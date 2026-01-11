Opening lines of ‘African Genealogy’ in Freedom’s Journal , 31 August 1827

See ‘African Genealogy [Part 2]’ here

Title: African Genealogy [Part 3]

Source: Freedom’s Journal, 31 August 1827, pp. 1-2 (In Internet Archive)

Notes: Probably written by McCune Smith but not definitive; signed only ‘S.’

FOR THE FREEDOM’S JOURNAL.

MESSRS. EDITORS―

In conclusion of African Genealogy, I present the readers of your Journal, with the following:

It will not be necessary to expatiate on a subject, with which every man of letters is fully acquainted, and a prolix account of which, to the unenlightened, must render it tedious and unimportant.

In my feeble attempt to apprise, my brethren, for whom I feel deeply interested, of the different nations with which they are connected, the people of Colchos and the Sidonians and Carthagenians [sic] should not be omitted, they being originally Egyptians, and descendants of the illustrious Misraim. They likewise departed out of Egypt, when frequent invasions had compelled them to it. To substantiate this fact, it will not be expedient for me to quote but one or two authors, whose veracity has never yet been questioned: and they whom, I shall first summon to my aid, to prove, that the people of Colchos were originally Egyptians, are Herodotus and Bochart; the former of these great men, whose antiquity is not less serviceable in the support of this assertion than his respectability. His account of ancient Egypt and of its inhabitants, has ever been received as authentic. In speaking of the people of Colchos, this historian says, in his Euterpe “it is certain that the people of Colchos were originally Egyptians.”[1] And the great Bochart so often quoted, in his Phaleg, says in express words, “Casflucos et Capthoræos ex Egypto migrasse certum est ante Abrahami tempora:”*[2] and an ancient author of much credit, in speaking of the great revolution in Egypt, which was created by the King Shepherds or Hicksoes, whose cruelty compelled the Egyptians to withdraw out of their country, and disperse themselves into so many colonies, says, it is almost incredible, that men should go so far to seek a habitation, yet it is certain, that in this invasion, many of the Egyptians fled by way of the Great Sea; they could not go by land over the Isthmus, because the Hicksoes poured in upon them that way: This great sea as distinguished from the less, is the Mediterranean, and those who fled by that sea, says Bishop Berkley, [sic] were the colony, which went to Colchos.[3] We must not suppose they went all the way by sea to Colchos, quite round by the Straits of Hellespont; but they crossed the end of the Mediterranean, and went by land the shortest way they could, till they came to the borders of the Euxine sea;† from whence they got into Colchos, and peopling that country, past time has witnessed their greatness, their heroism and their proficiency in all those attainments, which ennoble man, and which have ever merited of the Moderns, their highest degree of reverence and admiration for the Ancients. Neither were the Sidonians, who are so celebrated, both in profane and sacred history, less than a colony of Egyptians, who left Egypt when invasions and calamity had dethroned humanity, and assumed the sceptre of justice.‡[4] Of the Carthaginians, whose greatness has long since retired with time, but the remembrance of whose heroic character, and whose love of liberty must live imperishably; whose fame shall survive time, and remain a lasting monument of the grandeur of fallen Africa; the learned Bochart so often quoted, says, they were originally Egyptians, and he proved beyond question, that they were a colony which first settled the land of Canaan, and who, in after times, were driven out by Joshua. The same author in his Chanaan, proves almost demonstrably, that, they dispersed themselves over all the islands and seaports of Europe, Asia, and Africa. In his preface, he quoted a most remarkable passage out of Procopius de bello Vandalico, of a pillar, that was found in Africa, with a Phoenician or Chanaan inscription,‖ which signifies, “We are those who fled from the face of Jesus, or Joshua the robber, the son of Nave;”[5] Eusebius, in Chronico,[6] [sic] has it much the same; and St. Augustine, in his city of God, says, that the ancient people about Hippo in Africa, who were the remains of the ancient Carthaginians, if you asked them, who they were, would answer, We are originally Mezzaranians.[7] Of the Carthaginians, or if I be permitted to say, the ancient Africans. Bochart, in the Chanaan book, 1 Chap. 37, says, they were the greatest maritime people of the age in which they lived: that by order of the Senate of Carthage, Hanno the elder sailed round the greater part of the world, and after his return, delivered unto them an account of his voyage, which is called the Periplus of Hanno. This Hanno lived before Solomon’s time.§[8] This is the people, my brethren, who were originally Egyptians and descended from Misraim.―They first built Tyre; and in after times, being influenced, by their love of liberty, thus returned into Africa, where they reared the mighty Carthage, upon whose ruins the learned are of opinion, that Tunis is now standing. They are those, who descended from the same house with yourselves; with you, claim their origin from the immortal Misraim. And they are the very people, who so often shook the power of the renowned Rome to its centre, and stood for ages the only rival of that empire, which writers were wont to style the Empress of the world.

Since I have taken it upon myself to make my brethren, acquainted with all the nations, to whom they are in any way directly connected, it would be well for them to know, that about A.M. 2298, Greece was colonized by Egyptians;¶[9] who, mixing with the natives, built towns and formed a number of communities, independent of each other. The various inventions and Arts, which they introduced among the original inhabitants contributed to augment their comforts, and to civilize their manners.[10]

To such as many be unacquainted with history, it may appear fictitious, when they are informed, that the people who were led by Xenophon[11]―headed by Leonidas,[12] and harangued by Demosthenes[13]―received their first lessons from Africans; I say Africans, because the African has been proven to be the descendant of the Egyptians, and therefore the African and the Egyptian must be one, except fraternal connexions cease, by a residence in different countries. Be this as it will, I must be privileged, to consider the Egyptian and the African as one people. Athens, the famous classic city, was built in the year 1556 by Cecrops,[14] who brought a colony of Sails from Egypt, and the first ship which appeared in Europe was brought to Greece from Egypt by Dadamus; this was in the year of the world 1486.[15] How ungrateful is man! How flagrant, has been the ingratitude of the Europeans, that to the descendants of their kindest benefactors, they have been most unjust and cruel. Their learning and their intelligence, and the basis of those very Sciences, by the improving of which, they have held a rank superior to the inhabitants of the other continents, came originally from the forefathers of the Africans, towards whom they have ever dealt with injustice and with disgrace to themselves. The Egyptians being enlightened and learned, diffused knowledge among the Greeks, who afterwards civilized the Romans, and the Romans extending civilization with their arms, civilized the world. But, alas! it is not generally remembered what the African was; but the question is, what is he now? Claiming his origin from the mightiest nation, he is regarded as the most unworthy being in nature. Ah! my unfortunate brethren, time alters all things, it passes never to return, and your former greatness is buried with time in forgetfulness; but there is a Providence, who never sleeps, and who has promised, that a period should arrive, in the which Ethiopia shall stretch forth her arms.

The readers of African Genealogy, doubtless, will excuse all the inaccuracies, when told that the writer of it is quite a youth. S.

* It is certain, says he, that the Caslucci and Capthoraei went out of Egypt before Abraham’s time. Bochart Phaleg, Book 4. chap. 31.

† Vide―Bochart, Rollin, Fenelon.[16]

‡ Berkley, Gibbon, Rollin.[17]

‖ It is observable, that the Cananean Phoenician or Carthaginian language, was the same as that, which was spoken by the ancient Egyptians, and by the Chinese, having a great many significations for the same word.

§ Bochart Geographia Sacra.

¶ Rollin, &c.

[1] See Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, First American Edition, II, trans. William Beloe (Edward Earle, 1814), 3 (In Hathi Trust).

[2] See Samuel Bochart, Geographia Sacra, Seu Phaleg et Canaan (Johannes Davidis Zunneri, 1681), Liber Quartus, Cap. XXXI, 325 (In Internet Archive).

[3] Simon Berington, trans., The Adventures of Signor Gaudentio Di Lucca (Printed for Harrison and Co., 1786), 45–47 (In Internet Archive). See footnote for ‘African Genealogy [Part 1]’ for the erroneous traditional attribution of this work to George Berkeley.

[4] See Bochart, Geographia Sacra, Liber Quartus, Cap. XXXV, 342-344 (In Internet Archive).

[5] See Bochart, Geographia Sacra, ‘Chanaan,’ Ad Lectorum Praefatio, paragraph 4 (In Internet Archive).

[6] See Eusebius, Eusebii Pamphili, Caesariensis Episcopi, Chronicon Bipartitum [Graeco-Armeno-Latinum], I, trans. John-Baptiste Aucher (Armenian Monastery, San Lazzaro Degli Armeni, 1818), 158–70 (In Internet Archive).

[7] No relevant passages have been found. See Augustine of Hippo, St. Augustine, of the Citie of God, ed. Juan Luis Vives, trans. John Healey (Printed by George Eld, 1610) (In Internet Archive). Also, there does not appear to have been any people called by this name. It appears to be a misreading or misspelling of another term. Augustine of Hippo (354-430), born in Numidia, North Africa to a pagan father and Christian mother, converted from Manicheism (a sect centred on the belief in a cosmic battle between the roughly equal forces of good and evil) to Christianity when he was about 32 years old. Augustine became bishop of Hippo (in modern-day Algeria) and became a leading theologian, philosopher, and Church leader. See R. J. Teske, ‘Augustine, St.’, in New Catholic Encyclopedia, 2nd edn, vol. 1, ed. Catholic University of America (Thomson Gale, 2003), 850–52, 856–61.

[8] See Bochart, Geographia Sacra, ‘Chanaan,’ Liber Primus, Cap. XXXVII, 710 (In Internet Archive).

[9] The original footnote below cites Rollin; the work is his Ancient History. ‘S’ mixed up the dates: according to Rollin, Cecrops went from Egypt to Greece to start a colony in A.M. 2448. See Charles Rollin, The Ancient History of the Egyptians, Carthaginians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Medes and Persians, Macedonians, and Grecians, trans. Robert Lyman, vol. I (Edinburgh: Thomas Nelson, 1816), 63 (In Internet Archive) and Charles Rollin, The Ancient History of the Egyptians, Carthaginians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Medes and Persians, Macedonians, and Grecians, trans. Robert Lyman, vol. VI (Edinburgh: Thomas Nelson, 1816), 377 (In Internet Archive). Rollin (1661-1741) was a French cleric, author, and principal of the Collège du Beauvais for three years, until his unconventional religious views (Jansenist) led him to be forced out. Rollins’ thirteen-volume Ancient History remained influential until the 19th century. See W. E. Langley, ‘Rollin, Charles’, in New Catholic Encyclopedia, XII, ed. Catholic University of America (McGraw-Hill, 1967).

[10] See Rollin, Ancient History, Vol. I, I:63–64 (In Internet Archive) and Charles Rollin, The Ancient History of the Egyptians, Carthaginians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Medes and Persians, Macedonians, and Grecians, II, trans. Robert Lyman (Thomas Nelson, 1817), 162–66 (In Internet Archive).

[11] Xenophon (ca. 430-354 BC) was an Athenian military leader, philosopher, and author, widely considered one of the best writers of Ancient Greece. See Simon Hornblower et al., eds, The Oxford Classical Dictionary, 4th edn (Oxford University Press, 2012), 1580–83.

[12] Probably the famous Spartan king Leonidas, who ruled from about 490-480 BC and died along with 300 of his countrymen at the Battle of Thermopylae, where he led a confederated Greek army defending the pass against a much larger force of Persian invaders. See Hornblower et al., Oxford Classical Dictionary, 820.

[13] Demosthenes (384-322 BC) was a great – often described as the greatest – Athenian orator and statesman, a contemporary of Aristotle. See Hornblower et al., Oxford Classical Dictionary, 439–41.

[14] Mythical early king of Athens who was credited with bringing civilization to the nation, establishing monogamous marriage, writing, funeral rites, and other social customs. See Hornblower et al., Oxford Classical Dictionary, 294.

[15] See Rollin, Ancient History, VI, 377. The name ‘Dadamus’ in not found in any volume of Rollin’s history, nor is any event specified as occurring in the year 1486. ‘Dadamus’ may refer to Danaus, son of the Egyptian pharaoh Amenophis. Danaus, Rollin wrote, fled to Greece after a failed attempt to seize power in Egypt by murdering his elder brother Sesotris. Danaus took over Argos instead, sometime around 1474. See Rollin, Ancient History, I, 58–59, 63; Rollin, Ancient History, VI, 377.

[16] The last work cited here is probably François de Salignac de la Mothe Fénelon’s The Adventures of Telemachus, the Son of Ulysses, trans. Pierre des Maizeaux, 7th ed. (London: J. F. and C. Rivington et al., 1779) which contains descriptions of expeditions and travels in the ancient Mediterranean world, though the relevant passages aren’t clear (In Internet Archive). Fénelon (1651-1715) was a French author, educator, theologian, and archbishop of Cambrai.

[17] Gibbon alluded to the African origins of the people of ancient Colchos but wrote that very little else was known about the ‘art, the knowledge, or the navigation, of the ancient Colchians.’ His views of the vices and virtues of their descendants was much more mixed than ‘S’s.’ See Edward Gibbon, The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, V (William Y. Birch & Abraham Small, 1805), 230–32 (In Internet Archive). The English historian Gibbon’s monumental history of the Roman Empire made him one of the most influential scholars and writers on the topic, to this day. See David A. Womersley, ‘Gibbon, Edward (1737-1794)’, in Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, vol. 22, ed. H. C. G. Matthew and Brian Harrison (Oxford University Press, 2004), 8–18.