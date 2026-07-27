‘The Black Rock Fort and Lighthouse, Liverpool’ in Fisher’s Drawing Room Scrap-Book , 1832 ( In Internet Archive )

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the fourth instalment. (See the third here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 9-11 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 3 February 1838, p. 3

Text:

Extracts[1] from Dr. Smith’s Journal.[2]

––––––––

“I am free!” was the thought which flashed through my mind, as I trod the strong wharf with a foot which coveted every inch of the space. Tancredi kissed his natal earth;[3] I could embrace the soil[4] on which I now live, since it yields not only to all who dwell, but to all who may come to it, a greater amount of rational liberty than is secured to man in any other portion of the globe.

True it is, that the extremes of wealth and poverty here meet; but that wealth cannot buy impunity from crime, nor the power of trampling on the soul! True it is, that the poor toil―and toil harder and longer perhaps than many of the slaves in the western world; but they toil not under the lash. And if they labor long and arduously, it is for themselves and theirs. And the artizan,[5] master of his own person, knows whilst the sweat pours from his hard wrought frame, that his distant cot is safe, and is protected by the invisible but all-pervading power of the British law.[6] He knows that when evening comes and his toil is at an end, he may return to his humble but happy abode, and find it not robbed of the wife of his bosom, or the children of his love. No ruthless demon shall have rushed in there, unchecked by conscience, encouraged by the law, to offer up to lust or avarice those selects orgies, which are reserved for and confined to the “Land of the free and the home of the brave!”[7]

After an excellent dinner, prepared by my old friend Mrs. W–––––,[8] (who looks as well, and is as kind as ever,) N––– and I sallied forth to church, in the afternoon. We attended St. George’s, (Episcopal.)[9] To my surprise, the congregation was large, and a tone of deep devotion pervaded the sacred exercises. The whole congregation, by their united responses, evinced that they feel the spirit which breathes throughout our matchless liturgy. This surprised me because I had been informed by a “dissenting”[10] fellow-passenger, that the baneful connection between church and state, had robbed the church established by law, not only of most of its members, but also of the small portion of piety that, in his opinion, could be attendant on “forms of prayer.”[11]

That man could never have been within the walls of an English Episcopal Church, or the church we attended must be a glorious exception. I am told that it is not:―and it certainly is a strong argument in favor of Episcopacy, when, in spite of its odious connection with the state in England[12]―in spite of the wealth and honor in which its dignitaries may here revel, (independently of the flocks entrusted to their care,) it yet retains within its walls examples of such unanimous, fervid, heart-felt devotion, as was manifested this afternoon in the Church of St. George.

But what chiefly forced itself on my attention, was to find that when N––– and I entered the church, our swarthy[13] skins did not exclude those civilities which are due to man from man, in the temple of his Maker.―Several pew-doors were flung open, and books courteously offered to us. There were no cold looks, no supercilious or sanctimonious frowns; none appeared to have reached that pitch of devotion in which creatures frown upon the works of their Creator―upon their fellow creatures, not for the hue of the soul, but of the skin.

What a contrast, when compared with the reception that would have been given us in an American church! Alas for my country! alas for its religion and the promulgators of it! On these last I cannot but look with feelings of disgust and horror―disgust at their cringing to public opinion―horror at the awful fate that must inevitably be theirs, when there shall rise up in judgment against them, the thousands of lost souls that have been driven from the threshold of the sanctuary, because of the prejudices of the church.

Sept. 10th.―Called at the office of C–––, B–––, & Co.[14] Mr. C––– was not there, but on presenting my letters[15] to his son,[16] he politely invited me to breakfast tomorrow. Spent the rest of the day in rambling about the city, dreaming of dear home, and wishing for the companionship of that dear friend who has hitherto trod with me the uphill path of learning.[17] Cruel is the fate that has separated us at the very moment when we began to appreciate the beauties of ancient lore!

Sept. 11th.―Chartered a coach, and drove out to the princely mansion of J. C. Esq.,[18] which is beautifully situated in a lovely spot, on the banks of the Mersey, a few miles from Liverpool.[19] Mr. C. very cordially received and introduced me to the well-known philanthropist. Capt. S–––,[20] also to Mr. H–––,[21] a Traveling Agent of the London Agency Anti-Slavery Society. This later gentleman lately debated with Elliot Cresson, at –––––,[22] on the Colonization question. Several other gentlemen subsequently entered, and were introduced. The tone of conversation delighted me. All appeared familiar with the names of our leading abolitionists, and were incessant and minute in their inquiries after the condition, feelings, and prospects of the unenfranchised Americans.

But what chiefly affected me was, to perceive on several articles of the breakfast set, the figure of a chained and kneeling slave[23]―under which was written, “Remember them that are in bonds, as being bound with them.”[24] How deeply must he feel for the sufferings of bondsmen, who makes such remembrances the companions of his meals! “The sight of a pale face” no longer “makes me sick.”[25]

Prejudice against color was the subject on which they seemed anxious for information. They were evidently at a loss to account for it. Indeed, some appeared almost as skeptical concerning its existence, as did the African king of the existence of solid water, (Ice.)

Before taking leave, I was engaged to dine with Mr. C., previously to leaving town; and a ticket was given me for the Lecture in defence of West India Slavery, to be delivered in the Amphitheatre this evening, by Mr. Borthwick.[26]

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[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] Tancredi delivered this line when returning to his homeland after exile in Gaetano Rossi and Gioachino Rossini’s eponymous opera: ‘Oh patria! – Dolce, e ingrata patria, alfine / A te ritorno! – Io ti saluto, o cara / Terra degli avi miei: ti bacio.’ In Tancredi: Dramma per Musica (Onorato Derossi, 1830), 9 (In Internet Archive).

[4] This echoes sentiments expressed by the famous Irish orator, lawyer, and politician John Philpot Curran before he arrived in Britain, and in nearly the same language. In a 1793 courtroom speech, Curran said: ‘I speak in the spirit of the British law, which makes liberty commensurate with, and inseparable from, the British soil—which proclaims, even to the stranger and the sojourner, the moment he sets his foot upon British earth, that the ground on which he treads is holy, and consecrated by the genius of Universal Emancipation.’ See John Philpot Curran, Speeches of John Philpot Curran, Esq., I (I. Riley, 1811), 84 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith would quote this speech – passages which closely follow this one, in fact – more than once in his future works, including a speech he gave the following year. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle (Glasgow), 13 December 1833, National Library of Scotland; James McCune Smith, ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi.

[5] Archaic spelling of ‘artisan,’ here used in the sense of ‘one who is employed in any of the industrial arts; a mechanic, handicraftsman, artificer.’ See The Oxford English Dictionary and Supplement, 1: A to B (1913; Oxford University Press, 1970), 475.

[6] With the help of early British abolitionist Granville Sharp, enslaved Virginian James Somerset’s case was heard in an English courtroom. Somerset won his freedom on 22 June 1772 when Chief Justice Lord Mansfield ruled that chattel slavery was not supported by positive or common law in England. This case inspired Joseph Knight, who had been enslaved in Jamaica by Scotsman John Wedderburn, to pursue his own case for freedom once Wedderburn brought him to Scotland. Knight was set free in January 1778 when the court ruled that chattel slavery had no legality under Scottish law. These cases were generally understood to show that slavery was illegal in Great Britain and helped set the nation firmly on the path to the abolition of slavery in its colonies as well. See Iain Whyte, Scotland and the Abolition of Black Slavery, 1756-1838 (Edinburgh University Press, 2006), 16–18; George van Cleve, ‘“Somerset’s Case” and Its Antecedents in Imperial Perspective’, Law and History Review 24, no. 3 (2006): 601–3, 631–45.

[7] From Francis Scott Key’s poem ‘Defence of Fort McHenry,’ sung to the tune of ‘Anacreon in Heaven’ and soon known as ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ See Gilbert J. Hunt, The Historical Reader; Containing ‘The Late War Between the United States and Great Britain, From June, 1812, to February, 1815, Written in the Ancient Historical Style’ (Samuel A. Burtus, 1817), 181–82; The Columbian Songster: A Collection of the Most Approved Patriotic and Other Songs (Eichbaum and Johnston, 1818), 19–20.

[8] ‘Mrs. W–––––’ had not been identified.

[9] McCune Smith was an Episcopalian, a leading member of St Philip’s Episcopal Church in New York City and a parishioner since his early childhood. See, for example, James McCune Smith, ‘Christmas!’, The Anglo-African, 24 December 1864; Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith [Obituary]’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865; Maritcha Remond Lyons, ‘Memories of Yesterdays: All of Which I Saw and Part of Which I Was - An Autobiography’, New York, 1929, 4, 72, 77–79, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. (Lyons was McCune Smith’s goddaughter.)

[10] McCune Smith became friends with many dissenters – those who rejected practices of the established church and rejected the authority of the state or other worldly institution over the government of the church – during his years in Scotland, such as Ralph Wardlaw. Both in Scotland and England, many dissenters (later often called nonconformists) were especially drawn to the abolitionist cause and were among its most passionate advocates. See Michael R. Watts, The Dissenters, II: The Expansion of Evangelical Nonconformity (Clarendon Press, 1995), 441–43; Whyte, Scotland and the Abolition, 101, 240–41; G. M. Ditchfield, ‘Abolitionism and the Social Conscience’, in The Oxford History of Protestant Dissenting Traditions, Volume II: The Long Eighteenth Century c. 1689-c. 1828, ed. Andrew Thompson (Oxford University Press, 2018), 285–92.

[11] McCune Smith’s fellow passenger may have been alluding here to arguments made in and/or derived from such works as Anthony Collins, An Answer to Dr. Scot’s Cases Against Dissenters Concerning Forms of Prayer and the Fallacy of the Story of Commin, Plainly Discovered (A. Baldwin, 1700).

[12] See footnote above.

[13] McCune Smith used the terms ‘swarth’ or ‘swarthy’ in other writings, sometimes as a simple descriptor for anyone of darker complexion and in other cases to gesture at the irrationalities that inevitably arise in discourse on race and skin color. For example, he used the term ‘swarthy’ both to refer to people of African descent and to people who would ordinarily be described as white, such as the ruddy-complexioned Scottish abolitionist Ralph Wardlaw and the tan-skinned, dark-haired Hungarian revolutionary Lajos Kossuth, blurring the lines between and counteracting popular conceptions of race and highlighting the essential unity of humanity. See An Address to the Three Thousand Colored Citizens of New-York Who Are the Owners of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Acres of Land, in the State of New York, Given to Them by Gerrit Smith, Esq. of Peterboro, September 1, 1846 (Gerrit Smith, 1846), 18, 19, Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, Howard University; ‘Messrs. Editors’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 December 1851; ‘On the Fourteenth Query of Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on Virginia’, The Anglo-African Magazine, August 1859, 234.

[14] ‘C–––’ refers to James Cropper, wealthy Quaker merchant and founder of the Liverpool Society for the Amelioration and Gradual Abolition of Slavery. McCune Smith would go on to cite Cropper’s writings in his own. ‘B–––’ refers to Robert Benson, Cropper’s business partner. Their office was at 31 Paradise Street. See Gore’s Directory and View of Liverpool and Its Environs, for 1832 (J. Gore and Son, 1832), 47, 97, 390; David B. Davis, ‘James Cropper and the British Anti-Slavery Movement, 1821-1823’, The Journal of Negro History 45, no. 4 (1960): 251; M. W. Kirby, ‘Cropper, James (1773-1840)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 14, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004), 406.

[15] These would have been letters of introduction, including from Peter Williams, Jr.

[16] This would have been either John or Edward, Cropper’s two sons. See Kirby, under ‘Cropper, James’.

[17] This would have been Isaiah DeGrasse, who was one of McCune Smith’s closest friends. McCune Smith and DeGrasse were fellow graduates of the African Free School; both continued to pursue more advanced education with Peter Williams, Jr’s help and encouragement; both were members of the Philomathean (literary) Society; and both studied at the Rev. John Curtis’s Classical and Upper English School to prepare for college. At Curtis’s school – popularly known as the Collegiate School – McCune Smith and DeGrasse studied classical works in Latin and Greek. See ‘Classical and English School’, The Evening Post, 4 March 1831; ‘Collegiate School’, New-York American, 16 December 1831; ‘The Rev. Isaiah G. De Grasse [Obituary, from the Churchman]’, The Colored American, 3 April 1841; Philip A. Bell, ‘Men We Have Known - Number Four: Dr. James Fields’, The Elevator, 12 June 1868; Philip A. Bell, ‘Obituary [for Robert G. Cromwell]’, The Elevator, 27 November 1868.

[18] ‘J.C. Esq.’ refers to James Cropper, see footnote above.

[19] James Cropper lived in Toxteth Park at Dingle Bank. A history of the ‘ancient chapel at Toxteth Park’ describes this area as ‘formerly charmingly rural, and some three miles south of Liverpool.’ It later became part of Liverpool, and densely built over. See Gore’s 1832, 94; Benjamin Nightingale, Lancashire Nonconformity, or, Sketches, Historical & Descriptive, of the Congregational and Old Presbyterian Churches in the County (John Heywood, 1890), 6:66.

[20] ‘Capt. S–––‘ refers to Cropper’s friend Charles Stuart, an abolitionist author. See James Cropper and Charles Stuart, A Letter to Thomas Clarkson by James Cropper and Prejudice Vincible (Printed by E. Smith and Co., 1832), 5. For more about the wealthy and ‘eccentric British evangelical’ Stuart who, among other things, self-financed his own anti-slavery tours in Britain and the United States, see C. Duncan Rice, ‘The Anti-Slavery Mission of George Thompson to the United States, 1834-1835’, Journal of American Studies 2, no. 1 (1968): 15, 20, 27.

[21] ‘Mr. H–––‘ likely refers to George Hadfield, politician and a longtime member of the London Anti-Slavery Society (sometimes called the London Anti-Slavery Committee). (See also ‘Extract from Dr. Smith’s Journal [11 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 19 April 1838. For more about the Society, see footnote 4 for edited version published in The World of James McCune Smith.) He, along with another, had publicly opposed Elliott Cresson’s promotion of the American Colonization Society in April. See ‘Liberia - Colony of Free Blacks from America’, The Manchester Times and Manchester and Salford Advertiser and Chronicle (Manchester), 14 April 1832; George Hadfield, Abolition of Slavery and Protection of Missionaries Engaged in the Colonies. An Appeal to the Electors of the Borough of Manchester... (Harrison & Crosfield, 1832).

[22] A record of this debate has not been found. It’s possible that it refers to an exchange at the public meeting in Manchester, England on 9 April 1832 (see footnote and source above) to hear Elliot Cresson speak on the merits of the American Colonization Society. In the discussion and debate that followed, George Hadfield was among those who opposed Cresson’s reported opposition to the immediate and total abolition of slavery. However, the report of that meeting that has been found – which was published widely in local papers – do not record a detailed discussion of American abolitionists and inquiry into the condition of black Americans that McCune Smith described here. There may be a more detailed record of that meeting that reveals such an exchange, or Cresson and Hadfield (or another) may have held a subsequent debate on the issues brought up there.

[23] This would have been the image of a chained and kneeling black slave designed in the studio of the renowned British potter Josiah Wedgwood, who was apparently converted to the anti-slavery cause by his dear friend, the Liverpool abolitionist Thomas Bentley. Wedgwood also became friends with William Wilberforce and Thomas Clarkson. The image, originally printed on decorative pottery medallions surrounded by the motto ‘Am I Not a Man and a Brother?’ starting in early 1787, was meant to inspire sympathy for the enslaved and outrage at the cruelty and indignity of slavery. The anti-slavery Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was among those to whom Wedgwood sent the medallions for distribution. The image was later reproduced on other objects, such as the breakfast china that so impressed McCune Smith. See Samuel Smiles, Josiah Wedgwood, F.R.S.: His Personal History (John Murray, 1897), 144, 258, 282–83, 286, 296; Julia Wedgwood, The Personal Life of Josiah Wedgwood, the Potter, ed. C. H. Herford (Macmillan and Co., Limited, 1915), xli, 23–28, 179 fn, 183, 245–49, 251–57.

[24] From the Epistle of Paul the Apostle to the Hebrews, 13:3: ‘Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body.’ The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[25] Perhaps an adaptation of lines from James Fenimore Cooper’s Last of the Mohicans, spoken by ‘the Huron’: ‘“The ‘Spirit that made men, coloured them differently… Some he made with faces paler than the ermine of the forests: and these he ordered to be traders; dogs to their women, and wolves to their slaves… His gluttony makes him sick. God gave him enough, and yet he wants all. Such are the pale-faces.”’ See James Fenimore Cooper, The Last of the Mohicans; A Narrative of 1757, II (H. C. Carey & I. Lea, 1826), 206–7 (In Internet Archive).

[26] Peter Borthwick, an aspiring politician employed by an association of West India planters and merchants to oppose the immediate abolition of slavery in British colonies. Though Borthwick insisted that he was not a defender of slavery and in fact supported gradual emancipation, he was widely perceived to be a proslavery apologist. See ‘Slavery in the West Indies - Mr. Borthwick’s Third Lecture’, The Liverpool Mercury, 14 September 1832; H. C. G. Matthew, ‘Borthwick, Peter (1804–1852)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 6, ed. Henry C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004).