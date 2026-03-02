Untitled Tinted View of Playroom with Boys and Girls, Colored Orphan Asylum, Jeffrey Kraus Collection (cropped)

This editorial and its detailed follow-up represent the first known examples of McCune Smith’s many published rebuttals to the colonizationist argument that people of African descent in the United States were better suited to the hot climate of Africa. McCune Smith’s employment of statistical analysis and medical expertise added professional gravitas and scientific authority to African Americans’ case against such arguments, and he would go on to write similar rebuttals to the related pro-slavery argument that people of African descent were better suited to labour in the hot Southern climate.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dr. Macdonald’s Report.

The following are extracts from the report of James Macdonald, M.D.[1] physician to the “Female Asylum for Colored Orphans.”[2] We[3] regret the connection of such sentiments with the otherwise, excellent second annual report. These paragraphs are neither honorable to the judgment nor experience of the doctor, and had we no further knowledge of him than what we draw from them, we should not hesitate in attributing, some, of the many deaths which have occurred among the children of the institution, to the indulgence of such erroneous and ruinous sentiments.

The hackneyed colonization opinion[4] that the colored people, born and raised in this country[5] have constitutions different from the whites, and with different adaptations, is too absurd to be countenanced. The difference in their mortality, if there be any, may easily be accounted for as the result of natural causes,[6] without the supposition of a different constitutional conformation.

Facts go against such a supposition. There are more instances of extreme longevity among the colored people of our country, than among the whites, though their number be but one to six.[7] The colored people of this country, also, have a decided advantage over the native Africans in size and appearance, while the white Americans, when compared with their European progenitors, have degenerated in both.

So much for the Doctor’s blunders. We shall professionally say more on this subject―meanwhile we publish the paragraphs and leave our readers to judge of their merits.

“First. As to Peculiarity of Constitution, &c. It is generally admitted that there is a much greater degree of mortality among the colored population of our cities than among the whites. On referring to a report of the Inspector of the city of New York,[8] it is found that four of every hundred of the former, while only two of the same number of the latter, die annually. It is probable that comparatively even a larger number of colored children die; for the same report shows that scrofulous diseases are more fatal among this race than among whites, in the proportion of more than two to one. It is this class of diseases (scrofula in all its varied forms) which proves [missing word] to so many children of African descent.”

“The experience of the past year has confirmed the writer in an opinion long since expressed, that the diseases of the colored differ in many respects from those of the white inhabitants of our country, and that there would be a greater mortality among the children of the Asylum for Colored Orphans, than among white children of other similar establishments. Yet the Managers by the aid of experience and the adoption of that kind of treatment which is found best suited to the children and fit for usefulness as healthy and active a collection of orphans as may be found in any Institution in the country.”

[1] This was almost certainly James Macdonald (1803-1849), a New York physician (and son of a Scottish Jacobite émigré) who specialised in mental disorders and served as resident physician to the Bloomingdale Lunatic Asylum for many years before founding a private ‘institution for the treatment of nervous diseases.’ He had philanthropic interests as well, serving as a manager of the New-York Society for the Relief of Widows and Orphans and, apparently, donating his services to the Colored Orphan Asylum. (New York directories of the period indicate there was only one physician named James Macdonald living in the city at the time.) See Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1839), 438; ‘Colored Orphan Asylum’, The Evening Post, 10 December 1839; James Macdonald and James McCune Smith, ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839; James Macdonald, ‘Private Institution for the Treatment of Nervous Diseases, at Murray Hill, New York’, The Albion (New York, NY), 14 August 1841; ‘Sandford Hall, Flushing.-Private Institution for the Insane’, New-York Commercial Advertiser, 13 May 1845; ‘James Macdonald, M. D. (From the American Journal of Insanity)’, Littell’s Living Age 22, no. 280 (1849): 577–86; John A. Swett, Eulogy on James Macdonald, M.D... Delivered before the New-York Medical and Surgical Society (D. Fanshaw, Printer, 1849). Leslie Harris writes that Macdonald was a member of the American Colonization Society, but unfortunately doesn’t cite a source that lists him as a member and none have been located. See Leslie M. Harris, In the Shadow of Slavery: African Americans in New York City, 1626-1863 (University of Chicago Press, 2003), 154.

[2] The institution would generally come to be known as the ‘Colored Orphan Asylum.’ It was run by the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans and cared for both girls and boys. It’s unclear why James McCune Smith would have referred to it as ‘Female Asylum for Colored Orphans’; perhaps because it was founded and operated entirely by women. See ‘Colored Orphans. First Annual Report of the Association for the Benefit of Colored Orphans’, New-York Observer, 24 February 1838.

[3] This editorial ‘we’ would refer to James McCune Smith. When announcing plans for the next year’s volume of the Colored American in its 8 December issue, co-proprietor Philip A. Bell informed readers that ‘We have engaged as assistant Editor, Dr. JAMES M’CUNE SMITH, whose superior abilities, in connexion with the experience of our present able Editor, will give additional interest to our publication.’ See ‘Our Next Volume’, The Colored American, 8 December 1838. Though McCune Smith’s name wouldn’t join editor Samuel E. Cornish’s on the masthead until the first January 1839 issue, McCune Smith evidently began contributing editorially in December. We can know McCune Smith authored this editorial because the author promised to ‘professionally say more on this subject.’ McCune Smith was the only physician who was a contributor and co-editor for the paper.

[4] This editorial and its detailed follow-up ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’ in the Colored American represent the first known examples of McCune Smith’s many published rebuttals to the colonizationist argument that people of African descent in the United States were better suited to the hot climate of Africa. McCune Smith’s employment of statistical analysis and medical expertise added professional gravitas and scientific authority to African Americans’ case against such arguments, and he would go on to write similar rebuttals to the related pro-slavery argument that people of African descent were better suited to labour in the hot Southern climate. McCune Smith’s insistence that African Americans were thoroughly American in constitution as well as nationality was heavily influenced by Cornish, who had been arguing this for years. For an early statement of this ‘hackneyed colonization opinion’ that Cornish and McCune Smith sought to discredit, see the American Colonization Society’s third annual report (under the Society’s original name): ‘Is there, on the habitable globe, … a climate better adapted to the constitution of the black man, than that which God hath given him? (L.) The fierce sun which scorches the complexion and withers the strength of the white man, preserves to the children of Africa the inheritance of their fathers.’ See The Third Annual Report of the American Society for Colonizing the Free People of Colour of the United States (Davis and Force (Printers), 1820), 24.

[5] This anticipates McCune Smith’s expression of what I call his indigeneity theory of African Americans in his promised, more detailed rebuttal to Macdonald’s physician’s report. See the sentence which begins ‘Because the colored population in this city…’ in ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum,’ CA, 26 Jan 1839’ and the footnote for that sentence in the entry in this collected works for that article.

[6] McCune Smith went on to thus account for them in his promised rebuttal to Macdonald’s remarks in his physician’s report for 1838. See ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum,’ CA, 26 Jan 1839.

[7] This sentence appears to be informed at least in part by passages in Prichard’s Physical History of Mankind, a work that McCune Smith regularly cited in his writings. For Prichard’s examples of extreme longevity among people of African descent in the Americas, his discussion of the relative longevity of black to white New Jerseyans, and his inference ‘that many other countries are even more congenial to the negro race than their native Africa, or at least more favourable to longevity,’ see James Cowles Prichard, Researches Into the Physical History of Mankind, 3rd edn (Sherwood, Gilbert and Piper, 1836), 1:124–27 (In Internet Archive).

[8] This report would have been ‘Doc. No. 134: The Annual Report of Interments in the City and County of New York, for 1837’, in Journal and Documents of the Board of Assistants, of the City of New York, 11 (Dec. 1837-May 1838) (Board of Assistant Aldermen, 1838), 474–92 (in Hathi Trust). McCune Smith cited it repeatedly in his promised follow-up rebuttal; see ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum’, CA, 26 Jan 1839. Since the report doesn’t present them, these conclusions would have been Macdonald’s own.