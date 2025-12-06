From the American Journal of Pharmacy f or April 1837 (public domain, in Internet Archive )

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Four Advertisements for James McCune Smith’s Medical Practice and Pharmacy

Date: November 1837

Source: The Colored American, 18 November 1837, p. 3

Transcribed: Amy M Cools, last updated 5 December 2025.

Text:

Ad 1:

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS.[1]―Doctor James McCune Smith continues to be consulted in Medical cures of every description,[2] at his office, 93 West Broadway.[3]

Ad 2:

DRUGS AND MEDICINES[4] for sale at 93 West Broadway; also fancy articles[5] of every description.

Ad 3:

SHAKER’S HERBS.[6]―A large assortment of Shaker’s Herbs[7] for sale, wholesale and retail, at the lowest prices, at Dr. Smith’s Medicine Store. No. 93 West Broadway.

Ad 4:

Bleeding,[8] Tooth-drawing,[9] Cupping[10] and Leeching performed by Dr. Smith, at his office, 93 West Broadway.[11]

[1] This ad first appeared in The Colored American for 11 November 1837 and continued to run in many more issues.

[2] The treatments McCune Smith provided (see also footnotes for Ad 4 below) would have been informed by books and articles he consulted as a medical student at the University of Glasgow. Rare surviving library registers covering that period reveals that these included Samuel Cooper’s First Lines of the Practice of Surgery (1813), James Copland’s Dictionary of Practical Medicine (1835), The Dublin Journal of Medical and Chemical Science (an 1835 issue), Andrew Duncan’s Edinburgh New Dispensatory (1830), Robert Hooper’s Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary (1831), Journal Hebdomadaire de Médecine (1835 issues) The Lancet (1835 issues), The London Medical and Surgical Journal (an 1835 issue), John Mackintosh’s Principles of Pathology (1832), The Medico-Chirurgical Review, and Journal of Practical Medicine (1834-1835 issues) John Ayrton Paris’s Pharmacologia (1825), Robert Thomas’s The Modern Practice of Physic (1816), Anthony Todd Thomson’s Elements of Materia Medica and Therapeutics (1822) and London Dispensatory (1822), and Charles J. B. Williams’s The Pathology and Diagnosis of Diseases of the Chest (1835). See University of Glasgow, Register of Loans, College Medical Library, University of Glasgow, November 1827 to November 1842 (Glasgow, 1842), 283, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections (Records, 87); University of Glasgow, Students Receipt Book, October 1834 to c. December 1840, Glasgow University Library (Glasgow, 1840), 629, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections (Records, 131 (CA02b)).

[3] In a city directory, McCune Smith’s business address is given variously as 93 Chapel Street. (His last name was also misspelled McEwen). See Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1838), 582. West Broadway came to include the street once named Chapel Street, and maps and directories sometimes failed to reflect the change. See ‘“C” Streets of New York’, NYC Streets: A Guide to Former Street Names in Manhattan, accessed 4 December 2025, http://www.oldstreets.com/index5a75.html?letter=C.

[4] This ad first appeared in The Colored American for 11 November 1837 and continued to run in many more issues.

[5] As Gregory J Higby of the University of Wisconsin’s School of Pharmacy writes, newly minted physicians in this era regularly established drugstores to help support themselves as they grew their fledgling practices. Like other such physician-pharmacists, McCune Smith would have manufactured drugs and prepared medicines at his establishment. Urban drugstore proprietors like McCune Smith also supplemented their establishment’s income by selling other goods such as ‘patent medicines, fancy soaps, toiletries, dyes, and flavorings’ as well as, in some cases, books. As we find from this ad and future ads for McCune Smith’s drugstore, his establishment was no exception. See Gregory J. Higby, ‘From Compounding to Caring: An Abridged History of American Pharmacy’, in Pharmaceutical Care, ed. Calvin H. Knowlton and Richard P. Penna (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 2003), 22–27. For a rare photo of an interior of an 1830’s American drugstore, see p. 26. Also like other physician-pharmacists, McCune Smith hired clerks his business and practice grew, who learned the trade and ran the drugstore’s day-to-day operations so he could concentrate on his medical practice. Thus, McCune Smith’s drugstore and its medical and pharmaceutical library became the training ground for African-American physicians and/or pharmacists Philip A. White, Peter W. Ray, George S. Phillips, John Rogers, and Isaiah L. Lyons. See Lyons, ‘Memories’, 77; ‘“New York, U.S., Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999, New York > Proceedings, 1859” digital image s.v. “Asa F. Smith,” Ancestry.org; ‘Funeral of a Colored Senator’, New National Era, 16 March 1871.

[6] This ad first appeared in this issue of The Colored American and continued to run in many more.

[7] Shaker’s herbs were natural remedies devised by a ‘healing revolution’ movement that emerged in New England in the nineteenth century which promoted ‘The use of local herbs and plants, good health practices, and abstention from alcohol and tobacco.’ See Elizabeth B. Hall, ‘Canterbury Shaker Village: Medicines as Seen Through Archeological Artifacts’ (M.H.C., Plymouth State University, 2008), 4. Carla Peterson notes that many Shaker herbs were not included in the Dispensatory of the United States of America (‘the pharmacist’s bible’) and further describes what a pharmacy of the time would have been like. See Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 158–61; George B. (George Bacon) Wood and Franklin Bache, The Dispensatory of the United States of America (Grigg & Elliot, 1833).

[8] ‘Bleeding’ generally referred to bloodletting by opening a vein to drain a certain quantity of blood while ‘leeching’ referred to applying leeches to draw blood from a specific site. Samuel Cooper’s First Lines of the Practice of Surgery (1813), which McCune Smith consulted as a medical student (see footnote for Ad 2 above) recommends bleeding for such ailments and injuries as tumours, aneurysms, inflamed organs and joints, and abdominal wounds, and in some cases of varicose veins, scrofula, infections, and other ailments. Cooper also recommended leeching as an alternative for some of these and other ailments and to relieve postoperative symptoms. He cautioned however, that bleeding shouldn’t be used in cases of mild disease or injury or in elderly or otherwise ‘feeble’ patients, or to treat injuries that heal well on their own or with topical treatments, and discussed side effects of bleeding, such as swelling, pain, and suppuration (formation of pus) at the letting site. See Samuel Cooper, The First Lines of the Practice of Surgery; Designed as an Introduction for Students, and a Concise Book of Reference for Practitioners, 3rd edn (Longman and Co. (and others), 1813), 6–7, 95, 119–21, 149, 166, 176, 190, 192, 203, 215, 224, 230, 255–56, 267, 269, 303, 313, 318, 332, 365, 376, 381, 387, 388, 427–28, 439, 500, 502, 508–9, 516–17, 523, 539, 548, 552, 571–72, 575, 612–14. (In Internet Archive) John Mackintosh’s Principles of Pathology (1832), which McCune Smith also studied, recommends bleeding or leeching for many of the same ailments. But Mackintosh also recommended that practitioners stop bleeding or not employ it at all in certain conditions, such as early youth (he recommended leeching instead); bodily weakness; a ‘pallid’ or ‘haggard’ appearance; fast, slow, or irregular pulse or breathing; or if the patient had suffered from the disease for a long time. Mackintosh also recommended using it cautiously or not at all for certain ailments, such as epilepsy, hysteria, neuralgia, apoplexy (stroke), or insanity. For other diseases – such as erysipelas, gout, and rheumatism – Mackintosh strongly recommended bleeding but only at early onset; if the diseases advanced, he recommended leeching instead. See John Mackintosh, Principles of Pathology, and Practice of Physic, 3rd edn (Longman, Rees, Orme, Brown, & Green, 1832), 2:31–33, 35, 56–57, 64–65, 68, 73, 77, 85–86, 96, 109, 115, 125–27, 131, 139, 147, 151, 181–82, 187–92, 215, 217, 230–31, 240, 252, 263, 272, 284, 290, 293, 306, 322, 365, 401–4, 413–15, 455–58. (In Internet Archive)

[9] Neither Cooper nor Mackintosh addressed tooth-pulling or other forms of dental surgery or treatment. According to L. Laszlo Schwartz, respected European surgeons traditionally hesitated to perform dentistry because of potential risks to their reputations. But this wasn’t true in America since, Schwartz argues, enterprising surgeons willing to provide dental services weren’t restricted by guilds or the ‘old and bitter antagonisms between medicine and surgery.’ Following the financial panic of 1837, ‘dentistry was overrun by unqualified practitioners’ but by the mid-century, the field started seeing significant reforms. See L. Laszlo Schwartz, ‘The Historical Relations of American Dentistry and Medicine’, Bulletin of the History of Medicine 28, no. 6 (1954): 543–45. Presumably, however, McCune Smith’s distinguished European credentials would have given his dental patients much more confidence than they might otherwise have in the quality and efficacy of his care.

[10] Cupping referred to the practice of applying a cup to the skin then heating it to create a vacuum, drawing blood closer to the surface of the skin which resulted in a bruise. Cooper said little about this treatment, recommending it for treating ‘poisoned wounds’, bites from rabid animals, and brain inflammation. See Cooper, First Lines of Surgery, 97–98, 109, 269. Mackintosh addressed the treatment a little more, recommending it as an alternative to leeching or bleeding in some cases. But Mackintosh also strongly recommended against it for certain ailments, such as apoplexy. See Mackintosh, Principles of Pathology, 2:19, 77, 93, 112, 151, 157, 257, 263, 355, 365, 404, 406, 456.

[11] This ad first appeared in this issue of The Colored American and continued to run in many more.