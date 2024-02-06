Dear readers,

While I still don’t have time to write new original material for this newsletter as I scribble away furiously at James McCune Smith’s biography, here’s a journal article I wrote previously, now published in New York History, Volume 104, Number 2, Winter 2023-2024, pp. 264-275 https://doi.org/10.1353/nyh.2023.a918263. It’s about two friends of McCune Smith’s, and he makes a few appearances in it.

I do apologize that it’s paywalled. There are various ways to access it for free, especially if you’re affiliated with an institution of higher education. Please message me if you have any questions at all about access.

In the meantime, the biography is steadily progressing. As always, I appreciate all the support and encouragement I’ve been receiving.