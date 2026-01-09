Opening lines of ‘African Genealogy’ in Freedom’s Journal, 24 August 1827

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

See 'African Genealogy [Part 1]' here

Title: African Genealogy [Part 2]

Source: Freedom’s Journal, 24 August 1827, p. 2 (In Internet Archive)

Notes: Probably written by McCune Smith but not definitive; signed only ‘S.’

Keywords:

Text:

FOR THE FREEDOM’S JOURNAL.

MESSRS. EDITORS―

Agreeable to my promise of last week, I present to your readers the following, it being in continuance of African Genealogy.[1]

That the Chinese are the same with the African, is not so insupportable as people may imagine. The only difficulty, says Bishop Berkley, [sic] is to know how they got from Egypt to China,[2] and this difficulty is surmountable. It is certain the Egyptians had a very early knowledge of navigation and of shipping; they were necessitated to make use of boats, by reason of the annual overflowing of the Nile, and to pass the various branches into which that famous river divides itself in the Lower Egypt. They were expert navigators long before the Greeks, whose first and finest ship was the Argo, built by Jason, to fetch the golden fleece from Colchos. The Sidonians, who Bochart likewise proves to be the descendants of Cham,[3] had the use of shipping long before the children of Israel departed out of Egypt. Egypt is bounded on the one side by the end of the Mediterranean; on the other side by the Red Sea, dividing it from Arabia; this, ancient writers called the Lesser Sea, as being much narrower than the Mediterranean, which they called the Great Sea: and that colony of Egyptians which was carried to China, sought their fortune by sea, when the invasion by the Hicksoes had compelled them to leave their country and seek a habitation in the remotest parts. The learned have agreed that the tribes of Egyptians which settle China, and who have been since known by the name of the country which they adopted, entered the Red, or Lesser Sea, and were carried beyond the Persian Gulf till they came to Cochin China, from whence they got into the main continent, and thus peopling that vast empire, preserving their ancient laws and customs inviolable: and Bishop Berkley thus positively says, that, notwithstanding the vast distance China is from Egypt, the Chinese came originally from that country, about the time of the invasion by the King Shepherds, or Hicksoes, who were the descendants of wicked Cush, that destroyed the peaceable state of the first Egyptians, and compelled them to flee into other parts of the world for safety.[4] This was before Jacob and his sons went into the land of Egypt, and whoever compares the account given by the learned Bishop of Meaux, in the third part of his Universal History, of the lives, manners and customs of the ancient Egyptians[5] with this of those people of China, will find them to agree in many points: As, first―Their boasted antiquity. 2d. Their so early knowledge of the Arts and Sciences. 3d. Their veneration for learned men, who have the preference before others. 4th. Their policy, and patriarchal form of government. 5th. Their unaccountable superstition for their deceased parents. 6th. Their annual visiting the family of their ancestors. 7th. Their peaceable disposition, and their mysterious religious ceremonies.

Josephus against Appion, distinguished two languages of the ancient Egyptians, the one sacred and full of mysteries, like the cabala of the Jews, and the other common;[6] the words being made up of monosyllables,* put together like the Chinese: all of which prove the people of China to be originally Egyptians, and were descended from the Mezzoranian house, to which the Africans belong.

Again, Herodotus tells us, in his Euterpe, Book ii. that the Egyptians pretended to have been the first inhabitants of the earth; that the ancient Egyptians were extremely proud of themselves, despising in their hearts all other nations, and regarding them as no better than brutes in human shape.[7]

This, also, is the character of the Chinese.[8] Subjected to the like pride and contempt of other nations, they say all other nations have but one eye, whereas nature has given them two, signifying thereby, how much superior they think themselves than other men. It is certain the Egyptians married their nigh relations to keep up their names, or tribes; so do the Chinese, in like manner, not to prophane their blood, as they say, with other mixtures.―Again, the Chinese hold to the Metempsychosis, or transmigration of souls, an opinion very ancient, and came originally from Egypt, where Pythagoras learned it.

It is well known, that the ancient Egyptians worshipped the Sun,* long before the gods Apis, Isis, and Ambis were introduced among them by their idolatrous invaders: and the Chinese, until about six hundred years before Christ, when the religion of Laotse and Foe were introduced among them, worshipped the material heavens, as is seen in the condemnation of the Jesuits, by Pope Clement XI. And lastly, the great predilection which the Chinese discover for artificial gardens, or the horti pensiles, of the Babylonians, on the tops of their homes. The use of pyramids among the Egyptians, and their great preference to internal navigation; their canals and artificial lakes, that of Moeris† being the most wonderful; their emblems and hieroglyphics, and the Egyptian nomes,‡ or divisions of the country, into which divisions and subdivisions, Geographers say, the Chinese empire is similarly divided.

Thus far, I have shown why the people of China should be considered as a colony of Egyptians. That they departed out of Egypt, at the invasion by the Hicksoes, and entered on the continent of China about the time when other tribes of them, being oppressed by the cruelties of their invaders, fled into Africa.

Thus far I have endeavoured to acquaint my brethren, that to the Chinese nation, whose judicious policy has preserved them through all the revolutions which the world has undergone, securing to them their original laws and patriarchal customs:―whose wealth is incalculable, whose unceasing industry, from time immemorial, has supplied the world with specimens of unrivalled manufacture; and whose empire, though extensive, is a complete garden, rendered so by their skill and diligence. To this extraordinary people, so worthy the illustrious nation from whom they sprang, and who have escaped the rapacity of princes, and have survived the ravages of time; you, my unfortunate brethren, with them, have one common origin. The same calamity which drove them out of Egypt into China, compelled you to flee into the inhospitable region of Africa; less fortunate than they, ages have witnessed your wrongs, and time will restore to you happiness. S.

––––

* No-om, or No-on signifies Mezzaranean, or in the old Egyptian language, the house of the Sun.[9]

† The lake of Moeris, according to Diodorus Siculus, and Herodotus, was an hundred and four score French leagues in circumference.[10]

‡ From No, comes the Egyptian nomes, or divisions of the country.

[1] For the title of this series based on the last two words of this sentence, see the second footnote for ‘African Genealogy [Part 1]’.

[2] See Simon Berington, trans., The Adventures of Signor Gaudentio Di Lucca (Printed for Harrison and Co., 1786), 34 fn*, 46-47 fn§. (In Internet Archive) See the sixth footnote for ‘African Genealogy [Part 1]’ for the erroneous traditional attribution of this work to George Berkeley.

[3] See Samuel Bochart, Geographia Sacra, Seu Phaleg et Canaan (Johannes Davidis Zunneri, 1681), Liber Quartus, Cap. XXXV, 342, ¶ E (In Internet Archive).

[4] See Berington, Adventures of Signor Gaudentio, 34 fn*, 46-47 fn§ (In Internet Archive).

[5] See Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet, An Universal History, from the Creation of the World, to the Empire of Charlemagne, Translated from the French of M. Bossuet, Preceptor to the Dauphin, and Bishop of Meaux (T. Evans, 1778), 414–36 (In Internet Archive). Bossuet’s work does not include an account of the people of China, and ‘S’ did not provide a source for their account.

[6] See Josephus, ‘Against Apion’, 180–81 for his references to the ‘sacred dialect’ and ‘ordinary dialect.’

[7] See Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, First American Edition, I, trans. William Beloe (Edward Earle, 1814), 266, 290, 388 (In Hathi Trust).

[8] McCune Smith developed his views of the Chinese over the years, though he didn’t tend to devote as much study or writing to them as he did many other peoples. See, for example,‘African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851 (In Internet Archive); ‘A Flagrant Prostitute’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 6 August 1852, postscript (In LOC’s Chronicling America); ‘The Micronesian Islands’, New-York Daily Tribune, 15 June 1853 (In LOC’s Chronicling America); and ‘A Note from Mr. Tilton, and Reply’, The Anglo-African, 3 October 1863 (Duke University Archives). In a notable exception, he read Évariste Régis Huc’s very popular accounts of his time in China, Mongolia, and Tibet, translated into English and published by Harper & Brothers of New York City in two volumes in 1856. McCune Smith was intrigued by Huc’s account and discussed the volumes at length in two letters as New York City correspondent for Frederick Douglass’ Paper. See ‘From Our New York Correspondent [December 1856]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 December 1856; ‘From Our New York Correspondent [17 January 1857]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 January 1857.

[9] See Berington, Adventures of Signor Gaudentio, 47 fn* (In Internet Archive).

[10] See Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, trans. William Beloe, First American Edition, vol. II (Philadelphia: Edward Earle, 1814), 77–78 (In Hathi Trust) and Diodorus Siculus, The Historical Library of Diodorus the Sicilian, in Fifteen Books, I, trans. G. Booth (J. Davis, 1814), 56–57 (In Internet Archive). Diodorus Siculus (ca. 1st century BC) was a Greek historian who wrote an expansive and influential history of much of the (known) world. Of the original forty volumes, only fifteen survive. See ‘To the Reader’ in Siculus, Historical Library of Diodorus, I, I, iv.