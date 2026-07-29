From the masthead of The Liberator (11 January 1839 issue) lampooning slaveholders’ equation of slaves with horses, cattle, and other livestock. (In FairUse.org )

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the fifth instalment. (See the fourth here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Extract from Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 11 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 19 April 1838, p. 3

Text:

For the Colored American.[1]

Extract from Dr. Smith’s Journal.[2]

Sept. 11th. The Amphitheatre had been hired for the debate,[3] and admission was afforded by tickets equally distributed by the Anti-Slavery[4] and the West India[5] Committees. Long before the appointed hour, the place was densely crowded, from the Pit to the Gallery, with many thousands, of both sexes, and every rank in the community. It was curious to observe too, how a mere discussion on the “inalienable rights of man,”[6] leveled the prescriptive ranks of society. The parts of the building usually allotted for the different orders of society were now promiscuously filled by all, forgetful of wonted distinctions, in their eagerness to listen to arguments concerning rights common to themselves and all mankind. Peer and clown, lady and laundress sat side by side, unaware of any “horrid contact”[7] and remembering only that they were listening to the condition, and were about to decide on[8] the fate of eight hundred thousand human beings, with feelings as susceptible and rights as dear and inalienable as their own. It was a spectacle whose moral sublimity might well be esteemed the glory of our age.

Above three thousand people, themselves free, intense lovers of liberty and haters of slavery, having the means and the will to disenthrall a vast number of their fellow men, dispassionately listening to the plea of the slaveholder, in defense of his ill-gotten and fearfully abused power! It was an indisputable proof that the audience enjoyed and appreciated national liberty, when they sat and calmly listened to the defense of a system which from their youth upwards, their education, prejudices, feeling and judgment had all conjoined to condemn.

Mr. Borthwick,[9] the planters advocate, who addressed the audience this evening, is well qualified for the task of defending slavery. His mind is more subtle than comprehensive. Drilled under the severe training of the University of Glasgow, and further polished by the elegant learning of Oxford, his mind has had full scope for its original bent, and revels in the darling mares of sophistry rather than gaze on the sunlight of truth. The present discussion affords him ample opportunity for the display of his uncommon and brilliant talents. Somewhat forbidding in aspect, his fine voice won the ear, and his consummate tact, the sympathies of his audience to a certain degree. Occasionally, however, he presumed too far on their acumen, or credulity, when a few hisses would notify him of the error. Once only was he seriously interrupted. In showing the claim of the planter to compensation he said “it would be as unfair to deprive the planter of his slaves without remuneration, as to take away from an English gentlemen his coach and horses”―here his voice was drowned in one simultaneous groan of indignation, the most awful sound to which I have ever listened; and a hundred stentorian lungs cried out “Do you compare a man to a horse?”―

His concluding remarks I cannot otherwise designate than as eloquent nonsense. He earnestly plead for Gradual in preference to Immediate Emancipation, and called in Painting, Poetry, and even Nature herself as evinced in the gradual changes of the seasons, as analogies in favor of his views of the question.

When Mr. Borthwick sat down, the audience rose, and turning towards a box a little to the left of the one in which I sat gave three tremendous cheers. A gentleman bowed in acknowledgment. It was Mr. GEORGE THOMPSON.[10]

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[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] For a contemporary and detailed newspaper account of Peter Borthwick’s lecture on this evening, see ‘Slavery in the West Indies - Mr. Borthwick’s Third Lecture’, The Liverpool Mercury, 14 September 1832. McCune Smith’s account matches this reporting in many respects.

[4] The Society for the Mitigation and Gradual Abolition of Slavery Throughout the British Dominions, generally known as the London Anti-Slavery Society, London Anti-Slavery Committee, or, simply, the Anti-Slavery Society, was founded in early 1823. It promoted and lobbied for the abolition of slavery and against pro-slavery West India planters and merchants (see footnote blow). See Report of the Committee of the Society for the Mitigation and Gradual Abolition of Slavery Throughout the British Dominions (The Society, 1824), 1; David B. Davis, ‘James Cropper and the British Anti-Slavery Movement, 1821-1823’, The Journal of Negro History 45, no. 4 (1960): 252–53, 254.

[5] The Committee of West Indian Planters and Merchants – popularly called the West India Committee – was formed in January 1775 to promote and lobby for the interests of planters and merchants who made their money from ‘sugar and other commodities’ produced in the British West Indies. Since these commodities were primarily produced by slave labour, anti-slavery advocates targeted the Committee as a pro-slavery organization opposed to their efforts to end slavery in all British dominions. See Douglas Hall, A Brief History of the West India Committee (Caribbean Universities Press, 1971), 2–6.

[6] This phrase was widely used in abolitionist and other civil rights discourse at the time, based on the famous assertion in the Declaration of Independence that ‘all men are created equal [and are] endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.’ See Thomas Jefferson, ‘The Declaration of Independence’, ed. Committee of Five, John Dunlap [Official Printer to the Continental Congress], 1776 (In Internet Archive).

[7] A phrase occasionally and most commonly used in accounts of collisions that caused injury; no clear source inspiring McCune Smith’s use of the phrase in quotes has been identified.

[8] McCune Smith may have been referring here to the 1832 parliamentary committees charged with gathering testimony on free and enslaved labour in British colonies prior to taking legislative action on ending slavery in them. These followed a mass petition campaign in 1830-1831 to raise signatures in support of ending slavery; this campaign was repeated in 1833. See Seymour Drescher, The Mighty Experiment: Free Labor vs. Slavery in British Emancipation (Oxford University Press, 2002), 119, 121.

[9] Peter Borthwick, an aspiring politician who gained fame (and in some circles, notoriety) giving lectures opposing the immediate abolition of slavery in British colonies. Though Borthwick insisted that he was not a defender of slavery and in fact supported gradual emancipation, he was widely perceived to be a proslavery apologist. McCune Smith’s account of his educational history is incorrect: Borthwick graduated from the University of Edinburgh and attended Cambridge and Downing College. (He does not appear in the University of Glasgow’s matriculation records.) Though Borthwick was generally regarded as a talented speaker, his political career was not particularly successful. He eventually became a newspaper editor. See P. Landreth, Life and Ministry of the Rev. Adam Thomson (Andrew Elliott, 1869), 365–67; The Liverpool Mercury, ‘Slavery in the West Indies, Liverpool Mercury, 14 Sep 1832’; H. C. G. Matthew, ‘Borthwick, Peter (1804–1852)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 6, ed. Henry C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004).

[10] Though McCune Smith only reported the cheers for the famous English abolitionist George Thompson, the contemporary newspaper report says that Thompson was greeted with ‘a storm of yells and groans’ from the audience when he tried to speak ‘once or twice.’ This may have been due to the fact that it was Borthwick’s night to speak rather than the audience’s disapproval of Thompson in general. Borthwick’s address this night was part of a debate series in which he and Thompson presented their arguments on alternating evenings, which they repeated on other occasions. See The Liverpool Mercury, ‘Slavery in the West Indies,’ Liverpool Mercury, 14 Sep 1832; Speeches of Messrs. Thomson & Borthwick, on the Question of Colonial Slavery, as Delivered in Dr. Wardlaw’s Chapel, Glasgow (W. R. McPhun, 1833). Thompson, born in Liverpool in 1804, had only become a regular and passionate abolitionist advocate and speaker the year before. See H. A. S. Hewins, ‘Thompson, George Donisthorpe (1804–1878)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 54, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004); Maureen O’Rourke Murphy, Compassionate Stranger: Asenath Nicholson and the Great Irish Famine (Syracuse University Press, 2015), 39, 283 n31. Thompson would become a major abolitionist figure on both sides of the Atlantic, and worked closely with many abolitionists in McCune Smith’s circles.