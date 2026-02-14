Frederick Douglass’s Portrait in My Bondage and My Freedom (1855)

In honour of Frederick Douglass’s birthday, here’s the introduction that James McCune Smith wrote for Douglass’s second autobiography in 1855. (McCune Smith was likely the book’s unnamed editor and the person who urged Douglass to write it as well.) By 1855, McCune Smith and Douglass had become close friends and worked together on many projects – including the National Council of Colored People, institutions to help African Americans access training for skilled trades, and – most durably and successfully – Frederick Douglass’ Paper: McCune Smith was its New York City correspondent for many years.

Like many people born and raised in slavery, Douglass didn’t know when he was born. Over time, with clues gathered here and there, Douglass believed he was born sometime in February 1817. (As later historical research discovered, his birth month and year were actually February 1818.) Douglass chose to celebrate his birthday on Valentine’s Day.

Since McCune Smith’s glowing tribute to his friend and his latest book is long and has a rich and fascinating array of contexts to cite in the footnotes, I’m publishing it in sections so the entries aren’t overly long. Here’s the first part; stay tuned for the rest.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Introduction to My Bondage and My Freedom [Part 1]

Date: ca. July-mid August 1855

Source: My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (New York: Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xvii–xxxi (In Internet Archive, Hathi Trust)

Text:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published INTRODUCTION. [1]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published –––•–●–•–––

WHEN a man raises himself from the lowest condition in society to the highest, mankind pay him the tribute of their admiration; when he accomplishes this elevation by native energy, guided by prudence and wisdom, their admiration is increased; but when his course, onward and upward, excellent in itself, furthermore proves a possible, what had hitherto been regarded as an impossible, reform, then he becomes a burning and a shining light, on which the aged may look with gladness, the young with hope, and the down-trodden, as a representative of what they may themselves become. To such a man, dear reader, it is my privilege to introduce you.

The life of Frederick Douglass, recorded in the pages which follow, is not merely an example of self-elevation[2] under the most adverse circumstances; it is, moreover, a noble vindication of the highest aims of the American anti-slavery movement.[3] The real object of that movement is not only to disenthrall, it is, also, to bestow upon the negro the exercise of all those rights, from the possession of which he has been so long debarred.

But this full recognition of the colored man to the right, and the entire admission of the same to the full privileges, political, religious and social, of manhood, requires powerful effort on the part of the enthralled, as well as on the part of those who would disenthrall them. The people at large must feel the conviction, as well as admit the abstract logic, of human equality; the negro, for the first time in the world’s history, brought in full contact with high civilization, must prove his title to all that is demanded for him; in the teeth of unequal chances, he must prove himself equal to the mass of those who oppress him—therefore, absolutely superior to his apparent fate, and to their relative ability. And it is most cheering to the friends of freedom, to-day, that evidence of this equality is rapidly accumulating, not from the ranks of the half-freed colored people of the free states, but from the very depths of slavery itself; the indestructible equality of man to man is demonstrated by the ease with which black men, scarce one remove from barbarism—if slavery can be honored with such a distinction—vault into the high places of the most advanced and painfully acquired civilization. Ward and Garnett, Wells Brown and Pennington, Loguen and Douglass,[4] are banners on the outer wall, under which abolition is fighting its most successful battles, because they are living exemplars of the practicability of the most radical abolitionism; for, they were all of them born to the doom of slavery, some of them remained slaves until adult age, yet they all have not only won equality to their white fellow citizens, in civil, religious, political and social rank, but they have also illustrated and adorned our common country by their genius, learning and eloquence.

The characteristics whereby Mr. Douglass has won first rank among these remarkable men, and is still rising toward highest rank among living Americans, are abundantly laid bare in the book before us. Like the autobiography of Hugh Miller,[5] it carries us so far back into early childhood, as to throw light upon the question, “when positive and persistent memory begins in the human being.”[6] And, like Hugh Miller, he must have been a shy old fashioned child, occasionally oppressed by what he could not well account for, peering and poking about among the layers of right and wrong, of tyrant and thrall, and the wonderfulness of that hopeless tide of things which brought power to one race, and unrequited toil to another, until, finally, he stumbled upon his “first-found Ammonite,”[7] hidden away down in the depths of his own nature, and which revealed to him the fact that liberty and right, for all men, were anterior to slavery and wrong. When his knowledge of the world was bounded by the visible horizon on Col. Lloyd’s plantation,[8] and while every thing around him bore a fixed, iron[9] stamp, as if it had always been so, this was, for one so young, a notable discovery.

To his uncommon memory, then, we must add a keen and accurate insight into men and things; an original breadth of common sense which enabled him to see, and weigh, and compare whatever passed before him,[10] and which kindled a desire to search out and define their relations to other things not so patent, but which never succumbed to the marvelous nor the supernatural; a sacred thirst for liberty and for learning, first as a means of attaining liberty, then as an end in itself most desirable; a will; an unfaltering energy and determination to obtain what his soul pronounced desirable; a majestic self-hood; determined courage; a deep and agonizing sympathy with his embruted, crushed and bleeding fellow slaves, and an extraordinary depth of passion, together with that rare alliance between passion and intellect, which enables the former, when deeply roused, to excite, develop and sustain the latter.

With these original gifts in view, let us look at his schooling; the fearful discipline through which it pleased God to prepare him for the high calling on which he has since entered—the advocacy of emancipation by the people who are not slaves. And for this special mission, his plantation education was better than any he could have acquired in any lettered school. What he needed, was facts and experiences, welded to acutely wrought up sympathies, and these he could not elsewhere have obtained, in a manner so peculiarly adapted to his nature. His physical being was well trained, also, running wild until advanced into boyhood; hard work and light diet, thereafter, and a skill in handicraft[11] in youth.

For his special mission, then, this was, considered in connection with his natural gifts, a good schooling; and, for his special mission, he doubtless “left school” just at the proper moment. Had he remained longer in slavery—had he fretted under bonds until the ripening of manhood and its passions, until the drear agony of slave-wife and slave-children had been piled upon his already bitter experiences—then, not only would his own history have had another termination, but the drama of American slavery would have been essentially varied; for I cannot resist the belief, that the boy who learned to read and write as he did, who taught his fellow slaves these precious acquirements as he did, who plotted for their mutual escape as he did, would, when a man at bay, strike a blow which would make slavery reel and stagger. Furthermore, blows and insults he bore, at the moment, without resentment; deep but suppressed emotion rendered him insensible to their sting; but it was afterward, when the memory of them went seething through his brain, breeding a fiery indignation at his injured self-hood, that the resolve came to resist, and the time fixed when to resist, and the plot laid, how to resist; and he always kept his self-pledged word. In what he undertook, in this line, he looked fate in the face, and had a cool, keen look at the relation of means to ends. Henry Bibb, to avoid chastisement, strewed his master’s bed with charmed leaves—and was whipped.[12] Frederick Douglass quietly pocketed a like fetiche,[13] compared his muscles with those of Covey—and whipped him.[14]

In the history of his life in bondage, we find, well developed, that inherent and continuous energy of character which will ever render him distinguished. What his hand found to do, he did with his might; even while conscious that he was wronged out of his daily earnings, he worked, and worked hard. At his daily labor he went with a will; with keen, well set eye, brawny chest, lithe figure, and fair sweep of arm, he would have been king among calkers, had that been his mission.

It must not be overlooked, in this glance at his education, that Mr. Douglass lacked one aid to which so many men of mark have been deeply indebted—he had neither a mother’s care, nor a mother’s culture, save that which slavery grudgingly meted out to him. Bitter nurse! may not even her features relax with human feeling, when she gazes at such offspring! How susceptible he was to the kindly influences of mother-culture, may be gathered from his own words, on page 57: “It has been a life-long, standing grief to me, that I know so little of my mother, and that I was so early separated from her. The counsels of her love must have been beneficial to me. The side view of her face is imaged on my memory, and I take few steps in life, without feeling her presence; but the image is mute, and I have no striking words of hers treasured up.”[15]

From the depths of chattel slavery in Maryland, our author escaped into the caste-slavery of the north, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Here he found oppression assuming another, and hardly less bitter, form; of that very handicraft which the greed of slavery had taught him, his half-freedom denied him the exercise for an honest living ; he found himself one of a class—free colored men— whose position he has described in the following words:

“Aliens are we in our native land. The fundamental principles of the republic, to which the humblest white man, whether born here or elsewhere, may appeal with confidence, in the hope of awakening a favorable response, are held to be inapplicable to us. The glorious doctrines of your revolutionary fathers, and the more glorious teachings of the Son of God, are construed and applied against us. We are literally scourged beyond the beneficent range of both authorities, human and divine. * * * * American humanity hates us, scorns us, disowns and denies, in a thousand ways, our very personality. The outspread wing of American Christianity, apparently broad enough to give shelter to a perishing world, refuses to cover us. To us, its bones are brass, and its features iron. In running thither for shelter and succor, we have only fled from the hungry blood-hound to the devouring wolf-—from a corrupt and selfish world, to a hollow and hypocritical church.”— Speech before American and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society, May, 1854.[16]

Four years or more, from 1837 to 1841, he struggled on, in New Bedford, sawing wood, rolling casks, or doing what labor he might, to support himself and young family;[17] four years he brooded over the scars which slavery and semi-slavery had inflicted upon his body and soul; and then, with his wounds yet unhealed, he fell among the Garrisonians—a glorious waif to those most ardent reformers. It happened one day, at Nantucket, that he, diffidently and reluctantly, was led to address an anti-slavery meeting.[18] He was about the age when the younger Pitt entered the House of Commons; like Pitt, too, he stood up a born orator.[19]

William Lloyd Garrison, who was happily present, writes thus of Mr. Douglass’ maiden effort; “I shall never forget his first speech at the convention—the extraordinary emotion it excited in my own mind—the powerful impression it created upon a crowded auditory, completely taken by surprise. * * * I think I never hated slavery so intensely as at that moment; certainly, my perception of the enormous outrage which is inflicted by it on the godlike nature of its victims, was rendered far more clear than ever. There stood one in physical proportions and stature commanding and exact—in intellect richly endowed—in natural eloquence a prodigy.”*

It is of interest to compare Mr. Douglass’s account of this meeting with Mr. Garrison’s. Of the two, I think the latter the most correct. It must have been a grand burst of eloquence! The pent

*Letter, Introduction to Life of Frederick Douglass, Boston, 1841 [20]

up agony, indignation and pathos of an abused and harrowed boyhood and youth, bursting out in all their freshness and overwhelming earnestness!

This unique introduction to its great leader, led immediately to the employment of Mr. Douglass as an agent by the American Anti-Slavery Society.[21] So far as his self-relying and independent character would permit, he became, after the strictest sect, a Garrisonian.[22] It is not too much to say, that he formed a complement which they needed, and they were a complement equally necessary to his “make-up.” With his deep and keen sensitiveness to wrong, and his wonderful memory, he came from the land of bondage full of its woes and its evils, and painting them in characters of living light; and, on his part, he found, told out in sound Saxon phrase, all those principles of justice and right and liberty, which had dimly brooded over the dreams of his youth, seeking definite forms and verbal expression. It must have been an electric flashing of thought, and a knitting of soul, granted to but few in this life, and will be a lifelong memory to those who participated in it. In the society, moreover, of Wendell Phillips, Edmund Quincy, William Lloyd Garrison,[23] and other men of earnest faith and refined culture, Mr. Douglass enjoyed the high advantage of their assistance and counsel in the labor of self-culture, to which he now addressed himself with wonted energy. Yet, these gentlemen, although proud of Frederick Douglass, failed to fathom, and bring out to the light of day, the highest qualities of his mind; the force of their own education stood in their own way: they did not delve into the mind of a colored man for capacities which the pride of race led them to believe to be restricted to their own Saxon blood. Bitter and vindictive sarcasm, irresistible mimicry, and a pathetic narrative of his own experiences of slavery, were the intellectual manifestations which they encouraged him to exhibit on the platform or in the lecture desk.[24]

A visit to England, in 1845,[25] threw Mr. Douglass among men and women of earnest souls and high culture, and who, moreover, had never drank of the bitter waters of American caste. For the first time in his life, he breathed an atmosphere congenial to the longings of his spirit, and felt his manhood free and unrestricted. The cordial and manly greetings of the British and Irish audiences in public, and the refinement and elegance of the social circles in which he mingled, not only as an equal, but as a recognized man of genius, were, doubtless genial and pleasant resting places in his hitherto thorny and troubled journey through life. There are joys on the earth, and, to the wayfaring fugitive from American slavery or American caste, this is one of them.

But his sojourn in England was more than a joy to Mr. Douglass. Like the platform at Nantucket, it awakened him to the consciousness of new powers that lay in him. From the pupilage of Garrisonism he rose to the dignity of a teacher and a thinker; his opinions on the broader aspects of the great American question were earnestly and incessantly sought, from various points of view, and he must, perforce, bestir himself to give suitable answer. With that prompt and truthful perception which has led their sisters in all ages of the world to gather at the feet and support the hands of reformers, the gentlewomen of England* were foremost to encourage and strengthen him to carve out for himself a path fitted to his powers and energies, in the life-battle against slavery and caste to which he was pledged. And one stirring thought, inseparable from the British idea of the evangel of freedom, must have smote his ear from every side—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Hereditary bondmen! know ye not

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who would be free, themselves must strike the blow?” [26]

The result of this visit was, that on his return to the United States, he established a newspaper.[27] This proceeding was sorely against the wishes and the advice of the leaders of the American Anti-Slavery Society, but our author had fully grown up to the conviction of a truth which they had once promulged, but now forgotten, to wit: that in their own elevation—self-elevation—colored men have a blow to strike “on their own hook,”[28] against slavery and caste. Differing from his Boston friends in this matter, diffi-

* One of these ladies, [29] impelled by the same noble spirit which carried Miss Nightingale to Scutari, has devoted her time, her untiring energies, to a great extent her means, and her high literary abilities, to the advancement and support of Frederick Douglass’ Paper, the only organ of the downtrodden, edited and published by one of themselves, in the United States.

dent in his own abilities, reluctant at their dissuadings, how beautiful is the loyalty with which he still clung to their principles in all things else, and even in this.

Now came the trial hour. Without cordial support from any large body of men or party on this side the Atlantic, and too far distant in space and immediate interest to expect much more, after the much already done, on the other side, he stood up, almost alone, to the arduous labor and heavy expenditure of editor and lecturer. The Garrison party, to which he still adhered, did not want a colored newspaper—there was an odor of caste about it; the Liberty party[30] could hardly be expected to give warm support to a man who smote their principles as with a hammer; and the wide gulf which separated the free colored people from the Garrisonians,[31] also separated them from their brother, Frederick Douglass.

… Stay tuned for Part 2

[1] For authorship of this introduction, see My Bondage and My Freedom... By Frederick Douglass. With an Introduction by Dr. James M’Cune Smith (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), title page (In Hathi Trust).

[2] McCune Smith believed that African Americans would do best to rely on themselves to overcome the ‘adverse circumstances’ they faced in the United States. In an 1853 letter as New York City correspondent for Frederick Douglass’ Paper (FDP), McCune Smith wrote: ‘We cannot rise, so long as we are dependent on any body save God and the Right. And whatever teachings, or writings, or method, shall bring us to act with this view, and shall render us self-reliant, will be the great levers for our elevation.’ See ‘Der Hagel’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 March 1853. In his FDP debate with William J. Wilson (as FDP’s Brooklyn correspondent ‘Ethiop’) – ‘Der Hagel’ was among the many letters in that exchange – McCune Smith argued that this would be best accomplished through education, inculcating and enacting virtue, gaining mastery in the arts and sciences, working hard and honestly, and anything else necessary to achieve durable and resilient self-reliance. The acquisition of wealth, he insisted to Wilson, wasn’t enough. These were also central themes in McCune Smith’s famous ‘Heads of the Colored People’ essays. And in this ‘Introduction’ and numerous other writings, McCune Smith presented Douglass as a pre-eminent example of his ideal of self-reliance.

[3] Since the turn of the year, McCune Smith had been feuding with the American Anti-Slavery Society (AASS), the largest and most influential abolitionist organization in the United States – to the extent that ‘the American anti-slavery movement’ was practically synonymous with it. McCune Smith argued that once the AASS had become moneyed and influential, the organization had too often betrayed its ‘highest aims’, narrowly focusing attention on ending chattel slavery in the South while largely abandoning efforts to fight for the rights and liberties of nominally free African Americans in the North. In the process, McCune Smith argued, it turned its back on the very African Americans whose volunteering and support had made the AASS and its projects possible in the first place. Despite the resulting outroar, Douglass defended McCune Smith’s right to make his hard-hitting critique. See ‘Jas. McCune Smith vs. the Standard’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 13 January 1855; ‘Jas. M’Cune Smith vs. the Standard’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 January 1855; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 26 January 1855; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 February 1855; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 11 May 1855; Frederick Douglass, ‘Communipaw and the American A.S. Society’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 May 1855. McCune Smith’s critique wasn’t new: in 1839, he wrote that ‘these strong men [of the AASS], with sound principles neglected, (unwittingly) the very essential which would have made the movement complete and efficient, and thus suffered a deformity to creep in, which, imperceptible at first, has become more glaring with each succeeding year. They make secondary and collateral what ought to have been the primary object of all their efforts. In their strong zeal and fiery indignation against slavery in the South, they half overlooked slavery in the North.’ See ‘It Is a Fact, in Morals as Well as Physics...’, The Colored American, 18 May 1839.

[4] Over his decades of writing, McCune Smith regularly praised such friends and colleagues Samuel Ringgold Ward, Henry Highland Garnet, William Wells Brown, James W. C. Pennington, Jermain Loguen, and Douglass for their accomplishments, which were all the more extraordinary given that their lives had commenced under slavery. Among many examples: in his 1865 account of the impressive life, actions, and writings of Garnet (a friend since they were fellow students at the African Free School [AFS]), McCune Smith also described Ward – ‘second cousin of Garnet’ and fellow schoolmate at the AFS – as ‘“the ablest thinker on his legs” which ANGLO-AFRICA has produced.’ In 1854, McCune Smith paid tribute to the ‘fine culture of Wells Brown’ and, in 1860, to his ‘practiced and talented pen.’ In 1864, McCune Smith cited the ‘European fame’ of his former newspaper co-editor Pennington when writing of America’s ‘distinguished men of color.’ (This work, however, represents a rare direct allusion to Loguen in his public writings, though he and McCune Smith were correspondents and colleagues.) See ‘Jermain W. Loguen to Gerrit Smith, 13 March 1848’, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Communipaw’s Reply’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 29 December 1854; ‘The Weekly Anglo-African’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 15 December 1860; ‘”All Hail, Maryland!”’, The Anglo-African, 29 October 1864; ‘Our Faults – Remedies’, The Anglo-African, 10 December 1864; ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 23.

[5] The autobiography of the Scottish mason turned pioneering geologist was first published the year before; McCune Smith, then, likely read it soon after, since Bondage was published in August. (See David W. Blight, Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom (Simon & Schuster, 2018), 253. Like McCune Smith’s introduction to Douglass’s second autobiography, Miller’s autobiography centers on the subject’s unconventional education. See Hugh Miller, My Schools and Schoolmasters; Or, the Story of My Education (Gould and Lincoln, 1854), title page, iii-vi (In Internet Archive). Though Miller enjoyed more formal education than Douglass, McCune Smith observed that they both received their most important lessons from self-directed, wide-ranging reading, close observation of nature and other human beings, hard work, and sustained introspection.

[6] Another source has not been found for this quote; McCune Smith may have coined it and put it in quotes as a topic of inquiry.

[7] From the passage ‘in a nodular mass of blueish-gray limestone derived from this subaqueous bed I laid open my first-found ammonite. It was a beautiful specimen…’ in Miller, Schools and Schoolmasters, 152 (In Internet Archive).

[8] Douglass described the “home plantation” (double quotes in original) of Colonel Edward Lloyd, where he was born into slavery and spent his early years, as ‘a secluded, dark, and out-of-the-way place’ where there was no ‘school-house… in the neighborhood.’ The school-house is unnecessary, for there are no children to go to school. The children and grand-children of Col. Lloyd were taught in the house, by a private tutor’ while the enslaved children (as Douglass implied) received no such education. See Bondage and Freedom, 62 (In Hathi Trust).

[9] ‘Iron’ appears frequently in Bondage, from describing feelings associated with being enslaved, to referring to the material of bars, chains, collars, and other instruments to hold slaves in bondage, to describing the inflexible and brutal rule of slaveholders and taskmasters over those they kept in thrall. See Bondage and Freedom, 39, 54, 62, 63, 65, 121, 130, 131, 138, 146, 160, 212, 220, 229, 300, 304, 410, 414, 430. On page 65, Douglass described Lloyd’s home plantation as ‘stamped with its own peculiar, iron-like individuality; and though crimes, high-handed and atrocious, may there be committed, with almost as much impunity as upon the deck of a pirate ship,―it… presents a very favorable contrast to the indolent monotony and languor of Tuckahoe.’ (In Hathi Trust).

[10] This passage appears to have been influenced by William J. Wilson, who, almost two years earlier, described Douglass as one who learned his lessons not primarily from books, but from ‘seeing and understanding things as they are… Frederick Douglass has taken his lessons from nature―from experience; he has read them from out of the hearts and actions of men; he has found them written in the effects of their doings and in their countenances. …He is nature’s man; and places his dependence fully upon nature’s God.’ See ‘From Our Brooklyn Correspondent: My Dear Cousin M―’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 August 1853.

[11] When he was about 18 years old (after a failed escape attempt) Douglass was sent to Baltimore to learn ship caulking, to earn money for his legal owner. Douglass wrote that he became an ‘expert’ caulker within a year and, because of his skill, ‘was able to command the highest wages paid to journeymen calkers in Baltimore.’ See Bondage and Freedom, 304–9, 318–20. Both McCune Smith and Douglass stressed the importance of learning skilled trades and collaborated in efforts to provide opportunities for African American youth to do so, most notably by attempting to found a Manual Labor / Industrial School. See Blight, Prophet of Freedom, 116–17; Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 227–31, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333.

[12] Henry Bibb was a self-emancipated former slave. Like Douglass, he wrote an account of his life in and after slavery. In his description and critique of ‘superstition among the slaves,’ Bibb recounted how he used a powdered preparation and chewed bitter root as directed by a ‘conjurer’ to ‘do almost as I pleased, without being flogged’ by his legal owner for going on an outing without permission. It didn’t work: Bibb was ‘punished… severely’ with switches. See Henry Bibb, Narrative of the Life and Adventures of Henry Bibb, an American Slave (Henry Bibb, 1850), 25–28 (In Internet Archive).

[13] I.e., fetish. ‘Fetiche or ‘fetich’ were McCune Smith’s favoured spellings; see also ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 11 May 1855; ‘Emigration: To the Reverend Henry Highland Garnet [2]’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 12 January 1861; ‘Haytian Emigration―Negro Nationality’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 23 February 1861.

[14] Like Bibb, Douglass had accepted a root with the supposed power to escape punishment, though unlike Bibb, Douglass wrote that he was sceptical of its powers from the outset. He had it on him when, for the first time, he fought his taskmaster rather than submit to another beating. See Bondage and Freedom, 238-46. (In Hathi Trust) In this and his other autobiographies, Douglass presented this fight with Edward Covey, the notorious slavebreaker whom Douglass had been sent to work under to curb his rebellious instincts, as a turning point in his life. From then onward, he would never again mentally submit to a slaveholder and he would never give up his dreams of securing liberty. See Bondage and Freedom, 246-47; Blight, Prophet of Freedom, 67–68.

[15] See Bondage and Freedom, 57 (In Hathi Trust). Douglass’s mother died when he was only six or seven years old. Douglass attributed his own ‘love of letters’ at least in part to his mother since her literacy was a remarkable accomplishment given her circumstances: ‘I learned, after my mother’s death, that she could read, and that she was the only one of all the slaves and colored people in Tuckahoe who enjoyed the advantage. How she acquired this knowledge, I know not, for Tuckahoe is the last place in the world where she would be apt to find facilities for learning. I can, therefore, fondly and proudly ascribe to her an earnest love of knowledge.’ See Bondage and Freedom, 57–58.

[16] See The Thirteenth Annual Report of the American & Foreign Anti-Slavery Society, Presented at New-York, May 11, 1853; with the Addresses and Resolutions. (John Gray (Printer), 1853), 183 (In Internet Archive).

[17] For Douglass’s account of his escape from slavery in September 1838 (‘1837’ is an error) to New York City, his marriage to his fiancée Anna Murray there, and their relocation to and early family life in New Bedford, Massachusetts, see Bondage and Freedom, 334–56 (In Hathi Trust).

[18] Douglass wrote that he attended the ‘grand anti-slavery convention… held in Nantucket, under the auspices of Mr. Garrison and his friends’ in ‘the summer of 1841,’ To attend, he took the first, much-needed holiday from work that he had allowed himself since escaping slavery. Starting a few months after his arrival in New Bedford, Douglass had become an avid reader of the Liberator and was delighted at this opportunity to see William Lloyd Garrison and other heroes of the abolitionist movement he encountered in its pages. Abolitionist William C. Coffin, who had heard Douglass speak in a local church, invited him to address the convention. Garrison (see quoted letter below) and others were impressed by Douglass. See Bondage and Freedom, 354–59 (In Hathi Trust). For more about the convention and Douglass’s experiences there, see Blight, Prophet of Freedom, 98–100.

[19] William Pitt the Younger (1759-1806) was known for his eloquent and effective speeches. Pitt first entered the British Parliament in January 1781, and later became prime minister. See J. P. W. Ehrman and Anthony Smith, ‘Pitt, William [the Younger] (1759-1806)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 44, ed. Henry C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004), 470–71. In McCune Smith’s own early career as a public speaker, he cited Pitt as an example of the importance of a classical education. See ‘A Classical Scholar’, The United States Gazette, 6 December 1837.

[20] See Frederick Douglass, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave (Anti-Slavery Office, No. 25 Cornhill, 1845), iv (In Hathi Trust). ‘1841’ in this footnote is an error: both Garrison’s letter and the original publication of Douglass’s Narrative date to 1845.

[21] See Bondage and Freedom, 395–96 (In Hathi Trust).

[22] Douglass wrote that ‘I was, on the anti-slavery question, a faithful disciple of William Lloyd Garrison, and fully committed to his doctrine touching the pro-slavery character of the constitution of the United States, and the non-voting principle, of which he is the known and distinguished advocate. With Mr. Garrison, I held it to be the first duty of the non-slaveholding states.’ By 1851, Douglass wrote, he had changed his mind regarding all these positions. See Bondage and Freedom, 359 (In Hathi Trust). Historian David Blight writes that Garrisonianism was marked by these principles: moral perfectionism, nonresistance and pacifism, anticlericalism, disunionism, boycotting elections, women’s rights and equality, and African American civil rights. See David W. Blight, ‘William Lloyd Garrison at Two Hundred: His Radicalism and His Legacy for Our Time’, in William Lloyd Garrison at Two Hundred: History, Legacy, and Memory, ed. James Brewer Stewart (Yale University Press, 2008), 6–7. As footnoted above, McCune Smith believed that that the Garrisonians had largely abandoned acting on the latter principle years before.

[23] For more about Douglass and these leading Garrisonians, see Blight, Prophet of Freedom, 98.

[24] For Douglass’s account of how Garrison and others sought to manage and control Douglass’s speech when they employed him as an anti-slavery lecturer, see Bondage and Freedom, 359–63 (In Hathi Trust)

[25] For Douglass’s account of his ‘twenty-one months in Great Britain,’ see Bondage and Freedom, 365–91. (In Hathi Trust).

[26] This favourite quote of Douglass’s is from ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,’ Canto 2, Stanza 76, in George Gordon Byron, Works, I (John Murray, 1829), 76 (In Internet Archive). (The second word is ‘bondsmen’ in the original.) For Douglass’s use of these stanzas from the famed romantic poet Lord Byron, see Blight, Prophet of Freedom, 287. McCune Smith also quoted these lines on occasion; see ‘Messrs. Editors’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 December 1851; ‘Frederick Douglass at Home’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 16 June 1860.

[27] Douglass conceived of publishing a newspaper ‘devoted to the interests of my enslaved and oppressed people’ while he was in England, and abolitionists there helped raise seed money for it. For Douglass’s account of establishing the North Star and the opposition of his ‘friends in Boston’ (i.e., Garrison and others), see Bondage and Freedom, 388–89, 393–96 (In Hathi Trust). Douglass changed the name of the paper to Frederick Douglass’ Paper in 1851, the same year McCune Smith became its New York City correspondent, usually under the pseudonym ‘Communipaw’. McCune Smith wrote for FDP – sometimes regularly, sometimes sporadically – until at least October 1859. See ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 28 October 1859; John Stauffer in The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), xxix; Cools, ‘Life and Work’, 159. The October 1859 letter is McCune Smith’s last known correspondents’ letter for FDP.

[28] ‘On one’s own hook’ or variations thereof was a colloquialism originating in the early 19th century meaning ‘on one’s own account.’ See Eric Partridge, A Dictionary Of Slang And Unconventional English (Routledge & Kegan Paul Ltd, 1937), 402.

[29] This Englishwoman, abolitionist Julia Griffiths, met Douglass during his 1845-1847 sojourn in England. She was an early supporter of Douglass’s plans to establish a newspaper, and moved to the United States in 1849 to help Douglass run and fund it. See Leigh Fought, Women in the World of Frederick Douglass (Oxford University Press, 2017), 93–94, 108–9.

[30] The Liberty Party was founded in early 1840 as an alternative to Garrisonian abolitionism. Disenchanted with an anti-slavery platform that appeared more idealistic than effective, abolitionists Alvan Stewart, Myron P. Holley, Joshua Leavitt, Beriah Greene, and others formed an anti-slavery third national party. This Party – soon joined by McCune Smith’s friends and anti-slavery colleagues Gerrit Smith, Henry Highland Garnet, and William Goodell – promoted voting, nominated anti-slavery candidates for political office, and, within a few years, advocated the view that the Constitution was an anti-slavery document. See Reinhard O. Johnson, The Liberty Party, 1840-1848: Antislavery Third-Party Politics in the United States, Antislavery, Abolition, and the Atlantic World (Louisiana State University Press, 2009), 5–21, 38, 56–61. Though McCune Smith and Douglass were initially opposed to the Party, they came to agree with these positions (only McCune Smith, however, ended up joining the Party). See Johnson, Liberty Party, 39, 244, 251, 299, 371.

[31] See footnote 3 above; McCune Smith described and analysed this gulf in his debate with the American Anti-Slavery Society.