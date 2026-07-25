‘Dance on Board the George Henry’ in Arctic Researches, and Life Among the Esquimaux , 1865 ( In Internet Archive )

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the third instalment. (See the second here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 5-8 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 16 December 1837, p. 2

Text:

[For the Colored American.][1]

Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal.[2]

Sept. 5th. Weather fine, but we have made no progress. To tell the truth, I feel no great anxiety for a very speedy arrival at Liverpool; for then I will have to leave the ship, which is as it were a part and parcel of my home. Being accustomed to the motion of the vessel, I can now pursue my studies[3] during a part of the day, the rest of which is not unprofitably spent in observing the effect which the proximity of land exercises over several of the passengers. The Irish steerage passengers―and they constitute nine-tenths on board―are leaning in crowds over the vessel’s side, straining their eye sight, and eagerly pointing towards their native isle. The calls of hunger, thirst, and even the infirmities of age are forgotten by them in their anxiety to gaze upon their own isle of beauty. Happy they! Their exile is at an end. Mine has scarcely begun. A tall, red-headed burly Scot,[4] a cabin passenger, constantly sits in the weather-house, declaring Ireland an eye-sore to him―thumping the boards with his feet and fists, declaiming against the blues, and ardently wishing himself among his friends in Edinburgh. The ladies of the cabin―as ladies generally contrive to appear―are extremely industrious with their needles; yet tripping to the vessel’s side at the approach of every shallop, in hopes of fun, and constantly watching the little blue-eyed Englishman, who runs from stem to stern, and vaults up to the mast head with the agility of an ape. His tongue seems to have grown an inch at the sight of land, and he annoys every one with his boasted knowledge of the coast. He occasionally patronizes the Captain with a word of advice, which was rather ludicrously put an end to this morning. The decks were still wet, when the Captain stepped from the deck house to give an order; the Englishman following in his wake, slipped, and tripped up the former, who fell upon him with a shock that made the vessel quiver. The “old man”[5] rose up, and giving the other a look which Kemble[6] might envy, coolly bade him to “keep out of the way.” And the poor little fellow, crushed, crest fallen and mortified, crept down to his state rooms, where he remained the rest of the day.

The afternoon was calm, but exceedingly delightful. As the sun neared the eastern horizon, he became gradually shorn of his brighter beams, and assumed at first a golden, and then a crimson hue, on which the undazzled eye might rest with pleasure. When at length his lower limb touched the watery horizon, he seemed like a half extinguished ball of fire poised on the plane of ocean, into which he at first dipped, and at length disappeared, flinging o’er the clouds such gorgeous tints of purple and gold, as made them a fit canopy for the God of day: and they reflecting upon the water a tinge, which made it appear like a sea of blood.

Then Night came on with its bright array of stars; and queen amongst them, Venus arose, brilliant as a young moon, casting upon the dimpling waves, gleams of silvery light, as varied and fantastic as the way [sic] of love. N―[7] and I sat on the bulwarks, talking of home, sweet home, the dear friends and dearer parent[8] whom I had left behind. We were soon interrupted by a squeaking noise in the bow, wither we hurried, and found several of the sailors engaged in dancing.―One of the group ensconced in a corner, held in his hand “what seemed” a fiddle, from which he elicited something between a screech and a grunt. Two of his messmates capered with a hearty good will, but in steps and time that were evidently ‘variations’ from the original tune.―The remainder of the sailors stood by with folded arms, gravely awaiting their turn to enjoy the mazy dance. One of these men is remarkable for his personal resemblance to Cooper’s Long Tom Coffin;[9] his character, however, is very different. N― calls him a “sea dog,”[10] a wary old fellow, whom years have taught the most consummate skill in avoiding the post of danger. A coming storm is sure to give him the colic; and when he is sent up to reef a sail, he always avoids the extremity of the yard-arm. At pulling a rope you would deem him a Hercules from his yell, whilst his hand scarcely grasps the cord, and he is busily engaged in cursing his next neighbor for laziness!

Sept. 5th. Passed the old head of Kinsale,[11] off which the Albion was wrecked.[12]

Sept. 8th. Wind and tide both in our favor, we dash on at a glorious rate. At 4 P.M. passed Holyhead; at 10 P.M., anchored off Liverpool, the approach to which in the darkness of night is exceedingly splendid. In the back ground you perceive myriads of twinkling gas lights, which fancy may fling into a thousand beautiful forms; then in the front, the glowing red flashes of the statuary, and the momentary glare of the revolving lights, complete the brilliancy of the magnificent gala. If you remain on board during the night, when morning comes you rush on deck, but

“A change comes o’er the spirit of your dream,”[13]

A multitude of wind mill shafts, black and smoky, whirling round and round, seem the scorched remains of the previous night’s superb exhibition. The long wall enclosing the docks, the dingy color of the tall brick houses, and the narrowness of the streets beyond, remind you of the enclosure and varied windings of an immense prison house.

[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] Likely in Latin and Greek; see footnote for ‘uphill path of learning’ in ‘Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal [9-11 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 3 February 1838.

[4] This may be William Boog of Edinburgh, listed among the Caledonia’s cabin passengers in a New York paper. See ‘Passengers’, New-York American, 17 August 1832.

[5] McCune Smith referred to the captain of a ship – either this captain or another - as the “old man” (quotes in original) over twenty years later in an essay on ship’s stewards. See ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. 5: The Steward’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 24 December 1852.

[6] This likely refers to the famous English actor John Philip Kemble. His younger brother Charles was co-owner of the Theatre Royal in Covent Garden, London, where McCune Smith’s old classmate Ira Aldridge would go on to perform – albeit briefly – in 1833. See Bernth Lindfors, ed., Ira Aldridge: The African Roscius (Boydell & Brewer, 2007), 21–24; Bernth Lindfors, Ira Aldridge: The Early Years, 1807-1833 (University of Rochester Press, 2011), 160–61, 239, 244.

[7] Since ‘N–’ was familiar with the ‘wary old’ sailor who, McCune Smith wrote, resembled Long Tom Coffin, this suggests ‘N–’ was an employee on the ship rather than a passenger. ‘N–’ may be one of the many stewards that McCune Smith knew throughout his life, perhaps first befriended during this voyage. It’s possible, for example, that he could have been the black ship’s steward on a Liverpool liner named Thomas Newton (of New York – hence he and McCune Smith could talk of ‘home, sweet home’) who had been imprisoned in Liverpool in 1829 for stealing alcohol, delicacies, and drinking glasses from the captain in preparation for his upcoming marriage to his Liverpool fiancée. See ‘Thomas Newton’, Freedom’s Journal, 21 March 1829; ‘Mr. Thomas Newton’, Commercial Advertiser, 9 May 1829. If so, ‘N–’ may have been an inspiration for McCune Smith’s 1852 ‘Steward’ essay. The main steward in that story was a colourful and talented but not fully law-abiding character. McCune Smith told an amusing anecdote of that steward’s wedding day – ‘The same distinguished gent, when he stood up to be spliced, when told by the priest to “say after me,” repeated “say after me“’ – and commented that many stewards like him established a household on each side of the Atlantic. See McCune Smith, ‘Heads - Steward,’ FDP, 24 Dec 1852.

[8] McCune Smith’s mother Lavinia Smith. She was a ‘self-emancipated [former] bondwoman’ – as McCune Smith described her – from South Carolina and raised McCune Smith alone in New York. See James McCune Smith, ‘Editor’s Preface’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (New York: Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi (In Hathi Trust) and ‘Death of an Aged Lady’, The Anglo-African, 24 January 1863; Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith [Obituary]’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865; Guido Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith’, The Medical Register of the City of New York for the Year Commencing June 1, 1866, 1866, 201–4.

[9] James Fenimore Cooper described his character Tom Coffin as a ‘seaman’ who ‘stood nearly six feet and as many inches in his shoes, though, when elevated in his most perpendicular attitude, there was a forward inclination about his head and shoulders, that appeared to be the consequence of habitual confinement in limited lodgings. His whole frame was destitute of the rounded outlines of a well-formed man, though his enormous hands furnished a display of bones and sinews which gave indications of gigantic strength. … [He had a] harsh visage, the sharp prominent futures of which were completely encircled by a set of black whiskers, that began to be grizzled a little with age.’ See James Fenimore Cooper, The Pilot: A Tale of the Sea (Charles Wiley, 1823), 1:12 (In Internet Archive).

[10] Probably in the sense of an experienced sailor. See definition 6 for ‘sea dog’ in The Oxford English Dictionary and Supplement, 9: S to Soldo (1913; Oxford University Press, 1970), 320.

[11] Misspelled ‘Kinsail’ in the original printing.

[12] On 22 April 1822, the packet ship Albion was driven onto the rocks off the Ireland coast, between Garretstown and the Point of Kinsale, en route from New York to Liverpool. Only a fraction of her passengers and crew survived the shipwreck. See Adam Hodgson, Letters From North America, Written During a Tour in the United States and Canada, II (Hurst, Robinson, & Co., 1824), 334–42.

[13] Adapted from a line in Lord Byron’s ‘The Dream’, III: ‘A change came o’er the spirit of my dream.’ See George Gordon Byron, Works, IV (John Murray, 1829), 201 (In Internet Archive).