‘Tinsmith in Front of Painted Outdoor Backdrop,’ ca. 1860s-70s, Metropolitan Museum of Art

(Sections of this essay are excerpted from an earlier draft of my biography of James McCune Smith.)

From the site of Thomas Thomas’s kitchen appliance establishment at 63 Nassau Street, I continued south on Nassau and turned left on Maiden Lane. I continued past William, Gold, Pearl, and Water Streets until I reached 140 Maiden Lane. Like the site of Thomas’s shop, the address appears to have remained unchanged since McCune Smith’s and his father-in-law’s time. I say ‘his father-in-law’s time’ because this is the former site of James Barnett’s tinsmith’s shop. It was at this shop and adjacent home that Barnett worked and lived with his wife Eliza Beaumont, daughter Malvina Barnett, sons Edmund Woods Barnett and James Parker Barnett, and at least one other member of his extended family (his mother-in-law Opportune Beaumont – born in Guadeloupe in the French West Indies).[1]

James Barnett was ambitious and hard-working. He first appears in New York City directories in 1828 as a tinsmith at 140 Maiden Lane, in lower Manhattan’s First Ward.[2] Barnett was dedicated to making sure that his family was well provided for. But he was far from alone in building up the family’s wealth. Barnett wrote in his will that ‘my dear wife Eliza, who has ever been to me an affectionate companion and to my children a good mother,’ was ‘the principal cause of whatever prosperity I have experienced in life.’[3] By 1835, the Barnetts had earned enough money to start investing substantial sums in real estate. That summer, they purchased property way up in the 12th Ward at 54th Street for $2,425. The following year, they purchased four lots at 53rd Street and Third Avenue for a total of $5,201.[4] In 1839, the Barnetts purchased the Maiden Lane property where their home and metalworking shop were for $8,500. Their prosperity would only continue to increase over the years.

From street map showing 140 Maiden Lane, from Maps of the City of New York Surveyed Under Directions of Insurance Companies of Said City: Volume 1, Comprising the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Ward (New York: William Perris, 1852) , Plate 4. ( At NYPL’s Maps Division )

McCune Smith and Barnett had an indirect but interesting connection – though marked for a time by strife – through Barnett’s shop, well before McCune Smith married Malvina in the early 1840’s. Edward J. Cills, a fellow parishioner at St Philip’s, mutual friend of Philip Bell’s, and admirer of McCune Smith’s who helped arrange his welcome-home reception after the latter’s return to New York City from Glasgow, was an indentured apprentice at Barnett’s workshop. By January 1835, however, there was evidently a disagreement between the two over this arrangement. That month, Barnett advertised nineteen-year-old Cills as a runaway. Barnett stated that Cills still owed two years of service at the shop and offered a reward for information as to his whereabouts, ‘caution[ing]’ all ‘persons… against harboring’ him. Over time, Barnett and Cills apparently resolved their disagreement, perhaps with McCune Smith’s help: Cills signed an 1845 open letter from St Philip’s parishioners along with Barnett. Cills also followed Barnett into the tin- and copper-smith trade.[5]

Former site of James Barnett’s shop at 140 Maiden Lane, NYC, photograph by Amy Cools, 16 April 2023

The tinsmith shop remained in the Barnett family for many years. Edmund, who inherited it, was the Barnetts’ only child who decided not to pursue studies at an institution of higher learning. (James and Eliza Barnett made sure their children had access to the best education available to them, helped by the fact that their non-European ancestry wasn’t evident in their appearance. Malvina attended the prestigious and progressive new Rutgers Female Institute in 1840 and 1841 before marrying the ambitious and hardworking physician McCune Smith. Malvina and Edmund’s younger brother James Parker became a physician himself, eventually working with McCune Smith and probably at least partly mentored by him. Like McCune Smith, James Parker encountered obstacles in his medical education on account of race – he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at New York University but was expelled from its College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1850 after an unknown person informed NYU’s trustees that he had nonwhite ancestry. James Barnett unsuccessfully sued the CPS on behalf of his son, but James Parker went on to earn his medical degree anyway at Dartmouth College in 1854.[6]) Edmund trained in his father’s profession instead. Barnett rewarded Edmund by leaving him his entire business in his will so long as Edmund continued to run it, in addition to the otherwise equal share his children were to receive after their mother died. Edmund (who later changed his name to Edward, though the family still called him by his original name), was a tinsmith and plumber at his father’s old shop for the rest of his working life.[7]

[1] 1850 United States Census, Williamsburg, Kings County, New York, digital image s.v. “James Barnet.” Ancestry.com; 1855 New York State Census, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “James Barnett.” Ancestry.com. Opportune likely started living with the Barnett family before 1850. She lived elsewhere at least in 1836: a directory lists a ‘Beaumont widow’ living at 379 Broome Street. See Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1836), 84.

[2] Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1828), 110.

[3] “New York Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999 > Kings, Wills, Vol 0044-0045, 1871-1872,” digital image s.v. “James Barnett,” Ancestry.com.

[4] “United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 - New York > Conveyances 1835,” Digital Image s.v. “Henry U. Slipper to James Barnett,” FamilySearch.org; “United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 - New York > Conveyances 1836,” digital image s.v. “Jacob and Ann Odell and Henry Brevoort to James Barnett,” FamilySearch.org.

[5] ‘To the Public - In View of the Safe and Happy Arrival...’, The Colored American, 23 September 1837; ‘Sweepings of the Shop Reward [Ad]’, New York Journal of Commerce, 8 January 1835; ‘Bishop Onderdonk and the Colored Episcopalians of New-York’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 29 May 1845; 1860 United States Census, New York, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “Edward Sills,” Ancestry.com; Henry Wilson and John F. Trow, Trow’s New York City Directory. H. Wilson, Compiler. For the Year Ending May 1, 1863 (John F. Trow, 1862), 156; Henry Wilson and John F. Trow, Trow’s New York City Directory. H. Wilson, Compiler. For the Year Ending May 1, 1865 (John F. Trow, 1864), 160; ‘Philip A. Bell and His Co-Workers’, The New York Age, 18 May 1889; Donald M. Jacobs, ed., Antebellum Black Newspapers: Indices to New York Freedom’s Journal (1827-1827), The Rights of All (1829), The Weekly Advocate (1837), and The Colored American (1837-1841) (Greenwood Press, 1976), 308.

[6] Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 2’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 54–55. (At my website)

[7] “New York Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999 > Kings, Wills, Vol 0044-0045, 1871-1872,” digital image s.v. “James Barnett,” Ancestry.com; 1855 New York State Census, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “James Barnett,” Ancestry.com; 1855 New York State Census, Brooklyn, Kings County, New York, digital image s.v. “Edward Barnet,” Ancestry.com; 1865 New York State Census, Brooklyn, Kings County, New York, digital image s.v. “Edward Barnett.” Ancestry.com; “New York, Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999, Kings > Wills, Vol. 117, 1886” digital image s.v. “James P. Barnett” (Probate Date 15 February 1886), Ancestry.com; “New York, Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999, Kings > Wills, Vol. 137, 1889” digital image s.v. “Eliza Barnett” (Probate Date February 18, 1889), Ancestry.com; ‘Edmund W. Barnett [Obituary]’, The Brooklyn Citizen, 11 April 1904.