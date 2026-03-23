‘View of Broomielaw and ships (Glasgow)’ from Select Views of Glasgow and its Environs; Engraved by Joseph Swan , Glasgow 1828

This article from the Glasgow Chronicle, republished in the Colored American, reports on a farewell dinner thrown for James McCune Smith by his friends and fellow students at the University of Glasgow in anticipation of his impending departure for his native New York City. As it turns out, he didn’t depart when expected: a bigoted ship’s captain refused to allow McCune Smith to book first-class accommodations, and McCune Smith refused to accept anything less. Since he would only travel as befitted his status as a gentleman, as he had become accustomed to while in Britain and Europe, he didn’t end up departing for New York City until 20 July 1837, once he had found suitable accommodations.

This report of the farewell dinner and McCune Smith’s remarks at it help reveal why his friend Frederick Douglass could later write: ‘[E]ducated in Scotland, and breathing the free air of that country, [McCune Smith] came back to his native land with ideas of liberty which placed him in advance of most of his fellow citizens of African descent.’ (Life and Times of Frederick Douglass, Written by Himself (Park Publishing, 1882), 568)

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Remarks of James McCune Smith at His Farewell Dinner at the Tontine Hotel, 17 June 1837

Date: 17 June 1837

Source: ‘Farewell Dinner to Dr. James M’Cune Smith, A.M. (From the Glasgow Chronicle of June 21st),’ The Colored American, 9 September 1837, p. 4

Notes: McCune Smith’s remarks are bolded.

Text:

From the Glasgow Chronicle of June 21st.

Farewell Dinner to Dr. James M’Cune Smith, A.M.

–––––––––––––

On Friday, a numerous and highly respectable party of the friends and fellow-students of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith, A.M., entertained that gentleman to dinner in the Tontine Hotel,[1] on the occasion of his being about to leave this country for America, after having finished his studies at, and obtained his medical degree from our University;[2] and it is highly gratifying to observe, that these paltry and ungenerous prejudices which bring disgrace and discredit on the American character,[3] and are so much opposed to the genius of a constitution, the principles of which hold that all men are, by nature, free and equal, do not obtain in this country, and are not allowed to interfere with the appreciation of private worth, or to lessen the respect due to high intellectual talents, combined with the most engaging and amiable, moral and social qualities. It was not only to pay a well merited compliment to a valued friend whom they were about to lose, but likewise to express their contempt of a prejudice so pitiful, and so unworthy of rational beings, that so many of his friends and acquaintances assembled themselves on this occasion, and the circumstance that they did so, is equally honorable to Dr. Smith, themselves, and to our national character.[4]

The cloth being removed, the chairman―(John Crawford, Esq.,[5]) gave the usual preliminary toasts.

The chairman then arose, and in proposing Dr. Smith’s health, after alluding to the deservedly high esteem in which the Dr. was held, by all those who had enjoyed the pleasure of his acquaintance, both as a talented fellow student, and a valued private friend, and the very creditable manner in which he had discharged the duties of two highly responsible and onerous situations, which he had held in two important medical institutions of this city,[6] connected with our University, and to which, foreigner and stranger as he was, he was appointed by his teachers solely on account of his professional knowledge and eminence, said that he hoped that the return of such gentlemen as Dr. S. to America, with talents and education which no legal enactment could extinguish or repress, and the manner in which these talents had been appreciated here, would go far to shame his countrymen out of a prejudice so unjust, ungenerous, and unfounded in itself, and so disgraceful to themselves, as a self-styled free people.

Dr. Smith.[7]―“For this enthusiastic welcome, for the high and enviable honor which you do me this day, and for the kind sympathy which you thus manifest towards me, under peculiar and trying circumstances, …I thank you from my heart. But, whilst I most cordially reciprocate those sentiments of mutual regard which it has pleased you to express towards me, it would be doing violence to my own judgment, I would pay but a poor compliment to your sagacity, if I regarded the flattering testimonial entirely as a mark of personal esteem. For―however warm may have been the esteem which I have had the honor of reciprocating with you, for no short space of time, still that could not have warranted you in offering, or me in accepting, a tribute of respect which is justly reserved for those who are highly distinguished in some one of the pursuits of life. It is something unusual then, gentlemen, that has collected you round this festive board. It is to notice an event―the first of the kind that has ever happened in your free and happy land. O, may it be the last! An event in which I was more immediately concerned, but by which your presence here evinces that you feel yourselves to have been intimately affected. I mean the refusal of a cabin passage from the Broomielaw[8] to New York, which I met with from an American captain,[9] for no other reason than a complexion, which is no fault of mine. A refusal, in making which he not only insulted me―(that I pity and forgive)―but also insulted those with whom I have had the delight of associating, during the last 5 years, in the time honored walls of your ancient University, and those with whom I have had the honor of interchanging the courtesies of private life, since I have been in this country. Indeed, he flung an insult on this great country, no native of which would deny the social board to any man on account of the color of his skin.[10]

“In this view of the compliment which you have been pleased to confer upon me, I most sincerely and cordially thank you for it. I thank you for the sake of that man who is the cause of it, and upon whom it is a calm and triumphant rebuke. I thank you for the sake of my countrymen―that part of them, especially, who participate in such an unholy prejudice―for it must prove to them that you, who also have a complexion as fair, if not fairer than their own―that you are not only free from such a prejudice, but glory in being free from it. And be assured, gentlemen, that so long as I live, the compliment you now confer, will never be forgotten by me. Nay, amid the many insults, which I go, perhaps, to meet in my own country―insults which harm not the body, but which “enter the soul,”[11] the memory of this evening will be a pleasing and a cheerful recollection. And whether it be the prejudice of the public walks, or the prejudice of the public conveyances, or that other more frightful and fiend-like form of it, which stalks unbidden into the American sanctuary―be it any one of them, or all of them combined, that shall at any time distress or embitter my mind―be assured that this happy moment will cross my recollection as

“A green spot in memory’s waste.”[12]

and will cheer me on, not only to endure with patience the ‘proud man’s contumely,’ and the ‘oppressor’s scorn,’[13] but also will invigorate me to struggle for the downfall, the total extirpation of that prejudice, and its parent Slavery, from the otherwise glorious Republic of the West.”

Various other toasts were given, and excellent speeches delivered in the course of the evening.

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[1] The Tontine Inn and Hotel was part of the Tontine Buildings, a collection of venues in the centre of Glasgow (Trongate) which, starting with its famous coffee and reading rooms in the late eighteenth century, were meant to provide gathering spaces for the general public. They were funded by subscribers and beneficiaries of Glasgow’s tontine, a kind of annuity ‘with benefit of survivorship’ as described in nineteenth-century city guides. See John M. Leighton, Select Views Of Glasgow And Its Environs, with Joseph Swan et al. (Joseph Swan, 1829), 123–24; The Post-Office Annual Directory for 1837-38: Containing an Alphabetical List... (Richardson, Hutchinson, & Co. (Printer), 1837), 218; John M’Ure, Glasghu Facies: A View of the City of Glasgow; Or, An Account of Its Origin, Rise, and Progress..., ed. J. F. S. Gordon (John Tweed, 1873), 406–7, 411–13, 416–18, 420–23.

[2] McCune Smith received his medical degree at the University of Glasgow’s annual graduation ceremony held on 27 April 1837 that year. See ‘University Prizes’, Glasgow Argus (Glasgow), 4 May 1837, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; W. Innis Addison, ed., The Matriculation Albums of the University of Glasgow, From 1728 to 1858 (James Maclehose & Sons, 1913), 392, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow Archives.

[3] The article refers here to the racial prejudice that McCune Smith recently encountered when seeking to book passage to New York City on an American ship, see below.

[4] These editorial remarks would have been written by the Chronicle’s new editor George Ritchie, who had taken over the post after the paper’s editor and founder David Prentice died on 7 September 1837. According to the Caledonian Mercury, Ritchie was ‘a self-taught working man… from Lanark, and very much of the same school as Prentice. Like his predecessor, Ritchie was a sententious and powerful political writer, with a most remarkable turn for remembering facts and dates, wielding a pen not less ready than able.’ See ‘Died [David Prentice]’, The Caledonian Mercury (Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland), 11 September 1837; ‘Demise of the “Glasgow Chronicle”’, The Caledonian Mercury (Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland), 31 December 1857.

[5] A contemporary Glasgow directory reveals that there were several John Crawfords living in Glasgow at the time, including an ironmonger, two spirit merchants, a painter, and a dancing instructor. There was also a ‘wright’ (builder or maker) named John Crawford who could be the man of that name who had graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1825, son of a craftsman named James. This aligns well with another listing in this directory: James Crawford, ‘builder.’ See Glasgow P.O. Directory 1837-38, 65, 219; Addison, Matriculation Albums, 354. However, ‘Esquire’ may suggest that this John Crawford might be someone of a more prestigious occupation or social status; or, he may have been a fellow student from outside Glasgow.

[6] These institutions were the Lock Hospital (see entry for ‘Solid Nitrate of Silver in Gonorrhœa – To the Editor of the Medical Gazette’ above) and (almost certainly) the Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Though neither the Lock nor the Infirmary were owned, funded, or operated by the University of Glasgow, their attending physicians included many of the University’s instructors and its students received instruction and served clerkships at both. See John Barras Hay, ‘Historical Sketch and Account of the Present State of the University’, in Inaugural Addresses by Lords Rectors of the University of Glasgow (David Robertson, 1839), lxi, lxvii–lxix, lxxxi.

[7] It’s unclear whether McCune Smith gave the text of his speech to be published in the Glasgow Chronicle, or that the words that follow are the reporter’s transcription or approximation of McCune Smith’s remarks.

[8] The Broomielaw is the broad section of street along the River Clyde in Glasgow where the quay and shipping offices were. See Leighton, Select Views Of Glasgow And Its Environs, 169–70; Glasgow Post-Office Directory, for 1828-29 (Printed by John Graham and Co., 1828), 140.

[9] Joshua C. Bigley, captain of the American brig Canonicus, refused to allow McCune Smith to book first-class accommodations for passage back to New York City on account of his race. McCune Smith, now long accustomed to travel in accommodations befitting a gentleman, refused to accept the second-class accommodations Bigley offered instead. McCune Smith recounted his encounter to John Murray, his friend and secretary of the Glasgow Emancipation Society. Murray wrote an open letter to Bigley for publication in local newspapers criticizing him for treating McCune Smith unjustly and against British custom in a British port. See ‘At Glasgow, for New York... Canonicus’, Glasgow Argus (Glasgow), 4 May 1837, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; John Murray, ‘Contraband Importation! The American Anti-Christian Prejudice against Coloured Persons Imported into Scotland!!’, Glasgow Argus (Glasgow), 15 May 1837, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; “New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891 - 12 June 1837 - 21 August 1837,” digital image s.v. “Joshua C. Bigley” FamilySearch.org.

[10] Some British travellers to the United States in this period remarked in their published accounts on the racial prejudice they observed in America, which they considered boorish, undeserved, irrational, and un-British. See, for example, Thomas Hamilton, Men and Manners in America (William Blackwood, 1833), 97; Andrew Bell, Men and Things in America; Being the Experience of a Year’s Residence in the United States, In a Series of Letters to a Friend (William Smith, 1838), 177–89.

[11] A likely source for this fairly common phrase has not been found.

[12] An adaptation of the phrase ‘the greenest spot / On memory’s waste!’ from Thomas Moore’s poem ‘Love’s Young Dream.’ See Thomas Moore, Irish Melodies (J. Power, 1821), 78 (In Internet Archive).

[13] From the line ‘The oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely’ in Hamlet. (It’s uncertain whether ‘scorn’ was a deliberate substitution for ‘wrong’, or McCune Smith’s or the reporter’s inadvertent mishearing or misremembering of the word.) See William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 18:170 (In Internet Archive).