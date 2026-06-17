From George Combe’s System of Phrenology (Fourth American Edition, Boston, 1837)

Soon after his arrival back home in the United States from his five years in Glasgow and beyond, newly minted physician James McCune Smith delivered a series of lectures in New York City and Philadelphia opposing phrenology. While these lectures are among McCune Smith’s most-cited public presentations, the texts of the originals are lost. However, two fairly detailed reviews and a series of notices and other contemporary allusions to them survive. While it’s often assumed that McCune Smith opposed phrenology on the grounds that it was a racist theory, this doesn’t appear to be the case. For one, phrenology wasn’t as routinely used by scientific racists and paternalists and pro-slavery apologists to ‘prove’ the mental inferiority of people of African descent as it would be later. In fact, many abolitionists and reformers around the time McCune Smith delivered these lectures, black and white alike, believed that phrenology was a progressive science that would scientifically prove what they believed was true – that black and white people were intellectually equal. Rather, McCune Smith opposed phrenology on scientific and religious grounds. And he was well-prepared to give these well-researched, well-reviewed lectures so soon after his return home because he had written an essay on that very subject for his final year of medical school.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: On the Fallacies of Phrenology [lecture series, no longer extant]

Date: Delivered on 18 September 1837, 19 October 1837, and 30 November 1837

Sources:

For 18 September 1837 lecture in New York City: ‘Anti-Phrenology’, The Colored American, 16 September 1837; William Leete Stone, ‘On Monday Evening, We Had the Pleasure...’, Commercial Advertiser, 20 September 1837; Samuel E. Cornish, ‘Phrenology’, The Colored American, 23 September 1837

For 19 October 1837 lecture in New York City: ‘Anti Phrenology’, The Colored American, 14 October 1837; ‘Anti-Phrenology’, Commercial Advertiser, 19 October 1837

For 30 November 1837 lecture in Philadelphia: ‘Anti-Phrenology’, The National Gazette and Literary Register, 30 November 1837

Text:

For the lecture delivered on 18 September 1837 in New York City:

Announcement of lecture: ‘Anti-Phrenology,’ The Colored American, 16 September 1837:

ANTI-PHRENOLOGY.[1]

JAS. M’CUNE SMITH, M.D., M.A., respectfully informs his friends and fellow citizens that he will deliver a lecture, shewing the fallacy of the pretensions upon which Phrenology[2] is founded,[3] on Monday evening, Sept. 18th in the Philomathean Hall, Duane, near Hudson-street.[4]

Admittance 25 cents. Tickets for sale at the Colored American; at the Anti-Slavery Office,[5] Nassau-street;[6] and at 148 Church-street.[7]

Review of lecture: ‘On Monday evening, we had the pleasure...’ Commercial Advertiser, 20 September 1837:[8]

On Monday evening, we had the pleasure of attending a lecture on the “fallacy of phrenology” by Dr. James McCune Smith, at the Philomathean Hall, in Duane street. Dr. Smith is a “Colored American,”[9] who has lately returned from Glasgow, whither he repaired, a few years since, and where he has received the bachelor’s and master’s degree in the arts, and since graduated in medicine. He has now returned to this city, and is about to settle here, as a practitioner of physic and surgery.[10] The testimonials he brings from Scotland afford ample evidence of his qualifications, by professional education as well as by literary and moral character.

As a lecturer, Dr. S. possesses many points of excellence. His modest demeanor, the ease of his address, the absence of all pedantry, and the facility of his elocution, were all calculated to bespeak the favor of his audience, among whom were a number of gentlemen belonging to the several learned professions, all of whom appeared to be interested, and indeed highly gratified.[11] The arguments he advanced against the “science so called” denominated phrenology, were, some of them, entirely new, and all of them pertinent and forcible. By the aid of skulls,[12] and extemporaneous drawings, upon the black board, he demonstrated the fallacy of the attempt to designate the developments of the brain, by external convexities upon the skull, when no corresponding concavities are discoverable on its internal surface. He showed the arbitrary character of the divisions of the organs, from the fact that the convolutions of the brain are in no case conformable to these divisions, and that the natural divisions of the cerebrum, by a membrane which descends between its convolutions, are altogether at variance with the artificial and imaginary separations into distinct organs which phrenology supposes. He proved by numerous physiological analogies, that there is no foundation for the science, either in human or comparative anatomy, and that boasted “facts” of phrenology, are built wholly upon assumptions, each of which he denied, and refuted, in a manner that showed him familiar with the subject.

Having thus attempted to demonstrated the false philosophy of the system, and its inconsistency with the organic and functional laws of the animal economy, Dr. S. glanced in conclusion at the obvious and important fact, that the dogmas of phrenology have a tendency to lead the mind into skepticism, in relation to the doctrines of Christianity, by their incapacity of agreement with the peculiarities of revealed religion; and referred to the fact every where apparent in Europe and America, that so many of its votaries and advocates are free thinkers. That this tendency to infidelity and irreligion was legitimately the consequence of a cultivation of phrenology, he had seen exemplified among his fellow students in the University of Glasgow, many of whom had become unsettled in their religious belief,[13] most obviously by this instrumentality.

With the single exception, that the doctor in his zeal to overthrow phrenology, attempted to show that the brain is not the organ by which the mind acts,[14] or at least that it is not proved to be such, there was nothing in the lecture, either in matter or manner, to which the most fastidious critic could take exception.

We are sure that all good men must rejoice in the improvement and elevation of individuals among our colored fellow citizens, of which Dr. Smith is an illustrious example; and we do but wish to express the wish of many of the audience, when we call for a repetition of the lecture in some more eligible place.[15] And should Clinton Hall or some similar building be procured for the purpose, there can be little doubt that hundreds of our fellow citizens would avail themselves of the opportunity and privilege of hearing it. If there be any who still doubt the competency or capacity of a man of color, because he is such, they will have ocular and auricular demonstration that there is one at least, who has just claims to the character of a scholar and a gentleman.

Review of lecture: ‘Phrenology,’ The Colored American, 23 September 1837:[16]

PHRENOLOGY.

–––––––

Last Evening, we had the high gratification of hearing our young and learned friend, Dr. JAMES M’CUNE SMITH, deliver a lecture of an hour’s length, in opposition to the pretensions of Phrenologists. And whatever be the supposed facts upon which these high pretensions (we are not yet prepared to say principles) of the system are founded, we must say our friend completely uprooted them all. We will not accuse Phrenologists of legendary, but certainly there are no principles in philosophy, reason, nor revelation, upon which they can found their theory―it is based on assumptions. Their pretensions, to us, savour too much of witchcraft, to have in them any reality.

Our friend had a difficult task. He had not merely defective principles to combat, but fictitious pretensions, which have not tangibility to take hold of. He furthermore than the high wrought superstition of his audience against him; yet with this fearful odds, as far as reason and philosophy weight any thing, he carried strong convictions, and made conclusive demonstrations.

We are not, as an individual, concerned about the truth or fallacy of Phrenology, but in its influence upon an unthinking community we feel interested. We think it a system tending to infidelity and ruin.[17] If God has given a man the Bumpification of Destructiveness,[18] he must be destructive and wicked, according to the system: and if on the other hand, he have the contrary Bumpification, of necessity he must be the contrary―otherwise there is no reality in Phrenology.

However unpopular[19] the side of the question taken by our young friend, he sustained himself with honor to his talent and acquirements. Our soul feasted upon the exhibition of thought and learning; his chaste language and discriminating arguments would have done credit to three times his number of years. We commend the whole history of Dr. Smith’s life to the colored youth of our country. At the age of 23, we find him in possession of a good mechanical trade, with all the honors of one of the first Literary Institutions of Europe, and an honorable profession, in which, by judgment and skill, he has already proved himself eminent.

The whole secret of Dr. Smith’s success, under GOD, has consisted in his good character and persevering industry. Never did he waste his hours in idleness, nor his thought in pursuit of vanity―but his strong mind and industrious hands were early devoted to such pursuits as honor GOD, and adorn humanity. His whole life has commended him to the favor of GOD and of man, in which favor he has progressed and prospered. Children and youth, follow his example.

We humbly hope our friends and brethren will give their patronage to Dr. Smith. But give him a chance, and with good health, under GOD, he will make the Moral, Literary, and Physiological world ALL HIS OWN!

For the lecture delivered on 19 October 1837 in New York City:

Announcement of lecture: ‘Anti Phrenology,’ The Colored American, 14 October 1837:

Anti Phrenology.

We are happy to inform our readers that at the earnest solicitation of several scientific gentlemen present at his last lecture, as well as of many friends who could not then gain admission, Dr. James McCune Smith will repeat his lecture against Phrenology, on Thursday evening next, 19th inst. in Broadway Hall. For further particulars we must refer our readers to the daily papers of next week.[20]

Announcement of lecture: ‘Anti Phrenology,’ Commercial Advertiser, 19 October 1837:

ANTI-PHRENOLOGY―The public are respectfully informed that at the solicitation of several scientific gentlemen, and of numerous friends who could not gain admission at his last Lecture on the FALLACY OF PHRENOLOGY, on Thursday evening 19th inst. at half past seven o’clock, in Broadway Hall, near Howard street.

JAMES M’CUNE SMITH, M.D. M.A. late Vice President of the Glasgow Medical Society.[21]

Tickets of admission 25 cents. For sale at Hopper’s Pharmacy,[22] corner of Broadway and Franklin street; at Henderson Greene’s Bookstore, corner of Broadway and Howard street,[23] at Dr. Smith’s office, 93 West Broadway,[24] and at the door.

For the lecture delivered on 30 November 1837 in Philadelphia:

Announcement of lecture: ‘Anti-Phrenology,’ The Philadelphia Inquirer, 29 November 1837 (also in the National Gazette and Literary Register for 30 November 1837, nearly same text but missing Thomas Butler’s name):

ANTI-PHRENOLOGY.

DR. JAMES M’CUNE SMITH, of New York, a Colored Gentleman of eminent talents, and a Graduate of the University of Glasgow, Scotland, will expose the errors of Phrenology in a Scientific Lecture, on THURSDAY Evening next, 30th inst., at half past 7 o’clock, in the Adelphi Hall, South Fifth street.[25]

Tickets of Admission, 25 cents, to be had at the following places[26]―F. A. Hinton,[27] 119 Chesnut street; J. C. White,[28] 100 Old York Road; J. Needham,[29] 25 Elizabeth street; R C. Gordon, Jr.,[30] 57 Pine street; J. C. Bowers,[31] 71 south Second street; Thos. Butler, [32] 8 south Eighth street; J. J. G. Bies,[33] [sic] Acorn Alley near Locust street; J. W. Bowers,[34] N. E. corner of Chesnut and Fourth; S. H. Gloucester,[35] 137 Lombard street; and at the door.

nov 29 2t

Announcement of lecture: ‘Anti-Phrenology,’ Public Ledger (Philadelphia), 30 November 1837:

ANTI-PHRENOLOGY ― Doct. JAMES McCLURE [sic] SMITH, of New York, a colored gentleman of eminent talent, and a graduate of the University of Glasgow, Scotland, will expose the errors of Phrenology, in a Scientific Lecture, THIS EVENING, the 30th inst at 7½ o’clock, in the ADELPHI HALL, S. FIFTH street, below Walnut.

Tickets of Admission, 25 cents, and to be had at the following places:―F. A. Hinton, 119 Chesnut street; J. C. White, 100 Old York Road; J. Needham, 25 Elizabeth street; R C. Gordon, Jr., 57 Pine street; J. C. Bowers, 71 south 2d street; J. J. G Bias, Acorn Alley, near Lombard street; J. W. Bowers, N. E. corner Chesnut and 4th streets; S. H. Gloucester, 137 Lombard street. n20-[?]t*

No text, review, or excerpts of the 30 November 1837 Philadelphia lecture has been found; however, surviving sources refer to it:

‘Dr. Smith in Philadelphia,’ The Colored American, 23 December 1837:

Dr. Smith in Philadelphia.

–––––––––

IT will be seen by the following Preamble and Resolutions, that our[36] friend Dr. Smith has been politely invited to visit our sister city, and spend a few days with the brethren there. This is as it should be; every means should be used by the virtuous and intelligent of our brethren throughout the country, to unite and cement together, our best men and best talents.

We constitute one great brotherhood. We are emphatically, in persecution and in interests, ONE. All strife, and selfishness, and jealousy, that ever existed among our fathers or ourselves, should be buried, and the best feelings of our hearts, and the most efficient doings of our heads and our hands, in all and every place, should be brought to bear on the great cause of emancipation and of human rights.

We honor the spirit and applaud the motives, which induced our young brethren of Philadelphia to invite our learned fellow citizen, Dr. Smith, to visit them. His visit has done good―and we hope he will be invited, and will visit, many more places. Dr. Smith is a young man of improved advantages; his visits and lectures will do much good in exciting and encouraging the virtuous ambition of colored young men, throughout the country.

We consider Dr. Smith, and all other educated, talented young men among us, common property. It is our privilege and our duty to sustain them in their professions and callings, and it is their duty to give us the benefit of their superior abilities and attainments.

We are pleased to understand that the Library Company of colored people, have elected the Dr. an HONORARY MEMBER.

–––––––

Philadelphia, Nov. 20th, 1837.

At a Special Meeting of the Philadelphia Library Company of C. P., held at the Hains-St. Hall, J. C. Bowers, President in the chair, and J.C. White, Secretary pro tem. The object of the meeting being stated by the President to be the sending of an invitation to Dr. J. Mc Cune Smith of New York, to visit Philadelphia, and deliver two lectures before the citizens of that place, one on the fallacy of Phrenology, and the other on Education.

The Meeting was addressed by Mr. F. A. Hinton; after which, Mr. Cornish gave a very interesting account of the life of Dr. Smith, whereupon it was Resolved, That an invitation be tendered to Dr. Smith to visit Philadelphia, and lecture on Anti-Phrenology, &c; and that there be a Committee of ten appointed, to tender such invitation, and make all necessary arrangements.

Resolved, That the following gentlemen be the Committee, viz: J. C. Bowers, Jas. Cornish,[37] F. A. Hinton, J. G. Bias, S. H. Gloucester, R. C. Gordon Jr., Jas. Needham, Wm. Reynolds,[38] Thos. Butler, and Jeremiah Bowers.

Resolved, That the Company now adjourn.

J. C. BOWERS, President.

J. C. WHITE, Sec. pro tem.

James McCune Smith in ‘Letter from Communipaw [12 January 1859]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 21 January 1859:

[excerpt:] … my next visit [to Philadelphia] was in the year of grace 1837, when, fresh from college, and considering myself “some pumpkins,” I strove to enlighten the Philadelphians on the subject of Phrenology and the study of the classics….

[1] James McCune Smith was not the only one lecturing against phrenology in the United States around that time, despite the theory’s current popularity (see also footnote 19). For example, Thomas Sewall, Professor of Anatomy and Physiology at Columbian College (later George Washington University), had delivered two lectures opposing phrenology to his students in February 1837, published not long afterward. See ‘Anti-Phrenology’, The Age (Augusta, ME), 19 April 1837.

[2] Phrenology was a mental science developed by German physician Franz Joseph Gall in the late eighteenth century. It purported to show that elements of thought and psychology originated in discrete brain organs, whose relative size and influence could be detected by examining the shape of the skull. See James Poskett, Materials of the Mind: Phrenology, Race, and the Global History of Science, 1815–1920 (University of Chicago Press, 2019), 1–2, 6.

[3] McCune Smith’s lecture was probably based on a paper he wrote as a medical student at the University of Glasgow. The school had assigned an essay on the topic to all medical students the 1836-37 academic year, in competition for an academic prize. See ‘University Prizes’, Glasgow Argus, 2 May 1836, Mitchell Library, Glasgow. McCune Smith did not win it; the prize was awarded to John Crawford of Glasgow. See ‘University Prizes’, Glasgow Argus, 4 May 1837, Mitchell Library, Glasgow. This was almost certainly McCune Smith’s friend and fellow student of the same name who presided over McCune Smith’s farewell dinner at Glasgow’s Tontine Hotel. See ‘Farewell Dinner to Dr. James M’Cune Smith, A.M. (From the Glasgow Chronicle of June 21st)’, The Colored American, 9 September 1837. (In The World of James McCune Smith.)

[4] Philomathean Hall at 161 Duane Street was, as Philip A. Bell described it, a ‘small room’ of such modest dimensions that an audience of around 200 people would ‘[crowd it] to its utmost.’ (See Philip A. Bell, ‘The Great Meeting’, The Liberator, 10 May 1844.) But as Carla Peterson writes, it was a ‘mecca of civic activism for black youth and “old heads” alike, beckoning them to take part in the community’s many flourishing institutions.’ (See Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 117.)

[5] Though phrenology would later be regularly used to support race-based slavery and racial discrimination by purporting to show that people of African descent were mentally inferior – some had already used phrenology this way – this was almost certainly not why the American Anti-Slavery Society promoted McCune Smith’s anti-phrenology lecture. Abolitionists and reformers such as William Lloyd Garrison (co-founder of the Society), Sarah Grimké, Theodore Dwight Weld, Lucretia Mott, Horace Mann, and Abbey Kelley Foster enthusiastically embraced phrenology, believing that it was an enlightened, progressive science that would prove that people of African descent were as intellectually capable as white people. See Richard H. Colfax, Evidence Against the Views of the Abolitionists, Consisting of Physical and Moral Proofs, of the Natural Inferiority of the Negroes (James T.M. Bleakley, Publisher, 1833), 24–26; Theodore Dwight Weld et al., Letters of Theodore Dwight Weld, Angelina Grimké Weld and Sarah Grimké, 1822-1844, vol. 2, ed. Gilbert Hobbs Barnes and Dwight Lowell Dumond, with American Historical Association (Peter Smith, 1965), 527–30, 809–12; David De Giustino, ‘Phrenology in Britain, 1815-1855: A Study of George Combe and His Circle’ (PhD diss., The University of Wisconsin, 1969), 90–91; Cynthia S. Hamilton, ‘“Am I Not a Man and a Brother?” Phrenology and Anti-Slavery’, Slavery & Abolition 29, no. 2 (2008): 173–74, 177–79; Poskett, Materials of the Mind, 214–128, 416, 420; Rachel E. Walker, Beauty and the Brain: The Science of Human Nature in Early America (University of Chicago Press, 2022), 51–52. This would explain why the surviving reviews of McCune Smith’s lectures (see below) do not mention him making any arguments against phrenology on anti-slavery and black equality grounds. Instead, McCune Smith’s objections were scientific and religious. See also footnote 17 below.

[6] Office of the American Anti-Slavery Society (AASS), 143 Nassau Street. Its officers that year included president Arthur Tappan; vice presidents Beriah Green, Gerrit Smith, and James G. Birney, among many others (from various states); foreign secretary William Jay; and domestic secretary Elizur Wright. The executive committee conducted the AASS’s business from its New York City headquarters, and published the weekly Emancipator, the monthly Human Rights and Anti-Slavery Record, and the quarterly Anti-Slavery Magazine. See Edwin Williams, ed., New-York As It Is, in 1837 (J. Disturnell, 1837), 99–100.

[7] McCune Smith’s friend Patrick H. Reason was advertised as a ‘Historical, Portrait and Landscape Engraver, Draughtsman and Lithographer’ at this address. Reason would later engrave the best-known non-photographic portrait of McCune Smith. See ‘Patrick H. Reason’, The Colored American, 12 April 1838; Patrick H. Reason, James McCune Smith, ca 1865, Engraving, New-York Historical Society Digital Collections, https://images.prismic.io/nyhs-prod/rediscovering-a-forgotten-abolitionist-and-pioneering-physician-james-mccune-smith-1.jpg.

[8] This review was almost certainly written by the New York Commercial Advertiser’s editor William Leete Stone. Commonly known as Colonel Stone, he was also a member of the New York Manumission Society, which founded the African Free Schools. (See Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (Mahlon Day, 1830), 128.) This review apparently wasn’t the first time Stone commented on a McCune Smith performance. Decades later, McCune Smith recounted Stone’s reaction to his and Isaiah DeGrasse’s stellar performance in their public graduation exam for their collegiate school. According to McCune Smith, Stone said: ‘These lads have done very well, but—cui bono? [who benefits?] What possible good can a classical education yield them? Will we feel any better because the man who waits on our table can read Virgil and Horace?’ See James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 28; ‘On Tuesday... [From the Daily Advertiser]’, Commercial Advertiser, 7 June 1832. Though Stone was an abolitionist, he also believed – like many other members of the Manumission Society – that the United States and African Americans alike would benefit if the latter were expatriated to Africa. In their editorial remarks on Stone’s review of McCune Smith’s lecture, the Philanthropist stressed the tension between Stone’s words here and his pro-colonization views: ‘The testimony of Col. Stone is scarce inferior in value, to that of a prosecuting attorney, for the prisoner at the bar. How he can reconcile it, or the fact it goes to prove, with the doctrine he has so long and so strenuously maintained, that the colored man must go to Africa, to be elevated and improved, we leave for shrewed [sic] minds than ours to discover. For our part, we can imagine no good reason that a colored man cannot be educated and prepared for usefulness, in America, as well as in Europe. The only reason assignable, is the unwillingness of white Americans to give their darker countrymen a fair chance. “If there be any who still doubt the competency and capacity of a man of color” to win by his own meritorious exertions, “the character of a scholar and a gentleman” in the midst of an enlightened white community, they may “have ocular and auricular demonstration that there is at least one who” can do so. Are Americans so much better, or so much worse than the people of Scotland―that what is possible in one country should be impossible in the other?’ See ‘Dr. James McCune Smith (From the New York Commercial Advertiser)’, The Philanthropist 2, no. 36 (1837): 4.

[9] Stone may have used the phrase ‘Colored American’ this way, capitalised and in quotes, with the Colored American newspaper in mind. He would have known that the paper, published under that name since its first March 1837 issue, served as a mouthpiece for African Americans and was edited by McCune Smith’s friend Samuel E. Cornish. (See Cornish’s review of this lecture below.)

[10] McCune Smith would open a medical office and pharmacy by mid-October 1837. See entry for his 19 October 1837 delivery of his lecture below; tickets were sold at his office.

[11] The ‘learned gentlemen’ who attended were probably not only drawn by interest in the subject – phrenology was a very popular topic for popular scientific lectures at the time – but by McCune Smith’s distinguished British credentials. Stone’s language appears to imply that many if not all of these ‘gentlemen’ were white, since higher education and the ‘learned professions’ were largely closed to people of African descent at that time.

[12] It’s possible that these skulls were provided by Dr Richard S. Kissam, member of an old and distinguished family of New York physicians long connected with the Jay family. One of the abolitionist Jays may, in turn, have connected Kissam to McCune Smith. Several years after this phrenology lecture, Kissam chaired a public debate between McCune Smith and Robert Grant over the latter’s claims of the inferiority of non-white people, and provided McCune Smith with anatomical specimens for his demonstrations. See ‘Discussion Between Robert Grant and Dr. McCune Smith, a Colored Physician (From the New York Express)’, Bangor Daily Whig and Courier, 24 February 1845; Philip A. Bell, ‘A Question of Races’, The Elevator, 10 January 1868.

[13] During McCune Smith’s stint as co-editor in 1839, the Colored American re-published an article about irreligiosity among students at the University of Glasgow, written by someone who had attended or visited the University. Though the article had been published and/or re-published in many American newspapers since at least 1827, McCune Smith may have chosen it for re-publication in the Colored American due to his own similar observations at Glasgow. See ‘Recent Anecdote’, The Colored American, 2 March 1839.

[14] The argument that the brain might not the organ of the mind would have indeed been unconvincing to many in an audience in McCune Smith’s time. Influential thinkers had other ideas in times past: for example, Aristotle theorized that the mind originated or operated in the heart and the brain served as its radiator. But scientific thinkers had widely accepted that the brain was the primary organ of thought since the seventeenth century. See Andrew P. Wickens, A History of the Brain: From Stone Age Surgery to Modern Neuroscience (Psychology Press, 2015), 18, 20–21, 92–99.

[15] McCune Smith repeated his lecture on 19 October in a much larger venue; see below.

[16] This review was written by the Colored American’s editor and McCune Smith’s friend Samuel E. Cornish. McCune Smith’s friend, occasional press interlocutor, and fellow prominent black abolitionist William Whipper would go on to critique and ridicule phrenology in the press, likely influenced by McCune Smith and Cornish. See Joan L. Bryant, Reluctant Race Men: Black Challenges to the Practice of Race in Nineteenth-Century America (Oxford University Press, 2024), 118.

[17] Some religious abolitionists – black and white – would not have agreed with Cornish’s and McCune Smith’s fears that phrenology promoted irreligion. Some believed that phrenology was a progressive science which uncovered more aspects of God’s creation and enabled people to better understand and improve themselves. Some also believed it could help reveal the intellectual and psychological damage wrought on both black and white people by the brutalizing practice of slavery. For example, James J. G. Bias, a formerly enslaved black Philadelphian abolitionist and activist, was an author and practitioner of phrenology. Joan L. Bryant writes that ‘Profits from lucrative practices [of phrenology] helped finance colored conventions.’ And Sarah Grimké wrote to fellow abolitionist Theodore Dwight Weld ‘Hast thou heard J. McCune Smiths lectures against Phrenology? I saw a synopsis of one, but the reasoning was to me very unsatisfactory. I am sorry he has come out [against it] because it appears to me so perfectly consistent with the other works of God and with enlightened reason and religion.’ See Sarah M. Grimké, ‘Sarah M. Grimké to Theodore Dwight Weld, 1 February 1838’, in Letters of Theodore Dwight Weld, Angelina Grimké Weld and Sarah Grimké, 1822-1844, vol. 2, ed. Gilbert Hobbs Barnes and Dwight Lowell Dumond (Peter Smith, 1965); De Giustino, ‘Phrenology in Britain’, 91; Joseph Willson and Julie Winch, The Elite of Our People: Joseph Willson’s Sketches of Black Upper-Class Life in Antebellum Philadelphia (Pennsylvania State University Press, 2000), 21, 23, 127 n19; Hamilton, ‘‘Am I Not a Man and a Brother?’’, 179–82; Bryant, Reluctant Race Men, 118.

[18] What Cornish mockingly called a ‘Bumpification’ is what phrenologist George Combe described as an ‘elevation’ (protrusion) on the skull corresponding to the size of a ‘cerebral organ.’ According to phrenology, the various ‘affective’ and ‘intellectual’ properties of the mind emanate from these brain organs. ‘Destructiveness’ was one of the affective ‘propensities’ which arose from the organ located at the part of the brain under the area above and behind the ear. See George Combe, A System of Phrenology, Third (John Anderson, 1830), i, 84–85, 111. McCune Smith would respond to Combe’s attempts to convince him of the truth of phrenology in the Colored American about a year and a half later; see George Combe, Notes on the United States of North America, During a Phrenological Visit in 1838-39-40 (MacLachlan, Stewart, & Company, 1841), 2:190; James McCune Smith, ‘Mr. George Combe’s Lectures’, The Colored American, 18 May 1839..

[19] As Andrew P. Wickens writes, phrenology had become one of the most popular among popular sciences, ‘capturing the imagination of many who saw it as a means of self-improvement and a vehicle for social and educational reform.’ See Wickens, History of the Brain, 134.

[20] Several searches in surviving New York daily papers have failed to turn up any reviews of or reporting on McCune Smith’s lecture of 19 October.

[21] The Glasgow Medical Society McCune Smith referred to in this ad wasn’t the exclusive, professional society composed of prominent, well-established Glasgow physicians founded in 1814 under that name. Rather, McCune Smith was speaking of the Glasgow University Medico-Chirurgical Society, a student medical society originally founded in 1801. It had gone dormant and was re-reformed as the Glasgow Medical Society in 1821. It was renamed in 1826, perhaps to avoid confusion with the professional society. No membership records of the student society survive for the years McCune Smith attended medical school. See Glasgow University Medico-Chirurgical Society, ‘Minute Book, 1812-1829’, Glasgow, 1829, 43–91, 109, 123, 137, 143, 154, University of Glasgow Library: Archives and Special Collections; J. Walker Downie, The Medico-Chirurgical Society of Glasgow, 1814-1907 (Alex Macdougall, 1908), 2–3, 6; Glasgow Medical Society, ‘Minute Book, 1814-51’, Glasgow, 1851, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow Archives; ‘Thomas M. McNie to Archibald Young, 19 November 1928 (with Enclosures)’, Papers of the Young Family, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow Archives; Alexander Duncan, Memorials of the Faculty of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, 1599-1850 (James Maclehose & Sons, 1896), 187–89.

[22] John and Josiah Hopper advertised their drugstore in the Colored American. It was at 364 Broadway. It was a compounding pharmacy, and sold ready-made remedies as well. See ‘Drugs and Medicines: Josiah and John Hopper’, The Colored American, 6 May 1837; Williams, NY As It Is 1837, 51.

[23] Henderson Greene’s bookstore was at 435 Broadway. See Williams, NY As It Is 1837, 24. Little is known about Greene other than that he was a bookseller and publisher and that he regularly sold tickets to lectures at his establishment.

[24] By this time, McCune Smith had opened his own medical practice and pharmacy. See ‘Medical Consultations’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837; ‘Drugs and Medicines For Sale’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837.

[25] Adelphi Hall was a new public venue at 5th and Walnut with a large ‘saloon’ roomy enough to conduct balls in. See ‘To Clubs and Private Parties’, Public Ledger, 9 December 1837; A. M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory, for 1839 (A. McElroy, 1839), 300.

[26] These were the names and addresses of members of the Philadelphia Library Company of Colored Persons (PLCCP). See entry for Samuel E. Cornish’s editorial about this lecture, ‘Dr. Smith in Philadelphia,’ below. He

[27] Frederick Augustus Hinton was a well-to-do black barber at 119 Chesnut Street. Originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, he was an ardent abolitionist and agent for William Lloyd Garrison’s Liberator. See A. M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory, for 1837 (A. McElroy, 1837), 100; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 20, 58–60. The PLCCP was founded in 1833 as part of a movement to increase opportunities for self-improvement for African Americans. See Carla L. Peterson, ‘Antebellum Literary Societies, Polite Learning, and Traditions of Modernity’, in African American Literature in Transition: 1830-1850, ed. Benjamin Fagan, African American Literature in Transition (Cambridge University Press, 2021), 13–14, 17–18.

[28] Jacob C. White was another successful black barber in Philadelphia. He had apparently moved to this address on Old York Road recently; a Philadelphia directory for 1837 still lists him at 174 N. 4th Street. White was also a bleeder, dentists, shop owner, and eventually, proprietor of a cemetery for African Americans. He was very active in efforts to improve opportunities for African Americans and a well-regarded public speaker, and, along with his wife Elizabeth Miller White, aided fugitives from slavery. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 241; M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1839, 272; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 20, 23, 163-164 n111.

[29] James Needham, like White, was also a barber and had recently relocated his business, from 12 4th Street to the Merchant’s Exchange at 25 Elizabeth Street. He also helped fugitives from slavery and was active in many abolitionist and African American literary and beneficial societies. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 162; M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1839, 185; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 152-153 n73.

[30] Abolitionist Robert C. Gordon was a bottler who, before long, would become a shoemaker. Like Needham, Gordon was a leading member of St Thomas’s African Episcopal Church. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 83; M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1839, 96; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 153 n75.

[31] Son of former Bostonian sailor and Philadelphia community leader John Bowers, John C. Bowers followed his father into clothes dealing, then became a tailor. A dedicated abolitionist and anti-colonizationist, Bowers was a talented musician and public speaker. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1839, 25; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 18, 21, 153-154 n78.

[32] Thomas Butler was a barber who also offered bleeding treatment at his establishment, and was very prosperous. He was a leading member of Philadelphia’s African American community and active in the early Colored Convention movement. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 30, 100, 150,; Julie Winch, Philadelphia’s Black Elite: Activism, Accommodation, and the Struggle for Autonomy, 1787-1848 (Temple University Press, 1988), 94, 102, 105, 110, 115; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 122 n7, 127 n19.

[33] James J. G. Bias, a phrenological practitioner and author, must have had confidence in the science he practiced and promoted, since he sold tickets to this lecture at his cup-making business at 1 Acorn Alley. Bias, active in many movements to increase wellbeing and opportunities for African Americans, also became a dentist and a temperance activist. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1839, 19; Winch, Philadelphia’s Black Elite, 107, 117, 122, 123, 129, 141, 148, 155–56; Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 21, 23, 127 n19.

[34] J. W. Bowers may be Jeremiah W. Bowers, though he is not listed in Philadelphia directories for the time. Little is known of Bowers, though he was in McCune Smith’s circle of friends. After settling in New York by the mid-1840’s, where he worked as a barber, Bowers became an Odd Fellow and a delegate for St Philip’s to the Diocesan Convention, and was a founding member of the African Civilization Society and the Anglo-African Savings Bank in 1863. See John Doggett, Doggett’s New-York City Directory, for 1846 and 1847 (John Doggett, Jr., 1846), 49, New York City Public Library Digital Collections; State of New York, Laws of the State of New York, Passed at the Eighty-Sixth Session of the Legislature, Begun January Sixth, and Ended April Twenty-Fifth, 1863, in the City of Albany (Weed, Parsons and Company, Printers, 1863), 758, 848; Journal of the Proceedings of the Eighty-Second Convention of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the Diocese of New York, Which Assembled in St. John’s Chapel in the City of New York, on Wednesday, September 27, A.D. 1865 (James Pott, 1865), 30; ‘Funeral of Mr J. W. Bowers’, New York Globe, 20 January 1883; ‘Philip A. Bell and His Co-Workers’, The New York Age, 18 May 1889; Charles H. Brooks, The Official History and Manual of the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows in America: A Chronological Treatise... (Odd Fellows Journal Print, 1902), 52.

[35] Stephen H. Gloucester was a clothes dealer at 45 Chesnut and lived at Lombard and Fifth. Gloucester would become co-proprietor and co-editor of the Colored American in 1838 (publishing the Philadelphia version) and pastor of Philadelphia’s First Colored Presbyterian Church. A committed abolitionist and reformer, he eventually turned against the Garrisonians and excluded anti-slavery activism separate from his church to protect his congregation from violence, and was excoriated by many for both. Gloucester died in 1850. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 82; Stephen H. Gloucester, ‘To My Philadelphia Friends’, The Colored American, 9 June 1838; Winch, Philadelphia’s Black Elite, 82–83, 105, 117, 149–51, 157–58, 165.

[36] This editorial introduction would have been written by Samuel E. Cornish.

[37] James Cornish was Samuel E. Cornish’s younger brother. A successful sailmaker, James Cornish was very active in the early Colored Convention movement and many other initiatives to improve African American wellbeing and opportunities. See Willson and Winch, Elite of Our People, 134-135 n48.

[38] Nothing is known of William Reynolds besides the name, and he does not appear in histories of black Philadelphia elites and community leaders. Three men of that name are listed in a Philadelphia directory for that year: a hairdresser, a merchant, and a grocer. See M’Elroy’s Philadelphia Directory 1837, 183.