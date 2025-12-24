The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greta's avatar
Greta
2d

Amy! Thank you so much for this!! The playwright's quote was transformative for me. I often feel led by James McCune Smith. Maybe it's genetic memory, being led to a certain area of New York City...to live and work. The quote. Thank you. I feel so close to him in a way I hadn't before.

I also am thinking to myself, why did I accept the silo-ing as you point out? Mind blown. We think we know, and then we are shown we really don't and we have more to learn.

Merry Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amy M Cools
Scott Norsworthy's avatar
Scott Norsworthy
2d

It's a treat to read this great essay on Christmas Eve. Thank you, and Merry Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amy M Cools · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture