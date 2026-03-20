Dear all: I’ve written a new ‘About’ page for this James McCune Smith resource and newsletter. I’m sharing it with you now as a post as well because it contains updates and an expanded remit of likely interest to new and continuing readers alike.

Engraving of James McCune Smith by his close friend Patrick H. Reason

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Recovering the Life and Work of an Extraordinary American

James McCune Smith was among the most original and wide-ranging thinkers and authors of his day. He is best known for being the first African American to practice medicine in the United States with a medical degree. But as important as this achievement was, it is only the tip of the iceberg of what this extraordinary individual accomplished in his too-short lifetime. McCune Smith was a thought leader among African Americans in the antebellum and Civil War eras of the United States - a black Founding Father of the American republican ideal, so to speak, and a foil and an answer to Thomas Jefferson. (Literally and figuratively.) He was also an innovative philosophical, political, medical, scientific, and religious thinker writ large. As a lifelong scholar who read deeply in the latest science and literature of Britain and Europe as well as the United States, McCune Smith served as an intellectual bridge between the New and Old Worlds. A champion of the rights, dignity, and potential of people of African descent in a society where these were widely denied, McCune Smith was also a dedicated and consistent advocate of the idea that all humanity was essentially one.

Despite his myriad accomplishments and the significant influence over others he enjoyed in his own time, McCune Smith was largely forgotten for decades. Though he has been enjoying increasing attention by scholars, McCune Smith’s life and ideas remain narrowly interpreted and often poorly understood, in large part because only a small selection from his large body of work has been identified, collected, edited, and published.

I’ve been dedicated to remedying this lack of comprehensiveness for many years now, the last two-plus years with funding by the British Academy and supported by Northumbria University. (As long as my work is funded by the BA, this newsletter will remain free.) As of now, I’ve identified and compiled over five hundred written and spoken works by McCune Smith - from as short as his calling card to as long as his long-form essays, lectures, and biographical writings - which reveal details of his fascinating life and the deep complexity and nuance of his thought. As I edit this intellectual treasure trove, I’ll continue to publish selections from McCune Smith’s works in this newsletter as a preview to the digital resource in which I plan to publish all of them. I’m seeking a permanent institutional home for this project.

In the meantime, to anyone interested, I’d love to discuss McCune Smith’s work with you.

I also publish occasional pieces about episodes in McCune Smith’s life and sites associated with him, his family, and his world in this newsletter. Here’s a little backstory, for new readers just discovering McCune Smith:

Born on 18 April 1813 in New York City to Lavinia Smith, a formerly enslaved woman originally from South Carolina, McCune Smith went on to have a career and a legacy that any Ivy League graduate with inherited wealth might envy. Though he didn’t have those advantages, he did have other and arguably better ones: a “self-emancipated” mother* and patrons who worked hard to give him as many opportunities as possible in a nation plagued by slavery, segregation, and racial prejudice; supportive communities who helped him realize his dreams and ambitions; a sparkling, endlessly inquisitive intelligence; and an endless drive to improve the well-being and opportunities of as many people as possible.

McCune Smith went on to become a triple graduate of a first-class university (University of Glasgow: BA, 1835; MA, 1836; MD, 1837); a widely respected, financially successful physician and pharmacist who broke many racial barriers (additional examples: he was the first African American to have work published in European and American medical journals); ‘probably the first experimental writer in the African American tradition,’ as Henry Louis Gates, Jr writes†; a founder or co-founder of many abolitionist and civil rights organizations; a leading figure in the founding era of the black press; an innovator in journalism, statistical analysis, anthropology, and race theory; and so much more. McCune Smith died of chronic cardiopulmonary disease on 17 November 1865, aged only 52, leaving behind his dearly loved wife Malvina Barnett Smith and five surviving children, James Ward, Mary Maude, Donald Barnett, John Murray, and Guy Beaumont.

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In addition to compiling and editing his works, I’ve written a full-length manuscript of a narrative biography of McCune Smith. Though I’ve repeatedly edited it down to about two-thirds of its original length, it’s very long and requires further work. I have temporarily put it aside as I dedicate the last few precious months of funding I have to continuing to edit his collected works. I’ll keep you updated as to the biography’s progress.

P.S. You can find other work on Jame McCune Smith - including my biographical PhD thesis on him - at my website amymcools.com.

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*McCune Smith described Lavinia as “self-emancipated” in Frederick Douglass and James McCune Smith, My Bondage and My Freedom... With an Introduction by Dr. James M’Cune Smith (New York: Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi.

†From Gates’ forward to The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (OUP, 2006), xi.