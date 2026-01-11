The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

Your recovery of "African Genealogy" has inspired me to read further in GAUDENTIO DI LUCCA, also one of Herman Melville's sources in MARDI. It's wonderful to find young S. totally immersed in Utopian romance! Mezzoranians are exiles from Egypt in Mezzorania, the new Eden of sun-worshippers. Perhaps indicating the scientific bent of the future Dr. McCune Smith, the young contributor to FREEDOM'S JOURNAL keys on the scholarly footnotes ostensibly by "Signor Rhedi." And copies them throughout, often word-for-word. I like how he keeps even "almost demonstrably" in one instance, here:

S. 1827: The same author in his Chanaan, proves almost demonstrably, that, they dispersed themselves over all the islands and seaports of Europe, Asia, and Africa. In his preface, he quoted a most remarkable passage out of Procopius de bello Vandalico, of a pillar, that was found in Africa, with a Phoenician or Chanaan inscription,‖ which signifies, “We are those who fled from the face of Jesus, or Joshua the robber, the son of Nave;”

GAUDENTIO DI LUCCA: Bochart, in Chanaan, proves almost demonstrably, that they dispersed themselves over all the islands and sea-ports of Europe, Asia, and Africa. In his preface he quotes a most curious passage out of Procopius de Bello Vandalico, of a pillar that was found in Africa, with a Phenician or Chananean inscription, which signifies;

"We are those who fled from the face of Jesus, or Joshua the robber, the son of Nave."

Also cribbed from Signor Rhedi in GAUDENTIO, the note supplied by S. about ancient Egyptians like "the Chinese, having a great many significations for the same word." GUADENTIO: "the Chinese language, &c. had a great many significations for the same word."

