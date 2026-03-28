This editorial introduction marks the beginning of James McCune Smith’s six years of writing for the Anglo-African publications. The Anglo-African was first founded as a literary magazine by Thomas Hamilton in January 1859. He added a newspaper, the Weekly Anglo-African, first published on 23 July 1859. The Magazine’s final issue was for March 1860. In March 1861, Thomas sold the Weekly due to financial pressures. Its new proprietors quickly turned it into a pro-emigrationist paper and changed its name to the Pine and Palm. Thomas’s brother Robert Hamilton re-founded the Weekly Anglo-African in July 1861, changed its name to the Anglo-African in 1862 (reflecting his short-lived effort to publish multiple issues per week), and published it through the end of December 1865. Thomas’s son William G. Hamilton helped Robert run the paper in final years, and Thomas remained closely involved with the Anglo-African until his death in May 1865.

On 17 February 1865, McCune Smith wrote to Gerrit Smith that he (anonymously) wrote ‘the leading editorial of almost every number’ of the Anglo-African. When I read this soon after I began working on McCune Smith in 2018, I was excited. Beyond McCune Smith’s signed articles, essays, and letters for the Anglo-African Magazine, few works from the latter years of his life had been identified. (Nearly all Anglo-African editorials were anonymous, which was then a time-honoured journalistic tradition.) I embarked on a project of tracking down everything McCune Smith wrote for the Anglo-African, along with his other lost works. Over the last several years – and especially in the last two and a half, when this project was funded by the British Academy – I closely read every extant issue, working out the dates when McCune Smith served as editor or co-editor (Thomas engaged him editor of the Magazine, for example, and McCune Smith filled this position while Robert was away on reporting and fundraising tours) and finding additional clues of his authorship within the texts. I also found evidence in other contemporary sources. Over time, I’ve identified over 100 works that he definitely or almost certainly wrote for the Anglo-African, mostly anonymously.

Like this introduction to the Magazine, McCune Smith’s essays, letters, and editorials for the Anglo-African are a treasure trove of his mature thought, in which he pulled together, developed, evolved, and in some cases overturned ideas he expressed in his previous decades of writing. They also include valuable information about the history of African Americans in the antebellum and Civil War periods. Some of McCune Smith’s works in the Anglo-African are lectures and articles he’d written years before but never gotten around to publishing. Some were edited or updated to reflect changes in his views. Sometimes they were hardly changed at all because – as he wrote for one of them – he was still stood by the ‘soundness’ of the ideas expressed therein. (See ‘The German Invasion [Part 2].’) Most, however, were new works written expressly for the Anglo-African. In ‘Apology,’ McCune Smith wrote of Thomas Hamilton’s journalistic history and future; the exciting potential of people of African descent; happenings at the Glasgow Emancipation Society’s founding meeting a quarter-century ago; and evidence of progress and success for and among African Americans.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: Apology (Introductory.)

Date: ca. December 1858/January 1859

Source: The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, pp. 1-4 (In Hathi Trust)

Text:

Apology

(INTRODUCTORY.)[1]

The publisher of this Magazine[2] was ‘brought up’ among Newspapers, Magazines, &c. The training of his boyhood and the employment of his manhood[3] have been in the arts and mysteries which pertain to the neighborhood of Spruce and Nassau streets in the city of New York.[4] Of course the top of the strata, the upper-crust of the laminæ in his geologic region is―the Publisher. . – . To become a Publisher, was the dream of his youth (not altogether a dream, for, while yet a boy he published, for several months, the People’s Press,[5] a not unnoticed weekly paper,) and the aim of his manhood. He understands the business thoroughly, and intends, if the requisite editorial matter can be furnished, to make this Magazine ‘one of the institutions of the country.’[6]

He would seem to be the right man in the right place; for the class of whom he is the representative in Printing House Square, sorely need an independent voice in the ‘fourth estate.’ Frederick Douglass has said that ‘the twelve millions of blacks in the United States and its environs must occupy the notice and the care of the Almighty:’[7] these millions, in order to assert and maintain their rank as men among men, must speak for themselves; no outside tongue, however gifted with eloquence, can tell their story; no outside eye, however penetrating, can see their wants; no outside organization, however benevolently intended, nor however cunningly contrived, can develope[8] the energies and aspirations which make up their missions.

The wealth, the intellect, the Legislation, (State and Federal,) the pulpit, and the science of America, have concentrated on no one point so heartily as in the endeavor to write down the negro[9] as something less than a man: yet at the very moment of the triumph of this effort, there runs through the marrow of those who make it, an unaccountable consciousness, an aching dread, that this noir faineant, this great black sluggard,[10] is somehow endowed with forces which are felt rather than seen, and which may in ‘some grim revel,’

‘Shake the pillars of this commonweal!’[11]

And there is indeed reason for this ‘aching dread.’[12] The negro is something more than mere endurance; he is a force.[13] And when the energies which now imbrute him exhaust themselves―as they inevitably must―the force which he now expends in resistance will cause him to rise: his force can hardly be measured to-day; the opinions regarding him are too excessive; his foes estimate him too low―his friends perhaps, too high: besides, there is not a-wanting among these latter, in spite of their own good feelings, that ‘tribe idolatry’[14] which regards him as ‘not quite us.’[15] Twenty-five years ago, in the heat of the conflict which terminated in the Emancipation Act of Great Britain, there was an anti-slavery meeting in the city of Glasgow, at which a young black made a speech of such fashion, that it ‘brought down the house.’[16] He was followed by the eccentric but earnest and eloquent William Anderson,[17] a minister of the Relief denomination: Dr. Wardlaw, with silver tongue, had spoken,[18] and George Thompson[19] had reveled[20] in his impetuous eloquence. Rev. Mr. Anderson’s subject was a minor one in the programme, a sort of side dish; yet he began, continued, and ended in one of the most extraordinary bursts of eloquence, wit and sarcasm ever heard in Dr. Wardlaw’s chapel; people were carried away: at the end of the meeting a friend congratulated Mr. Anderson, and casually asked how it was that he had got off such a grand speech? ‘Hech mon!’ said Mr. Anderson, ‘d’ye think I was gaen to be beaten by a black?’[21]

But although we cannot fairly estimate the forces of the negro, we may approximate them. A handful of English subdued Ireland, and English rule rather than English arms have so impenetrated the Celtic mind with oppression, that the only resistance to this oppression in the middle of the 19th century culminates in Smith O’Brien, Thomas F. Meagher, and JOHN MITCHEL![22] Compare these with Sam Ward,[23] Frederick Douglass,[24] or those who fought in Christiana,[25] or the man who suffered himself to be scourged to death in Tennessee rather than betray his associate insurrectionists.[26]

The negro under the yoke of slavery has increased, without additions make by immigration, as rapidly during the last forty years, as have the whites in the whole country, aided by an immense immigration, and the increase of the immigrants; and this increase of the negro in America, unlike that of the Irish in Ireland,[27] is of a strong, healthy, durable stock. Now let the European immigration diminish, and the African slave trade[28] revive―both which events are in esse[29]―and the next forty years will present us with the slave States containing ten millions of whites, and nearly fifteen millions of slaves: and the proportion of the blacks to the whites in the United States, which is nearly now one-seventh, will be nearly one-half. In that event, it requires no prophet to foresee that the Underground Railroad, and the Christian Religion―the two great safety-valves for the restless and energetic among the slaves―will be utterly incompetent to put off that event which was brought about by bloodshed in Hayti[30], and by timely legislation in the British West Indies.

In 1850, a black man insulted by a white boy in the streets of Sacramento, mildly resented by pushing the boy away: a white man passing by with a saw in his hand, caught the black by the wrist and sawed his hand off. The black went to the magistrate to complain, when the minister of justice declined receiving the complaint, on the ground that no redress could be obtained.[31] In 1858, we find a magistrate in California, in defiance of statute law, admitting testimony of black men,[32] and in the same year a bill to prevent further immigration of blacks, was defeated in the legislature of that State.[33] In the debate on the subject, a member stated that ‘the six thousand free blacks in California were an industrious people, with six millions of dollars in personal and real estate.’[34] This is about one thousand dollars per individual―a sum three times as great as the census in 1850 gives to the individuals composing the farming population of Vermont.[35]

In a school exhibition in the city of New York, in December 1858, there were productions from twenty white, and one colored, Ward Schools; of the thirty prizes awarded, three were gained by the colored school;[36] which may be thus formularized for the use of that distinguished archæologist, craniologist and ethnologist, Dr. Nott, of Alabama[37]:― 3/10 : 1/20 : : black children’s intellect : white children’s intellect.[38]

In the Concours of the colleges of France in 1858, the laurels once worn by Abelard,[39] fell upon the brows of a black youth from Hayti, M. Faubert, who won the highest prize, two other young Haytiens[40] winning other prizes.[41] It is well-known that not a few white Americans are among the students of the French colleges ; as none of these have yet won this distinguished honor, we must again formularize for Dr. Nott― 0/0 : 1 : : white American students in Paris : black Haytien students in Paris.[42]

Here, then, we have a vital force, the physical force, and some slight inklings of the yet undeveloped mental power of the negro. The negro is a constant quantity; other races may be, and are, variables; he is positive and reliable, and seems fixed so. The panic of 1857[43] was arrested by the cotton crop,[44] and even at this moment, when the West is bankrupt, with its ‘enchanted’ free laborers, and ‘enchanted’ stores of grain, the vitality of trade is maintained by the products of black labor, which it is the ambition of the so-called republican party to sweep from the land. What a glorious destiny awaits the negro when soil now fertilized by his agony and bloody sweat, shall teem under his energies, renewed and developed for freedom! for

“Freedom hand in hand with labor,

Walketh strong and brave,

On the forehead of his neighbor

No man writeth slave!”[45]

The negro is the ‘coming man, heralded by Dr. Arnold.[46] The European race would seem to have reached a destined[47] development―of Arts in Greece, of Jurisprudence in Rome, and of Industrial Economies in England and the United States. To advance still further, the tide of civilization requires what the great commoner of England prescribed for Ireland―new blood.[48] And whence can this be procured, unless from a race hitherto unmixed[49] in the current civilization?

In addition to an expose of the condition of the blacks, this Magazine will have the aim to uphold and encourage the now depressed hopes of thinking black men, in the United States―the men who have been active in conventions, in public meetings, in societies, in the pulpit, and through the press, cheering on and laboring on to promote emancipation, affranchisement[50] and education; some of them in, and some of them past the prime of life, yet see, as the apparent result of their work and their sacrifices, only Fugitive Slave laws[51] and Compromise bills,[52] and the denial of citizenship on the part of the Federal and State Governments, and, saddest of all, such men as Seward[53] and Preston King[54] insulting the rights of their black constituents by voting to admit Oregon as a state with a constitution denying to black men even an entrance within its borders.[55]

It is not astonishing that the faith of such should grow weak, or that they should set up a breast-work in distant regions; yet it is clear that they are wrong to despond, wrong to change the scene of the contest. The sterner and fiercer the conflict, the sterner and the steadier should be the soldiers engaged in it,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Be sure, no earnest work Of any honest creature, howbeit weak, Imperfect, ill-adapted, fails so much It is not gathered as a grain of sand For carrying out God’s end. No creature works So ill observes, that there he’s cashiered. The honest, earnest man must stand and work.” [56]

Neither can it aid our cause to found an empire in Yoruba; [57] they might as well have built a battery at Gibraltar to destroy Sevastopol.[58] The guns won’t reach. Our cause is something higher, something holier, than the founding of states. Any five hundred men with thews and sinews,[59] and a moderate share of prudence, can found a state; it is nothing new or wonderful to do. And after we had founded such a state, our work in the United States would remain to be done by other hands. Our work here, is, to purify the State, and purify Christianity from the foul blot which here rests upon them.

All articles in the Magazine, not otherwise designated, will be the products of the pens of colored men and women, from whom we earnestly solicit contributions, which, when used, will be paid for, according to the means of the Publisher.

We hope from these sources, articles grave and gay, things serious, and as Rev. Mr. Hudson quaintly says, ‘things juicy.’[60] ‘The Tales of the Fugitives,’[61] to be initiated in our next number, will leave the heart and the imagination not untouched. This one is ‘got up’ in rather a hurry, and we beg pardon for its many deficiencies.

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[1] Though this editorial introduction to the newly-founded Anglo-African Magazine is unsigned and regularly attributed to its publisher Thomas Hamilton, its attribution to James McCune Smith can be quite confidently established (like the authorship of other unsigned editorials and essays in the Magazine) through many lines of evidence, direct and indirect. For one, McCune Smith dropped hints of his authorship throughout. For example, the author’s familiarity with the proceedings and personalities at the Glasgow Emancipation Society meeting described in this editorial indicates that the author was present, as McCune Smith was, which is true of no other Magazine contributor. (See editorial notes below.) The Magazine was coy about the identity of its editors within its pages and didn’t include this information with copies of the first issue sent out for review. (See ‘An Abolitionist Document in the Southern Mails’, Mississippi Free Trader, 24 January 1859.: The note accompanying their press copy stated that the Magazine was “under the editorial supervision of a ripe scholar and a fine writer” though the ‘scholar’s name is not revealed.’) McCune Smith’s role as lead editor of the Magazine was also known among African Americans and the abolitionist community, and McCune Smith wrote as if this was so. For example, Oliver Johnson, editor of the National Anti-Slavery Standard with whom McCune Smith had a long-running feud, wrote to William Lloyd Garrison that the editorship of the new Magazine ‘is in the hands of Dr. James McCune Smith’ who had ‘scandalous[ly] abuse[d]’ Garrison and his allies in the past. Therefore, Johnson warned, Garrison better be careful in his communications with McCune Smith. (See Oliver Johnson to William Lloyd Garrison, 6 January 1859, Boston Public Library Rare Books Department, link here.) McCune Smith confirmed this by alluding to his feud with Johnson and his anonymous role as the Magazine’s editor as well as confirmed pro tem editor of Frederick Douglass’ Paper during Frederick Douglass’s absence: ‘And if brother [Oliver Johnson] will exercise a very small portion of the critical acumen, which so signally befriended him in his earnest perusal of the Anglo-African Magazine, he will discover the hand of an old friend, and drop it as he did the magazine―like a hot potato.’ See Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 28 January 1859; James McCune Smith, ‘Contradicted’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 11 February 1859. See also footnotes below.

[2] The publisher was Thomas Hamilton; see Thomas Hamilton, ed., The Anglo-African Magazine, vol. 1 (Thomas Hamilton, 1859; repr., Arno Press and the New York Times, 1968), title page (In Hathi Trust). In his editorial introduction to the Magazine’s second volume, McCune Smith clarified that the working editor – as in, the author of lead and unsigned editorials and the manager and solicitor of the Magazine’s content) and the titular Editor (Editor-in-Chief in today’s parlance) were two different people, and that Hamilton was the latter. See ‘The Anglo-African Magazine for 1860’, The Anglo-African Magazine, December 1859. As an additional subtle clue to McCune Smith’s role as anonymous editor, he thanked the Magazine’s most prominent and frequent contributors of the Magazine’s first year while coyly leaving out his own name, though he was the most prolific contributor of all.

[3] Thomas Hamilton was the youngest of three sons of leading black New Yorker William Hamilton. McCune Smith was close to the Hamiltons throughout his life, at least since the Hamilton boys and McCune Smith attended the African Free School together. Thomas’s elder brother Robert, also a pioneering black journalist, is likewise well known. Their brother John, however, is unknown to scholarship – though, as the Colored American declared, he participated in the Hamiltons’ efforts to improve the lives of African Americans – due to his early death in 1841, aged only 25. (See ‘Died [John Hamilton and Ezra Morris]’, The Colored American, 10 April 1841.) Thomas and Robert’s roles as founders, editor-in-chief, and managers of black publications, especially the Anglo-African publications, are also well-known. However, the extent of McCune Smith’s (and Wilson’s) contributions to the latter are less well understood. See, for example, Irvine Garland Penn, The Afro-American Press and Its Editors (Willey & Co., 1891), 55, 83–87; Debra Jackson, ‘“A Cultural Stronghold”: The “Anglo-African” Newspaper and the Black Community of New York’, New York History 85, no. 4 (2004): 334–42; Debra Jackson, ‘A Black Journalist in Civil War Virginia: Robert Hamilton and the “Anglo-African”’, The Virginia Magazine of History and Biography 116, no. 1 (2008): 42–72; Benjamin Fagan, The Black Newspaper and the Chosen Nation (University of Georgia Press, 2016). Jackson’s oft-cited articles don’t even mention McCune Smith’s association with the Anglo-African, though contemporary sources do.

For my project identifying, compiling, and editing the complete works of James McCune Smith, I’ve closely read the editorials of every extant issue of the Anglo-African publications, looking for textual and other clues (including biographical details) and cross-referencing them and other sources to identify those McCune Smith wrote anonymously, starting with McCune Smith’s and Robert Hamilton’s allusions to McCune Smith’s stints as editor and sources footnoted above and below. See, for example, James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 21 June 1860, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; James McCune Smith, ‘A Pleasant Re-Union’, The Anglo-African, 5 March 1864; Robert Hamilton, ‘Home Again’, The Anglo-African, 5 March 1864; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 17 February 1865, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries. See also my footnotes for McCune Smith’s articles, which identify where and how biographical and other details in the texts indicate McCune Smith’s authorship.

[4] This intersection was the centre of journalism and printing in New York City, anchored by the Tribune Building. See Henry Wilson and John F. Trow, Trow’s New York City Directory. H. Wilson, Compiler. For the Year Ending May 1, 1860 (John F. Trow, 1859), 48, 516, 634, Appendix 35.

[5] McCune Smith was also editor of the short-lived People’s Press, which Hamilton founded in October 1841 when he was only 18 years old. The Colored American described it as a ‘spicey little sheet.’ See ‘The People’s Press’, The Colored American, 30 October 1841; ‘The People’s Press’, Northern Star and Freeman’s Advocate, 17 March 1842; ‘By the By...’, Northern Star and Freeman’s Advocate, 2 January 1843; James McCune Smith, ‘Our Faults – Remedies’, The Anglo-African, 10 December 1864; Philip A. Bell, ‘Our Boys’, The Elevator, 8 June 1872. Curiously, McCune Smith’s close friend Bell, the pioneering black journalist whose 1860’s and 1870’s editorials also provide invaluable historical details of the founding era of the black press, didn’t clarify McCune Smith’s role as lead working editor of the Magazine, or William J. Wilson’s similar role for the Weekly Anglo-African founded a few months later, for that matter. (See James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 20 September 1859, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries.) Bell only listed McCune Smith and Wilson among the publications’ major contributors, perhaps in homage to the tradition of official editorial anonymity that the early black press tended to adhere closely to.

[6] This was a very common phrase found in innumerable sources at the time, with no clear origin.

[7] The original source for Douglass’s statement has not yet been identified. This may not be an exact quote; like other authors, McCune Smith regularly quoted printed and spoken works inexactly.

[8] McCune Smith’s characteristic spelling of ‘develop.’

[9] In his influential editorial forward to a selected collection of McCune Smith’s works, John Stauffer argues that McCune Smith ‘advocated use of the word “black” rather than “colored” as a self-description.’ See The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), xiii. However, this is overstated. As this editorial exemplifies, McCune Smith regularly used ‘negro,’ ‘black,’ ‘colored,’ and other terms for people of African descent in the United States and elsewhere. In one instance, he also vigorously defended the use of the term ‘Anglo-African,’ both for Hamilton’s paper and for African Americans. (See ‘A Note from Mr. Tilton, and Reply’, The Anglo-African, 3 October 1863. Though the note was addressed to Robert Hamilton, McCune Smith answered it since he was serving as editor in Hamilton’s absence.) McCune Smith’s choice of terminology in any given instance appears to have been, at least in part, chosen according to what he wanted to emphasize in that instance: African Americans’ African inheritance, for example, or their mixed ancestral and cultural inheritances from both sides of the Atlantic, or their perception by others because of their skin colour, associated with popular prejudices or, as McCune Smith characterized it, a badge of honour, nobility, and/or uniqueness bestowed by God, and so on.

[10] ‘Le Noir Faineant, or the Black Sluggard’ was a champion of the Disinherited Knight Wilfred in Sir Walter Scott’s Ivanhoe, who roused himself from his apparent apathy when his leader clearly needed his help. See Walter Scott, Ivanhoe; A Romance, 3rd edn (Archibald Constable & Co., 1821), 1:258–60 (In Internet Archive).

[11] This line and the preceding phrase ‘some grim revel’ are from the anti-slavery poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s ‘The Warning’: ‘There is a poor, blind Samson in this land, / Shorn of his strength, and bound in bonds of steel. / Who may, in some grim revel, raise his hand. / And shake the pillars of this Commonweal.’ See Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Poems on Slavery (John Owen, 1842), 31 (In Internet Archive).

[12] This was another very common phrase found in innumerable sources at the time, with no clear origin; in this case, McCune Smith appears to have been quoting himself from the preceding paragraph.

[13] In 1856, McCune Smith had argued ‘that God has placed in the black people of this mighty but sinful nation, force enough, and love enough to save it from the perdition to which it is apparently drifting. But this force must be organized, educated, addressed to its peculiar work, or it will nothing avail.’ See ‘Communipaw to Miss Griffiths’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 January 1856.

[14] The ‘Idols of the Tribe’ are one of the ‘four kinds of Idols that possess the mind of man’ posited by Francis Bacon in the new system of logic he laid out in his Novum Organum (1620). The Idols of the Tribe, Bacon argued, are errors which arise from the ‘uniformity,’ ‘narrowness,’ ‘restless[ness],’ ‘incompetency of the senses,’ and other deficiencies of human nature that lead the human race, as a whole, to form erroneous beliefs about reality. See Francis Bacon, The Works of Francis Bacon (M. Jones, 1815), 4:14, 17–22 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith also cited the Idols of the Tribe in ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 9 (In Hathi Trust).

[15] This phrase in quotes appears to be McCune Smith’s own formulation of the idea of the otherness of ‘the negro.’

[16] This was James McCune Smith, and the event was the founding meeting of the Glasgow Emancipation Society on 12 December 1833. (Or, perhaps more accurately, the meeting at which the old Glasgow Anti-Slavery Society re-organized under the new name to reflect the expansion of its mission to help end slavery wherever it existed, rather than just in Britain and her colonies now that the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 had come into effect.) According to contemporary reporting, McCune Smith’s speech did indeed elicit enthusiastic applause. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery’, Glasgow Chronicle, 13 December 1833, National Library of Scotland.

[17] McCune Smith’s speech was followed by brief remarks and a resolution, then William Anderson gave the next speech. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery,’ GC, 13 Dec 1833.

[18] Ralph Wardlaw offered a resolution and speech to open the proceedings. He was followed by John Duncan and Hugh Heugh, then McCune Smith. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery,’ GC, 13 Dec 1833.

[19] George Thompson’s speech was the last of the meeting’s, following Anderson’s and then some remarks pertaining to Society business. See ‘Universal Extinction of Slavery,’ GC, 13 Dec 1833.

[20] Spelled ‘revelled’ in the original printing.

[21] Besides revealing McCune Smith’s familiarity with the Scottish dialect from his five years living there, his inclusion of Anderson’s jest exemplifies McCune Smith’s general appreciation for irreverent humour. He frequently employed like humour in his own speeches and writings, often – like Anderson here – at the expense of his friends, albeit with affection.

[22] William Smith O’Brien, Thomas Francis Meagher, and John Mitchel were leading members of the short-lived Young Ireland independence and reform movement. As Christine Kinealy writes, this ‘eclectic group of middle-class intellectuals… left Daniel O’Connell’s Repeal Association in 1846 and founded the Irish Confederation in January 1847, with the similar objective of repealing the Act of Union of 1800. At this stage, they did not support an armed uprising, but the deepening famine in Ireland and the February Revolution in France radicalized their aims.’ After a brief armed skirmish in July 1848, the rebellion was disbanded. Mitchel, Smith O’Brien, and Meagher were convicted of treason at different stages of the planning and uprising, and all eventually transported to Van Diemen’s Land (Tasmania). See Christine Kinealy, Repeal and Revolution: 1848 in Ireland (Manchester University Press, 2009), 1–5, 8, 11, 16, 31, 215, 217.

[23] McCune Smith elsewhere described his old friend Samuel Ringgold Ward (1817-1866) as ‘“the ablest thinker on his legs” which Anglo-Africa has produced, whose powerful eloquence, brilliant repartee, and stubborn logic are as well known in England as in the United States.’ Ward’s family fled slavery in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and eventually settled in New York City. Ward attended the African Free School there, along with McCune Smith. Ward became an educator, public speaker, preacher, anti-slavery activist, and journalist. Following the passage of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, Ward moved to Canada, lectured in Europe, then settled in Jamaica. See William Wells Brown, The Black Man: His Antecedents, His Genius, and His Achievements (Thomas Hamilton, 1863), 284–85; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 23; Suzanne E. Chapelle and Glenn O. Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland: A Portrait Gallery (Maryland Historical Society, 2002), 126–27; Richard J. M. Blackett, Samuel Ringgold Ward: A Life of Struggle (Yale University Press, 2023).

[24] McCune Smith’s friendship with the self-liberated orator, activist, journalist, and statesman Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) was one of deep mutual admiration. McCune Smith acknowledged Douglass’s role as one of – if not the – preeminent African American leaders, and presented his life and accomplishments as a model of self-liberation, self-reliance, intellectual excellence, virtue, and striving that all should follow. See Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper (Rochester, New York), 3 June 1853; James McCune Smith, ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855); Douglass, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith,’ FDP, 28 Jan 1859; Brown, The Black Man, 180–87; Chapelle and Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland, 74–75.

[25] The Christiana Patriots, as many abolitionists called them, was a band of African American men and women who rose up and forcibly prevented slavecatchers from seizing four fugitives in Christiana, Pennsylvania on 11 September 1851, killing the Maryland slaveowner pursuer in the process. The fugitives and the leader of those who defended them, a self-emancipated man named William Parker, fled north; eventually, they made it safely to Canada. But others involved were caught and imprisoned. On 7 October, forty-one were indicted for treason. Thanks to public opinion in Philadelphia, which mostly favoured the fugitives and their defenders, the only one whose case made it to jury trial was quickly acquitted. McCune Smith was among those who championed their cause at the time. See ‘Pursuant to Public Notice...’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 30 October 1851; Margaret Hope Bacon, Rebellion at Christiana (Crown Publishers, 1975), 77–88, 132, 150, 155–80; Eric Foner, Gateway to Freedom: The Hidden History of America’s Fugitive Slaves (Oxford University Press, 2015), 145–46.

[26] In September through December 1856, there was a panic over rumoured and real slave insurrection plots in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Washington D.C., and elsewhere, leading to mass arrests and lynchings. In one report from Louisville, Kentucky (reprinted in one of the National Anti-Slavery Standard’s compilations of associated reporting), ‘A negro at one of the iron works in Tennessee said he knew all about the plot, but would die before he would tell. He therefore received 750 lashes from which he died.’ See ‘The Slave Insurrections at the South’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 27 December 1856, 2. For more reporting, see the New York Herald, 10 December 1856; New-York Tribune, 10 December 1856; Maine Evangelist, 20 December 1856; National Era, 18 December 1856; and National Anti-Slavery Standard, 20 December 1856. See also Harvey Wish, ‘The Slave Insurrection Panic of 1856’, The Journal of Southern History 5, no. 2 (1939): 206–22.

[27] Since McCune Smith elsewhere described Irish immigrants in the United States as ‘fresh’ and ‘buoyant’ (see ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side [With Prefatory Note]’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 28 August 1851; ‘Civilization,’ AAM, Jan 1859, 16.) he was apparently referring here to the terrible toll that the mid-century potato famine had on the health of those who remained in Ireland.

[28] One of the reasons McCune Smith opposed the project of sending African Americans to colonies in Africa was his concern that they might, individually or as colonies, support or even participate in the ongoing slave trade on that continent, either directly or indirectly through trade and/or treaty. See ‘African Colonisation I,’ NASS, 28 Aug 1851; ‘Emigration: To the Reverend Henry Highland Garnet [2]’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 12 January 1861; ‘Professor Campbell and That Treaty, &c.’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 26 January 1861; ‘Official Report of the Niger Valley Exploring Party. By M.R. Delany, Chief Commissioner to Africa. New York: Thomas Hamilton, 48 Beekman Street. London: Webb, Millington & Co., Fleet Street [Book Review]’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 5 October 1861.

[29] ‘In esse’ – Latin for ‘in being’ or ‘in existence’; i.e., actually existing. See David E. Macdonnel, A Dictionary of Select and Popular Quotations... Taken from the Latin, French, Greek, Spanish and Italian Languages (A. Finley, 1824), 119.

[30] A common spelling of ‘Haiti’ at the time.

[31] Reporting on this case has not been found; research is ongoing. McCune Smith may have heard of this case from friends in California, of whom he had several. One of his closest friends there was Robert G. Cromwell, who moved there from New York City around 1851 but frequently returned to visit family and friends and conduct business, including with McCune Smith. See Philip A. Bell, ‘Obituary [for Robert G. Cromwell]’, The Elevator, 27 November 1868; “United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 - New York > Conveyances 1853, Vol. 629,” digital image s.v. “James McCune and Malvina Smith to Robert G. Cromwell,” FamilySearch.org; Amy M. Cools, ‘Association of Ladies: Emeline Bastien, Fanny Tompkins, and Leadership in the African American Community of New York City, 1810–1885’, New York History 104, no. 2 (2023): 270 fn270, 272, 275. Others included Zadock Fenwick Bell, son of McCune Smith’s close, lifelong friend Philip A. Bell, and later Philip himself. Zadock moved to the San Francisco area sometime around the mid-century. His father Philip joined him in 1859, and lived there the rest of his life. See Philip A. Bell, ‘Letter from “Cosmopolite” [August 1855]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 31 August 1855; Wilson and Trow, Trow’s 1859-1860, 67; 1860 United States Census, California, San Francisco, District 8, digital image s.v. “Philip Bell,” Ancestry.com; Philip A. Bell, ‘Personal’, The Elevator, 25 August 1865; ‘Philip A. Bell and His Co-Workers’, The New York Age, 18 May 1889.

[32] Though California provided that no black, ‘mulatto,’ or Native American person could testify against any white person, a California judge allowed a ‘colored man’ to testify in the Court of Sessions against a Mexican man who assaulted him. The accused man was found guilty, and the case set a precedent for allowing non-white people to testify in other cases. See ‘Testimony of Negroes Held Good’, The National Era, 21 October 1858. The state governor’s annual message for that year’s session urged the California Legislature to reconsider and remove that prohibition against non-whites giving testimony against white people. It was referred to the Judiciary Committee but never acted upon. See Journal of the Ninth Session of the Senate of the State of California (John O’Meara, State Printer, 1858), 33, 149, 159, 302, 765.

[33] According to the New York Tribune’s San Francisco correspondent, a ‘bill to prohibit the immigration of negroes was lost among the unfinished business [of the Legislature], though the friends of the measure had a decided majority in both Houses.’ (See also footnote below.) A similar bill to prohibit additional immigration of Chinese people passed. See ‘Summary of News (From San Francisco Correspondent)’, New-York Tribune, 31 May 1858.

[34] Though this argument has not been located among extant published reports of the debates over the proposed Negro Immigration Bill, it may have been offered by Democratic state senator Samuel Bell. In debate on 23 April 1858, he urged legislators ‘determined to pass this bill’ not to do so with ‘inhuman provisions’ that would ‘outrage the conscience of citizens of the State’ and discredit the legislature in the eyes of ‘future generations.’ Bell also offered an argument that echoes one McCune Smith frequently made, most notably in ‘The German Invasion.’ In Bell’s words: ‘I had read in the history of the world that those nations which have been most [racially and culturally] exclusive have been the most unwise. …Nations that have done the most, have the best record upon the page of history… have been the least exclusive.’ And as McCune Smith did in other works, Bell observed that when the Chinese (and the Japanese) pursued the policy of exclusion, their civilization suffered a dearth of ‘enlightenment and advancement’ as a result. See ‘California Legislature. Ninth Session. Friday, April 23d, 1858’, Sacramento Daily Union, 24 April 1858; McCune Smith, ‘Civilization,’ AAM, Jan 1859, 15–16; James McCune Smith, ‘The German Invasion’, The Anglo-African Magazine, February 1859, 44–46; James McCune Smith, ‘Casuistry of the “National Era.”’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 4 March 1859; Tilton and McCune Smith, ‘Note from Mr. Tilton,’ AA, 3 Oct 1863. For of the Negro Immigration Bill and debate in the California legislature’s ninth session in the official published proceedings – much less detailed than those published almost daily in the Sacramento Daily Union – see Journal of the 9th Session, Senate of California, 553–54, 623, 661, 663–65, 751, 763.

[35] See United States Census Office and J. D. B. DeBow, Statistical View of the United States... Being a Compendium of the Seventh Census (A. O. P. Nicholson [Printer], 1854), 315–17 (In Internet Archive).

[36] The public exhibition of works from New York City’s public schools was held at the Cooper Institute in November 1858, and the prizes were distributed on 2 December. The Tribune reported that ‘In the case of the colored children, who had been awarded prizes, [prize committee chairman William Jay] Haskett announced that their medals were not in the Hall,’ but would be distributed later. ‘The evident intent of this was to keep the colored children from the platform, but despite the gentle hint, two of them came forward and took their position with the others.’ See ‘Public School Exhibition’, New-York Tribune, 30 November 1858; ‘Exhibition of the Ward Schools’, New York Herald, 3 December 1858; ‘Award of Prizes to the Pupils of the Public Schools’, New-York Tribune, 3 December 1858.

[37] Slaveholding Alabama surgeon Josiah C. Nott belonged to the school of thought known as the American School of Ethnology. Incorporating ideas from phrenology, members of this School argued that human races could be classified in a fixed hierarchy of ability and intelligence based on physical and mental differences. They attributed those differences to polygenism, the theory that each race was separately created or otherwise had separate origins. McCune Smith regularly critiqued Nott and the American School of Ethnology in his works. See Bruce R. Dain, A Hideous Monster of the Mind: American Race Theory in the Early Republic (Harvard University Press, 2002), 197–98, 220–38; Joan L. Bryant, Reluctant Race Men: Black Challenges to the Practice of Race in Nineteenth-Century America (Oxford University Press, 2024), 118–21.

[38] McCune Smith offered this comparison in the form of a geometrical proportion, expressed in the algebraic formula a : b : : c : d. See Leonhard Euler, Elements of Algebra, I, ed. Joseph Louis Lagrange, trans. Jean Bernoulli (Printed for J. Johnson, St. Paul’s Church-Yard, 1797), 218–19 (In Hathi Trust). McCune Smith’s familiarity with this formula dates at least as far back as the summer of 1835: when he was a student at the University of Glasgow, he borrowed the first volume of Euler’s Elements of Algebra (perhaps an earlier edition than the one cited here) from its main library on 24 June 1835, and returned it on 7 August. See University of Glasgow, Students Receipt Book, October 1834 to c. December 1840, Glasgow University Library (Glasgow, 1840), Records, 131 (CA02b), p. 629, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections; University of Glasgow, Students Receipt Book: Books Alphabetically. Glasgow University Library, October 1834 to December 1837 (Glasgow, 1837), Records, A51 (CA01e), p. entry under E, 24 June 1835, entry 1, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections.

[39] Peter Abelard was a prominent twelfth-century French intellectual, philosopher, and theologian. See Peter King and Andrew Arlig, ‘Peter Abelard’, in The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Fall 2023, ed. Edward N. Zalta and Uri Nodelman (Metaphysics Research Lab, Stanford University, 2023), https://plato.stanford.edu/archives/fall2023/entries/abelard/.

[40] A common spelling of ‘Haitians’ at the time.

[41] The National Anti-Slavery Standard, quoting from the Journal des Débats, reported: “Last week the Haytians in Paris (of whom the number is considerable) gave a banquet to their young countrymen who successfully competed for the prizes of the Sorbonne, to wit: ‘Messieurs Fénelon Faubert, who took the grand prize of honor; A. Delva, first prize for a Greek theme; and C. Dupuy, an accessit.’ See ‘Haytian Students in Paris’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 9 October 1858 (In Internet Archive).

[42] See footnote above re: the algebraic formula for geometric proportions.

[43] For an account of the origins and effects of the Panic of 1857, see Cormac Ó. Gráda and Eugene N. White, ‘The Panics of 1854 and 1857: A View from the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank’, The Journal of Economic History 63, no. 1 (2003): 221–25. McCune Smith alluded to the Panic of 1857 in other writings; see ‘Letter from Our New-York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 February 1858; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 9 April 1858, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Chess’, The Anglo-African Magazine, September 1859, 273; ‘The First Colored Convention’, The Anglo-African Magazine, October 1859, 305.

[44] While scholarship on the Panic of 1857 doesn’t generally consider the cotton crop to be a significant factor in ending it, some at the time considered that year’s bumper crop – which suffered few effects of the Panic – to have had that effect. This included pro-slavery Southerners who cited it as evidence of the superiority of the slave-labour system of agricultural production, which produced most of the nation’s cotton. See James M. McPherson and James K. Hogue, Ordeal by Fire: The Civil War and Reconstruction, 4th edn (McGraw-Hill Higher Education, 2010), 122–23.

[45] These lines are from the abolitionist poet John Greenleaf Whittier’s ‘The Lumberman.’ See John Greenleaf Whittier, Songs of Labor, and Other Poems (Ticknor, Reed, and Fields, 1850), 48 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith also quoted these lines in ‘”All Hail, Maryland!”’, The Anglo-African, 29 October 1864.

[46] In a December 1841 lecture on modern history, English educator and historian Thomas Arnold considered the great ‘races’ – such as the Greeks, the Romans, and the English – that had featured prominently in the development of human intellect and civilization, and pondered: ‘Now looking anxiously round the world for any new races which may receive the seed (so to speak) of our present history into a kindly yet a vigorous soil, and may reproduce it, the same and yet new, for a future period, we know not where such are to be found.’ See Thomas Arnold, Introductory Lectures on Modern History (John Henry Parker, 1842), 37–38. It was a reviewer of Arnold’s lecture, however, that identified ‘the African race’ as Arnold’s hypothesized, unnamed race that might lead humankind into the next stage of its advancement. McCune Smith had referenced that reviewer, William R. Greg, in his 1843 appendix to his own 1841 lecture on the ‘Destiny of the People of Color.’ In the last footnote, McCune Smith had taken issue with Greg – along with abolitionist Lydia Maria Child – for ‘hold[ing] that the high destiny of the Afric-Americans will arise from the fact that they are differently constituted from their white oppressors.’ However, McCune Smith evidently agreed with Greg’s hypothesis regarding people of African descent’s potential for taking the lead in future human advancement. See James McCune Smith, The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 16, second footnote; William R. Greg, ‘Review: Dr. Arnold’s Sermons on the Christian Course and Character. 1841, and Introductory Lectures on Modern History. By Dr. Arnold. Oxford, 1842.’, Westminster Review (American Edition) XXXIX, no. LXXVI (1843): 1–18.

[47] McCune Smith had argued in ‘Destiny’ that one could look to the past to inquire into the future of a people, that is, to see what their destiny was likely to be: ‘The rule is announced in the simple proposition “What hath been, will be,” or like causes under like circumstances will produce like effects. …May we not, then, guided by a proposition so universal in its application, the basis at once of our faith and our knowledge―may we not venture upon the investigation of the probable destiny of those with whom we are more immediately linked?’ See McCune Smith, Destiny, 3–4.

[48] McCune Smith had long argued that high-achieving peoples and great civilizations, when ‘isolated and unstirred by the infusion of new blood[,] degenerated just like other so-called lower types of humanity.’ See ‘German Invasion,’ AAM, Feb 1859, 46. (‘German Invasion’ was originally written as a lecture in 1853 and published in the Magazine nearly verbatim several years later. See Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. McCune Smith’s Lecture’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 November 1853; James McCune Smith, ‘The German Invasion [Continued]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, March 1859, 83.

[49] McCune Smith made it clear here that he was writing of ‘the negro’ newly arrived from Africa rather than of their descendants in the United States, who, he had previously written, had become ‘the most thoroughly mixed of the human species.’ See McCune Smith, ‘African Colonisation I,’ NASS, 28 Aug 1851.

[50] An alternative spelling of ‘enfranchisement.’ See Noah Webster, A Universal Critical and Pronouncing Dictionary of the English Language: Including Scientific Terms, ed. Joseph E. Worcester, with John Walker (Henry G. Bohn, 1863), 15.

[51] As Eric Foner writes, the Fugitive Slave Law of 1793 ‘put the onus on the owner to track down and apprehend the fugitive’ while ‘offer[ing] no procedural protections allowing free blacks to avoid being seized as slaves.’ Most significantly, ‘the law firmly established slavery’s exterritoriality. A state could abolish slavery but note its obligation to respect the laws of other states establishing the institution.’ The far more draconian Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 only worsened conditions for fugitives from slavery, free black – and even in some instances, free white – Americans, and the conflict over slavery between states. See Foner, Gateway to Freedom, 39, 119–25.

[52] For the Compromise of 1850 – of which the Fugitive Slave Act of that year was a part – meant to mollify the slave states, see Foner, Gateway to Freedom, 121, 125, 129.

[53] McCune Smith regularly criticized former New York governor and Republican US Senator William H. Seward, who he had once admired, for actions and words that he believed compromised Seward’s anti-slavery principles. See ‘A Flagrant Prostitute’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 6 August 1852; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 1/31 March 1855, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Horoscope’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 7 March 1856; ‘NY Corr.,’ FDP, 19 Feb 1858; ‘Mr. Editor [April 1858]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 April 1858.

[54] Preston King was also an anti-slavery Republican US Senator from New York. See ‘Preston King’, New-York Tribune, 15 November 1865; ‘Preston King’, The New York Times, 24 November 1865

[55] See Constitution for the State of Oregon. Passed by the Convention, Sept. 18, 1857 (A. Bush, Printer to the Convention, 1857), 22 (In Hathi Trust).

[56] From ‘Aurora Leigh’ in Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Aurora Leigh, and Other Poems (James Miller, 1856), 303 (In Internet Archive).

[57] This refers to the Niger Valley Exploring Party led by Martin R. Delany and Robert Campbell. Delany had conceived of and planned this expedition to explore opportunities for colonization, farming, industry, and trade in West Africa, hoping that these could also help end the ongoing slave trade. McCune Smith opposed it in part because he believed that the project would actually involve compromising with local communities that continued to engage in slaveholding and the slave trade, as Liberia had. McCune Smith later acknowledged that some of the information he thought he’d received about the project turned out to be wrong. Still, he continued to oppose it as he did other colonizationist projects, observing that past ones had all failed significantly in various ways. See Thomas Hamilton, ‘Editorial Preface to Selections from Blake: Or the Huts of America’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 20–21; McCune Smith, ‘Emigration: To Garnet 2,’ WAA, 12 Jan 1861; McCune Smith, ‘Haytian Emigration―Negro Nationality’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 23 February 1861; McCune Smith, ‘Official Report [Review],’ WAA, 5 Oct 1861; Richard Blackett, ‘Martin R. Delany and Robert Campbell: Black Americans in Search of an African Colony’, The Journal of Negro History 62, no. 1 (1977): 1, 3–7, 13–19, 22–23.

[58] A reference to the Crimean War and the Siege of Sevastopol, in which allied British, French, Sardinian, and Ottoman forces wrested control of the city from Russia after an eleven-month effort. (See Orlando Figes, The Crimean War: A History (Henry Holt and Company, 2010), xix–xx, 196, 225, 229–35, 319–20, 345–80, 384–86. Gibraltar, a British territory, is over 2,000 miles away in a straight line from Sevastopol.

[59] ‘Thew,’ meaning brawn, and ‘sinew,’ meaning tendon (see Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, 3rd edn (S. Converse, 1830), 758, 835.) were frequently combined in writing and oratory as ‘thews and sinews’ (including McCune Smith’s works) to refer to bodily strength or vigour, to the body itself, or analogously to other kinds of strength or resilience. The phrase was also frequently used in anti-slavery discourse. For a few examples, see Walter Scott, Ivanhoe; A Romance (Archibald Constable & Co., 1820), 2:36; James Fenimore Cooper, The Pilot: A Tale of the Sea (Charles Wiley, 1823), 1:153; Thomas Hamilton, Men and Manners in America (William Blackwood, 1833), 95, 304; McCune Smith, ‘Civilization,’ AAM, Jan 1859, 7; McCune Smith, ‘German Invasion,’ AAM, Feb 1859, 48; William J. Wilson, ‘The Coming Man’, The Anglo-African Magazine, February 1859, 58.

[60] From the introductory editorial for a new religious periodical; see Henry N. Hudson, ‘Salutatory’, The American Church Monthly, January 1857, 10 (In Hathi Trust). Henry Norman Hudson was a Shakespearean scholar and lecturer, editor, and literary critic. See Stephen A. Black, ‘Henry Norman Hudson (1814-1886)’, in Dictionary of Literary Biography: American Literary Critics and Scholars, 1850-1880, vol. 64, ed. John Wilbert Rathbun and Monica M. Grecu (Gale Research Company, 1988), 130–36.

[61] Chapters 18-20 of Martin Delany’s novel Blake: Or the Huts of America, were actually published as ‘The Fugitives’ in the same issue of the Magazine as this editorial introduction. This helps show that though McCune Smith was writing the Magazine’s editorials, it was Thomas Hamilton who decided which articles would appear in each issue. Evidently, Hamilton didn’t catch McCune Smith’s mistaken belief that the ‘Fugitive’ chapters would appear in the next issue (February) rather than this issue (January) of the Magazine. The ‘hurry’ to go to print that McCune Smith referred to below would account for this. See Hamilton, ‘Editorial Preface to Selections from Blake’, 20–21; Martin R. Delany, ‘The Fugitives: Chapters XXVIII-XXX (From Blake: Or the Huts of America)’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 21–29.