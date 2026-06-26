Printing press, engraving by W. Lowry after J. Farey, 1819, from Wikimedia Commons.

James McCune Smith’s editorial for the Anglo-African, written when his increasingly precarious health indicated to him that death might be imminent – as it turned out, he lived for nearly another year – serves as a sort of Rosetta Stone for piecing together his long journalistic history in the early black press. Following a longstanding journalist tradition, most of the papers McCune Smith wrote for didn’t include bylines in their editorials. And since most of those papers had multiple editors and/or a rotating cast of them, it takes a great deal of time and care to work out who wrote what. This reflective, sometimes droll, sometimes sarcastic, sometimes defensive (on his own and others’ behalf), and consistently witty editorial was an exciting find, providing a wealth of invaluable clues and avenues for research for the otherwise much more daunting detective work of hunting down McCune Smith’s full corpus of journalistic writing.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Our Faults―Remedies

Date: ca. December 1864

Source: The Anglo-African, Vol. 4, No. 20, 10 December 1864, p. 3 (At Duke University Libraries)

Text:

OUR FAULTS―REMEDIES

–––•–––

WE[1] are about to make a clean breast of it. We shall repeat, as well as we can remember, the many faults which people find with our paper, and will try to point out how they can be remedied. We would like to give the names of the fault-finders, and call upon them for suggestions of amendment; but we don’t like to surprise people, even in print.[2]

“The ANGLO-AFRICAN is a mere intelligence office[3] for the soldiers” (meaning colored soldiers), says a very learned and accomplished gentleman. Our remedy for this fault, is that we shall try and become “more so.” And we feel encouraged in this direction by the advice of a brilliant contemporary, an editor of the Sunday Mercury.[4] We shall be glad to print all the thoughts of our soldiers, because they are evidently, from their novel position, the recipients of new ideas, thoughts, and emotions, to a greater extent than any other class. We do not think that there can be gathered from any other source than this,[5] matter so important to the future historian of our land and nation.

2. “The correspondence (editorial) of the Anglo is filled up with how Mrs. A was dressed, Mrs. B sang, Mrs. C set up a superb table, etc., etc., those ladies looking particularly angelic who subscribed for our paper cash down.” This fault was found by a priest, young in years but old in―craft.[6] It doubtless made him feel very bad to see an emissary of the press received and treated in a way which he regarded as exclusively belonging to the cloth, away from which he had gradually driven himself by the frightful (to respectable ladies) habit of masticating tobacco, until his mouth is a perpetual fountain of a certain kind. We don’t know that we shall try to remedy this fault, especially as our senior[7] (see his last week’s letter[8]) has his eyes about him, not without dashes of a brilliant imagination. Why are not the excellencies of colored ladies as fit subjects for pen-painting[9] as the excellencies of white ladies? And when a man, humbly seeking to elevate his people, travels all day and far into the night,[10] undergoing the malignant scowls of Copperheads[11] and other foes, the inclemencies of railroad or steamboat travelling, worn, wet, hungry and exhausted, is welcomed into the quiet and comfortable home of a colored family, with good things steaming up from a bountiful table―would not this man be less than human if he failed to express his gratitude for this home by the wayside?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Breathes there a man with soul so dead,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who never to himself hath said,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As home he comes from foreign strand,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘This is my own―my native land.’

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “If such there be, go mark him well,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No minstrel song his footsteps tell;

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Living, he forfeits fair renown,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And, doubly dying, shall go down

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To the vile dust whence he sprung,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unwept, unhonored, and unsung!” [12]

3d. A great deal of fault is found, and, we think, justly, with the wishy-washy, uncertain, unsatisfying lucubrations[13] to be found in the editorial columns proper of the ANGLO-AFRICAN. We plead guilty to this fault, and would respectfully suggest that the only remedy is, for those who feel aggrieved to sit down and write editorials, and send them along, and we will print them. We are too old now to mend. We have labored longer at this oar than any live black man. In 1830 we began, as a correspondent to the Liberator;[14] from 1832 to ’37, we were a constant correspondent of a foreign paper;[15] in 1837 became co-editor of the Colored American,[16] with the late Rev. Samuel E. Cornish[17] and dear old Phylbel[18]; in 1859 edited a paper with Rev. Dr. Pennington, under the proprietorship of the now venerable Stephen Myers,[19] when we had the honor of being hauled over the coals by the Hon. Gerrit Smith, for our pitching into Rev. Joshua Leavitt;[20] about the same time became editor of the People’s Press, published by Mr. Thomas Hamilton,[21] when we had the honor of being hauled over the coals by Frederick Douglass, Esq., for pitching into “old organization”;[22] a few years later, became a regular contributor to Frederick Douglass’ paper,[23] over what we thought to be a Dutch signature,[24] possibly remembered by the readers of that paper, and especially by one Ethiop, now happily lying near Abraham’s bosom.[25] With the commencement of the ANGLO-AFRICAN Magazine and Weekly, we returned to our early love, Thos. Hamilton, Esq.,[26] and we have jogged along thus far happily together, and will do so, we hope, until the catastrophe mentioned in a certain ceremony shall occur.[27]

Our readers will see that we are rather old hand at the bellows editorial―too old, we fear, to mend. It has been to us, throughout, a labor of love. We look back at it, not without a certain degree of complacency; for however imperfectly we have performed, we meant to do well. Our faults, such as they are, however, will not trouble our readers for long. A few more scribblings and the old pen will be shelved.[28] It is not without pleasing hopes that we find ourselves steadily drawing―

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “–––Nearer to the wayside inn

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Where toil must cease [29] and rest begin.” [30]

What a glorious time to live in! what a glorious hour to die in! The fond, bright light of Freedom illumining even the valley and the shadow,[31] and the hosannahs of the free cheering the adit[32] to another and a better world.

S.

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[1] This leading editorial is signed ‘S,’ the only editorial that James McCune Smith signed thusly for the Anglo-African newspaper. This indicates that he was especially concerned that no one would attribute the remarks within it to its proprietor and lead editor Robert Hamilton – just in case the reader was unaware of McCune Smith’s widely known role as editorial writer in Hamilton’s absence – or misunderstand the sentence

‘A great deal of fault is found, and, we think, justly, with the wishy-washy, uncertain, unsatisfying lucubrations to be found in the editorial columns proper of the ANGLO-AFRICAN’ as anything other than McCune Smith’s self-deprecating humour directed towards himself and his own editorial writings. McCune Smith’s authorship of this and other editorials is supported by his letter to Gerrit Smith of 17 February 1865 – ‘In regard to the Anglo-African, I must plead guilty to scribbling the leading editorial of almost every number’ – and by Hamilton’s ongoing absence from New York City (NYC), confirmed in his ‘What We’ve Seen While Drifting’ column (referred to as ‘correspondence (editorial)’ further on in this editorial) in this, previous, and subsequent issues of the Anglo-African. McCune Smith served as the lead editorial writer – and in this and other examples, of second and third editorials – of the paper while Hamilton was away on reporting and promotional tours. For more evidence for McCune Smith’s stints as writer of anonymous editorials and other works (mostly book reviews) for the Anglo-African publications, see footnotes 1 and 3 for McCune Smith’s ‘Apology (Introductory)’ for the Magazine’s first issue (In The World of James McCune Smith).

[2] This suggests that none of the complaining letters were published in the Anglo-African.

[3] According to a contemporary edition of Webster’s Dictionary of English, an intelligence office refers to ‘An office or place where information may be obtained, particularly respecting servants to be hired.’ See Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, Revised and Enlarged, ed. Chauncey A. Goodrich (George and Charles Merriam, 1854), 613.

[4] This likely refers to William Cauldwell, lead editor of the Sunday Mercury. William B. Styple, editor of a published collection of Civil War soldiers’ letters to the nationally popular New York City weekly, writes that ‘this paper published more military correspondence than most, with some issues containing nearly twenty letters apiece.’ At the time McCune Smith wrote this editorial, the editors of the Mercury were Cauldwell, Sylvester Southworth, and Horace P. Whitney. When the Civil War broke out, the paper was cut off from the majority of its readers, who were in the South and Southwest. Cauldwell had the idea that helped avert catastrophe: to get news from the battlefront by recruiting soldiers as correspondent-journalists. Thus, ‘the Sunday Mercury became the public oracle of the Union soldier and sailor.’ See William B. Styple, ed., Writing and Fighting the Civil War: Soldier Correspondence to the New York Sunday Mercury (Belle Grove Publishing Company, 2000), 7, 9–10.

[5] Cauldwell thought likewise; as Styple writes, ‘war correspondents did not come cheap, and with limited resources it seemed impossible for the paper to provide interesting coverage from the war zone.’ So, Cauldwell ‘broaden[ed] the definition of a war correspondent,’ realizing that soldiers’ letters recording and reflecting on their experiences served as a form of journalism. See Styple, Writing and Fighting the Civil War, 10.

[6] A play on ‘priestcraft,’ a disparaging term referring to the ‘stratagems and frauds of priests.’ See Webster, American Dictionary of the English Language, 867.

[7] McCune Smith identified ‘our senior’ – meaning his senior editor – as Robert Hamilton in ‘A Pleasant Re-Union’, The Anglo-African, 5 March 1864 (In Duke University Libraries).

[8] In his editorial correspondence from Michigan for the Anglo-African’s previous issue, Hamilton described the people, professions, homes, schools, churches, other organizations, hospitality, entertainments, and other ways and doings of the black Michiganders of Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Jackson. See Robert Hamilton, ‘Among the Michiganders’, The Anglo-African, 3 December 1864.

[9] McCune Smith used the imagery of ‘pen-painting’ or word portraits in other works, especially in his ‘Heads of the Colored People’ essays for Frederick Douglass’ Paper. See ‘“Heads of the Colored People,” Done with a Whitewash Brush: The Black News-Vender’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 March 1852; ‘A Flagrant Prostitute’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 6 August 1852; ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. VI: The Editor’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 February 1853; ‘A Card’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 1 April 1853; ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. VIII: The Whitewasher’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 September 1853.

[10] This man was Robert Hamilton, who was on one of his promotional and reporting tours for the Anglo-African at the time McCune Smith wrote this editorial. For a discussion of another of Hamilton’s tours and his accounts of them as ‘Editorial Correspondence’ for the Anglo-African, see Debra Jackson, ‘A Black Journalist in Civil War Virginia: Robert Hamilton and the “Anglo-African”’, The Virginia Magazine of History and Biography 116, no. 1 (2008): 42–72.

[11] A disparaging term coined by Republicans for Northern anti-war Democrats who opposed the abolitionist cause and favoured making peace with the South. See James M. McPherson, Battle Cry of Freedom: The American Civil War (Penguin Books, 1990), 493–94.

[12] These stanzas are approximations of the first two from Sir Walter Scott’s ‘Lay of the Last Minstrel,’ Canto Sixth. The abbreviations of the original octaves and the rephrasing and rearranging of the original passages here suggest that McCune Smith had committed them to memory many years previously but had not refreshed his memory through re-reading for some time. See Walter Scott, The Lay of the Last Minstrel: A Poem (Longman, Hurst, Rees, and Orme, 1805), 161–62 (In Internet Archive).

[13] I.e., writings ‘produced by meditation in retirement.’ See Webster, American Dictionary of the English Language, 507. McCune Smith’s editorials for the Anglo-African regularly tended towards nostalgia and recounting the past. ‘Our Faults’ is a prime example.

[14] McCune Smith misremembered the timing at least somewhat: William Lloyd Garrison’s abolitionist newspaper The Liberator was launched on 1 January 1831. See John L. Thomas, The Liberator: William Lloyd Garrison, a Biography (Little, Brown and Company, 1963), 127–28. Close scrutiny of issues of the Liberator from its first year or so has thus far failed to uncover contributions that can be confidently attributed to McCune Smith. (Most issues of the Liberator can be accessed at https://fair-use.org/the-liberator/.) He was only eighteen years old when the Liberator was launched and was still developing his writing style. McCune Smith’s career as a newspaper contributor appears to have begun years earlier: compelling circumstantial evidence suggests that he wrote several works published in Freedom’s Journal starting in 1827, when he was only fourteen years old. See footnotes 1 and 5 for ‘African Genealogy [Part 1]’ (In The World of James McCune Smith). McCune Smith may have omitted these youthful contributions from his account here to focus on his journalistic history as an adult.

[15] This unnamed paper is likely the Glasgow Chronicle. One surviving letter to the editor by McCune Smith, signed ‘A Young American’, has been identified; see ‘To the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle [15 January 1833]’, Glasgow Chronicle (Glasgow), 18 January 1833, National Library of Scotland (In The World of James McCune Smith). Notably, McCune Smith also included the quote ‘his own, his native land’ from ‘The Lay of the Last Minstrel’ in that letter to the Glasgow Chronicle’s editor. Whether this is a coincidence or McCune Smith deliberately dropping a little clue to his authorship of both is unknown.

[16] McCune Smith misremembered the year here. The Colored American announced in late 1838 that ‘We have engaged as assistant Editor, Dr. JAMES M’CUNE SMITH, whose superior abilities, in connexion with the experience of our present able Editor, will give additional interest to our publication.’ See Philip A. Bell, ‘Our Next Volume’, The Colored American, 8 December 1838. Though McCune Smith’s name wouldn’t join editor Samuel E. Cornish’s on the masthead until the first issue of January 1839, McCune Smith evidently began contributing editorially in December; see ‘Dr. Macdonald’s Report’, The Colored American, 22 December 1838 (In The World of James McCune Smith). We can know McCune Smith authored this editorial because the author promised to ‘professionally say more on this subject.’ McCune Smith was the only physician who was both a contributor and co-editor for the paper.

[17] Samuel E. Cornish, about eighteen years McCune Smith’s senior, was a close friends and frequent collaborator. Cornish had moved from his native Delaware to New York City after studying for the ministry and working as a missionary in Philadelphia. He founded the First Colored Presbyterian Church in 1821 and became co-editor (alongside John Russwurm) of Freedom’s Journal, the first newspaper owned and conducted by African Americans, upon its founding in 1827. Cornish became head editor of the recently founded Colored American in 1837 and served in that post – except for McCune Smith’s three-month tenure at the paper, when he and Cornish were officially equal co-editors – for about two years. See Jane H. Pease and William H. Pease, ‘Cornish, Samuel E[Li] (1795-1858)’, in Dictionary of American Negro Biography (Norton, 1982); Jacqueline Bacon, Freedom’s Journal: The First African-American Newspaper (Lexington Books, 2007), 30–31.

[18] ‘Phylbel’ (most often spelled ‘Fylbel’) was McCune Smith’s pseudonym for Philip A. Bell, McCune Smith’s close lifelong friend, journalist, and founder and editor – and later, co-proprietor and/or co-editor – of the Colored American. Originating in McCune Smith’s correspondence for Frederick Douglass’ Paper (FDP), it’s a phonetic spelling of ‘Phil Bell.’ ‘Cosmopolite’ was the pseudonym Bell used for his own correspondence for FDP and in other works. See John Stauffer in James McCune Smith, The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), xxxi, 108.

[19] The year is given as ‘1859’ in error, and was perhaps originally rendered ‘1839.’ Even so, the year should read ‘1844’ because McCune Smith joined James W. C. Pennington around the beginning of May 1844 as co-editor of the Northern Star and Clarksonian, a paper born of the merger of Pennington’s Clarksonian (Hartford, CT) with the Northern Star and Freeman’s Advocate (Albany, NY), for which Stephen Myers was general agent. See ‘Anti-Slavery Items: New Papers’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 10 February 1842; ‘The General Agent of the Northern Star, Stephen Myers...’, New-York Daily Tribune, 3 September 1842; ‘The Clarksonian’, Christian Freeman, 2 May 1844, 1; ‘Northern Star’, New York Journal of Commerce, 16 May 1844; ‘Notice - Stephen Myers’, Hartford Courant, 20 June 1844. McCune Smith’s and Pennington’s editorial tenures at the paper were rather short, lasting about six months or less; both had left the paper by mid-November. See James McCune Smith, ‘The Liberty Party - No. IV (From the Northern Star and Clarksonian)’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 14 November 1844; Henry Highland Garnet, ‘The Sweet Cake Party’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 14 November 1844., and the following footnote.

[20] No issues of the Northern Star and Clarksonian apparently survive, though some articles do because they were re-published in other newspapers. This includes two articles by McCune Smith, the first written during his editorial tenure and the second as a letter to the editor after he left the paper. Both are among a longer series in which he laid out in detail why he didn’t support the new Liberty Party. McCune Smith, still a committed Whig, didn’t believe the still-fledgling party – which called for using existing law and political processes to end slavery nationally, as opposed to American Anti-Slavery Society members’ support for dissolving the union between free and slave states – could be effective in national politics. The disagreement between McCune Smith, Joshua Leavitt, and Gerrit Smith was in the context of the fierce debate over the Liberty Party waged in the Northern Star’s pages and beyond; Leavitt and Smith were leading members of the party. The text in which McCune Smith ‘pitched into’ Leavitt doesn’t survive, though Leavitt’s response does. McCune Smith’s and Myer’s opposition to the Liberty Party caused much consternation, including among the editorial staff – Pennington, too, was a staunch supporter of the party – and leading readers and party members such as Henry Highland Garnet. By spring 1848, McCune Smith had changed his mind and joined the party, in part because he was persuaded by his Liberty Party friends’ arguments and in part from observing Whigs’ lacklustre record when it came to opposing slavery and supporting equal rights for black Americans. See Garnet, ‘Sweet Cake,’ NASS, 14 Nov 1844; Joshua Leavitt, ‘Will the Northern Star...’, Emancipator and Weekly Chronicle, 29 April 1845; Henry Highland Garnet, ‘James McCune Smith, M. D. - Number II [From the National Watchman]’, Emancipator, 15 September 1847; ‘Letter of Rev. Theodore S. Wright’, Emancipator and Weekly Chronicle, 19 October 1844; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 12 May 1848, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; Philip A. Bell, ‘The Cowardice of Republicanism’, The Elevator, 8 May 1868; Reinhard O. Johnson, The Liberty Party, 1840-1848: Antislavery Third-Party Politics in the United States, Antislavery, Abolition, and the Atlantic World (Louisiana State University Press, 2009), 82–83, 142, 371.

[21] The People’s Press was a newspaper – now little known – founded in October 1841 by Thomas Hamilton, younger brother of McCune Smith’s close friend and fellow African Free School alumnus Robert Hamilton, when Thomas was only eighteen years old. The Colored American described the Press as a ‘spicey little sheet,’ and the Liberty Party’s Tocsin of Liberty described it as ‘spirited.’ See ‘The People’s Press’, The Colored American, 30 October 1841; ‘And Yet Another (From the Tocsin of Liberty)’, Emancipator and Free American, 24 December 1841. The Press appears to have stopped publication by early 1843. See ‘By the By...’, Northern Star and Freeman’s Advocate, 2 January 1843., which reads: ‘By the by, what has become of the People’s Press? Some say it has gone up Salt River. You must ask the Doctor.’ (To row or go ‘up Salt River’ was a metaphor for political defeat. See John Russell Bartlett, Dictionary of Americanisms: A Glossary of Words and Phrases Usually Regarded as Peculiar to the United States, 3rd edn (Little, Brown and Company, 1860), 372–73. As used here, it’s an apparent reference to the Press’s failure due to its proprietor’s and/or editor(s)’s controversial political opinions.) ‘The Doctor’ is an apparent allusion to McCune Smith, who likely served his editorial tenure closer to the end of the Press’s existence, probably starting sometime in 1842, since this would more closely coincide with his editorial tenure at the Northern Star and Clarksonian (see preceding footnote). As with the Northern Star, no issues of the Press are known to survive, but a few of its articles (dating between March and May 1842) have because they were published in other papers. See next footnote for discussion of one of these, likely written by McCune Smith.

[22] The last of the known republished selections from the People’s Press, a short editorial or an excerpt from one, was republished in the National Anti-Slavery Standard alongside editorial remarks from the Liberator, effectively ‘pitch[es] into “old organization”’ (as the American Anti-Slavery Society was commonly referred to) because some of its members – most notably, its co-founder William Lloyd Garrison – supported the disunion of free states from slave states. (Both the NASS and the Liberator served as mouthpieces for and/or defenders of the AASS.) Since McCune Smith served as the Press’s editor around this time and the editorial’s stance on disunionism reflects his consistent views, he likely wrote it. See ‘The Union (From the Liberator)’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 26 May 1842; ‘Dissolution of the Union (From the People’s Press)’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 26 May 1842. Disunionism had been a major topic of debate at the AASS’s anniversary and annual meeting, held in New York City from 10-12 May 1842, and continued to rage in the abolitionist press. See also ‘Another Amalgamation Meeting - Adjourned Meeting of the Abolitionists at Concert Hall - The Question of the Dissolution of the Union Again Discussed’, The New York Herald, 14 May 1842; ‘Another Amalgamation Meeting - Conclusion of the Meetings of the Abolitionists’, The New York Herald, 14 May 1842; ‘Ninth Annual Meeting of the A.S. Society’, The Liberator, 13 May 1842; various articles on disunion in The Liberator for 20 May 1842; ‘Proceedings at the Annual Meeting of the American Anti-Slavery Society’, The Liberator, 27 May 1842.

McCune Smith’s allusion to Frederick Douglass ‘haul[ing him] over the coals’ is an apparent reference to his and Douglass’s disagreement at 10 May’s afternoon session of the AASS’s annual meeting; the two men likely first met at this event. Douglass opposed McCune Smith’s proposal to appropriate $2,000 for creating a test case to go to the US Supreme Court regarding equal rights for black Americans. According to the New York Herald, Douglass’s remarks went well beyond his opposition to McCune Smith’s proposal: among other things, Douglass accused black New Yorkers in general of being prejudiced against the AASS. See The New York Herald, ‘Another Amalgamation Meeting - Conclusion,’ NYH, 14 May 1842; ‘Proceedings at the Annual Meeting of the AASS,’ Liberator, 27 May 1842. (The Herald was staunchly opposed to the abolitionist movement but constantly reported on it.)

McCune Smith had started ‘pitch[ing] into’ the AASS in print at least three years before, starting with his editorial tenure at the Colored American; in that case, he criticized the AASS for focusing too exclusively on ending slavery in the South while ‘half overlook[ing] slavery in the North.’ See ‘It Is a Fact, in Morals as Well as Physics...’, The Colored American, 18 May 1839.

[23] In October 1851, McCune Smith proposed a plan to increase Frederick Douglass’ Paper’s circulation and make it more financially secure, which Douglass endorsed. Among McCune Smith’s suggestions was the addition of a New York City correspondent to increase readership there. By late December, McCune Smith began contributing regular letters to the editor conveying news and views from NYC under a pseudonym (see next footnote). Starting with the 18 March 1852 issue, McCune Smith continued to do so as FDP’s officially designated NYC correspondent. See ‘Letter from Dr. James M’Cune Smith’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 October 1851; Frederick Douglass, ‘The Colored People and Our Paper’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 27 November 1851; ‘Messrs. Editors’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 December 1851; James McCune Smith, ‘Letter from Communipaw’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 March 1852.

[24] This supposed ‘Dutch signature’ was ‘Communipaw,’ a pseudonym inspired by a New Jersey community featured in Washington Irving’s satirical history of New York. Irving wrote that Communipaw was an Indian name for ‘a place, which was the egg from whence was hatched the mighty city of New York!... [now] a small village, pleasantly situated among rural scenery, on that beauteous part of the Jersey shore which was known in ancient legends by the name of Pavonia, and commands a grand prospect of the superb bay of New York.’ McCune Smith adopted Communipaw as his pseudonym as New York City correspondent for Frederick Douglass’ Paper starting in 1851. See Washington Irving, A History of New York: From the Beginning of the World to the End of the Dutch Dynasty (Inskeep & Bradford, 1809), 1:82; McCune Smith, ‘Messrs. Editors,’ FDP, 25 Dec 1851.

[25] McCune Smith’s close friend William J. Wilson, under the pseudonym ‘Ethiop,’ became the official Brooklyn correspondent for Frederick Douglass Paper starting in December 1851, less than three months after McCune Smith first recommended enlisting one for New York City. McCune Smith and Wilson conducted vigorous debates and discussions with one another in their correspondence for FDP over the years. Wilson later became the ‘sub rosa’ (as McCune Smith put it, meaning anonymous) editorial writer for the Anglo-African Weekly while McCune Smith was serving in the same role for the Anglo-African Magazine, for which Wilson, both as Ethiop and under his own name, also wrote essays and poetry. While ‘happily lying near Abraham’s bosom’ could suggest to the unknowledgeable reader (many if not most regular readers knew who the anonymous editorial writers were) that Wilson had since died, this wasn’t the case. Rather, this is apparently McCune Smith’s tongue-in-cheek way of saying that the persona ‘Ethiop’ was no longer active, as in, Wilson had stopped writing for the black press under that pseudonym. See James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 20 September 1859, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; Thomas Hamilton, ed., The Anglo-African Magazine, vol. 1 (Thomas Hamilton, 1859; repr., Arno Press and the New York Times, 1968), 52, 58, 87, 150, 173, 216, 243, 283, 321; Thomas Hamilton, ed., The Anglo-African Magazine, Jan, vol. 2, with T. D. Woolsey (T. Hamilton, 1860), lists of contributors; John Stauffer in McCune Smith, Works of JMS, xxxi, 123; Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 159–60, 228 fn 772, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333.

[26] The Anglo-African was first founded as a literary magazine by Thomas Hamilton in January 1859. He added a newspaper, the Weekly Anglo-African, first published on 23 July 1859. The Magazine’s final issue was for March 1860. In March 1861, Thomas sold the Weekly due to financial pressures. Its new proprietors quickly turned it into a pro-emigrationist paper and changed its name to the Pine and Palm. Thomas’s brother Robert Hamilton re-founded the Weekly Anglo-African in July 1861, changed its name to the Anglo-African in 1862 (reflecting his short-lived effort to publish multiple issues per week), and published it through the end of December 1865. Thomas’s son William G. Hamilton helped Robert run the paper in final years, and Thomas remained closely involved with the Anglo-African until his death in May 1865. See James McCune Smith, ‘Apology (Introductory)’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859 and footnotes (In The World of James McCune Smith).

[27] It was Thomas Hamilton who died first, suddenly, of typhoid fever on 29 May 1865, aged only 42. McCune Smith wrote Hamilton’s obituary for the Anglo-African, praising him for his unparalleled success in founding and sustaining a black newspaper, building it up to a circulation of five thousand in just a few years and keeping out of all but minimal debt. Though Hamilton’s extensive experience in publishing, his skills in accounting and financing, and his penchant for hard work were key, McCune Smith argued that the most important element for the paper’s success was that Hamilton ‘thoroughly understood the colored people,’ with his ‘massive, splendidly-balanced brain’ and descendance from great leaders like his father – and, McCune Smith claimed, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton himself. See 1860 United States Census, New York, Kings County, Brooklyn, digital image s.v. “Thomas Hamilton,” Ancestry.com; ‘Obituary [Thomas Hamilton]’, The Anglo-African, 10 June 1865; ‘Hamilton [Notice of Thomas Hamilton’s Death]’, The Anglo-African, 10 June 1865; ‘Died [Thomas Hamilton]’, The Elevator, 14 July 1865.

[28] McCune Smith didn’t expect to live much longer, due to his increasingly regular and more severe flare-ups of cardiopulmonary disease. He certainly didn’t expect to live longer than Hamilton, who was almost exactly ten years his junior. For McCune Smith’s previous musings on his ‘old [gold] pen,’ see ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 3 August 1855; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 5 September 1856.

[29] Misspelled ‘case’ in the original.

[30] From Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem ‘Weariness’ – ‘I, nearer to the wayside inn / Where toil shall cease and rest begin, / Am weary, thinking of your road!’ See Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Tales of a Wayside Inn (Ticknor and Fields, 1863), 224 (In Internet Archive).

[31] These passages in the final paragraph reveal McCune Smith’s enduring belief that the Civil War, unambiguously transformed into a war against slavery by Preesident Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1 January 1863, would succeed in its purpose, and slavery would finally be abolished throughout the United States. McCune Smith believed that by issuing the Proclamation, Lincoln irrevocably linked the preservation of the Union to the destruction of slavery, and set the country firmly on the path to its national abolition – so decisively, McCune Smith argued in the Anglo-African, that even Lincoln himself couldn’t change the inevitable outcome: ‘[I]n regard to our emancipation: neither Mr. Lincoln, nor any other man or set of men, can hasten nor procrastinate it; its crucial hour is passed; the storm which brought it about is over, and we can only stand and witness its majestic roll upon the shores of time.’ See ‘The President’s Message’, The Anglo-African, 19 December 1863.

[32] A passage into a mine, usually cut through a hillside. See Webster, American Dictionary of the English Language, 18.