James McCune Smith 1865 carte de visite and his entry in a Register of Loans from the University of Glasgow’s Medical Library. Images shared courtesy of the Madison County Historical Society and the University of Glasgow’s Archives & Special Collections, respectively.

When I first came across James McCune Smith and his writings in 2018, I was quickly hooked. I was amazed that someone with such an interesting life story, who influenced so many people, and who wrote with such learning, creativity, wit, and insight still remains so obscure. Thanks in large part to scholars like David Blight, John Stauffer, and Carla Peterson, his descendant Greta Blau (whose discovery of her illustrious ancestor via a family bible made the news), and regular media and scholarly mentions of certain pioneering achievements (he was the first known African American physician with a medical degree to practice in the United States and to have his medical writings published in major journals, for example), McCune Smith’s legacy is being slowly resurrected. But I think it’s still too little and too slowly in light of the extraordinary accomplishments and impressive body of written work that should have given McCune Smith a place alongside Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Frederick Douglass, Mark Twain, Margaret Fuller, Herman Melville, and other great American thinkers, writers, and doers.

Part of the problem is that McCune Smith died relatively young (only aged 52), when four of his five surviving children were still very young. Neither McCune Smith’s wife Malvina Barnett Smith nor his eldest child, eighteen-year-old James Ward Smith, were public figures, apparently of their own choosing. While Malvina participated in charitable and anti-slavery efforts, she wasn’t a public speaker or public-facing activist, like her friends and acquaintances Charlotte Forten Grimké and Sarah Mapps Douglass. James Ward, a pharmacy clerk at the time his father died, became an educator and then real estate agent and a family man, and lived a largely private life. So too, did his younger siblings (though Guy Beaumont Smith, the youngest, and his family were prominent among the civic-minded members of Brooklyn’s high society). After McCune Smith died, it seems he was remembered by his family chiefly in his private roles as husband and father, not as a public figure or community leader. So, as it is with most families, McCune Smith’s personal effects were lost over time rather than archived or preserved in the public record.

By contrast, McCune Smith’s friend Frederick Douglass’s then-adult children and second wife, all of whom had participated in and supported Douglass’s life as an activist, newspaperman, orator, and statesman, energetically started preserving and promoting his legacy as a public figure immediately after his death. (Douglass’s first wife, Anna Murray Douglass, was also active in anti-slavery and charitable efforts and supported Douglass’s work, but preferred to do within organizations, her family, and their community, like Malvina.) Also, unlike Douglass’s children, McCune Smith’s and Malvina’s children mostly inherited the complexions and features of their European ancestors and ‘passed’ as such, leading to the African American part of their heritage being quickly forgotten and/or hidden. For example, Guy’s death certificate says that his father, Dr. James McCune Smith, was born in Scotland. Whether that’s because Guy had claimed this to obscure his African ancestry, or because his children assumed this because of their grandfather’s Scottish-sounding name and his Scottish education, we don’t know. In any case, the Smith children would have been able to pursue their goals more freely and live their lives more comfortably if their non-European ancestry remained unknown in the widely racially oppressive America of their time, and this may also have contributed to their wish to keep McCune Smith’s legacy private. Lastly, though McCune Smith’s friends and contemporaries continued to promote his social, scholarly, and historical importance during their lifetimes, this gradually lessened as that generation passed on. McCune Smith’s close friend Philip A. Bell, who had moved to California six years before McCune Smith’s death, called on other prominent mutual friends still living back east to gather his papers and write his biography. But for unknown reasons, this was never done.

Also, McCune Smith himself – as both he and his friend Douglass wrote – generally preferred to work in the background. Though McCune Smith was a very dedicated and active abolitionist; founder, architect, and leader in scores of projects to increase the well-being and freedom of his fellow African Americans; and frequent participant in the Colored Convention movement (with reservations about its potential for racial exclusivity), McCune Smith was more of a thought leader than anything else. He wrote prolifically throughout his life, very often anonymously as a columnist, editor, or co-editor of many black newspapers and periodicals. McCune Smith was a man of ideas, and crafted, promoted, explained, and expanded them in his writings and his many speeches, lectures, and discussions at conventions and other gatherings. But because his writings and speeches weren’t gathered, attributed, and published or otherwise made available as a body of work, they were gradually scattered and widely forgotten, except for the few published as pamphlets under his name before his death.

McCune Smith’s legacy wasn’t fully forgotten, however. He appears in the works of Frederick Douglass, Daniel A. Payne, W. E. B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, and Carter G. Woodson, for example. But despite acknowledgements by such great African American authors and scholars, McCune Smith ended up sidelined and largely forgotten within the great tradition of letters that he helped found and became a rarely cited footnote in American history. Lately, there’s been a renewed, energetic push to recover the history of great African Americans like McCune Smith, often forgotten because of racial bigotry, and sometimes out of mere neglect, and sometimes because their doings and/or ideas fall of out fashion – history, literature, and science, like all other areas of study and inquiry, have their fads and fashions. McCune Smith’s legacy appears to have fallen by the wayside due to some combination of all the above. But even as he’s gradually re-emerging in scholarship, McCune Smith is often studied very selectively and narrowly (with notable exceptions) – as a black pioneer in medicine and science (particularly so in these identity-obsessed times – though McCune Smith was pioneering in aspects other than his race as well), as an activist (particularly so in these politically-obsessed times), as a theoretician of race (though his views were much more nuanced and complex than many of these discussions acknowledge or discuss, and are sometimes at odds with them), and so on.

But one of the things that struck me about McCune Smith was something that long struck me about other antebellum African American thinkers, and, with my interest in philosophy and the history of ideas, what first sparked my interest in studying their work. Forced to live under unjust laws and practices that were promoted, justified, and upheld by those who denied their full humanity, these thinkers also thought particularly deeply and wrote particularly eloquently about the big questions that philosophy, literature, theology, science, history, and other areas of human inquiry and the arts have sought to address from time immemorial. What does it mean to be a human? A person? A citizen, a husband, a wife, a parent, a child, part of a race, a people, an ethnicity, a community? Where does life come from, how does it work, and what is its meaning? Why is there variety among humanity, and where does that come from, and what ramifications does it have? What is the divine, does it exist, what is our relationship to it, and how can we reconcile the idea or existence of providence with the rampant evil and injustice in the world? To what extent can a person balance pragmatism with principle while retaining integrity? What can history teach us about human nature and experience and how to deal with the difficulties and complexities of our own time?

Though African American thinkers like McCune Smith addressed these great and timeless universal questions in very particular contexts, their answers and insights are often as applicable to exploring the universal human condition as those of other great thinkers from many other contexts and backgrounds, from Socrates to Epictetus (who, like McCune Smith’s mother, was once enslaved) to Hypatia to Confucious to Augustine of Hippo to Erasmus to Francis Bacon to John Locke to Mary Wollstonecraft and so many others. Though these thinkers had very different backgrounds, viewpoints, and belief systems, their ideas have universal import and are universally interesting given the greater importance and significance of our shared humanity – a shared humanity that McCune Smith continuously highlighted throughout his lifetime of writing and speaking.

From this standpoint, it seems to me, there’s too much lost in the current tendency to silo African American thinkers and doers into African American history, or ethnic studies, or race studies, and so on. While the intentions behind creating these fields were and are generally good – to recover people and ideas and histories that had long been unjustifiably sidelined due to petty bigotry and malignantly-motivated reasoning – this practice too often ends up sidelining the very people and histories these projects were meant to preserve, celebrate, and make widely known.

For one, it further ‘others’ African Americans from American history and the larger history of ideas. Morgan Freeman, for one, identifies this central problem with siloing – no matter the framing, associating African American history with one month – the shortest month, no less – implies that it’s a separate history, and when that month’s over we’ll all return to focusing on history, writ large. (However, Freeman and McCune Smith would likely disagree about the concept of ‘African American’ or ‘black American.’ McCune Smith believed that African Americans were a new, indigenous people that arose on the American continent from the migration and ‘amalgamation’ of disparate peoples from Africa and Europe – no longer African, no longer European, no longer of other peoples that contributed to their ancestry but with important ancestral inheritances from them all, and fully American.)

For another, this siloing can exacerbate the problem of African American historical figures and thinkers being poorly studied and understood except by a very, very few. McCune Smith is a prime example. Even now that he’s becoming better known, it’s usually only the greatest hits, so to speak, of his ideas and of his life story that are offered for consideration, even in serious scholarship, and usually as related to race, to the exclusion of most other aspects of his life and thought. One is likely to read over and over again that McCune Smith was the first known African American to practice medicine in the United States with a medical degree. (He was not, as is often stated, the first African American physician. There were many before him, including his friend Dr. John Brown.) One can also easily discover that McCune Smith was innovative in applying statistical analysis to disproving claims of inferiority of people of African descent. But one would be harder pressed to find that McCune Smith was an ardent proponent of evidence-based medicine and the scientific method and, as such, a passionate opponent of such forms of ‘quackery’ as homeopathy and other nonstandard medical practices and an early and sophisticated user of the emerging science of statistical analysis in general. One can easily discover that McCune Smith was an ardent defender of the rights and equal worth of people of African descent. One would be harder pressed to discover that he was deeply suspicious of all efforts to lump diverse peoples together into ‘races,’ especially in reductive ways, such as those that ‘fetich[ize]’ (sic) skin colour or de-emphasize the more important and essential unity of all humanity.

As Robert Whittington wrote of the great humanist scholar, lawyer, and Catholic martyr-saint Thomas More so long ago, McCune Smith’s broad outlook, wide and deep scholarship, and richness of expression make him ‘a man for all seasons,’ with something to say to all of us, that’s relevant to all of us. That’s how I’ve always seen McCune Smith – in the spirit of one of his favourite quotes, ‘I am human, and nothing human is alien to me’ by the Roman African playwright Terance – and why I’ve always taken a humanistic, universalist approach to him, while still seeking to understand the particular historical context which led him to ask and seek to answer the kinds of universalist questions described above.

That’s also why I began my obsessive quest many years ago to recover more of McCune Smith’s lost words, both written and spoken. When I first read the only published edited collection of McCune Smith’s written works (ed. Stauffer, 2006 – well worth starting with!) some years ago, I found that McCune Smith was not only no exception to African Americans’ tradition of profound thinking in such universal themes as human nature, liberty, citizenship, belonging, and so forth, he was exceptional in that regard. It was also clear that there were myriad more words of his to be found. Turns out, there’s an even greater wealth of them that survive – especially from the last few years of his life (1860-1865) – than I thought there might be, given the fact that his personal papers were lost and his writings are so often anonymous. In those later years, McCune Smith created some of his most interesting, controversial, scholarly, scientific, and reflective works, and it’s been and continues to be a thrill to find each one. As with his previously known works, they reflect McCune Smith’s broad humanitarian and humanistic outlook, his wide reading and deep learning, his endless curiosity and drive to make others’ lives better.

I hope you find enjoyment and edification as I continue to share McCune Smith’s (and eventually, his contemporaries’) lost and obscure works and words with you here in The World of James McCune Smith, with editorial notes to help shed light on the context in which he created them.

And last but not least… Merry Christmas Eve!