Though James McCune Smith was prevented from joining the fledging New York Academy of Medicine in 1847 and in other ways routinely sidelined from New York City’s medical community on account of race, he also regularly worked with many of the city’s most well-known and accomplished physicians and surgeons, both because of his prestigious British medical credentials and the impressive record of medical practice and authorship he built up over time. This 1864 case report, included in a pamphlet on treating croup by Lewis A. Sayre, is one illustrative example of the latter. By this time, McCune Smith was intermittently prevented from practicing medicine, at least outside of his home office, by the congestive heart failure and associated edema that increasingly plagued him. This case occurred during one of McCune Smith’s health rebounds during this period that allowed him to resume his practice outside his home, at least part time.

Title: Case of Croup. (Death by Traumatic Hemorrhage.)

Contributor: Lewis A. Sayre

Date: early 1864

Source: From Lewis A. Sayre and James McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage Following Tracheotomy, Arising From the Imperfect Form of the Tracheal Tubes Used, and Some Remarks on the Treatment of Croup by Inhalation of Steam, Illustrated by Cases (Albany: Van Benthuysen’s Steam Printing House, 1864), 3-4 (In Internet Archive)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CASE OF CROUP.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (Death by Traumatic Hemorrhage.*)

Dec. 31st, 1863. Called to see Lizzie Taylor, aged ten years, small, delicate, of very even temper and good intelligence; had caught cold about Christmas; had been treated with domestic remedies, with fair success; but last night and this morning her mother thought her symptoms croupy and sought advice; child sits quietly; breathing not hurried, but whispery; cough not stridulous; fauces[1] slightly red, but no sign of deposit; speaks in a whisper; skin soft and moist; pulse frequent.

Jan. 1st, 1864. Found patient improved and down stairs helping to receive company; had a slight exacerbation of cough and difficult breathing at 3 A. M.; but now, except the whisper of the voice, evidently better.

Jan. 2d. Not quite so well; breathing more difficult; whisper more intense, but no croupy noise in coughing or breathing.

Jan 3d. Summoned at 6 A. M.; to find patient much worse; breathing most difficult; asphyxia imminent. As a last resort Dr. Lewis A. Sayre was summoned, and at 10 A.M. performed tracheotomy.[2] The neck of the patient was short and a large vein ran in the very path of the knife; these, with a similar invasion of deeper vessels, protracted the operation. The muscles and portion of thyroid gland exposed were nearly black. The opening was made by taking out a portion of the 1st and 2d cartilaginous rings. On the introduction of the tube the patient soon revived, and her dark blue countenance grew of natural hue. The third or fourth expiration expelled to the distance of six or seven feet several pieces of false membrane,[3] two of which were hollow and nearly half an inch long. She was then placed in a room 90° temp., which was filled with vapor.

* The history of the following case, with the exception of the post mortem, is from the notes of Dr. J. McCune Smith, who had charge of it before I saw her.[4]

Jan. 4th. Patient passed a restless night, having some wind colic; breathes comfortably through the tube; lips red; countenance clear.

Jan 5. Rather restless again at night; breathes well; bowels moved; the expectoration less tough and less red; there is evident passage of air through the rima glottides,[5] as the alœ nasi[6] move with each inspiration; anorexia,[7] but this is an old habit.

Jan 6th. Less restless at night; slept calmly two hours; rather more discharge from bronchiæ, but of paleish color; noticed a small piece of false membrane hanging in the orifice of stationary tube, causing a vibrating noise with each breath movement; removed it by forceps;[8] mentioned this to Dr. Sayre; in cleaning out the same tube he found a drop of red blood on the feather, and exclaimed: “I don’t like this;” remained with patient until 10 ½ P.M.; noticed the stationary tube and its orifice for some minutes; they were perfectly clear; less thirsty, but when drinking was apt to be attacked with a slight cough, with mucous expectoration; she has taken some nourishment to-day, coaxed by Dr. Sayre.

January 7.—At half past 8 o’clock summoned hurriedly, as the patient was bleeding; found her dead; a muco-sanguineous[9] froth oozing from the stationary tube, about color of expectoration of second day of operation; the feet were sprinkled with blood; the patient had passed the best night of any since operation; had called (by signs) for the inner tube to be removed; her father removed it[10] and with it came a gush of blood as if she had been cut; on percussion, chest is resonant; on autopsy, lungs exhibit no signs of congestion, nor are the bronchia filled with blood; the stationary tube, on removal, showed the orifice towards lungs clear and nearly clean; the external orifice is filled with a clot of blood.”[11]

[1] Back of the mouth leading to the throat. See Robert Hooper, Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary: Containing an Explanation of the Terms in Anatomy, Botany, Chemistry, Materia Medica, Midwifery, Mineralogy, Pharmacy, Physiology, Practice of Physic, Surgery, and the Various Branches of Natural Philosophy Connected With Medicine (Longman, Rees, Orme, Brown, and Green, 1831), 571. (In Internet Archive) Hooper’s Medical Dictionary is used in these footnotes when sufficient because it’s a source McCune Smith is known to have consulted: he borrowed it from the University of Glasgow’s main library when he was a medical student, and cited it in his rebuttal to comments in James Macdonald’s 1838 physician’s report for the Colored Orphan Asylum. See University of Glasgow, Students Receipt Book, October 1834 to c. December 1840, Glasgow University Library (Glasgow, 1840), 629, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections (Records, 131 (CA02b)); James Macdonald and James McCune Smith, ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 26 January 1839. (In Center for Research Libraries, link to download CA January issues)

[2] Lewis A. Sayre published McCune Smith’s notes on Lizzie Taylor’s case as the opening case in his pamphlet on treating severe croup with improved tracheotomy tubes and methods and steam treatment. As the title page notes, Sayre was a consulting surgeon for New York’s Bellevue Hospital and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Bellevue’s Medical College. See Lewis A. Sayre and James McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage Following Tracheotomy, Arising From the Imperfect Form of the Tracheal Tubes Used, and Some Remarks on the Treatment of Croup by Inhalation of Steam, Illustrated by Cases (Van Benthuysen’s Steam Printing House, 1864), title page. (In Internet Archive) An alumni of New York’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, Sayre was a founder of the New York Pathological Society (1844) and the first Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the United States (since 1861). He specialized in treating musculoskeletal and other conditions. Though he was known for many effective innovations and his meticulous and prolific medical writings and illustrations, Sayre was also sometimes controversial in his approach and methods. See Robert J. Carlisle, An Account of Bellevue Hospital, With a Catalogue of the Medical and Surgical Staff from 1736 to 1894 (Society of the Alumni of Bellevue Hospital, 1893), 112, 126, 128; Jay M. Zampini and Henry H. Sherk, ‘Lewis A. Sayre: The First Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in America’, Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research 466, no. 9 (2008): 2263–67.

[3] A deposit of thickened mucous in the airways commonly caused by croup. See Hooper, Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary, 447, 1290.

[4] Sayre’s footnote.

[5] Correct spelling ‘rima glottidis,’ the opening in the larynx between the vocal cords. See Hooper, Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary, 444, 752, 1070, 1287–88.

[6] The outer, wing-shaped portions of the nostrils formed by the nasal cartilage. See Hooper, Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary, 70.

[7] A lack of appetite, without an aversion to food. See Hooper, Lexicon Medicum, or, Medical Dictionary, 126.

[8] In his account of the postmortem on Taylor, Sayre observed, ‘The small flap which Dr. Smith removed the day before death, was the outer coat of the vessel, which had sloughed off, and was hanging in this opening, and then the inner coat bulged or bagged out, or rather into, this finestral opening like an anuerism; [sic] and as the inner tube had unfortunately a similar opening, it bagged into it, and the suction of inspiration had a still stronger tendency to draw it into the opening.’ See Sayre and McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage, 5.

[9] Mixed with mucous and blood.

[10] Sayre wrote that ‘This last case, with Dr. Smith, had recovered so far as the croup was concerned, and had it not been for the unfortunate traumatic hemorrhage, [caused by the father’s removal of the tube] I have no doubt would have resulted favorably.’ See Sayre and McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage, 9.

[11] McCune Smith’s case notes were followed by Sayre’s account of his postmortem on Taylor, in which he was ‘assisted by Drs. McCune Smith, Bernacki and Sterling.’ This was followed by Sayre’s accounts of other severe cases of croup requiring tracheotomies, and one in which Sayre’s treatment of turning the sickroom into a steam room was applied to a patient that had been unsuccessfully treated by two homeopathic practitioners. (McCune Smith vehemently opposed homeopathy, on one occasion calling it ‘the most deadly quackery that curses the nineteenth century.’) In that case, the steam treatment was successful, obviating the need for a tracheotomy. See Sayre and McCune Smith, Croup: Case of Traumatic Hemorrhage, 4ff; James McCune Smith, ‘Lay Puffery of Homœopathy’, The Annalist: A Record of Practical Medicine, in the City of New York 2, no. 18 (1848): 351. See also McCune Smith, ‘Lay Puffery of Homœopathy’, 348–51. (In Hathi Trust) Charles Bernacki was a medical examiner for Germania Life Insurance Company, and John W. Sterling was a member of the New York County Medical Society and the New York Society for the Relief of Widows and Orphans of Medical Men. See Guido Furman, ed., The Medical Register of the City of New York, for the Year 1864 (New York Medico-Historical Society, 1864), 70, 96, 176, 181, 194.