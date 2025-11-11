Illustration from The Old Brewery, and The New Mission House at the Five Points (New York, 1854) - in Internet Archive

Hello again dear readers! After a busy and sometimes tumultuous late summer and autumn moving house and taking a month’s much-needed leave, I’ve thrown myself back with renewed vigour into my James McCune Smith complete works project. My McCune Smith biography is still going through the editorial process with my publisher – a long process because I wrote a long biography. When whittling it down to a more manageable length for the most recent manuscript, I removed the story of Charles Dickens’ 1842 visit to New York City and his subsequent account of it in his book about his travels in the United States. Given that the famous English novelist’s visit was so well-publicized and that a friend of his had at least one connection with it, McCune Smith would almost certainly have followed the story with great interest. But because he didn’t directly address it in his known writings or speeches, I decided to go ahead and take it out. I put it aside to share with you here, however, because it was a notable occurrence in McCune Smith’s world:

Charles Dickens and his wife arrived in the New Haven steamboat on 12 February 1842 and were promptly feted at a ball and a dinner in his honour. (McCune Smith’s friend Thomas Downing supplied the oysters, for $2200.)[1] Dickens included New York City in his United States tour partly to observe and write about the famous American metropolis, and partly to advocate against American publishers’ practice of selling unauthorized editions of his books without paying royalties.[2] Dickens’s review of the city in his American Notes for General Circulation, published near the end of the year, was mixed. He wrote that it was ‘beautiful’ but not as clean cities such as Boston. Dickens also remarked positively on the bright, showy dresses of the women and the hustle and bustle of the streets. He compared the city’s scavenging pigs (which roamed the streets to help keep the garbage under control) favourably in some ways to many of the city’s inhabitants. Though the Bowery neighbourhood had a somewhat unsavoury reputation, Dickens praised its ‘oyster-cellars’ with their ‘wonderful cookery’ and generous portions, where one could enjoy a peaceful meal in curtained booths.[3] (As he toured Wall Street and lower Broadway, he may have made a slight detour to Downing’s famous Oyster House, just off the way at Broad Street.[4]) But Dickens had almost nothing good to say about the Five Points. To begin with, he wouldn’t enter the neighbourhood without two police officers to escort him. His account mixes sympathy and disgust. According to Dickens, ‘Poverty, wretchedness, and vice [were] rife’ among its ‘narrow ways… reeking everywhere with dirt and filth.’ Just as it had for the Five Points’ inhabitants, with their ‘coarse and bloated faces,’ Dickens wrote, ‘Debauchery has made the very houses prematurely old. …So far, nearly every house is a low tavern.’ He sometimes resorted to gothic caricature: as a candle was brought in to light a room in one dark, cramped tenement he toured (a ‘wolfish den’), ‘mounds of rags’ on the floor rose up to reveal themselves as ‘heaps of negro women, waking from their sleep: their white teeth chattering, and their bright eyes glistening and winking on all sides with surprise and fear.’ His account only cheers up when it relates his visit to Almack’s Dance Hall on Orange Street, where the musicians performed and the patrons danced with boundless energy and delight.[5] Even as many seized on Dickens’s description of the Five Points and used it for their own purposes – for ghoulish entertainment, or to argue that life under Southern slavery was better than in Northern urban slums, or that moral degradation went hand-in-hand with racial mixing, for example – other New Yorkers insisted that Dickens’s description was greatly exaggerated.[6]

McCune Smith, for one, would have bridled at Dickens’s one-sided characterization of the Five Points, even as he would have recognized the truth in it. McCune Smith had indeed seen his old neighbourhood go downhill. When he was a small child, the Five Points was, overall, a fairly decent place to live and make a living. Many of its streets were lined with newly built frame houses where artisans and tradespeople could rent rooms and shops at affordable rates and often do quite well. But as manufacturing moved from home workshops to mass-production, and newcomers from within and without the nation – many of them low-skilled workers – flocked to New York City in search of a better life, things quickly changed for the worse. Wages went down and rents went up. The drainage in this neighbourhood-that-was-once-a-pond was never good, so many once-sturdy houses quickly grew ramshackle and waterlogged. Yet, since the Five Points was so centrally located, it was still in high demand for working people. The existing houses were either subdivided into ever-smaller, often poorly kept units, or torn down and replaced with tall brick tenements which could accommodate – and or rather, cram in – as many renters as possible. As the quality of life in the Five Points declined, it was beset by all the problems that come with urban decay: crime, poverty, and alcoholism among them. Taverns and bordellos proliferated. By the time Dickens visited the neighbourhood, it already had a reputation as a slum for over a decade and a half, and known as the ‘Five Points’ for almost as long.[7]

But McCune Smith knew that there was much more to the Five Points than what Dickens described. It was still in many ways the place that had been formed by his caring friends and neighbours and institutions such as the Mutual Relief Society, the African Free School, and St Philip’s. And as McCune Smith recalled in 1852, though ‘Humanity [was] reduced [in the Five Points] to its lowest forms,’ it was also a neighbourhood that had long ‘recognized human brotherhood.’ McCune Smith lamented that ‘caste or prejudice against color’ had become ‘a new thing in the “Points,”’ introduced by ‘two branches of Methodists’ engaged ‘in a pious fight’ to dominate in the establishment of Sunday schools there. They ‘[organize] Sunday and day schools for white reprobates, leading them in the path to heaven – while this same religion leaves the black reprobates to the fate which Thaddeus Phelps prescribed for the Whigs… Now, is not this a mean, dirty, paltry, pitiful, infamous, lying religion, which is actually below the grade of Five Points humanity?’[8]

And as McCune Smith would have been acutely aware, people didn’t just object to the poor living conditions, rowdiness, and disorder in the Five Points. They also didn’t like the fact that people of different races lived and socialized together more freely there. For example, one New Yorker complained to the Evening Post in 1829 that its ‘garrets and cellars are inhabited by the vilest rabble, black & white, mixt together.’[9] It was this sort of attitude that had led to the 1834 riots, sparked by fear and hatred of what the Courier editor called ‘amalgamation.’

But for McCune Smith, the ‘holy love of human brotherhood’ rooted in his earliest experiences in Five Points remained a central theme throughout his lifetime of writing and speaking. It was a core tenet of his Christianity, a unity and sympathy that came from the essential God-given qualities that all humans share. For McCune Smith, true Christianity was the most potent weapon against caste, that corrupt system of hate and oppression only possible when humans failed to recognize or live up to the fact that Christ died on the cross to save every human soul because God loves them equally. And until all Americans embraced that ‘sweet Human Brotherhood [now] crucified in the black man,’ slavery would never end. As McCune Smith wrote in 1857, ‘Of what avail would the mere passing of an Emancipation Act by the General Government be, if unattended with social brotherly recognition on the part of the free people, of the freedman’s manhood? It would be simply a mitigation of the cruelty of the lash and of the parting of families, but nothing above these, of the sweetly human aspects of the needed reform.’ It was also a place where he first experienced, and became curious about, and often admired the wide array of human traits, practices, habits, and beliefs that he encountered among the racial and religious diversity of his childhood neighbourhood. Though McCune Smith no longer lived in the Five Points and never would again, he would recall it fondly and defend it against its detractors for the rest of his life even as he acknowledged its problems.[10]

(For a good, detailed account of Dicken's time in New York City during his American travels, see also this essay in City Journal.)

