James McCune Smith ca. 1850 engraving by Patrick Reason, NY Historical Society

In honour of James McCune Smith’s birthday, here’s his obituary written by his close, lifelong friend Robert Hamilton, proprietor and lead editor of the Anglo-African. It’s an excellent overview of McCune Smith’s fascinating life by one of those who knew him best.

Title: Dr. James McCune Smith [Obituary]

Author: Robert Hamilton

Source: The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865, p. 2

Text:

DR. JAMES McCUNE SMITH.

––––––

In our last we[1] merely mentioned[2] the death[3] of our friend, Dr. Smith, which occurred on the eve of our going to press. We now take the opportunity to say more about this distinguished brother.

James McCune Smith, M.D., was born in this city in the year 1813.[4] His mother was from Charleston, S. C.,[5] whence she came when a young girl,[6] leaving behind her a large circle of relations.[7] His father was a Northern man.[8] From infancy to manhood he was left entirely to the care of his mother,[9] who, without earthly means to rely upon, or kindred to look to, had to grapple with life alone, with no other reliance than her own hands, for the support of herself and himself,[10] but with the blessing of God this means was ever ample and abundant. “The widow’s cruise[11] never failed.”[12] Dr. Smith’s early educational opportunities were those furnished by the public school in Mulberry st., established by the Manumission Society,[13] of which school he was a pupil. It was a good school for those times, but not what the public schools of the city now are, or what the same school is now. A more energetic class of pupils few schools ever had than were the associates of the Doctor; and few have ever, as a class, done themselves more credit through life than a majority of those have done. But as a scholar, none led James McCune Smith,[14] and but few equalled him. Leaving school at an early age―earlier than he would, doubtless, under more favored circumstances[15]―he was apprenticed[16] to learn the business of a whitesmith[17]; but it was now found that, skilful as he might have become as a mechanic, he had talents for a higher sphere in life, and a studious mind that warranted and demanded it, and his friends[18] encouraged the attempt. He relinquished, therefore, any further pursuit at his trade, and entered upon a course of study preparatory for college, under the instruction of the Rev. F. T. Schroeder, assistant minister of Trinity Church.[19] Having finished his preparatory course of study (all the colleges of this country then closed as they were as to the admission of colored students, by a prejudice then in the zenith of its rage),[20] he determined that it were better he should proceed to Europe and pursue his collegiate[21] and medical course of study there, to which his friends assented; and in the fall of 1832 he left this country for Scotland, and entered the University of Glasgow, where he distinguished himself as a rare scholar, and from which he graduated with honors in 1836.[22] Leaving Glasgow, he spent a few months in the medical schools[23] in Liverpool[24] and in practice in the hospitals there,[25] and returned to his native country and city in the summer of 1837,[26] with his degree of M. D.

He at once opened an office and entered upon the duties [of][27] his profession, connecting therewith a drug store.[28] As an instance of the favor which the young physician at once received from the profession in his city; he was waited upon by Dr. Delafield, James Kearney Rogers and others,[29] who tendered him any services he might need in the way of consultations and otherwise, and of which he was pleased ever to avail himself as occasion required. He had been but a short time in the practice of his profession before he was waited upon by the managers of the Asylum for Colored Orphans,[30] which had been in operation then about one year, and tendered the post of physician to that institution, which he accepted and filled with credit to himself, and to the entire satisfaction of the managers. This position he held until the institution, in consequence of the riots,[31] had to remove out of town, which, with his impaired health,[32] rendered it difficult for him to attend to those duties, and he resigned his position[33] after a service of twenty-five years which were rendered all the time very nearly gratuitously.

Dr. Smith was a thorough medical student, kept himself well read in every step of progress and new development in medical science, and became well versed and experienced therein.[34] He was a credit to the profession, and they might well have been proud of him; as the colored population ought, and to a large extent were, that one of their brethren was so able and experienced in this learned profession.[35]

It was during his connection with the College in Glasgow that the anti-slavery agitation was at its climax in England, and that the bill for the freedom of the colonies was passed; and the Doctor took a deep interest and such part as his studies would admit of in that agitation.[36] It was now, too, that the freedom of the American slave began to be vigorously agitated by the philanthropists of this country, which gave the Doctor a double interest in this question; and, returning home just at that time, he was ready to take part, as he did in this great work, and the following spring, at the anniversary of the American Anti-Slavery Society, he was one of the speakers, and made one of the better speeches of that occasion.[37] And during the period of this work whether in movements general among the people, or special among our own people, the Doctor has ever been found, with his generous impulses and eminent abilities, to help on the good work up to its final consummation,[38] which he was permitted to see and rejoice in,[39] in common with us all.

The Doctor was married to the wife that survives him in 1842,[40] with whom he spent twenty-three prosperous and happy years, the Elysian of their lives. He leaves behind him five children, while he goes to join in the spirit land his mother and five other children, who deceased young.[41] He Doctor wisely did, while in health, what all should do―effected an insurance on his life for the benefit of his family, besides he otherwise leaves them a comfortable competency.[42]

In his religious faith he was an Episcopalian, in which church he was brought up from a youth, and was a believer in the doctrines of Christ, as taught by that church, and by all evangelical Christians; in the religion of Christ, as a divine reality, and necessary to salvation and the happiness of the future state.[43] We remember a conversation had with the Doctor several years since, upon his own personal religious experience, just after a severe attack of sickness, as he was recovering therefrom, in which he avowed that his religious views had undergone a thorough change; and in subsequent interviews and conversations with him, it has been our conviction that that change continued to modify his religious sentiments and to control his life. Fully understanding the nature of his disease as he did, he had been aware for some time that he might be taken away at any time,[44] and in a moment, and that ultimately he would go suddenly; and thus impressed, and entertaining the views of a future state which he did, and the meetness of preparation therefor, has kept[45] this ever before his mind and in his thought; and though we had not recently seen him, yet it is our conviction that he died as the Christian dies and, sleeps in Jesus. He will be greatly missed, not alone in the line of his profession, and by his immediate family connection, but as a public man; and his death is as well lamented by them as by his family and relatives. A large circle of friends, with weeping hearts, attended his funeral, among whom were ten clergymen of different denominations, and most of whom followed him to his quiet resting-place.[46] R.

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[1] Robert Hamilton, the lead editor and proprietor of the Anglo-African.

[2] This ‘mention’ of James McCune Smith’s death likely refers to a short obituary from a now lost issue of the Anglo-African – probably from 2 December 1865 – which was re-published in another paper. It sketches out some details of McCune Smith’s life – which are included and expanded upon in this obituary – and includes these words of tribute: ‘Dr. Smith has, we may almost say, been in one way or another connected with colored journalism in this country ever since its foundation. The profession has certainly lost one of its best ornaments. The leading daily journals of New York have lost a most valuable contributor and assistant. …Dr. Smith was truly a powerful man, and, as a writer, was excelled by but few. Honorable in his dealings, he won the love and respect of all who had occasion to deal with him.’ See ‘Death of Dr. J. McCune Smith (From the Anglo-African)’, New Orleans Tribune, 12 December 1865.

[3] McCune Smith died on 17 November 1865 at the family home in Williamsburg (now in Brooklyn) of the chronic cardiopulmonary disease that had plagued him for many years. His friend and former protégé, Peter Williams Ray – who also attended at his deathbed – listed his cause of death as ‘Hypertrophy of Heart.’ See “New York, New York City Municipal Deaths, 1795-1949”, digital image s.v. “Certificate of Death: James McCune Smith, 1865.” FamilySearch.org; Guido Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith’, The Medical Register of the City of New York for the Year Commencing June 1, 1866, 1866, 204.

[4] McCune Smith’s obituary in the Medical Register of the City of New York gives his date of birth as 18 April 1813. Given the high level of accuracy of that obituary – its details probably gathered from family, friends, colleagues, and perhaps official sources that no longer survive, and mostly supported by other sources – the date of birth is likely also accurate. It’s the only source that provides an exact one. See Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866, 201. In his obituary for McCune Smith, his close, lifelong friend Philip A. Bell wrote that McCune Smith was born in April 1811. But like some other minor details in Bell’s obituary, that date of birth is inconsistent with most other sources. See Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865.

[5] McCune Smith’s mother was Lavinia Smith. Though multiple sources – including Hamilton’s obituary and one of McCune Smith’s journalistic essays – characterize Charleston as Lavinia’s hometown, her death notice in the Tribune states that Lavinia was ‘a native of Georgetown, S. C.’ See James McCune Smith, ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 15 December 1854; ‘Died: Smith’, New-York Daily Tribune, 21 January 1863; Philip A. Bell, ‘Underground Railroad in New York: No. 1’, The Elevator, 18 January 1873.

[6] Lavinia’s entry in the 1855 New York State census indicates that she lived there since about 1805, when she was about 22 years old. See 1855 New York State Census, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “James McCune Smith.” FamilySearch.org.

[7] McCune Smith indicated that these relations were multiracial when he wrote in 1844 that he was ‘the son of a slave… and [had] kindred in a southern State, some of them slaveholders, others slaves.’ In the same work, McCune Smith confirmed that he was born in New York City (NYC). See ‘Freedom and Slavery for Africans’, New-York Daily Tribune, 20 January 1844.

[8] McCune Smith’s enrolment record at the University of Glasgow support this, identifying his father as ‘Samuel,’ a New York merchant. See A Roll of the Graduates of the University of Glasgow: From 31st December, 1727 to 31st December, 1897, with University of Glasgow and W. Innis Addison (James Maclehose & Sons, 1898), UH.6, p. 563, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections. McCune Smith’s father’s first name and city are also listed in the register for medical students of 1835-36; see University of Glasgow, University Register: Medicine 1822-23 to 1842-43 (Glasgow, 1843), GUA31247, p. 84, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections. Although some secondary sources hypothesize that McCune Smith’s father was Lavinia’s legal owner, it would have been a remarkable omission for McCune Smith not to mention this in any of the many instances in which he described his mother as formerly enslaved. McCune Smith’s rare allusions to his father (direct and indirect) suggest that he knew little or nothing about him except that he was ‘Caucasian,’ in turn suggesting that McCune Smith’s father played little or no role in raising him. See ‘The Poughkeepsie Slave Case’, The Liberator, 12 September 1851; James McCune Smith, ‘Letter from Communipaw’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 February 1852. See also footnotes below.

[9] While Lavinia may have been the primary or sole breadwinner, she appears to have had at least some support in raising McCune Smith and providing him with his earliest education, including by his aunt Sarah (‘Sally’) McCune and a relation or family friend named Mary (‘Grandma’) Weaver. See Bell, ‘Death of McCune Smith,’ Elevator, 22 Dec 1865; Bell, ‘Underground Railroad in NY: 1,’ Elevator, 18 Jan 1873; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1820), 406, 464; Mercein’s City Directory, New-York Register, and Almanac (William A. Mercein, 1820), 294, 429; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1821), 458; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1822), 296.

[10] Lavinia appears to have worked as a tailor. NYC directories list a woman named Lavinia Smith starting in 1811, often as a tailor and/or a widow. (If this is McCune Smith’s mother Lavinia, as it likely was, this suggests that his father was not a man surnamed ‘Smith’ whose name Lavinia had taken upon marriage, since she appears to have already a widow before McCune Smith was born.) There’s only one Lavinia Smith listed at any one time in NYC directories of this period, suggesting that all the listings are for the same woman. Cross-referencing Bell’s obituary for McCune Smith and Underground Railroad article footnoted above with entries in NYC directories for the relevant period show that a Lavinia Smith, a Sarah McCune (a teacher), and a woman surnamed Weaver (Mary Weaver) lived at the same address (shard with the New York African Society for Mutual Relief), further suggesting that the Lavinia Smith in those NYC directory listings was McCune Smith’s mother. See Bell’s articles and directory listings cited in the footnote above and Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (David Longworth, 1811), 272; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (David Longworth, 1812), 290; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (David Longworth, 1815), 386; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1825); Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1827), 448; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1829), 520, 651. The 1829 NYC directory lists ‘Lavinia Smith’ at the same address as St Philip’s Episcopal Church, which was Lavinia and McCune Smith’s parish church since its founding.

[11] ‘Cruise’ or ‘cruse’ meaning a small cup or vial. See footnote below and Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, 3rd edn (S. Converse, 1830), 210, 211 (In Internet Archive).

[12] From 1 Kings 17:10-16, in which the prophet Elijah, during a drought, asked a widow of Zarephath to provide him with water and bread. She said she had nothing but a little meal and oil in a cruse, and she was about to use those to make a final meal for herself and her son. Elijah told her to do as he asked, and God would provide. She did, and sure enough, ‘the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the Lord, which he spake by Elijah.’ See The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[13] This was the African Free School (AFS) was first established by the New-York Manumission Society in 1787. The growing school moved to new and larger schoolhouse on William Street in 1815. But this was still insufficient, and in 1820, a second school at Mulberry Street was added. McCune Smith was likely one of the pupils in its opening class. McCune Smith had fond memories of the school and its teacher Charles Andrews. Though Andrews was disliked by some pupils and parents for being too fond of the switch (corporal punishment was a standard method of discipline in Andrews’ native England), McCune Smith praised Andrews for devoting extra efforts and personal expense to providing his students with the best education he could. In his account of the AFS in his biographical sketch of his friend and AFS schoolmate Henry Highland Garnet, McCune Smith wrote that ‘Mr. Andrews held that his pupils had as much capacity to acquire knowledge as any other children, they were the object of his constant labors, and it was thought by some, that he even regarded his black boys as a little smarter than whites. He taught his boys and girls to look upward; to believe themselves capable of accomplishing as much as any others could, and to regard the higher walks of life as within their reach.’ See ‘Communications: Messrs. Editors’, New-York Spectator, 13 May 1820; Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (Mahlon Day, 1830), 18–24, 103; Henry Highland Garnet, ‘James McCune Smith, M. D. - Number II’, Emancipator, 15 September 1847; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 21–22.

[14] One notable example of Andrews’s acknowledgement of McCune Smith’s stellar performance at the AFS was choosing him to represent the school when Revolutionary War hero Lafayette visited in 1824 while touring the United States. Eleven-year-old McCune Smith delivered a formal and flowery short address – probably authored mostly or entirely by Andrews – which thanked Lafayette for his ‘condescension’ in visiting the School; praised its noble mission of educating ‘the poor children of Africa’; and saluted Lafayette as a ‘friend’ of emancipation and the AFS. Lafayette replied, simply, ‘I thank you, my dear child.’ Three copies of the address, written out in McCune Smith’s careful penmanship, are preserved at the New-York Historical Society. See ‘General La Fayette’, The National Advocate, 13 September 1824; ‘The Nation’s Guest’, New-York Spectator, 14 September 1824; ‘An Address Delivered by James M. Smith, Aged 11 Years, in the New York African Free School, to General Lafayette, on the Day He Visited the Institution Sept 10th, 1824 (Copy)’, in New-York African Free School Records, 4: Penmanship and Drawing Studies, 1816–1826 (New York, 1826), The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society, (digitized here); Auguste Levasseur, Lafayette in America in 1824 and 1825: Or, Journal of a Voyage to the United States, I, trans. John D. Godman (Carey and Lea, 1829), 10, 91; Andrews, History, 50–53.

[15] McCune Smith successfully completed his final examination for the African Free School on 10 October 1827, at fourteen years old. See New-York African Free-School, Reports of the Visiting Committee, 1820-1831, with New-York Society for Promoting the Manumission of Slaves, and Protecting Such of Them as Have Been, or May Be Liberated (New York, 1832), New-York African Free School Records, 1817-1832, pp. 116, 118, New-York Historical Society. Since fourteen was a typical age for graduating from the AFS and other schools, Hamilton was likely referring to McCune Smith not going straight into another school or course of study, as a youth with more financial resources might.

[16] Fourteen was also the traditional age to enter into an apprenticeship, a typical way for working-class teens to learn a trade and eventually achieve financial independence. See Edwin G. Burrows and Mike Wallace, Gotham: A History of New York City To 1898 (Oxford University Press, 1998), 501. McCune Smith identified his employer as ‘Mr. T. Thomas, grate and fender maker.’ According to New York City directories, Thomas Thomas (later Thomas and Son) produced and sold kitchen goods and appliances at 63 Nassau Street. See Longworth’s 1827, 476; Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1828), 568; James McCune Smith, ‘Address to the Gentlemen of the Legislature of New-York - Extending the Right of Suffrage’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 8 May 1845.

[17] McCune Smith described himself as a blacksmith’s apprentice in his youth (see ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper (Rochester, NY), 25 March 1859), but this isn’t necessarily a discrepancy. A ‘whitesmith’ refers to a metalworker who works in tin and who finishes iron goods, which a blacksmith makes. As the above-cited sources suggest, Thomas may have produced both iron and tin kitchen goods in his shop, or finished the iron goods with tin.

[18] Though all these friends have not been identified, chief among them was McCune Smith’s pastor and mentor Peter Williams, Jr, who oversaw McCune Smith’s education and made sure it took him all the way to university. See William Lloyd Garrison, ‘Interesting Facts’, The Liberator, 30 June 1832; ‘Correspondence Between Rev. Bishop Onderdonk and Rev. Peter Williams’, Commercial Advertiser, 15 July 1834; Bell, ‘Death of McCune Smith,’ Elevator, 22 Dec 1865. (Though Garrison and Williams didn’t identify McCune Smith as one of the youths Williams helped on his way to college, cross-referencing these with Bell’s obituary and multitudinous other sources reveal that the reserved and humble Williams was primarily responsible for ensuring that McCune Smith received an education worthy of his intellectual abilities and scholarly bent.)

[19] John Frederick Schroeder was Williams’s friend, a fellow Episcopalian minister, a scholar, and an author. It was almost certainly Williams who enlisted Schroeder’s help in tutoring McCune Smith. Though Williams was fairly well versed in Latin, he didn’t have sufficient training in the classics, as Schroeder did, to tutor McCune Smith and his other protégés sufficiently to prepare them for college. After McCune Smith went to university in Glasgow, Williams continued to let Schroeder know how McCune Smith was doing. See ‘Peter Williams, Jr to John Frederick Schroeder, 30 July 1836’, page images courtesy of Randy F. Weinstein, W.E.B. Du Bois Center-Great Barrington: Museum of Civil Rights Pioneers; Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866, 202; ‘Colored Men as Physicians’, Nemaha County Republican, 19 March 1885.

[20] Williams helped McCune Smith and his other protégés apply to several colleges. McCune Smith was rejected at least from Geneva and Columbia, both of New York, on account of race. See Commercial Advertiser, ‘Correspondence Between Onderdonk and Williams, NYCA, 15 Jul 1834’; John Pintard, Letters from John Pintard to His Daughter, Eliza Noel Pintard Davidson, 1816-1833, III: 1828-1831 (New-York Historical Society, 1941), 85; ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle, 13 December 1833, National Library of Scotland; Samuel Ringgold Ward, Autobiography of a Fugitive Negro: His Anti-Slavery Labours in the United States, Canada & England (John Snow, 1855), 282; Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866, 202; Bell, ‘Death of McCune Smith,’ Elevator, 22 Dec 1865.

[21][21] McCune Smith actually pursued his collegiate studies (which then meant a course of study to prepare students for college) at the Classical and Upper English School – variously known as the Collegiate School or the Episcopal Collegiate School – that had been taken over and improved by the accomplished linguist, scholar, and editor Rev. John Curtis. McCune Smith wrote that it was Curtis’s ‘magnanimity’ that led him to admit ‘a couple of colored boys’ (the other being McCune Smith’s friend and Williams’s protégé Isaiah DeGrasse). Schroeder likely had something to do with it as well: he was a trustee of Curtis’s collegiate school. See ‘Classical and English School’, The Evening Post, 4 March 1831; ‘Collegiate School’, New-York American, 16 December 1831; George H. Curtis, ‘Memoir’, in Poems by the Late Rev. John W. Curtis, M. A, by John W. Curtis (Edward O. Jenkins, 1846), 9–15; ‘The Rev. Isaiah G. De Grasse’, The Colored American, 3 April 1841; McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of Garnet’, 28; Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866, 202; Morgan Dix et al., A History of the Parish of Trinity Church in the City of New York (G. P. Putnam’s Sons, 1905), 402, 426, 456; Edward Stewart Moffat, ‘Trinity School, New York City: 1709-1959’ (PhD diss., Columbia University, 1963), 111, 113–15, 117–18.

[22] McCune Smith received his master of arts degree from the University of Glasgow in 1836, after earning his BA (Bachelor of Arts) in 1835. See Nomina Magistrorum Artium Universitatis Glasguensis AB Anno 1763-1888 (University of Glasgow, 1763), GUA26676, pp. 181, 184, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections.

[23] Hamilton didn’t correctly recall the details of McCune Smith’s medical education. McCune Smith first enrolled in the University of Glasgow’s medical school in 1835 (overlapping for a year with his liberal arts education, see footnote above), and graduated in the spring of 1837. See University of Glasgow, University Register: Medicine, 84; Register of Attested Students of Medicine, 1766-1843, with University of Glasgow (Glasgow, 1843), GUA26680, pp. 138, 144, 146, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections; Nomina Medicinae Doctorum Universitatis Glasguensis AB Anno 1769-1888 (University of Glasgow, 1769), GUA26677, pp. 68–69, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections.

[24] This is inconsistent with other sources that discuss McCune Smith’s additional European medical training, which say that it was in Paris; Bell’s obituary for McCune Smith adds that ‘he attended a course of lectures we believe by the celebrated Valpeau [sic].’ (Alfred-Armand-Louis-Marie Velpeau was a renowned French surgeon who worked and delivered lectures at the Parisian teaching hospitals Hôpital de la Pitié and Hôpital de la Charité in this period.) Hamilton may have confused Paris with the location of McCune Smith’s first arrival in Britain, which was at Liverpool. See Samuel E. Cornish, ‘Extracts’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837; Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866, 202; Bell, ‘Death of McCune Smith,’ Elevator, 22 Dec 1865; F. Campbell Stewart, Eminent French Surgeons, with a Historical and Statistical Account of the Hospitals of Paris (A. Burke, 1843), 47, 409–12.)

[25] It’s possible that McCune Smith did some hospital practice after graduating medical school on 27 April 1837 and departing for New York City just under three months later; only a few of his activities in the interim are recorded.

[26] McCune Smith arrived back in New York City on the ship New-York on 30 August 1837. See “New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891 - 22 August 1837 - 26 February 1838,” digital image s.v. “Mr. Mc Cune, Doctor” FamilySearch.Org’; ‘Passengers’, The Evening Post, 30 August 1837; ‘For Greenock’, Morning Courier and New-York Enquirer, 8 September 1837. Cross-referencing between the New-York’s passenger list entry for ‘Mr Mc Cune,’ an American doctor, and ‘Mr M Smith’ in the Evening Post’s list of arrivals reveal that they refer to the same person.

[27] A word, evidently ‘of,’ was dropped in the original printing, leaving only a blank space where a short word would have been.

[28] Opening a pharmacy to generate additional income while building up a patient clientele was standard practice for new physicians at the time. See ‘Colored Men as Physicians,’ Nemaha County Republican, 19 Mar 1885’; Gregory J. Higby, ‘From Compounding to Caring: An Abridged History of American Pharmacy’, in Pharmaceutical Care, ed. Calvin H. Knowlton and Richard P. Penna (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 2003), 22.

[29] [Edward] Delafield and James Kearney Rodgers (the ‘d’ is missing in Hamilton’s obituary) were only two of the many eminent white New York physicians who worked with McCune Smith and considered him a respected colleague. John Watson consulted with McCune Smith on a case and read the latter’s report of it at a meeting of the New York Medical and Surgical Society; James C. Bliss and Robert Tomes recommended McCune Smith for admission to the newly formed New York Academy of Medicine; Lewis A. Sayre worked closely with McCune Smith on a case and incorporated the latter’s notes into his own publication about it, among many other examples. McCune Smith’s distinguished European medical credentials would have had much to do with these individual physicians’ willingness to accept him as a professional equal or near-equal, if not a social one. (Institutions such as the Academy and medical schools, however, were another matter, and were much more given to exclusion on account of race for fear of alienating new members and students or losing prestige.) Bell wrote that ‘Doctors [Alexander E.] Hosack, [Richard S.] Kissam, and all the first-class medical men in New York, willingly consult and advise with that experienced physician, learned savant and finished gentleman, James McCune Smith; but he has his social circle, as they have theirs; and neither party wish to cross the other’s barrier.’ See James McCune Smith, Case of Ptyalism. Fatal Termination (1840), New York Academy of Medicine Historical Collections: Small Manuscript Collection; ‘Discussion Between Robert Grant and Dr. McCune Smith, a Colored Physician’, Bangor Daily Whig and Courier, 24 February 1845; New York Academy of Medicine, Committee on Admissions, Minutes 1847-1885 (New York, 1885), 9–12, New York Academy of Medicine Special Collections; Lewis A. Sayre and James McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage Following Tracheotomy, Arising From the Imperfect Form of the Tracheal Tubes Used, and Some Remarks on the Treatment of Croup by Inhalation of Steam, Illustrated by Cases (Van Benthuysen’s Steam Printing House, 1864); Philip A. Bell, ‘Hon. Frank M. Pixley’, The Elevator, 18 August 1865.

[30] McCune Smith’s earliest recorded interactions with the Colored Orphan Asylum (founded by abolitionist Quakers Anna Shotwell and Mary Murray in November 1836) was indirect: he wrote two editorial rebuttals to its physician James Macdonald’s argument that the children’s higher mortality rate over the last year was a result of African Americans’ higher susceptibility to certain diseases due to biological and social traits. (See ‘Dr. Macdonald’s Report’, The Colored American, 22 December 1838; ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839; William Seraile, Angels of Mercy: White Women and the History of New York’s Colored Orphan Asylum (Fordham University Press, 2013), 8–9.) By early 1843 – and probably well before – McCune Smith was regularly caring for the Asylum’s patients for free, along with James Fitch (one of the many white physicians and surgeons who provided their services alongside McCune Smith at the Asylum over the next two decades.) In 1844, McCune Smith was appointed the Asylum’s official physician for the first time. In 1847, the Asylum began paying McCune Smith a salary, which it would do throughout the rest of McCune Smith’s career. The salary was very low compared to standard salaries for like positions in the city’s institution, hence Hamilton’s remark that McCune Smith cared for the Asylum’s children ‘very nearly gratuitously.’ See Seventh Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (Mahlon Day & Co., 1843), 6–8; Eighth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (Egbert, Hovey & King, Printers, 1844), 4–5; Eleventh Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (New York, 1847), 3–4, 11, 24–28; ‘Thirteenth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans’, in First Annual Report of the Governors of the Alms House, New York, for the Year 1849 (George F. Nesbitt, 1850), 69; Second Annual Report of the Glasgow Emancipation Society: Which Has for Its Object, the Abolition of Slavery Throughout the World (Glasgow, 1836), 107, 221–22, 224, The William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; Seventeenth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (John F. Trow, 1853), 12; Eleventh Annual Report of the Governors of the Almshouse, New York, for the Year 1859 (New York, 1860), 164, 167.

[31] The New York City Draft Riots of 13-16 July 1863 arose in response to the imposition of the federal draft during the US Civil War and the provision that drafted men could pay a $300 fee in lieu of serving or hire someone to serve in their place. This made the war, in many eyes, a poor man’s fight for rich men’s interests. Over several days of destruction and violence, the rioters vented their rage on those they blamed for the unfairness of the draft provisions and for the war itself: public officials, Republicans, abolitionists, the wealthy, and, especially, African Americans. The mob looted and burned their businesses, churches, workplaces, and homes. African Americans bore the brunt of the attacks: scores were assaulted and brutally beaten, and eleven were tortured and lynched. Irish people made up large proportions of both the rioters and those who defended their black friends and neighbours against them. The Colored Orphan Asylum was looted and burned to the ground. Fortunately, none of the Asylum’s inhabitants or employees were injured or killed. See ‘The Trustees of the Wilberforce University of the A.M.E. Church’, The Christian Recorder, 25 July 1863; ‘The Wilberforce University’, The Anglo-African, 26 November 1864; McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of Garnet’, 59–60; Daniel Alexander Payne, Recollections of Seventy Years, ed. Charles S. Smith (A. M. E. Sunday School Union, 1888), 150–51; Thomas H. Barnes, My Experience as an Inmate of the Colored Orphan Asylum, New York City (Fanny, Douglass Barnes, and Miriam Crawford, 1924), 16–22, Library of Congress; Tyler Anbinder, Five Points: The 19th-Century New York Neighborhood That Invented Tap Dance, Stole Elections, and Became the World’s Most Notorious Slum (Free Press, 2010), 314–17; Leslie M. Harris, In the Shadow of Slavery: African Americans in New York City, 1626-1863 (University of Chicago Press, 2003), 279–86; Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 223–28, 236–48.

[32] McCune Smith was absent the day the Asylum was attacked, being too ill to attend, as he had been for much of that year. His brother-in-law and fellow physician James Parker Barnett was in attendance at the time, and helped keep the children safe. After temporarily housing in the almshouse on Blackwell’s Island, the Asylum moved into an old mansion overlooking the Hudson River in Carmansville, a village in upper Manhattan. The Asylum’s now distant location made it more difficult for McCune Smith, with his weakened health, to attend the children as regularly as he used to. Thomas Barnes, a former Asylum resident, later recalled that it became his ‘duty and pleasure to carry [McCune Smith] with horse and buggy to and from the Hudson River Railroad Station at 152d Street’ when he was well enough to attend to the children. See Twenty-Seventh Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (Mahlon Day & Co., 1864), 12, 16–23, 26–29; Barnes, My Experience, 12; Harris, Shadow of Slavery, 285; Peterson, Black Gotham, 232–35.

[33] McCune Smith resigned his position as the Asylum’s head physician by mid-January 1864, when he was replaced by William Frothingham. The Asylum, however, officially retained McCune Smith as a consulting physician. See Twenty-Eighth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (John F. Trow, 1864), 3, 10–11.

[34] For a representative selection of McCune Smith’s medical authorship, displaying his ongoing self-education in the field through his prodigious reading, see his physician’s reports in the Asylum’s annual reports and Case of Ptyalism; ‘On the Influence of Opium Upon the Catamenial Functions’, London Medical Gazette (New Series) - For the Session 1843-44 1, no. 29 March (1844): 878–79; ‘Lay Puffery of Homœopathy’, The Annalist: A Record of Practical Medicine, in the City of New York 2, no. 18 (1848): 348–51; Sayre and McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage.

[35] These sentiments echo those of Samuel E. Cornish, McCune Smith’s friend and fellow editor of the Colored American, who wrote shortly after McCune Smith’s return to New York City: ‘Dr. Smith was born with us, raised and educated, in part, among us, and respected and beloved by all. For moral worth and intellectual capacity, the Dr. classes with America’s very best productions. As a gentleman and a scholar, in this country and in Europe, he has done honor, alike, to the nation that gave him birth, and to the oppressed people, with whom he is proud to be identified.’ See Samuel E. Cornish, ‘Return of Dr. Smith’, The Colored American, 9 September 1837.

[36] McCune Smith became closely involved with Glasgow’s vibrant abolitionist movement almost immediately after his arrival, and was a founding member of the Glasgow Emancipation Society (GES). The GES was effectively a re-organization of its predecessor, the Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society, and had many of the same leaders and members. Now that the British Parliament had passed the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, Glasgow’s abolitionists (along with other abolitionists throughout the British Isles) turned their attention to ending slavery throughout the world, and especially the United States. McCune Smith was present at the GES’s founding meeting on 12 December 1833 and regularly attended its meetings and events. Over time, McCune Smith’s participation became less frequent as his student workload increased, especially once he enrolled in medical school. He maintained close ties to the GES, however, and remained a corresponding members for many years. See Ransom F. Wake et al., ‘Reception of Dr. Smith, By the Colored Citizens of New York’, The Colored American, 28 October 1837; James Cleland, Statistical Facts Descriptive of the Former and Present State of Glasgow (Bell and Bain [Printers], 1837), 24; ‘Minute Book of the Glasgow Emancipation Society, No. 1’, The William Smeal Collection, Mitchell Library, Glasgow; James McCune Smith, ‘John Murray (Of Glasgow)’, in Autographs for Freedom (John P. Jewett and Company, 1853), 1:64–65; ‘William Smeal’, Glasgow Herald, 22 August 1877; Stewart J. Brown, ‘Wardlaw, Ralph (1779-1853)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 57, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004), 373; Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 206–8, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333.

[37] McCune Smith joined the American Anti-Slavery Society (AASS) soon after his return to New York City from Glasgow. Busy as he was establishing his pharmacy and medical practice, McCune Smith attended as many sessions as he could of the AASS’s annual meeting and anniversary, held at the Broadway Tabernacle from 2 to 8 May 1838. He spoke at length at the anniversary celebration on the last day. The New York Evening Post assessed McCune Smith’s address similarly to Hamilton, reporting that while ‘the addresses [by James G. Birney, Edward Quincy, McCune Smith, Gerrit Smith, and Alvan Stewart] were well received… no one exceeded in interest that delivered by Dr. Smith.’ See Fifth Annual Report of the Executive Committee of the American Anti-Slavery Society: With the... Speeches Delivered at the Anniversary Meeting on the 8th May 1838 (William S. Dore [Printer], 1838), 10, 12, 24–30, 44; William Lloyd Garrison, William Lloyd Garrison to Helen Eliza Garrison, 7 May 1838, Boston Public Library Rare Books Department (link); ‘American Anti-Slavery Society’, The Evening Post, 10 May 1838.

[38] McCune Smith was a member or co-founder of a multitude of abolitionist and other societies and movements dedicated to securing the rights, liberties, and well-being of African Americans, including the AASS, the American and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society, the Colored Convention Movement, the New York African Society for Mutual Relief, the New York Society for the Promotion of Education Among Colored Children, the Committee of Thirteen, the Radical Political Abolitionists, the American Abolition Society, and the Legal Rights Association. See Cools, ‘Life and Work’, 1, 18, 51–52, 54–56, 211–20, 222–27, 231–38.

[39] The Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery throughout the nation passed the United States Senate on 8 April 1864 and the House of Representatives (after previously failing to do so) on 31 January 1865. By the time McCune Smith died on 17 November, it had been ratified by nearly enough states to become the law of the land, which it finally did on 18 December. See Eric Foner, The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery (W. W. Norton & Company, 2011), 294–95, 312–16, 344–45.

[40] Hamilton’s obituary supplies a rare date for McCune Smith’s marriage to Malvina Barnett. No record of it has been found; there’s no surviving notice of it in the newspapers, and the current rector at St Philip’s – as was his predecessor Williams’s wont – apparently never officially recorded it. As McCune Smith and Malvina’s goddaughter Maritcha Lyons later recalled, this had happened with her own parents as well: in ‘those days things moved leisurely; the rector died before he had given any marriage certificates. There were no public records’ either. See Maritcha Remond Lyons, ‘Memories of Yesterdays: All of Which I Saw and Part of Which I Was - An Autobiography’, New York, 1929, 74, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. McCune Smith recalled in one essay that Malvina was still in her teens when they married, which accords with Hamilton’s date. See ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 29 April 1859, 29 April 1859. As censuses indicate, Malvina was born in 1825, making her about 17 at the time of their marriage, and McCune Smith about 29.

[41] McCune Smith and Malvina’s five children who survived to adulthood (and who all outlived their parents) were James Ward Smith, Mary Maude Smith, Donald Barnett Smith, John Murray Smith, and Guy Beaumont Smith. The five who died in childhood were Amy Smith, Henry M. Smith, Amy G. or Anna Gertrude Smith (depending on the source), Peter Williams Smith, and Frederick Douglass Smith. See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 3’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 63–73. (This article discusses a possible additional daughter who died in childhood, but subsequent research confirmed that there were only five.)

[42] McCune Smith’s friend and former protégé Philip A. White recalled that McCune Smith left his family in excellent financial circumstances. He criticized Malvina for ‘squander[ing]’ the money McCune Smith left them but praised the children for ‘earning their bread by the sweat of their brows’ and ‘doing right well.’ Quoted in ‘Colored Men as Physicians, Nemaha County Republican, 19 Mar 1885.

[43] McCune Smith was very religious and took a leading role in his parish, St Philip’s – which he had belonged to since its founding in his early childhood – throughout his life. See Lyons, ‘Memories’, 78–79; Craig D. Townsend, Faith in Their Own Color: Black Episcopalians in Antebellum New York City (Columbia University Press, 2005), 218 n21; Cools, ‘Life and Work’, 47–48.

[44] McCune Smith, ‘considering the uncertainty of this present life,’ made his final will and testament on 12 January 1865. He placed his full trust in Malvina to take care of their family and his legacy, making his ‘beloved wife’ its sole executor, sole guardian of all their children, and almost all his property until the end of her life, after which it was to be divided equally amongst their children. See “New York Probate Records, 1629-1971, Kings > Wills 1865-1866, Vol. 31” digital image s.v. “Transcript of the Last Will and Testament of James McCune Smith,” FamilySearch.org.

[45] The ‘t’ at the end of ‘kept’ was dropped in the original printing.

[46] McCune Smith’s funeral was held at St Philip’s, and he was buried three days later in the family plot at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn. See “New York, New York City Municipal Deaths, 1795-1949”, digital image s.v. “Certificate of Death: James McCune Smith, 1865.” FamilySearch.org; ‘Death of Dr. J. McCune Smith’, The Anglo-African, 18 November 1865; ‘Death of McCune Smith,’ Elevator, 22 Dec 1865; ‘Death of Dr. J. McCune Smith’, The Christian Recorder, 25 November 1865; ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith,’ Med. Reg. of the City of NY, 1866; ‘St. Philip’s Church Records, 1819-1869 - Reel 5: Burials: 1865 ff, Register of Burials 1865-1885’ p. 218, Manuscripts & Archives, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library; Cypress Hills Cemetery, ‘Cypress Hills Cemetery Interment Record for J. W. McCune Smith, Section 2, Lot 130’.