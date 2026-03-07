Francis Lamb, Virginia and Maryland, in The Theatre of the Empire of Great Britain, 1676. Huntingfield Collection, Maryland State Archives

In this editorial, James McCune Smith distinguished between the written Constitution of the United States, which he had come to believe was a thoroughly anti-slavery document, and the unwritten Constitution of laws and practices that had developed since the nation’s founding. It was that unwritten Constitution, McCune Smith argued, that permitted and supported slavery. McCune Smith also rejoiced over Maryland’s abolition of slavery with its 1864 constitution, explained why it was inevitable, and celebrated the great black Marylanders who had done so much to demonstrate freedom’s power to unharness the energy and brilliance of African-American potential.

This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy.

Title: “All Hail, Maryland!”

Date:

Source: The Anglo-African, 29 October 1864, p. 3 (At Duke University Library)

Text:

“ALL HAIL, MARYLAND!”

–––•–––

THE saying of Sir James Mackintosh,[1] that “Constitutions are not made, but grow,”[2] is fully warranted by the history of these United States, and of the several States. The American Constitution, as adopted in 1787, has been no more the fundamental law of this land, than of the region about Timbuctoo or the Feejee[3] Islands; for the reason that the people of this land have been too barbarous to live up to its pure teachings of justice and humanity and equal brotherhood. The Constitution under which we have been, and, to a great extent, still live, is the unwritten barbarism and inhumanity which are the natural outgrowth of a triumphant slaveocracy.

The hideous chasm which separates our professions from our practices, is the measure of growth of our actual Constitution away from our written Constitution.[4] We have gone through the world in a disguise patent to all except ourselves. In the name of liberty, justice, humanity and equal rights for all men, we have done our best to perpetuate slavery, injustice, barbarism and caste-hate; and in the meantime have called upon the friends of freedom throughout the world to bless and cheer our labors. Could we write down our Constitution as it is; could we codify into articles and chapters, sections and paragraphs, the living and growing Constitution of these United States for the last seventy years, where is the man so bold as to acknowledge the bloody record as the law of his land?

And yet it is not all so: there are some softening features in this gloomy record. Old Massachusetts, to a certain extent, lived up to the made Constitution.[5] In this she was alone; urged to her duty by an old black woman,[6] she abolished slavery,[7] in accordance with the made Constitution of the United States.[8] Next, following with feeble steps, we find Maryland slowly and very gradually softening to the calls of higher law of the written Constitution. The edict of emancipation,[9] contained in five printed lines, for which we exclaim ALL HAIL MARYLAND! is not the sudden outgrowth of this war. Climate and soul, the prevalent religious faith, had stirred up sympathies between the oppressor and oppressed half a century ago. Prof Draper somewhere says “It is to the climate of England and France that the human race is indebted for the intellect of Newton and Laplace.”[10] The poet Whittier also says,

“Freedom, hand in hand with labor,

Walketh strong and brave,

On the forehead of his neighbor,

No man writeth “Slave.” [11]

And Daniel Webster was severely taken to task for affirming that certain recently acquired territories did not need slavery prohibition, because slavery was incompatible with the climate of that territory.[12] And so with Maryland; with a soil producing the very best specimens of the human race, regardless of color and condition; she has been a field in which the natural equality of men has been a necessary product; like soil, like food, like employments, like labor, like men, with human sympathies. We saw proof of this thing a few years ago. The slave-owners in Maryland felt their institution threatened by the presence of the free blacks, and passed a law for either their expatriation or re-enslavement. This law being submitted to the people, the people rejected it, the yeomanry of the State especially opposing it, on the ground they “needed the co-labor of their black fellow-laborers.”[13] And so Nature, in Maryland, has been all along forwarded emancipation by producing a race too manly to be slaves. We are not familiar with the white great men of Maryland, but we have heard of and have known and have felt the power of her distinguished men of color[14]―her freedmen. There is Benjamin Banneker,[15] the mathematician and astronomer, who assisted in surveying the City of Washington, and published almanacs of his own calculations; there was Bishop Allen, the sainted father of the M. E. Church;[16] and Benjamin Watkins, the most brilliant writer in the early history of our anti-slavery movement,[17] and James W. C. Pennington, D.D., of European fame,[18] and Samuel R. Ward,[19] and Henry Highland Garnet,[20] and Frederick Douglass[21]―all Marylanders. What single state has produced so many colored―nay, we will leave out the adjective―so many men of such distinguished talent in proportion to number of population? Looking at the question in this light, the wonder is that in a State producing such men, emancipation did not come sooner and by force. This catastrophe[22] was held back both in Maryland and Virginia by the escape of fugitive slaves to the North and the sale of surplus slave population to the South.

In addition to the climatic influences, the influence of religion has not been wanting in making Maryland a free State. Maryland is to a large extent, Roman Catholic,[23] a Church which, at least before its altars, is so aggressive towards chattel-slavery, as to abolish all distinction between master and slave: in baptism, it admits by the same rites, before the same altar, the children of master and slave; in marriage and other sacraments, the same rites and of like binding character, are performed alike for both and, in the article of death, the same ceremonies, the same sacraments, and the same words dismiss alike manner and thrall to their common destiny in the world of spirits. This view gains strength from the history of emancipation in this hemisphere. Haytian[24] emancipation was first proclaimed by France (Catholic) and opposed by England (Protestant). The revolt and independence of the North American Colonies (Protestant) was followed by the continuance of slavery. The revolt and independence of the Central and South American Colonies (Catholic) was followed by the immediate emancipation.

We have written so much about emancipation in Maryland in order to show that as it springs from sources long in operation, and of a permanent character, so is it likely to be thorough and durable.[25] Let us have the record―hear it from the Constitution of Maryland:

“Art. 24. That hereafter, in this State, there shall be neither slavery not involuntary servitude, except in punishment of a crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted; and all persons held to service or labor as slaves are hereby declared free.”[26]

ALL HAIL, MARYLAND!!

[1] Misspelled ‘Macintosh’ in the original printing.

[2] This exact phrasing has not been located the Scottish jurist and historian Mackintosh’s works, though these words – in this or similar phrasing – were frequently attributed to him in books and articles. See, for example, ‘Art. III - Revolution and Reform’, The Edinburgh Review 88, no. 178 (1848): 369 (In Internet Archive). The work cited in the Edinburgh Review article, Mackintosh’s History of England Vol. I, contains the subject description ‘Governments not made, but grow’ (pp. ix-x) and an explanation of how governments, in practice, ‘are not framed after a model, but that all their parts and powers grow out of occasional acts… which in the course of time coalesce and harden into usage.’ See James Mackintosh, The History of England (Carey & Lea, 1830), 1:ix–x, 69–70. (An edition of Mackintosh’s History with pagination that matches that cited in the Edinburgh Review article has not been found, though the Review’s misquote may indicate that the author drew on imprecise notes.)

[3] Then a common English spelling of ‘Fiji.’

[4] McCune Smith’s distinction between the written Constitution of the United States, which he believed to be an anti-slavery document, and the unwritten Constitution then in practice which allowed and protected slavery, was most influenced by his friend and regular correspondent Gerrit Smith, who argued along similar lines. See Gerrit Smith, Gerrit Smith’s Constitutional Argument [to John G. Whittier, 18 July 1844] (Jackson & Chaplin, 1844), 4–6 (In Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries Digital Collections). McCune Smith had originally believed that the (written) Constitution at least partly supported slavery, and took some time to come around to Smith’s views. By 1850, however, McCune Smith was describing the Constitution in wholly positive terms, and by the mid-1850’s, he was fully convinced it was a purely anti-slavery document. See ‘The Liberty Party (From the Northern Star)’, The Liberator, 28 June 1844; ‘The Liberty Party - No. IV (From the Northern Star and Clarksonian)’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 14 November 1844; ‘To the People of the State of New York’, The Evening Post, 23 October 1850; ‘The Colored Convention - Adjournment Sine Die’, New York Daily Herald, 3 April 1851; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 1/31 March 1855, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Address to the Convention of Radical Political Abolitionists’, in Proceedings of the Convention of Radical Political Abolitionists, Held at Syracuse, N.Y., June 26th, 27th, and 28th, 1855 (Central Abolition Board, 1855), 64–65. Frederick Douglass followed the same trajectory as McCune Smith, on roughly the same timeline. In his oft-cited speech for the American Abolition Society (which McCune Smith co-founded) on the Dred Scott decision in May 1857, Douglass also distinguished between the pro-slavery unwritten Constitution and the anti-slavery written one. See Frederick Douglass, Two Speeches, by Frederick Douglass; One on West India Emancipation, Delivered at Canandaigua, Aug. 4th, and the Other on the Dred Scott Decision, Delivered in New York, on the Occasion of the Anniversary of the American Abolition Society, May, 1857. (C. P. Dewey, Printer, 1857), 45–46 (In Internet Archive).

[5] i.e., the written Constitution.

[6] This would refer to Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mum Bett or Mumbet. Born into slavery in New York, she and her sister were purchased at a young age by Colonel John Ashley of Sheffield, Massachusetts. With the help of Theodore Sedgwick, a local lawyer and politician (and later, a prominent abolitionist), Freeman – joined by a fellow slave of Ashley’s – filed a freedom suit in 1781. The court a found in their favour, and Freeman joined the Sedgwick household as a free woman. She was only 37 when she sued for her freedom, but was about 85 when she died in 1829. Freeman’s case was often seen as the decisive case in establishing the illegality of slavery in Massachusetts, though the Quock Walker case decided in 1783 was arguably more so. See Harriet Martineau, Retrospect of Western Travel (Harper & Brothers, 1838), 1:245–49; Mary Wilds, Mumbet: The Life and Times of Elizabeth Freeman: The True Story of a Slave Who Won Her Freedom (Avisson Press, 1999), 9–11, 13, 15–18, 63–71; Emily Blanck, ‘Seventeen Eighty-Three: The Turning Point in the Law of Slavery and Freedom in Massachusetts’, The New England Quarterly 75, no. 1 (2002): 24, 39.

[7] Emily Blanck writes: ‘Although black slaves has been carried to other colonies before they arrived in Massachusetts, the Bay colony was the first (1641) to legally sanction slavery.’ The Massachusetts constitution of 1780 didn’t expressly sanction slavery, it didn’t expressly abolish it either. But when ‘the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts pronounced Quock Walker―and all other slaves in the commonwealth―free [in 1783],’ Blanck writes, ‘the court transformed Massachusetts from the first colony to legalize slavery into the first state immediately to deny to its citizenry the right to hold human property.’ Supreme Court Justice William Cushing, when finding in Walker’s favor, declared that ‘the concept of natural rights bound the [Massachusetts constitution’s] framers to “declare that all men are born free and equal” and, thus, that “every subject is entitled to liberty.”’ Hence, ‘Slavery is “as effectively abolished as it can be.”’ See Blanck, ‘Seventeen Eighty-Three’, 24, 28–29.

[8] The Massachusetts constitution of 1780, written mostly by John Adams, preceded the United States Constitution. However, it did influence the framers of the Constitution of 1787. See John R. Vile, The Writing and Ratification of the U.S. Constitution: Practical Virtue in Action (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, Inc., 2012), 1, 8.

[9] The convention that framed a new constitution for Maryland in Annapolis in September 1864 prefaced it with a declaration of rights. Its twenty-fourth article declared ‘That hereafter, in this State, there shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except in punishment of crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted; and all persons held to service or labor as slaves are hereby declared free,’ as the New York Evening Post approvingly reported on 10 October. The new constitution was narrowly adopted by Maryland voters, with the solder’s ballots swinging the vote in its favour. See Edward Otis Hinkley, ed., The Constitution of the State of Maryland (Richard P. Bayly, 1864), 1, 16; ‘The New Constitution of Maryland’, The Evening Post (New York), 10 October 1864; ‘Political Affairs in Maryland’, The New York Herald (New York), 24 October 1864.

[10] This quote is from the English scientist and founder of the New York University School of Medicine John Willliam Draper’s A Treatise on the Forces Which Produce the Organization of Plants (Harper & Brothers, 1844), 12 (In Internet Archive). Several years earlier, McCune Smith had used this passage and the one preceding it to open his essay ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances,’ in which he argued, like Draper, that intellectual and civilizational development depends heavily on the climactic and geologic circumstances in which humans live. See ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 5 (In Internet Archive).

[11] These lines are from the abolitionist poet John Greenleaf Whittier’s ‘The Lumberman.’ See John Greenleaf Whittier, Songs of Labor, and Other Poems (Ticknor, Reed, and Fields, 1850), 48 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith had also quoted these lines several years earlier in his editorial introduction to the new Anglo-African Magazine. See ‘Apology (Introductory)’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 3 (In Internet Archive).

[12] See Daniel Webster, The Compromise Resolutions: Speech of Hon. Daniel Webster, of Massachusetts, in Senate of the United States, March 7, 1850, on the Compromise Resolutions Submitted by Mr. Clay on the 25th of January (Congressional Globe Office, 1850), 9–10 (In Internet Archive). Webster had once been considered a staunch opponent of slavery, and McCune Smith was among his admirers. But this changed when Webster opined in an 1840 speech that the federal government had no power to end slavery in the states. This betrayal rankled, and McCune Smith criticized and mocked ‘Black Dan’ – a common nickname for the dark-haired Webster – for this and other attempts to save the Union by compromising with slave states. See, for example, James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 12 May 1848, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Meetings of Colored Citizens’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 10 October 1850; ‘Meeting of the Coloured Citizens of N. York’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 29 January 1852; ‘“Heads of the Colored People,” Done with a Whitewash Brush: The Black News-Vender’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 March 1852; ‘Reply to Anti-Slavery Standard’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 January 1855; ‘All Hail, Free Missouri’, The Anglo-African, 21 January 1865.

[13] A convention of Marylanders met in Baltimore from 8-9 June 1859 to propose and consider measures to address slavery, manumission, and the large population of free black people in the state. Known as the Slaveholders’ Convention – though at least one delegates thought it should be considered a convention of concerned citizens – delegates considered, among other things, a measure providing that free black Marylanders should be expelled from the state or face re-enslavement. The Convention, however, voted against this on the grounds that white Marylanders, especially poorer farmers, couldn’t afford the loss of black workers. Even those delegates who argued most strongly in favour of emancipation, the right of manumission, and/or that free black Marylanders should be allowed to remain, however, insisted that they didn’t believe the law or custom should treat black and white Marylanders equally. See ‘Convention of Maryland Slaveholders’, Baltimore Sun, 9 June 1859; ‘Convention of Maryland Slaveholders. Second Day’, Baltimore Sun, 10 June 1859; ‘Secret History of the Maryland Slaveholders’ Convention’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 9 July 1859.

[14] The self-emancipated black abolitionist William Wells Brown included profiles of most of the black Marylanders that McCune Smith named in this essay in his book on eminent African Americans published the year before; see footnotes below. For McCune Smith’s praise of Brown’s writing ability, see ‘The Weekly Anglo-African’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 15 December 1860.

[15] The precocious and polymathic Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806) shared these qualities with McCune Smith himself; both had been largely forgotten only to have their legacies recovered long after their deaths. In addition to the achievements McCune Smith named here, Banneker presented Thomas Jefferson with an example of his work and an exhortation to recognize the full humanity and capabilities of people of African descent. Faced with the evidence Banneker supplied, Jefferson at least partially acknowledged these.

See William Wells Brown, The Black Man: His Antecedents, His Genius, and His Achievements (Thomas Hamilton, 1863), 51–58; Suzanne E. Chapelle and Glenn O. Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland: A Portrait Gallery (Maryland Historical Society, 2002), 48–49.

[16] Bishiop Richard Allen (1760-1831), born into slavery in Philadelphia, was the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Allen also led and helped lead efforts to improve the lives of black Americans, from petitioning the federal government to abolish the 1793 Fugitive Slave Act, to raising the Black Legion to defend Philadelphia in the War of 1812, to presiding over the first national Colored Convention, to founding benevolent and educational societies. See Richard S. Newman, Freedom’s Prophet: Bishop Richard Allen, the AME Church, and the Black Founding Fathers (New York University Press, 2008); Frederick V. Mills, ‘Allen, Richard (14 Feb. 1760 - 26 Mar. 1831)’, in African American National Biography, 2nd ed., vol. 1, ed. Henry Louis Gates and Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham (University Press, 2013), 123–24.

[17] ‘Benjamin’ appears to be a typographical error, as there is no known black Marylander and early anti-slavery writer of that name. McCune Smith almost certainly was referring to William Watkins (1801-1858), who fits this description. Born free in Baltimore, Watkins was an educator and noncredentialled medical practitioner. He was also a leading anti-slavery and anti-colonization advocate, and was a prolific contributor to the Genius of Universal Emancipation, the Liberator, the Colored American, and Frederick Douglass’ Paper. See Bettye J. Gardner, ‘William Watkins: Antebellum Black Teacher and Anti-Slavery Writer’, Negro History Bulletin 39, no. 6 (1976): 623–25; C. Peter Ripley, The Black Abolitionist Papers, I: The British Isles, 1830-1865 (University of North Carolina Press, 1985), 234–35, n18.

[18] James William Charles Pennington (1807-1870) was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and fled to freedom in 1827. Aided by sympathetic Quakers, Pennington acquired literacy and became an avid reader. After independent studies in theology (Yale University’s School of Divinity refused to enrol him though they allowed Pennington access to classes and the library), he became a minister. In 1843, Pennington embarked on the first of his three trips to Europe, where he preached, engaged in anti-slavery activism, and received an honorary doctorate from the University of Heidelberg. Pennington became pastor of the First Shiloh Presbyterian Church in New York City in 1847, and worked frequently with McCune Smith in such efforts as the Legal Rights Association. See Brown, The Black Man, 276–78; Chapelle and Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland, 110–11.

[19] McCune Smith elsewhere described Samuel Ringgold Ward (1817-1866) as ‘“the ablest thinker on his legs” which Anglo-Africa has produced, whose powerful eloquence, brilliant repartee, and stubborn logic are as well known in England as in the United States.’ As with his distant cousin Henry Highland Garnet, Ward’s family fled slavery in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and eventually settled in New York City. Ward and Garnet attended the African Free School there, along with McCune Smith. Ward became an educator, public speaker, preacher, anti-slavery activist, and journalist. Following the passage of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, Ward moved to Canada, lectured in Europe, then settled in Jamaica. See Brown, The Black Man, 284–85; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 23; Chapelle and Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland, 126–27; Richard J. M. Blackett, Samuel Ringgold Ward: A Life of Struggle (Yale University Press, 2023).

[20] McCune Smith and the educator, minister, and activist Henry Highland Garnet (1815-1882) enjoyed a long and rich friendship starting with their schoolboy days at the African Free School, even though they regularly, publicly, and vehemently disagreed over many issues, including a perceived politicization of the Colored Convention movement, emigration and colonization, and ‘negro nationality’ (the doctrine that all African-descended people shared a single nationality across nations, with Africa as the homeland). Yet after each falling-out, McCune Smith and Garnet would reconcile, and they remained ardent admirers of each other throughout. See Henry Highland Garnet, ‘James McCune Smith, M. D. - Number II’, Emancipator, 15 September 1847; Brown, The Black Man, 149–51; McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of Garnet’; Chapelle and Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland, 82–83.

[21] As with Garnet, McCune Smith’s friendship with the self-liberated orator, activist, journalist, and statesman Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) was one of deep mutual admiration, but much less disagreement. McCune Smith acknowledged Douglass’s role as one of – if not the – preeminent African American leaders, and presented his life and accomplishments as a model of self-liberation, self-reliance, intellectual excellence, virtue, and striving that all should follow. See Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 3 June 1853; James McCune Smith, ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855); Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 28 January 1859; Brown, The Black Man, 180–87; Chapelle and Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland, 74–75.

[22] A tongue-in-cheek reference to slaveholders’ point of view.

[23] McCune Smith was a longtime admirer of Catholicism, likely stemming from his observation of the relative lack of racial prejudice amongst Catholic people and institutions in the Five Points and strengthened when, as a young man, he joined with the Glasgow abolitionists who supported the Catholic liberation movement. This appreciation was also likely related to McCune Smith’s High Church Episcopalianism, whose liturgy, sacraments, and prayers shared many similarities with Roman Catholicism. For more examples of McCune Smith’s praise for Catholics and Catholicism, see Fifth Annual Report of the Executive Committee of the American Anti-Slavery Society: With the... Speeches Delivered at the Anniversary Meeting on the 8th May 1838 (William S. Dore [Printer], 1838), 26; The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 8, fn*; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Afric-Americans, No. III’, New-York Daily Tribune, 24 February 1844; ‘Nicaragua - No. II’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 15 January 1852; ‘Address to the People of the State of New York’, New York Herald, 29 January 1852; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 5 October 1855.

[24] A common spelling for ‘Haitian’ at the time.

[25] Though slavery would never again be legalized in Maryland, emancipation would not prove to be as ‘thorough’ as McCune Smith hoped. As in many other states, many Marylanders sought to impose forms of slavery or unfree labour on its black population, including through peonage contracts, forced apprenticeship, and convict labour. See Suzanne E. Chapelle et al., Maryland: A History of Its People (The Johns Hopkins University Press, 1986), 169–70.

[26] See Hinkley, The Constitution of the State of Maryland, 16. (In Internet Archive)