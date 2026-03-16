Nicolino Calyo, ‘The Strawberry Girl,’ New York City ca. 1840, Yale University , Gift of the Estate of Paul Mellon

In this editorial, James McCune Smith discusses the fruit trade in New York City and the health benefits of eating fresh fruit; the delightful way his little daughter pronounced ‘strawberries’; his and his friend Philip A. Bell’s appreciation for New York Tribune correspondent ‘Byles’ and his takedown of spiritualism; why African Americans should celebrate the Fourth of July; and the upcoming Ridgway Prize public exam competition for the Colored Ward Schools of New York City.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: From Our New York Correspondent [3 July 1857]

Source: Frederick Douglass’s Paper, 10 July 1857, p. 3 (In New York Heritage Digital Collections)

Text:

For Frederick Douglass’ Paper.

FROM OUR NEW YORK CORRESPONDENT.

––––

MR. EDITOR,―Among the many new business avenues opened up to our ‘fast’[1] New Yorkers, none is so graceful, and yet of such profound utility, as our “fruit trade.” It is eminently graceful, especially in the winter time, to see splendid Broadway stores festooned with rich tropical fruit, or adorned with the expensive hot-house productions.[2]

The hygienic[3] influence of the fruit trade[4] is of vast importance: in the winter time when fruit is scarce and dear, and when preserved are beyond the reach of the masses, our list of deaths is swelled by fatal cases of scarlet fever, and other diseases of scorbutic (scurvy) origin.[5] But as spring fruit, and the glorious festival of strawberries[6] (2 cents a basket!) come on, scarlatina and its kindred maladies, disappear. June is the healthiest month of the year In New York:[7] because June brings to the reach of all classes, the health-giving, succulent juices of the first ripened fruit: and is such fruit, fresh, or well preserved, could be afforded by all classes the year ‘round, mothers and infants alike partaking thereof, that terrible scourge, infant mortality would no longer disgrace this age or the medical science which is its boast.

What! nursing mothers eat fruit? Children eat fruit? infants devour fruit?” “Certainly. For what purpose did the bountiful Giver create fruit, and give us the faculties to cultivate fruit?”[8] “But―cholera infantum”―“If not cholera morbus.”[9] Cholera Infantum arises from the want of vegetable juices. It occurs in those dear children from whom the fond care of parents has kept fruit away, the very fruit which would have saved them from this disease.[10] For one child who dies of cholera morbus (a manageable disorder) from eating fruit, a thousand die of cholera infantum from privation of fruit.

So let all your readers, go in for ripe fruit;[11] and let the house wives not forget to preserve the largest possible winter stores, not for company, although they should be welcome, but for the health of the whole family, especially the younger portion of it.[12] I should suppose the best mode of preserving would be in self sealing cans, which preserve the juices in the most nearly natural state.

You will think I have ‘broken out in a fresh spot,’[13] and have been reading “Doctor Books.’ I have. These views are set forth at large by Dr. M. J. Knapp in his pamphlet on Cholera Infantum,[14] published by Derby of Cincinnati. The views of Dr. Knapp are the result of his own observation during twenty years attentive study at the bed side. The leading idea in his philosophy is well expressed “God governs by general laws, and these are not beyond man’s comprehension.”[15] A golden rule for medical science: a glorious stimulus to all scientific enquiry; the true ethereal solvent, by which even the dross and exuvia[16] of our day, the unseen and hidden influences such as malaria,[17] concerning which 19th century philosophers write with such ignorant learning,[18] may be transmuted into golden truth.

To return to our fruit, there is need of reform in our Fruit Stores. They should be attended by women only, cheerful pleasant women, with cheeks like peach blossoms and lips rivalling “taw berries” as our Maud[19] calls them: I don’t know but the young lady uses the letter l, more liquid, than its neighbour r.

I see the Boston people are again in a straight jacket, for Byles[20] is upon them. They are an ideal people―governed by notions.―Fylbel[21] has a curious theory of Byles; he considers him neither more or less than a disembodied spirit, who has returned ‘for a season,’[22] to give the modern Athenians,[23] fits. Fyl supports his theory with a variety of arguments: 1. ‘I have laid for him,’ quoth Fyl, “seven mortal years, striving to find some fault in his grammar, or spelling, or quotations, or allusions, (covering all writings in all times,) yet in vain: could mortal man have written so many letters in the Standard[24] and elsewhere without fault of omission or commission ?”―2. When Byles jokes, you feel it is no joke: you are seized with a spasm of the midriff, and are shook so inwardly, intestinely, that the very citadel of life seems to suffer invasion and shock of an unearthly description: you feel as glad to get rid of his fun, as if the––––––[25]had dropped you. 3. Byles is “down on” spiritual rapping![26] Did you ever know “two of a trade agree!”[27] 4. The utter horror and disgust which Byles expresses in relation to the next world can only be accounted for in one way; he has had a taste of it; and his recollections thereof are anything but agreeable, the ‘circle’ in which he moved (and from which he must have been cast back again upon the earth) must have been “brimful of horrors:”[28] ‘and he hates to go back.

I cannot give you Fylbel’s words, full of Shakespearean[29] lore, not the weird manner in which he uttered them, nor am I responsible for such curious talk.[30]

‘Tomorrow is ‘Fourth of July.’ Do you know how I think we blacks ought to celebrate it? It is no reason that we should not celebrate it because the whites do.[31] It is no reason why we should not celebrate it, because “Fourth of July” orations are a nuisance and a bye-word with just men. It is no reason why we should refrain from celebrating it, if the great and glorious Declaration made on this in day in 1776, has not been lived up to by the descendants of those who made it.[32] Must we refrain from celebrating Christmas because christians have become followers of Belial[33] instead of Christ? And if the Declaration of Independence, declared “all men created[34] free and equal, endowed with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”[35]―shall we not rejoice in this word and uphold and celebrate it, as men, and therefore embraced within its meaning, and upheld by its universal affirmation?

It is one of the cheats which the weight of oppression has forced into our souls, which leads to the general belief, even among intelligent men, that fourth of July is not our day, as well as the white man’s day. If language has significance, and if truth be universal, then it is our day, more emphatically than the white man’s day, for it celebrates a truth which they have bastardized, and on which and through which alone we can gain our rights. We must not be driven away from this grand truth, and the celebration thereof by the falsehood, noise and insincerity of other men. We should “hold fast that which is good.”[36]

In our street some years ago, a colored man stirred by a wish to “do something,” having hired a cart, and bought some excellent fish, wended his way along with a half loud cry, of “fresh fish, fresh–––fish.” The novelty of the thing drew custom, and “fish John” (a white man) who had hitherto monopolized the trade, grew wrathy. Next morning, when our colored brother and his fish cart came along,―he was[37] not alone; his semi-tone of f-r-e-s-h f-i-s-h―was drowned in the hoarse baritone of “fish John” who followed close behind him, shouting “Fresh fish! Fresh fish! and no lies!” Our colored brother dropped the trade.

And so ought we to follow up these fourth of July orations. “Free and equal! Free and equal! and no lies.”

It is whispered hereabouts, that the Captain of the Invisible Guards,[38] is getting up a great first of August celebration: to be held in the Crystal Palace.[39] Next week the Third Annual Examination for the Ridgway Prizes[40] will take place, among the children in attendance is the Colored Ward Schools. Four silver medals and twelve books constitute the prizes: some of the Prize Books I understand will be “My Bondage and Freedom,” by Frederick Douglass[41] and “The Colored Patriots of the Revolution,” by William C. Nell.[42]

Yours, COMMUNIPAW.

NEW YORK, July 3, ’57.[43]

[1] In this period, ‘fast’ (slang) often referred to being short of money. See Eric Partridge, A Dictionary of Slang And Unconventional English (Routledge & Kegan Paul Ltd, 1937), 267.

[2] There were at least eight shops dedicated to the retail sales of fruit on Broadway alone, and many confectioner’s shops stocked fruit as well, according to a New York City business directory for 1856-1857. There was an extensive trade in wholesale fruit sales as well, especially at Washington Market. Another city directory for the same period lists well over two hundred fruit sellers, very many with no listed business address and therefore, presumably, street vendors. See Henry Wilson, Wilson’s Business Directory of New York City (John F. Trow, 1856), 160–61; Henry Wilson and John F. Trow, Trow’s New York City Directory. H. Wilson, Compiler. For the Year Ending May 1, 1857 (John F. Trow, 1856).

[3] Misspelled ‘hygeinic’ in the original printing.

[4] For a recent article that McCune Smith may have read on ‘The Foreign Fruit Trade of New York’ from West Indian and Mediterranean ports, see the Weekly Journal of Commerce (NYC), 22 February 1855, 6.

[5] James Copland’s medical dictionary, which McCune Smith cited in other works, describes scurvy as a ‘disease proceeding from an alteration of the blood, caused by the nature of the food, and chiefly by the privation of fresh vegetables and fruit,’ and provided ‘scorbutus’ as a synonym. The dictionary also briefly discusses a possible connection between scarlet fever (or scarlatina) and ‘scorbutic’ illness from Noah Webster’s 1799 History of Epidemic and Pestilential Diseases. See James Copland, A Dictionary of Practical Medicine: Comprising General Pathology, the Nature and Treatment of Diseases..., VII, ed. Charles A. Lee (Harper & Brothers, 1852), 725 fn*, 839. Physician Moses L. Knapp, who McCune Smith cited below, also argued that cholera infantum was a ‘scorbutic affection.’ See Moses L. Knapp, Essay on Cholera Infantum (Cincinnati, 1855), 2.

[6] For notices and reviews of some of the many strawberry festivals put on by New York City churches and charitable organizations in June and July, see the Evening Post, 15 June (p. 2) and 24 June (p. 1) 1857; the New-York Tribune, 15 June (p. 3), 19 June (p. 7), and 24 June (p. 2) 1857; the New York Times, 24 June (p. 5), 25 June (p. 6), and 1 July (p. 3) 1857.

[7] For reporting on significant reduction in mortality in New York City by early June from leading causes of death – including scarlet fever – see ‘The Public Health’, New York Times, 8 June 1857.

[8] The renowned Philadelphia physician and obstetrician William Potts Dewees essentially asked and answered this question in his work on the medical care of children, and retained the advice he offered in the original 1826 edition in his later edited editions. Dewees wrote: ‘Is fruit of any kind proper for children [in the first two years of life]?... When fruit is forbidden to children, it is asked, how can it be bad, since they are so fond of it, and since nature has furnished it so abundantly?’ Dewees answered that children are attracted to eating many other things that are bad for them; that fresh fruit is hard to digest and not very healthful for young children; and that it should only be eaten very moderately even by older ones. See William P. Dewees, A Treatise on the Physical and Medical Treatment of Children (Blanchard & Lea, 1853), 195–99. McCune Smith evidently rejected this view.

[9] Copland’s medical dictionary discusses and largely dismisses the traditional attribution of ‘choleric fever’ in infants and children to ‘acid, acrid, or stale fruit, and indigestible substances.’ See James Copland, A Dictionary of Practical Medicine: Comprising General Pathology, the Nature and Treatment of Diseases... (Lilly, Wait, Colman, and Holden, 1834), 1:325.

[10] For this argument and citation of Dewees, see Knapp, Essay on Cholera Infantum, 7–8, 15. (In Internet Archive) For McCune Smith’s attribution of this argument to Knapp, see below.

[11] McCune Smith regularly donated barrels of apples to the Colored Orphan Asylum, where he was resident physician, along with drugs and medicines from his pharmacy. See, for example, Twenty-Third Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans, 1860), 24; Twenty-Fourth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans, 1861), 17–18; Twenty-Fifth Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans (John F. Trow, 1862), 19–20.

[12] McCune Smith’s views on the healthfulness of fruit, especially fresh fruit, was also aligned with those of the English physician and pharmacologist Jonathan Pereira, who wrote a major work on materia medica that McCune Smith had previously cited in a medical article. (See ‘On the Influence of Opium Upon the Catamenial Functions’, The New York Journal of Medicine and the Collateral Sciences 2, no. 1 (1844): 56–58.) In his book on nutrition, Pereira wrote almost entirely positively about the nutritious and digestible qualities of most fruit, while noting that overindulgence in some fruits could lead to digestive upset. See Jonathan Pereira, A Treatise on Food and Diet, ed. Charles A. Lee (Fowlers and Wells, 1851), 71, 165–76.

[13] A variation of the common saying ‘break out in a fresh place,’ meaning to start something new or take a new position on something. See Partridge, Dictionary of Slang, 91.

[14] Misspelled ‘Infatum’ in the original printing.

[15] Quoted from Moses L. Knapp, An Inquiry into the Cause and Nature of Nursing Sore Mouth (Robb, Pile & M’Elroy (Printers), 1856), 261. (In Internet Archive) This and Knapp’s work on cholerum infantum would be combined with others and expanded upon in Moses L. Knapp, Researches on Primary Pathology, vol. 1 (Published by the Author, 1858); and Moses L. Knapp, Researches on Primary Pathology, vol. 2 (Published by the Author, 1858).

[16] I.e., ‘exuviae’ – Latin, referring to clothing or (snake’s) skin that has been cast off or shed. See Robert Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary: Reprinted from the Folio Edition of 1752 (Joseph Ogle Robinson, 1830), 5, 57, 314, 329.

[17] McCune Smith used the term ‘malaria’ here as Knapp did, to refer to ‘the Italian hypothesis of the presence of a poisonous air or miasm, called malaria or miasma.’ See Knapp, Inquiry into Nursing Sore Mouth, 226 (In Internet Archive).

[18] McCune Smith joined Knapp in dismissing malarial or miasmic cause of disease, attributing them instead to, among other things, the lack of adequate fruits and vegetables in one’s diet. Knapp described how ‘this sweeping [malaria or miasma] hypothesis of [Giovanni Maria] Lancisi has held dominion over the records of medical philosophy’ for ‘the last century or more.’ For Knapp’s discussion and rebuttal of the nineteenth-century medical philosophers (i.e., physicians and pathologists) who continued to promote the miasmic theory of Lancisi (1654-1720), see Knapp, Inquiry into Nursing Sore Mouth, 226–27, 249–68 (In Internet Archive).

[19] Mary Maud, Maud Mary, and/or Maude Mary Smith (21 Sep 1855 – 9 Jun 1931) was the first daughter born to Malvina and McCune Smith following the deaths of five children in 1849, 1853, and 1854. (Her name is entered differently in sources throughout her life, perhaps because she was usually referred to personally by what appears to have been her middle name, Maud. Censuses, school records, directories, and other public records variously designate her by these names, often with Maud or Mary abbreviated as ‘M.’ Starting by early adulthood, she was also regularly designated Maude.) When Maud was born, the Smiths’ only surviving child James Ward was about ten years old. She would go on to live a long life as the Smiths’ only surviving daughter, and her four surviving brothers would live long as well. See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 3’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 63–79.

[20] ‘Byles’ was the pseudonym for the trenchant and popular New York Tribune Boston correspondent whose wit and humour McCune Smith and his close friend Philip A. Bell greatly enjoyed. McCune Smith wrote of Byles in previous FDP correspondence; see ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 January 1857; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 June 1857. Byles, who likely named himself for the witty and satirical eighteenth-century clergyman and author Mather Byles, hasn’t yet been identified. (See Wallace Brown, ‘Byles, Mather’, in Dictionary of Canadian Biography, vol. 5 (University of Toronto/Université Laval, 2003), https://www.biographi.ca/en/bio/byles_mather_5E.html.) For Byle’s humorous take on spiritualism that McCune Smith alludes to in this article, see footnotes below.

[21] ‘Fylbel’ was McCune Smith’s pseudonym for Bell in McCune Smith’s correspondence for Frederick Douglass’ Paper (FDP), a phonetic spelling of ‘Phil Bell.’ ‘Cosmopolite’ was the pseudonym Bell used for his own correspondence for FDP. See John Stauffer in James McCune Smith, The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), xxxi, 108.

[22] A common way to refer to a period of time.

[23] The ‘Modern Athenians’ was frequently used to refer to Scottish people, or more particularly to people of Edinburgh, apparently in reference to that nation’s and that city’s reputations for birthing and nurturing a great generation of modern artists, scientists, and philosophers. McCune Smith appears to have used it here to refer to modern scientists more broadly. See ‘The Scotch Novels’, The Kaleidoscope; or, Literary and Scientific Mirror 3, no. 151 (New Series) (1823): 369; Thomas Love Peacock, Crotchet Castle, with Oxford University (T. Hookham, 1831), 23, 27-28,; James Johnson, The Recess, or Autumnal Relaxation in the Highlands and Lowlands... (Longman, Rees, Orme, Brown, & Co., 1834), 37–38, 119; ‘Gas Lighting’, Bradshaw’s Journal 3, no. 12 (1842): 182.

[24] The National Anti-Slavery Standard was one of the major abolitionist newspapers. McCune Smith was often very critical of the Standard’s editors and the Garrisonian views they espoused and defended. See, for example, Oliver Johnson et al., ‘Jas. McCune Smith vs. the Standard’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 13 January 1855.

[25] The blank probably fills in for ‘devil’, a common polite omission.

[26] For Byles’s humorous, mocking take on spiritualism and a spiritualist’s rebuttal to his remarks, see ‘Byles’, ‘From Boston’, New-York Tribune, 2 May 1857 (in Chronicling America) and ‘On Kicking (From the Spiritual Telegraph)’, The Liberator, 22 May 1857 (in Fair Use).

[27] A play on the proverb ‘two of a trade never agree.’ According to an Oxford dictionary, this English proverb originating in the early 17th century means ‘close association with someone makes disagreement over policy and principles more likely.’ See Elizabeth Knowles, ed., Little Oxford Dictionary of Proverbs (Oxford University Press, 2009), 319.

[28] An oft-quoted phrase from James Service, ‘The Legend of Cuddy Bell and Nanny Ogle’, in Metrical Legends of Northumberland (W. Davison, 1834), 113 (in Internet Archive).

[29] Misspelled ‘Shakesperian’ in the original printing.

[30] McCune Smith frequently wrote both affectionately and teasingly of Bell in his contributions for FDP. See, for example, ‘Letter from Communipaw’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 March 1852; ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. X: The Schoolmaster’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 3 November 1854; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 January 1855; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 26 January 1855; ‘The Odd Fellows’ Celebration’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 September 1856; ‘NY Corr.,’ FDP, 19 Jun 1857.

[31] This is a response to Frederick Douglass’s famous 1852 published address which came to be known as ‘What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?’ in which he lamented: ‘I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.—The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn. To drag a man in fetters into the grand illuminated temple of liberty, and call upon him to join you in joyous anthems, were inhuman mockery and sacrilegious irony.’ See Oration, Delivered in Corinthian Hall, Rochester, By Frederick Douglass, July 5th, 1852 (Lee, Mann & Co. [Printers], 1852), 15 (In Internet Archive).

[32] Douglass recognized the great freedom principles embodied in the Declaration of Independence and alluded to the nation’s failure to live up to them in his 5 July 1852 address. See Douglass, Oration, Rochester, July 5th, 1852, 8–11, 14–15 (In Internet Archive).

[33] A demon of the Old Testament later identified with the devil. See ‘The Yoke of Christ’, Pittsburgh Recorder 2, no. 87 (1823): 550.

[34] Misspelled ‘bereated’ in the original printing.

[35] See the Declaration of Independence in The Past and Present - Freedom National, Slavery Sectional: A Document for the People (Buell & Blanchard, Printers, 1853), 3 (In Internet Archive).

[36] From 1 Thessalonians 5:21; see The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[37] ‘Was’ was repeated twice in the original printing.

[38] In the context of lamenting the lack of leadership among African Americans in 1855, McCune Smith wrote of an unnamed ‘public spirited individual’ who led the organization of an August 1st British West India Emancipation Day celebration at Clifton Park in Staten Island as an alternative to the one put on by a local affiliate of the American Anti-Slavery Society, only to be sidelined. As he marched in procession in his ‘cocked hat, and sword, and sabertash’ (i.e., sabretache) with few following him, McCune Smith wrote, ‘some one cruelly remarked, “Captain of the Invisible Guards!”’ See ‘Our Leaders’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 21 September 1855. For reporting on the event – which likewise doesn’t name the organizer – see ‘Young Africa on a Spree’, New York Herald, 2 August 1855; ‘First of August. Anniversary of Emancipation in the West Indies’, New York Times, 2 August 1855.

[39] This event doesn’t appear to have taken place at New York City’s Crystal Palace this year, based on lack of notices or reporting in local papers.

[40] McCune Smith reported on the ‘examination for and distribution of the RIDGWAY PRIZES’ in his next letter for FDP, which, he wrote, ‘were the great events among our “youth Gotham,” during the past fortnight. See ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 31 July 1857. The Ridgway Prizes were instituted through a bequest by Charles Ridgway, an English-born barber who supported the education for African-American youth. McCune Smith served on the committee of arrangements for the annual event. See ‘Ridgway Prizes, for the Children in Attendance on the Colored Ward Grammar Schools, in the City of New York’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 9 March 1855; ‘Ridgway Prizes’, New-York Daily Tribune, 30 June 1856; ‘The Fifth Annual Distribution of the Ridgway Prizes’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 15 October 1859.

[41] McCune Smith edited and wrote the introduction to Douglass’s second autobiography. See My Bondage and My Freedom... By Frederick Douglass. With an Introduction by Dr. James M’Cune Smith (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), title page, v-viii, xvii-xxxi.

[42] McCune Smith contributed to this work; see The Colored Patriots of the American Revolution, With Sketches of Several Distinguished Colored Persons: To Which Is Added a Brief Survey of the Condition and Prospects of Colored Americans (Robert F. Wallcut, 1855), 161, 321.

[43] ‘’56’ in the original printing.