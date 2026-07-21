The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

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Ian Bone's avatar
Ian Bone
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As always so full of details. I was never able to identify the "Caledonia" let along the captain's name and the passenger list. Fantastic research. In my own efforts with Alexander Robertson (1834-1908) I am appreciating the work of archivist and the value of digitized records. I hope funding for these vital service will continue. Well done again and I look forward to the book

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