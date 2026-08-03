J. Harwood and J. Rogers, ‘Liverpool From the Town-Hall, Looking South,’ from Lancashire Illustrated , 1832 ( In Internet Archive )

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the seventh instalment. (See the sixth here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Dr. Smith’s Journal [12 September Part 2 - 13 September 1832]

Date: 12 September Part 2 - 13 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 21 July 1838, p. 3

Text:

For the Colored American.[1]

Dr. Smith’s Journal.[2]

––––

During my walk through the Cemetery[3] I proved but a dull companion to my fair Ciarone;[4] for in spite of an earnest desire to be attentive to her brilliant conversation, my mind was almost constantly plunged into such reverie as the place naturally called up. In future, in order to avoid the imputation of dullness as well as to gather most profit from them, I shall strive to visit sublime and beautiful objects when alone. It must be best to be alone on such occasions; for, there being diversity of minds, each one may be differently affected by the same object. In gazing on the self same scene for example, while one revels in the unmixed pleasure of gratified vision, another drinks in poetic beauties to be woven into song, past a third may rush the “memory of the days that are gone,”[5] and a fourth per chance, indulges in dim imaginings of the dark future, in which human happiness and human woe are mercifully pent up from mortal ken.[6] And conversation however delightful in its appropriate sphere, would in this case break up each man’s chain of thought and check all communion with the “genius loci.”[7] Fancy Byron, at the cataract of Niagara tete a tete with the calculating Yankee who exclaimed when gazing thereon, “Gosh! what a mighty fine water privilege!”[8]

Sept. 13th.―Strolled through the streets, which are dull enough and sufficiently gloomy, except a few of the principal thoroughfares, in which business and gaiety are concentrated. Every one dashes along at the top of their speed; and the only individuals who indulge in a moderate stately pace, are the gigantic draught horses, also with their sleek skins and splendid limbs, with a load quadruple that borne by a New York animal, move along in the complaisant display of their wonderful strength. The people grew furious the other night when the lecturer Borthwick, compared a man to a horse; but surely so far as outward appearance, comfortable quarters, food and care are concerned, there is no comparison between these stately animals, and the miserable beggars with whom the streets are occasionally disgraced, and whose crafty display of putrescent sores, is fearfully disgusting. Yet even these wretched beings are pursuing their trade, which requires more intellect and yields more profit, than many far more honest callings.

Passed through the ‘Merchants’ Exchange,’ a sombre building of stone, blackened with smoke. It encloses a square in which merchants perambulate on clear days, and the square is surrounded by a massive colonnade,[9] beneath which they assemble during rainy weather.[10] The preponderance of the latter is manifest from the comparatively worn appearance of the pave under the colonnade.[11] In the centre of the square is a monument in honor of Nelson.[12]

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[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American, 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] Misspelled ‘Cemetry’ in the original printing.

[4] The origin and significance of the name ‘Ciarone’ as used here is unknown. (Ciarone is a form of a relatively rare Italian surname or male first name.) It is possible that ‘Ciarone’ is a typographical error for a different name.

[5] The source of this quote is unknown.

[6] Perhaps a variation on ‘This sphere assign’d, that oft from mortal ken / Is veil’d by other’s beams.’ From Canto V of Dante Alighieri, The Vision; or, Hell, Purgatory, and Paradise, [The Divine Comedy] of Dante Alighieri, II, trans. Henry Francis Cary (Samuel F. Bradford, 1822), 175 (In Hathi Trust). McCune Smith checked out a copy of the Inferno, Volume II, from the University of Glasgow library on 4 June 1835. See University of Glasgow, Students Receipt Book: Books Alphabetically. Glasgow University Library, October 1834 to December 1837 (Glasgow, 1837), Records, A51 (CA01e), p. 629, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections. This work may have been an enduring favourite or assigned reading for a class. Or, McCune Smith may have added this passage when editing this entry for publication.

[7] ‘Genius loci’ – spirit of a place. For examples of usage by authors McCune Smith read, see Annalium Lib. II in Cornelius Tacitus, C. Cornelii Taciti Opera Omnia, with Abraham John Valpy et al., Works.1821 (A. J. Valpy, 1821), 383 note ‘g’ (In Hathi Trust) and Walter Scott, The Antiquary, I (A. Constable and Co., 1821), 53 (In Hathi Trust).

[8] Though no contemporary example of this quote has been found, it appears to have become part of an illustrative anecdote. For example, the German author of a mid-nineteenth century travel journal also appears to have repeated it: ‘A Canadian Briton at the sight of a fine waterfall that might be easily applied to some useful purpose, would exclaim, “What a fine water privilege!” and in the same sense he would say, “Those privileges are become my property.”’ (Translated from the original German.) See Johann G. Kohl, Travels in Canada, and Through the States of New York and Pennsylvania, trans. Percy Sinnett (George Manwaring, 1861), 288.

[9] Misspelled ‘colonade’ in the original printing.

[10] According to a contemporary Liverpool guidebook, the Exchange building was designed by John Foster and constructed between 1803-1806 from stone quarried in Toxteth Park. It was more than twice the size of the London Exchange, featured Corinthian and Doric columns and other design elements and three ‘piazzas for the accommodation of the merchants, to protect them from the inclemency of the weather in the winter, and from the heat of the sun in summer.’ See Thomas Kaye, The Stranger in Liverpool: Or, An Historical and Descriptive View of the Town of Liverpool and Its Environs (Thomas Kaye, 1833), 100–103.

[11] Misspelled ‘colonade’ in the original printing.

[12] Horatio Nelson (1758-1805), Vice-Admiral of the British Royal Navy and hero of the Battle of Trafalgar. See N. A. M. Rodger, ‘Nelson, Horatio, Viscount Nelson (1758-1805)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 40, ed. Henry C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004). See also the relevant footnote for discussion of the Nelson statue in James McCune Smith, ‘Dr. Smith’s Journal [Liverpool, 13-15 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 16 March 1839.