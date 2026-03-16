The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

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John Woodford
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This is a great (and little-known or suppressed) rebuttal to Frederick Douglass on the issue of whether Blacks should or should not celebrate the Fourth of July, and rather avoid it as a "white thang," as contemporary Black nationalists might say. Some seemingly radical stances are small-minded, short-sighted, hypocritical and self-defeating: Douglass's argument is one of them. Gains need to be recognized and built-upon, as do worthy principles like freedom and equality, even when they are not lived up to. Smith's reference to Christmas exposes the weakness of Douglass's petulance.

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