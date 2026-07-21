‘For Liverpool... the Caledonia,’ New York Commercial Advertiser , 8 August 1832

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the first instalment. (See the next one here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 16-19 August 1832

Source: The Colored American, 11 November 1837, p. 2

Text:

For the Colored American.[1]

DR. SMITH’S JOURNAL[2]

–––––––––

August 16, 1832.―At 2 o’clock, P.M., when we were half way across the lower bay, the steamer[3] hove loose, and the wind being favorable, we dismissed the pilot, and in a few hours doubled Sandy Hook. Whoever, bound on a long voyage for the first time beholds those tall prim whitewashed light houses gradually lessen in the distance, will never forget the proportionate concentration upon them of his fondest associations, nor the blank that fell upon his heart when the last little specks were obliterated by the remorseless waves.

It is impossible to describe the new class of emotions that rush upon the mind, when sea and sky become the sole and sublime objects that meet one’s ardent gaze. The best attempts of the ablest writers signally fail when they essay to describe the magnificent mirror where

“The Almighty glasses himself in storm.”[4]

It will be an easier task to say something of my fellow voyagers.[5] There were ninety-one souls on board. The captain[6] was an able and skillful seaman, but exceedingly taciturn. The chief mate was a fair specimen of his class. Young, tall and athletic, with a voice like a trumpet call, he seemed in his element when the symptoms of a storm, or when an ill done order yielded him an opportunity to lord it over the sailors with his fearful catalogue of imprecations. Really a good seaman, he seemed aware of it, and supported his pretensions by many a long yarn of storms safely weathered by the vessel which he commanded, whilst many others were wrecked around him. His sentiments on religion were expressed in scoffs at revivals, his notions of the unenfranchised of these States, were derived from the Five Points![7]

The only passenger remarkable, was an Englishman. Of diminutive stature, and extremely emaciated; a fine blue eye gave great expression to his countenance. He was exceedingly fond of hearing himself talk. Logwood, Ivory, Coast of Africa, and some exceedingly Munchausen-like feats of daring, and of suffering by flood and field, were the hobbies on which he perpetually harped. He had been engaged in nobody knew what sort of traffic in the neighborhood of Liberia, where, according to his own account, he had made a fortune and lost his health. Immediately on his arrival in Liverpool, he was placed in “durance vile.”[8] One day he sat before his escritoire, pen in hand, nearly an hour; a passenger happened to enter the cabin to whom he read aloud the fruit of his labor; it was the following sentence: “Of all poverty; that of mind is the most deplorable.”[9]

Aug. 18th.―We are now many hundred miles from land. An incident occurred to-day, which for a few hours created the most painful sensations. One of the seamen was suddenly seized with the symptoms of Asiatic Cholera.[10] The report spread like lightening through the ship, and faces that a moment before were ruddy and cheerful in the favorable breeze, instantly blanched with fear. Hurrying on deck, I shall never forget the spectacle which presented itself to my view! The helmsman seemed the only man on duty; the passengers were huddled into the bows of clung to the rigging of the ship, watching with the intensest anxiety, the group of seamen who surrounded the patient, chafing his limbs and administering huge doses of brandy and pepper.[11]

The captain stood by, and gave directions with calmness; My own feelings were not marvelously heroic. The patient seemed a basilisk―it was impossible to avoid gazing upon him. The shining pallor of his countenance gave terrible distinctness to its cramped muscles, each convulsion of which sent home to the imagination fearful visions of the “plague ship.”[12] I stood almost rooted to the spot―but at length rushed to my state-room, and found the efficacy of prayer in restoring tranquility to the mind, even under such circumstances. In a few hours the man recovered.

On the morning of the 19th, I arose with peculiarly solemn feelings. It was our first Sabbath at sea, and how great the thanksgiving due to Him who had safely conducted as thus far on our solitary way! And such a day for thanksgiving and prayer! Often when amid rural scenery; I have thought that nature helped to solemnize the Lord’s day, but never, until this morning, did I feel and hear the song of thanksgiving which His works can render their Creator.

A fine breeze sent our vessel joyfully on her way, and curled the tops of the dark blue waves with beautiful foam-crests. The whole scene was simple―grand. The circled plane of ocean seemed the floor, the cloudless sky the dome, and the glorious sun the ministering high-priest of Nature’s temple and of Nature’s Sabbath. At the hour when the services of the church began, I read the liturgy with a mind that seemed newly awakened to devotional exercises―hitherto highly valued, but now valued the more, because the better understood. Literally feeling each succeeding moment of existence dependent[13] on His mercy, and buoyed upon that element which represents to moral man the noblest idea of His attributes, who would not feel a new zest, a loftier devotion in the sublimity and patter in which the rubrics of the church abounds? There is an eloquence, too, in the rushing of the mighty waters―“deep calling unto deep.”[14]―which responds to and harmonizes with the very spirit of devotion. The evening, like the day, was delightful in the extreme. The bosom of ocean [sic] was

“Gently heaving,

Like an infant’s, asleep.”[15]

The pure sea-breeze blew bravely over our quarter; the phosphoric gleam of our wake, and the deep, blue vault above, studded with the bright stars, that

“Are the poetry of Heaven,”[16]

called up emotions which cannot be described.―It was a beautiful creation that of old, which peopled ocean with a race of intellectual beings.―It does seem strange, that scenes which yield the highest delight to our minds, should be suffered to waste their brilliance, for the most part, unseen and unappreciated.

(See the next instalment here)

[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This first instalment was accompanied by two editorials. In one, editor Samuel E. Cornish announced that readers could expect ‘a series of letters [by McCune Smith], embracing the most important events of his five years residence in Europe.’ See ‘Remarks’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837. Though these letters never materialized, extracts from the journal continued to be published periodically in the Colored American from 1837-1839, in line with the second editorial. Cornish wrote that McCune Smith’s journal ‘was written during his five years residence in Europe, and membership of the University of Glasgow. The Dr. visited London and Paris, availing himself of the institutions of those renowned cities, and mingling in their best circles.’ See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] This was the Caledonia, the ‘old line ship’ for New York-Liverpool. See ‘For Liverpool’, Commercial Advertiser, 8 August 1832; ‘Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal [23 August - 3 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 2 December 1837. For more about the Caledonia, see ‘Extracts from Dr. Smith’s Journal [23 Aug - 3 Sep 1832],’ CA, 2 Dec 1837 and associated footnotes.

[4] An adaptation of lines from Lord Byron’s ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,’ Canto IV, CLXXXIII: “Thou glorious mirror, where the Almighty’s form / Glasses itself in tempests…” See George Gordon Byron, Works, II (John Murray, 1829), 70 (In Internet Archive).

[5] A partial list of the Caledonia’s passengers was published in a New York paper: ‘Mr. Dufour, of Leipsie; Miss Sarah W West and Master Thomas West, of New-York; Mr Wm Boog, of Edinburg; Mr R T Shephard, lady, child and servant, of Boston; Mr J N Tweedy and Wm Thompson, of the West Indies; and 60 in the steerage.’ See ‘Passengers’, New-York American, 17 August 1832.

[6] The Caledonia’s captain (who McCune Smith never named) was Hugh Graham. He was an Irish-born former British naval officer whose many adventures in a long maritime career included surviving a shipwreck. (See Commercial Advertiser, ‘For Liverpool,’ NYCA, 8 Aug 1832; Seraphina Gardner Smith, ed., Recollections of the Pioneers of Lee County [Illinois] (Inez A. Kennedy, 1893), 473. Graham later became a leading figure in the Illinois pioneer community he joined following the financial panic of 1837. The chief mate has not been identified.

[7] McCune Smith grew up in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City and attended school there. Named for the five-cornered intersection where Anthony, Cross, and Orange Streets met, it had a reputation as one of the most deprived, depraved, dirty, and ramshackle parts of the city. Yet McCune Smith had many fond memories of his years in that working-class neighborhood and defended it against detractors in his writings. See, for example, ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. 5: The Steward’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 24 December 1852. For more about the Five Points and its reputation in McCune Smith’s time, see Tyler Anbinder, Five Points: The 19th-Century New York Neighborhood That Invented Tap Dance, Stole Elections, and Became the World’s Most Notorious Slum (Free Press, 2010), 14–37.

[8] In prison, or otherwise detained. For example, see William Somervile’s Fable XIV, Canto III, in Samuel Johnson, ed., The Works of the English Poets, from Chaucer to Cowper, XI (J. Johnson, J. Nichols and Sons [and others], 1810), 220 (In Hathi Trust).

[9] John Stauffer writes that this quote is ‘a variation of a line from Michel de Montaigne, Essays (1588).’ See McCune Smith, Works of JMS, 66, n8. The line reads – in the original – ‘La pauvreté des biens, est aisée à guerir, la pauvreté de l’ame impossible.’ See Michel de Montaigne, Essais de Michel Seigneur de Montaigne, 5th edn (Chez Abel l’Angelier, 1588), 446–47. (The pages are misnumbered: the line is near the top of the unnumbered page between those numbered 446 and 447.) (In Internet Archive.)

[10] John Pintard, New York merchant, philanthropist, and co-founder of the New-York Historical Society, wrote to his daughter of the emerging outbreak of ‘Asiatic Cholera’ in the city in summer of 1832. See John Pintard, Letters from John Pintard to His Daughter, Eliza Noel Pintard Davidson, 1816-1833, IV: 1832-1833 (Printed for the New-York Historical Society, 1941), 67, 74. ‘Asiatic cholera’ – also known as ‘Cholera morbus’ – originated in India, spreading from there to Europe in the 1810s and ‘20s before it reached North America, resulting in the 1832 pandemic there. See John B. Osborne, ‘Preparing for the Pandemic: City Boards of Health and the Arrival of Cholera in Montreal, New York, and Philadelphia in 1832’, Urban History Review / Revue d’histoire Urbaine 36, no. 2 (2008): 29–42.

[11] For brandy and pepper as treatments for cholera at this time, see Charles E. Rosenberg, The Cholera Years: The United States in 1832, 1849, and 1866 (The University of Chicago Press, 1987), 66, 69.

[12] A common term for a vessel that carried contagious disease from one place to another, used in many literary and scientific works.

[13] Spelled ‘dependant’ in the original printing.

[14] Adapted from Psalm 42:7: ‘Deep calleth unto deep at the noise of thy water-spouts.’ See The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[15] Excerpted and adapted from lines in Lord Byron’s second ‘Stanzas for Music’, which read: ‘The charmed ocean’s pausing…/ Her bright chain o’er the deep; / Whose breast is gently heaving, / As an infant’s asleep.’ In George Gordon Byron, Poems (John Murray, 1816), 19 (In Internet Archive).

[16] From ‘Ye stars! which are the poetry of heaven!’ in ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,’ Canto III, LXXXVIII, in George Gordon Byron, Works, I (John Murray, 1829), 210 (In Internet Archive).