Title: Drawing of Napoleon Francois, Charles Joseph [with caption]

Date: 1825

Source: James McCune Smith, ‘Drawing of Napoleon Francois, Charles Joseph [with Caption]’, in New-York African Free School Records, vol. 4: Penmanship and Drawing Studies, 1816–1826 (New York, 1826), https://nyheritage.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28537, The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society

Image/Text:

Napoleon Francois, Charles Joseph [1]

Drawing by James M. Smith, Aged 12 Years, New York African School[2]

Title: Journal of a Voyage from Boston to Madeira, an Exercise in the Navigation Class [no longer extant]

Co-author(s): Recorded and described by Charles Andrews

Date: ca. 1825

Source: The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (New York: Printed by Mahlon Day, 1825), 61 (In Internet Archive)

Image/Text:

From Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools (1825), 61

Described by Charles Andrews, author of The History of the New-York African Free-Schools, in these words:

‘Journal of a voyage from Boston to Madeira,[3] an exercise in the navigation class,[4] by James M. Smith, aged about 12 years; a remarkably neat production.’[5]

Title: Dr Benjamin Franklin

Co-author(s): Text possibly authored by Charles C. Andrews

Date: 1826

Source: James McCune Smith, ‘Dr Benjamin Franklin’, in New-York African Free School Records, vol. 4: Penmanship and Drawing Studies, 1816–1826 (New York, 1826), https://nyheritage.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28529, The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society

Image/Text:

Dr Benjamin Franklin [6]

was born at Boston, in New England, January 6th, 1706. His integrity as a man, and his abilities as a statesman secured the most distinguished honours from the congress of the United States, and respect to his memory by the citizens of Philadelphia, where he died April 17th 1790.

Drawn by James McCune Smith Aged 13 Years,

New York African School No. 2

1826.

Title: Square Root (school exercise)

Date: 1826

Source: James McCune Smith, ‘Square Root (School Exercise)’, in New-York African Free School Records, vol. Volume 4: Penmanship and Drawing Studies, 1816-1826 (New York, 1826), https://nyheritage.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28531, The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society

Image/Text:

Square Root

The wall of a fort is 24 feet in height, and a ditch of 17 feet wide surrounds the fort; I wish to know the length of a ladder that will reach from the outer edge of the ditch to the top of the wall?[7]

The longest leg or height of the wall 24 x 24 – 576

The shortest leg or width of the ditch 12 x 12 – 144

Sum of the Squares 722

7, 20. 00,00, (26.83 * Ansr

[Mathematical equation worked out here]

From the ciphering book of James M. Smith Aged 13 Years

New York African School 1826

Title: Night [Poem, July 1827]

Date: July 1827

Source: James McCune Smith, ‘Night [Poem, July 1827]’, in Addresses and Pieces Spoken at Examinations, 1818-1826, vol. 3 (New-York African Free School Records, 1817-1832, New-York Historical Society), 59, https://cdm16694.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28498, The New York African Free School Collection, New-York Historical Society

Also included in Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (New York: Mahlon Day, 1830), 148. (In Internet Archive)

Image/Text:

Original Composition

Night

Night is a time for sweet Repose,

When wearied man may rest,

Forgetting all his cares and woes,

He dreams that he is blest.

The feather’d tribes to roost are gone,

Beasts of the forest roam,

And until the morning’s early dawn

The nightingale sings alone.

Then while his master serenely sleeps,

Behold my watchful Tray,[8]

Guards well the house and safely keeps

The Robbers far away.

Composed by James M Smith, New-York African School

July 1827[9]

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[1] Napoléon François Joseph Charles Bonaparte (Napoleon II) and his uncle were of special interest in New York news around the time James McCune Smith created this portrait. Napoléon François’s uncle Joseph Bonaparte, deposed King of Spain and elder brother of the abdicated French emperor Napoleon I, had been living in exile in the United States for several years. Joseph Bonaparte toured New York in the summer of 1825, lingering at Saratoga Springs during a heat wave in July. He championed the cause of his nephew as successor to the French throne against the claims of the Bourbon dynasty. See ‘The Springs’, Saratoga Sentinel, 26 July 1825; ‘Utica, August 6th, 1825’, New-York Spectator, 16 August 1825; Eduard von Wertheimer, The Duke of Reichstadt (Napoleon II). A Biography Compiled From New Sources of Information (John Lane, 1906), 221–22, 302–5, 308, 342.

[2] McCune Smith attended African Free School no. 2 on Mulberry Street, as former schoolmate and friend Robert Hamilton wrote in his obituary for McCune Smith. See Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith [Obituary]’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865 (In The World of James McCune Smith). McCune Smith’s lifelong friend Philip A. Bell later recalled that McCune Smith attended the African Free School on William Street (AFS no. 1), but other sources (including McCune Smith’s writings and Hamilton’s obituary) indicate that this is incorrect. This is especially notable given that Bell, as McCune Smith later recalled, used to walk him to school. However, Bell sometimes mixed up details, such as names and dates, in his recollections of events – especially those written decades later – though cross-referencing them with other sources reveal that Bell was almost always correct regarding the larger story. See James McCune Smith, ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 January 1855; Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (Mahlon Day, 1830), 18–24; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 21–22; Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865; Philip A. Bell, ‘Underground Railroad in New York: No. 2’, The Elevator, 29 March 1873.

[3] Madeira as the destination for this exercise would have been inspired by Captain James Cook’s travels there. Teacher Charles Andrews listed Cook’s travel accounts among the books read by students at the African Free School. See Andrews, History, 72. For Cook’s discussion of travels to Madeira, see James Cook, Captain Cook’s Original Voyages Round the World, Performed by Royal Authority (B. Smith, 1815), 1–3, 181–84, 187–90. (In Internet Archive)

[4] McCune Smith later described the navigation class as one of the ‘new studies’ in the African Free School. He also offered as an example of Andrews’ dedication to his students’ success, writing that he ‘carried on classes as far as he was able, and then hired more competent teachers at his own expense. See McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of Garnet’, 21 (In HathiTrust). See also Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 77, 84, 86–87, 91.

[5] The year after McCune Smith graduated, Andrews sent three of McCune Smith’s productions – more than by any other student – to be exhibited at the 1828 American Convention for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and Improving the Condition of the African Race. The Convention declared that ‘the exercise of James M. Smith, a pupil of the navigation class, is a specimen of unusual attainment in that branch for a boy of his years.’ It recommended that he – along with classmate Isaiah DeGrasse (one of McCune Smith’s closest friends) and other students who submitted exemplary work – be awarded a copy of Samuel Johnson’s History of Rasselas, Prince of Abissinia. See Andrews, History, 60–61; The American Convention for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and Improving the Condition of the African Race: Minutes, Constitution, Addresses, Memorials, Resolutions, Reports, Committees and Anti-Slavery Tracts, Three: Eighteenth to Twenty-first Conventions, 1823-1829 (Bergman Publishers, 1969), 1041, 1074–75. (DeGrasse’s first name erroneously appears in American Convention as ‘Josiah.’) Productions of African Free School students were regularly sent to the American Convention in the 1820’s: see American Convention, Three: Eighteenth to Twenty-first Conventions, 1823-1829, 1017, 1027–28, 1032–33, 1044.

[6] Charles Andrews included this among the quality student works for the 1828 exhibition described in a footnote for ‘Journal of a Voyage from Boston to Madeira’ above; see also Andrews, History, 61. This image and short biographical sketch of Benjamin Franklin may have been inspired, at least in part, by Jeremiah Joyce’s Scientific Dialogues, which Andrews listed among the books read by students at the African Free School. See Andrews, History, 72. For Joyce on Franklin, see Jeremiah Joyce, Scientific Dialogues, Intended for the Instruction and Entertainment of Young People, in Which the First Principles of Natural and Experimental Philosophy Are Fully Explained, New Edition, Corrected and Improved, III: Of Optics, Magnetism, Electricity, Galvanism (M. Carey, 1815), 301–3, 319 (In Internet Archive). Carla Peterson writes that McCune Smith would have been fascinated by Joyce’s work. See Peterson, Black Gotham, 86. Franklin also featured in a dialogue performed by McCune Smith and a classmate in 1822 at one of the African Free School’s annual public examinations. Designed to put students’ skills on display to raise public sympathy and funds, such events were especially favoured by educational reformers and charity schools. See ‘Note by the Trustees of the Albany Female Academy’, Albany Gazette, 7 February 1820; ‘Mechanic Society’, The National Advocate, 8 January 1821; ‘Deaf and Dumb’, New-York Spectator, 15 November 1822; Charles C. Andrews, ‘A Dialogue: Spoken by Jas. M. Smith and William Hill at a Public Exam in 1822. Written for the Occasion by C.C.A Teacher’, in Addresses and Pieces Spoken at Examinations, 1818-1826 (New York, 1826), 3:136–38, New-York African Free School Records, 1817-1832, New-York Historical Society, https://cdm16694.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15052coll5/id/28491; Andrews, History, 136–38. McCune Smith alluded to one of these examinations in ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. 2: The Boot-Black’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 15 April 1852.

[7] According to a Lancasterian system manual used by the Free-School Society of New York City, this sort of exercise would have been performed by students in the Tenth Class, the highest class in mathematics. Only advanced students used pen and paper for such exercises; less advanced students used slates. See Manual of the Lancasterian System, of Teaching Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, and Needle-Work, as Practised in the Schools of the Free-School Society, of New York (Free-School Society, 1820), 13, 37. The African Free School employed the Lancasterian system of instruction; see Andrews, History, 17–18.

[8] Charles Andrews included this poem among notable works by his students in his history of the African Free School. In the line originally written as ‘Behold my watchful Tray,’ Andrews substituted ‘his’ for ‘my,’ apparently thinking that McCune Smith meant to say that the ‘master’ was keeping the house safe by means of his ‘tray’ – which Andrews rendered with a lower-case ‘t.’ Perhaps he interpreted McCune Smith to be suggesting that a bedside tray could double as a defensive weapon against robbers. It seems more likely, however, that ‘Behold my watchful Tray’ refers to a faithful watchdog named Tray watching over the house as his ‘master’ – McCune Smith – slept serenely. See Andrews, History, 148.

[9] McCune Smith wrote this poem about two months before he began his final exams for graduation from the African Free School on 20 September 1827, alongside classmate Edward Marshall. McCune Smith was fourteen years old, a typical age for graduating from the School. He and Marshall completed their exams on 11 October, upon which they received their certificate of completion. McCune Smith and Marshall remained friends; twelve years later, Marshall ran (or planned to run) a day school out of McCune Smith’s house. See New-York African Free-School, Reports of the Visiting Committee, 1820-1831, with New-York Society for Promoting the Manumission of Slaves, and Protecting Such of Them as Have Been, or May Be Liberated (New York, 1832), New-York African Free School Records, 1817-1832, p. 116, New-York Historical Society; Edward F. Marshall, ‘Evening School’, The Colored American, 5 October 1839. Marshall was the brother of Mary Joseph Marshall. She and Albro Lyons, who were both friends of McCune Smith’s since childhood, later married and remained close, lifelong friends of McCune Smith and his family. See Maritcha Remond Lyons, ‘Memories of Yesterdays: All of Which I Saw and Part of Which I Was - An Autobiography’, New York, 1929, 1–2, 4, 72, 77, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library.