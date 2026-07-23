William Clark, The Black Ball Line Packet Ship ‘New York’ off Ailsa Craig, 1836, Oil on canvas, Yale Center for British Art, Paul Mellon Collection . The Caledonia was also a Black Ball Line packet ship, built a few years later by the same firm, and likely looked similar.

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the second instalment. (See the first here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 23 August - 3 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 2 December 1837, p. 2

Text:

For the Colored American.[1]

DR. SMITH’S JOURNAL[2]

–––––––––

A whole week had we wended our lonely way across the deep, when the stirring cry of “a sail! a sail!”[3] brought every one upon deck. A dim speck in the horizon was all the eye could detect, yet in a few hours, we overhauled and passed the ship Druid of Bristol, laden with sugar, and sailing the same course with our vessel. As we sailed rapidly by the Druid, and when the usual salutations had passed, her commander remarked with a half rueful countenance, “Your ship sails fast.”[4] She did sail fast, and swift is the sailing or American vessels generally. Untrammeled by ancient methods, or by recent laws, which compel the symmetrical to yield to the profitable tho’ clumsy form in ship building, her naval architecture pre-eminently bears the stamp of the genius of the institutions of America, and demonstrates the prerogative which those institutions process, of gathering around them and fostering mechanical genius and enterprise[5] from every portion of the Globe. Your snail paced Druid, and our winged Caledonia were probably built by the same man,* but the former was built under British laws, which makes the most unwieldy the most profitable shape, whilst the latter was constructed in the United States, where no such restrictions cramp genius or competition in the beautiful art of ship building. The consequence is, that our vessels being the swiftest, are rapidly engrossing the carrying trade of the world; and wages being high, seamen from all quarters of the globe are attracted to our harbours. So that an American ship is an epitome of the great and rising country, whose star spangled banner proudly floats o’er her deck. “E Pluribus Unum”[6] “From many nations”[7] were the men gathered who felled the trees and chipped the timbers and molded[8] them into “one” harmonious and beautiful craft that

“Walks the waters like a thing of life”―[9]

“From many nations” are the men gathered under the command of him who “moves the monarch of her peopled deck.”[10] Would that the parallel might here end! And that gathering something of the spirit of liberty from the ocean which she cleaves, and the chainless wind[11] which wafts her along, she might appear in foreign ports a fit representative of a land of the free, instead of a beautiful but baneful object, like the fated box of Pandora,[12] scattering abroad among the nations the malignant prejudice which is a canker and a curse to the soil, whence she sprung.

As the ship neared us, John, a boy of nineteen, whom the Englishman had brought from the coast of Africa, took possession of one of the cat heads in order to get a good view. An Irishman coveting the place, desired the boy to leave it, and after vainly using other arguments, pulled him down, saying he had no right there because he was black! John answered the last argument with a blow on the nose which drew blood, and a regular fight ensued, until the mate parted them. John is dubbed the belt of the ship.

August 25th. Going nine knots. The beautiful pea green of the water is a proof that we are on the banks of Newfoundland. So great is the fog that it is impossible to see five yards beyond the bowsprit. Several men are on the look out, and the Captain is constantly on deck, there being some chance of our falling into the chill embraces of an iceberg.

Aug. 26th. Fine morning. We are clear of the banks. The wind carried away our main top-gallant-mast during the night. Regret that sleep prevented me from enjoying the sight of the storm.

Sept. 2nd. At quarter past five, “Land, O!” resounded from every mouth; and as I gazed on the dim, blue hazy line, I felt as if getting a peep at another world.

Sept. 3rd. Wind ahead. Our progress during the night, if any thing, has been backwards. In the afternoon a bird, a weany[13] little thing, alighted on the main shroud. A chase ensued, which had been kept up some time, when the little trembler alighted at my feet, where it was caught, taken care of, and afterwards restored to the land. I am almost Roman enough to deem this occurrence ominous of good. a little before sunset we copied a small craft making towards us. Her sail, painted red, had daubed on it, “2 Cork Pilot,”[14] in clumsy white letters. Such a pilot boat! Her single mast, deckless hull, ornamented here and there with piles of dirty straw, the perfectly pig-

* One of the most eminent ship builders in New York, is a native of, and learned his trade in Great Britain. [15]

stye look of the small, boxed up affair in the stern intended for a cabin, the confusion in which her scanty supply of tackle lay―were all in horrid contrast with the neatness and elegance of those sylph-like “skimmers of the sea”[16] which hover round the port of New York. Yet these Cork Pilot Boats are said to be very sea-devils, riding like an egg shell on seas that have overwhelmed the stoutest ships. Two of our passengers bargained with the pilot for a conveyance to shore; a slight breeze carried them about three miles from the ship; but at sunset it became calm, and the last glimpse we had of her left her in the same spot, and about ten miles from the shore. None of us envied those gentlemen their quarters for the night. The Pilot boat had scarcely left us, when another craft―a fishing boat―from the Emerald Isle, hauled along side. She looked as if she might have been tender to Noah’s Ark. Her ribs seemed to hand together by a miracle. The crew consisted of two men―capital recruits for Falstaff’s ragged regiment.[17] Their stock of fish amounted to a few stale “fish herrin,”[18] at which our steward turned up his nose. An Irish steerage passenger, however, offered a shilling, sterling for them, which was agreed to, the fish sent up in a bucket, and afterwards a shilling, Spanish, let down, which set the fishermen so busily at swearing, that they suffered their boat to drift round under our bows, in which her mast became entangled. Every pitch of our vessel sunk the frail little thing to the gunwale, and threatened to sink her. Then came a wild cry for help. “O, Captain! swate Captain, for the love of God, send out a man to save us!” “Ah, mate! jewell, darling, can ye stand there and see us kilt!”[19]

The Captain and Mate were inexorable. It would have been madness to have sent a man to their aid; for even had he succeed in disengaging the mast from our bow-sprit, the next pitch of our ship would have transfixed him with the same. The cries of the poor fellows had become quite heart-rending, when a lucky lurch of our ship set them free; and the same moment they resumed their cursing with tenfold vigor. Had it not been horrible, it would have been amusing to see them leave their shallop to the will of the waves, whilst they leant over her sides, invoking every saint of the Calendar to sink our ship; and as the distance increased, applying their hands by way of speaking trumpets, to aid the air in conveying to us so precious a freight of oaths. And these men, not a moment before, had been on the brink of a watery grave!

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[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] In ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ Mercutio called out, ‘A sail, a sail, a sail!’ when he saw Juliet’s nurse and servant approaching. See William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 20:114 (In Internet Archive).

[4] The Caledonia (see text below for her name) was a fast ship indeed. Three years and a few months before McCune Smith wrote this, she broke the record for the trip from Liverpool to New York under captain James Rogers – also of New York – completing the journey in only 15 days, 22 hours. (See Carl C. Cutler, Greyhounds Of The Sea (1930; 3rd edn, United States Naval Institute, 1984), 73; Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1829), 484. It took the Caledonia 24 days and 8 hours to carry McCune Smith from New York to Liverpool. As for her appellation, ‘Caledonia’ is a poetic name for Scotland. See, for example, Robert Burns, The Works Of Robert Burns, II, ed. Allan Cunningham (Billiard, Gray, and Company, 1834), 166, 272.

[5] Spelled ‘enterprize’ in the original printing.

[6] Latin for ‘out of many, one.’ According to Encyclopaedia Brittanica, ‘It was first selected for placement on the Great Seal of the United States by a committee made up of Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams.’ See M. Kenny, “E Pluribus Unum,” Encyclopaedia Britannica, November 1, 2025, https://www.britannica.com/topic/E-pluribus-unum-United-States-motto. McCune Smith would go on to use the phrase to illustrate what I call his indigeneity theory of African Americans: that African Americans were a new, indigenous American people that arose from mixed ancestry, mostly African and European peoples that had come together in America. See James Macdonald and James McCune Smith, ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839.

[7] Micah 4:2: ‘And many nations shall come, and say, Come, and let us go up to the house of the Lord…’ See The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[8] Spelled ‘moulded’ in the original printing.

[9] From Byron’s ‘The Corsair,’ Canto I: III: ‘She walks the waters like a thing of life.’ See George Gordon Byron, Works, II (John Murray, 1829), 226 (In Internet Archive).

[10] From Byron’s ‘The Corsair,’ Canto I: III: ‘Who would not brave the battle-fire — the wreck —/ To move the monarch of her peopled deck?’ See Byron, Works, II, 226 (In Internet Archive).

[11] See the second stanza of ‘Invocation’: ‘Oh! many-toned and chainless wind! / Thou art a wanderer free; / Tell me if thou its place canst find, / Far over mount and sea?’ In Felicia Hemans, Records of Woman: With Other Poems (William Blackwood, 1828), 243 (In Internet Archive).

[12] McCune Smith may have become familiar with the myth of Pandora in Works and Days by the ancient Greek poet Hesiod (ca. 750-650 BC) when studying Latin and Greek under John Frederick Schroeder. See Hesiod, Hesiodi Opera et Dies (Libraria Weidmannia, 1819), 13–14 (In Internet Archive) and Philip White quoted in ‘Colored Men as Physicians’, Nemaha County Republican, 19 March 1885.

[13] Meaning ‘tiny.’ Spelled ‘weany’ (less common), ‘weeny,’ or weenie’, the word had only recently become a widely used colloquialism when McCune Smith wrote this. See Eric Partridge, A Dictionary of Slang and Unconventional English (Routledge & Kegan Paul Ltd, 1937), 942, 943.

[14] A pilot boat of a type built in Cork, Ireland; see also text below and Walter Pollock, Hot Bulb Oil Engines and Suitable Vessels (D. Van Nostrand, 1919), 337–38; Basil Lubbock, The Western Ocean Packets (Charles E. Lauriat, 1925), 54.

[15] This likely refers to London-born Charles Brownne, who died the year before McCune Smith wrote this. As a historian of shipbuilders in old New York writes – echoing McCune Smith’s sentiments about the benefits of employing knowledge gained from various parts of the world – ‘[Brownne’s] employment in Great Britain and then in this country, under different principles of construction, must certainly have broadened his knowledge of the “art of shipbuilding.”’ Brownne had been a renowned shipbuilder for decades but left the trade in 1822. Yet his reputation as one of New York’s great shipbuilders would have lived on, especially given his key role in building the Clermont, the first successful commercial steamboat. See John H. Morrison, History of New York Ship Yards (Press of W.F. Sametz & Co., 1909), 23–25, 31–33, 38–39. See also George William Sheldon, ‘The Old Ship-Builders of New York’, Harper’s New Monthly Magazine, July 1882, 228–29. McCune Smith’s footnote does not refer to the builder(s) of the Caledonia: she was constructed in 1828 by the firm Brown & Bell for the famous Black Ball Line of packet ships that served the New York-Liverpool trade. David Brown and Jacob Bell were both from Connecticut and leaned their trade in New York. See Sheldon, ‘The Old Ship-Builders of New York’, 230–31; Richard C. McKay, South Street: A Maritime History of New York, (G. P. Putnam’s Sons, 1934), 175–76; Cutler, Greyhounds Of The Sea, 56–59, 518.

[16] Probably from ‘We skimmers of the sea’ in James Fenimore Cooper, The Water Witch; Or, The Skimmer of the Seas (Henry Colburn and Richard Bentley, 1830), 1:235 (In Internet Archive). ‘Skimmers of the sea’ was likely inspired by ‘En mer, les hardis écumeurs!,’ the fifth line in ‘Chanson de Pirates’ in Victor Hugo, Les Orientales, Oeuvres complètes de Victor Hugo (J. Hetzel, 1829), 73 (In Internet Archive).

[17] See ‘King Henry IV, Part II’ in William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 12:110–11, 137, 140–42 (In Internet Archive).

[18] i.e., herring.

[19] McCune Smith’s approximation of the fishermen’s dialect.