling at the threads of evidence revealed much more about interesting connections I had known only a little about, and another likely one I hadn’t known anything about.

For one, McCune Smith’s friend Edward F. Marshall advertised an evening school he planned to run ‘at 151 Reade st., at the house of Dr. Smith,’ starting on 1 October 1839. As I wrote in a footnote for a recent post, Marshall and his sister Mary Joseph were close friends of McCune Smith’s since early childhood. Marshall and McCune Smith graduated from the African Free School on the same day, 10 October 1827, by successfully completing their final exam. Though no evidence has been found about the longevity or success of Marshall’s evening school, he taught at the New York City District Colored School No. 1 on 86th St. near Fifth Ave since at least 1843, and he and McCune Smith helped found the Society for the Promotion of Education Among Colored Children in the summer of 1846.[1] And though McCune Smith was never a schoolteacher himself, he continued to promote and support the expansion of educational opportunities for African American children for the rest of his life.

‘Evening School,’ The Colored American, 5 October 1839

As I double-checked digitized New York City directories from the period for the length of time McCune Smith lived at 151 Reade Street, I came across an exciting detail: Peter Vanderhorst, pickle merchant, also lived at 151 Reade Street at the same time as McCune Smith. (Likely, however, not in the same house or flat.) I immediately recognized the name. On 13 June 1839, in light of his upcoming move to the West Indies, Vanderhorst gave McCune Smith legal power of attorney to collect debts owed to him. Vanderhorst also gave McCune Smith the authority to co-sign in his name any mortgage or sale that Vanderhorst’s wife Amelia wished to make of her properties in Brooklyn.[2] Peter Vanderhorst must have gone to the West Indies ahead of Amelia by the end of September of that year: on the 30th, McCune Smith co-signed (in Peter’s name) Amelia’s sale of the Brooklyn properties to Henry Scott and George Lawrence.[3]

Now, I had already known that McCune Smith knew Scott and Lawrence, and that McCune Smith and Scott were especially close. (McCune Smith praised Scott for his ‘probity’ in business, and McCune Smith and his wife Malvina would go on to make real estate deals with Scott and his wife.[4]) But I didn’t know of any other connections beside the Brooklyn real estate sale between the Vanderhorsts, Scott, and Lawrence, and had refrained from going down the rabbit hole of looking for more while researching McCune Smith’s biography. (So many rabbit holes, so little time!)

But as I continued digging for this post on McCune Smith’s 151 Reade St home, I found that Vanderhorst and Scott went way back. Henry Scott & Company’s grocery store and Peter Vanderhorst’s pickle store had operated side-by-side at 217 Water Street since at least 1832, probably in partnership. (Scott’s store went back even further.) Scott and Vanderhorst certainly entered into a formal partnership by about 1838, joined by former ship’s steward and grocer George Lawrence. Vanderhorst withdrew from the partnership effective 1 June 1839, evidently pending his move to the West Indies. Scott and Lawrence continued to operate the business at 217 Water St as Henry Scott & Co. for a time. But Lawrence apparently went his own way soon afterward, first listed separately as a ‘pickler’ at nearby Peck Slip in 1841 then leaving the business altogether. Scott, however, continued to carry on the business as a pickle maker quite successfully, eventually retiring comfortably after about 30 years in business.[5]

Though the Vanderhorsts disappeared from NYC city directories after 1840, at least one of them remained in New York City. Amelia died on 7 May 1842 of tuberculosis at McCune Smith’s home at 29 Leonard Street and was buried in St Philip’s cemetery. (It’s unclear whether Amelia was a member of the Leonard St household or if she was there receiving treatment from McCune Smith. In any case, she was untimely prevented from joining Peter in the West Indies because of her illness.) Vanderhorst remarried after settling in the Dominican Republic, and had children there with his new wife Sarah.[6]

But even more interesting, Peter Vanderhorst (and possibly Amelia too) appears to have had an even older connection to McCune Smith. As it turns out, Vanderhorst wasn’t a member of one of the old Dutch New York families McCune Smith often wrote about, as one might guess from his last name. Rather, if a descendants’ family tree in Ancestry.com is correct, Vanderhorst came to New York City from Charleston, South Carolina, as McCune Smith’s mother Lavinia did. I’m still trying to verify details independently: other than those cited above, many details in that family tree appear to have been entered directly from record held in its creator(s)’s possession, with few linked or pictured publicly available primary sources. But if that family tree is right – and many details suggest that it is, from sources I’ve found – Peter Vanderhorst was the son of Revolutionary War general and governor of South Carolina Arnoldus Vanderhorst and his African American mistress Hagar, with whom he had at least two children: Eliza, Peter, and perhaps Sarah. Arnoldus emancipated Hagar and their children, provided for their material needs, and procured an education for them.[7]

Peter Vanderhorst, then, may have been one more of McCune Smith’s many South Carolina connections in New York City – from Charleston and beyond – through his mother Lavinia and his Aunt Sally. As McCune Smith’s old friend Robert Hamilton wrote in his obituary for McCune Smith, ‘His mother was from Charleston, S. C., whence she came when a young girl, leaving behind her a large circle of relations’, which is confirmed by McCune Smith’s and lifelong friend Philip A. Bell’s recollections. But according to her death notice in the New York Tribune – with information likely provided by McCune Smith – Lavinia was born around 60 miles north of Charleston, in Georgetown.[8]

Kinloch Stuart (1775-1826), Candy Manufacturer & Store Proprietor, of New York City, from American Aristocracy ’

Here’s where other little connections and possible connections come in. In one of his ‘Heads of the Colored People’ essays about working-class New Yorkers for Frederick Douglass’ Paper, McCune Smith wrote of a self-emancipated washerwoman who had been brought north by her legal owner but refused to return with him back into slavery. (The washerwoman was likely inspired, at least in part, by family friend Lucretia, Philip Bell’s mother, who was a washerwoman. McCune Smith’s description of the essay washerwoman’s son as a ‘good-for-nothing looking quarter grown, bushy-headed boy’ is characteristic of his habitual teasing of Philip Bell in his writings, including in the sign-off in that very essay.) As she worked for her wages, the washerwoman never forgot ‘her sisters and her children who toil as hard but without any pay,’ and is partially consoled by the joy they would have felt receiving her care package ‘by the last Georgetown packet.’ That Sunday morning, her young son rose early and delivered the clean clothes to customers’ homes. On the way back, he roused ‘Stuart the Confectioner (corner of Chamber and Greenwich, father of the present millionaires)’ so he could buy ‘sixpence worth’ of candy. ‘Stuart the Confectioner’ was Kinloch Stuart, who had emigrated to New York City from Edinburgh, Scotland in 1805 and established a candy business. ‘The present millionaires’ were Robert and Alexander, who combined that candy business with a sugar refinery. Their business’s continued growth, as seen above, saw their factory expand in 1840 onto the site of where McCune Smith and Peter and Amelia Vanderhorst had made their home for a little while at 151 Reade St.[9]

