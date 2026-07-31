M. Barrow and W. Crane, South View of St James’ Cemetery Liverpool , lithograph c. 1830, via www.stjamescemetery.co.uk

Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. This is the sixth instalment. (See the fifth here) The original journal is lost, but these extracts provide valuable and fascinating insights into McCune Smith’s early thought and outlook on the world.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Dr. Smith’s Journal

Date: 12 September 1832

Source: The Colored American, 30 June 1838, pp. 2-3

Text:

Dr. Smith’s Journal. [1]

Sept. 12th.[2] This morning I was introduced to Mrs. A–––––, daughter of the member for–––––[3] and the wife of my old friend and Schoolmate, J. A–––––[4] whose fine genius must have withered beneath the sickly glare of a pseudo-republican[5] sun, has by his varied powers and persevering industry won a high reputation on the British provincial stage, the esteem and hospitality of Sir Walter Scott,[6] and the heart and hand of an elegant and accomplished daughter of a member of the British Parliament. She fondly dotes on her husband, and showed me a splendid bust in which I could trace every lineament of the countenance of my old School-fellow and comrade in many a heady fight amid the memorable marshes of the classic Collect.[7] Little did I think when his fine eye flashed and his trumpet voice cheered us on to the conflict of stones and clubs, that the same eye and voice would one day rouse a shrill of admiration in an enlightened and polished audience.

In the afternoon, in company with Mrs. A––––– (Mr. A––––– is now performing in London)[8] visited the new Cemetery.[9] It is an artificial valley cut out of solid rock by the quarrying which furnished stone for the vast and magnificent docks of Liverpool. It is therefore an immense tomb hewn out of rock.[10] Passing from the street we entered an iron gateway, and turning abruptly to the right saw peering above the shrubbery, the Chapel set apart for the performance of the service for the “Burial of the Dead.” It is built of red Sandstone, and is a beautiful specimen of architecture: fluted columns support splendid porticoes at each extremity of the building, and light is let in from the roof only. A little farther on in the same direction stands the stately mansion of the Rector of the Parish. Our path terminated in a flight of hewn steps, descending which, and passing beneath the cold dim shade of an arch or tunnel (also hewn) we entered the “valley of death.”[11]

Its form is serpentine, and is about the size of our Park in New York.[12] Beautiful and level green sward,[13] young trees, and delightful flowers, render the valley a pleasant promenade, yet it is one that will cause the most thoughtless to reflect: for, beyond the vernal trees and blooming flowers, abruptly arise the naked rocks out of which are hewn the tombs of the dead. I love this mingling of life with death, this decking of the grave with flowers! They are doubly significant, they tell of the evanescence of life, they tell of that bloom beyond the grave where “there is no more sorrow.”[14] Away with death heads and cross’d bones, away with emblems of gloom and sorrow from the tombstone―they tell nothing of the history of the soul, a great era in which they are meant to commemorate: they tell nothing of the glorious change from the crushed hopes, the blasted affections, from the bitterness and gall of earth, to a state of happiness in heaven. All must die, why then accustom all from earliest childhood to couple death with images of horror. If solemnity be wanted, let the appeal be made to the imagination rather than the senses. To stand upon a grave and know that the form we once admired lies cold and mouldering beneath, will create a feeling of awe far more vivid and enduring than the carved, perhaps, rude representations on the tombstone.

About midway along the valley there gushes from the bosom of a rock, a living spring whence a tiny streamlet wanders to the extremity of the valley. Opposite the spring, and in the very centre of the valley, a plain wooden urn lies on the green sward; it marks the grave of Huskisson.[15] What a melancholy fate was his! He perished in the very fruition of his hopes!

[1] Several years after he wrote them in 1832, James McCune Smith published edited extracts from the travel journal describing his journey from New York City to Britain en route to Glasgow – where he spent five years pursuing his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees at the University of Glasgow – in the Colored American. See ‘Extracts’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 11 November 1837. The original journal has been lost, and only extracts pertaining to McCune Smith’s transatlantic crossing and sojourn in Liverpool were published.

[2] For another edited version of this and McCune Smith’s other travel journal entries published in the Colored American, see The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 8–24.

[3] ‘Mrs. A–––––’ refers to Margaret Aldridge, née Gill, British wife of McCune Smith’s old schoolmate and friend Ira Aldridge. She was not, however, the daughter of a member of Parliament from Berks County (‘daughter of the member for–––––’) despite claims to the contrary. Ten years older than Aldridge, Margaret was the daughter of a stocking-weaver from Northallerton in Yorkshire. She and Aldridge married on 27 November 1825. See Bernth Lindfors, Ira Aldridge: The Early Years, 1807-1833 (University of Rochester Press, 2011), 93–94. Alridge’s nephew recalled that despite claims to the contrary, ‘Mr. Aldridge did not elope with the lady he married, but married her at her father’s house in Yorkshire, England, as I very well know. Dr. James McCune Smith and the Rev. H. H. Garnet, if living, would testify to the same.’ See David I. Aldridge, ‘About Ira Aldridge. His Nephew Corrects Some Statements as to His Acting and Marriage’, New York Age (New York, NY), 25 January 1890.

[4] ‘J. A–––––’ refers to Ira Aldridge; ‘J’ is apparently a typographical error.

[5] McCune Smith would continue to argue that the United States wasn’t yet a true republic because it didn’t represent all its people, most notably in James McCune Smith, The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 4–5, 10.

[6] I have not been able to verify that Aldridge had stayed with or even met Scott by mid-September 1832. Bernth Lindfor’s detailed three-volume biography of Aldridge (2011) doesn’t mention this either.

[7] ‘The Collect,’ or Collect Pond, was a five-acre pond in what would become the Five Points neighbourhood in New York City. Once a lovely landmark, it had become terribly polluted from the industry that had sprung up around it, including tanneries and slaughterhouses. It was gradually filled in between 1802 and 1813 and thoroughly built over. The ground, however, remained damp, and basements of building erected where Collect Pond had been would regularly flood in wet weather. See Tyler Anbinder, Five Points: The 19th-Century New York Neighborhood That Invented Tap Dance, Stole Elections, and Became the World’s Most Notorious Slum (Free Press, 2010), 14–19.

[8] Aldridge was actually performing in Lancaster at this time, though it’s possible he had been in London before he arrived in Lancaster around the first week in September to begin about two weeks of performances. See Lindfors, Aldridge, Early Years, 226–29, 345 n17, 346 n22-30.

[9] St. James’s Cemetery. McCune Smith’s description matches that of a contemporary guidebook to the city, including the iron gates, the Grecian-style chapel, the stately minister’s house, and even down to the adjective ‘serpentine’ (though the guide describes the paths this way while McCune Smith uses it to describe the whole cemetery.) See Thomas Kaye, The Stranger in Liverpool: Or, An Historical and Descriptive View of the Town of Liverpool and Its Environs (Thomas Kaye, 1833), 114–17. See also Gore’s Directory and View of Liverpool and Its Environs, for 1832 (J. Gore and Son, 1832), Appendix p. 57.

[10] An anonymous self-described ‘nonagenarian’ wrote an account of ‘Old Liverpool’ in which they commented approvingly that the ‘conversion of the huge stone quarry at the Mount into a cemetery was a very good idea. This immense excavation was becoming a matter of anxiety with the authorities, as to what should be done with so large an area of so peculiar a nature. To fill it up with rubbish seemed an impossibility, while the constant and increasing demand for stone added to the difficulties of the situation. The establishment of a cemetery at Kensal Green in Middlesex, suggested the conversion of this quarry to a similar purpose.’ See Anonymous, Recollections of Old Liverpool, by a Nonagenarian (J. F. Hughes, 1863), 194–95.

[11] See Psalms 23:4: ‘Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.’ The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813). (In Internet Archive)

[12] Probably City Hall Park, then the largest and most elegant park in the city and the site where major public events were held (including a reception for Lafayette on 16 August 1824, three weeks before McCune Smith delivered an address to him at the African Free School). See Henry S. Tanner, New-York [Map, 1834], Book map, 3rd edn, H. S. Tanner, 1837, David Rumsey Map Collection; Edward H. Hall, An Appeal for the Preservation of City Hall Park, New York: With a Brief History of the Park (American Scenic and Historic Preservation Society, 1910), 4, 20, 25–26, 39.

[13] ‘Green-sward’: ‘Turf green with grass.’ ‘Sward’ – ‘The grassy surface of land; turf; that part of the soil which is filled with the roots of grass, forming a kind of mat.’ See Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, 3rd edn (S. Converse, 1830), 388, 816.

[14] See Revelation 21:4: ‘And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.’ Holy Bible. (In Internet Archive)

[15] William Huskisson (1770-1830) was an English politician who served for a time as Member of Parliament for Liverpool. He focused on free trade and financial reforms. As Huskisson was taking steps to revive his flagging political career, he was struck by the Liverpool-Manchester train on 15 September 1830 as it made its maiden voyage, and died that evening of his injuries. See Anthony C. Howe, ‘Huskisson, William (1770-1830)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 28, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004).