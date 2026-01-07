The World of James McCune Smith

The World of James McCune Smith

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Norsworthy's avatar
Scott Norsworthy
3d

More is cribbed from the Adventures of Signor Gaudentio Di Lucca including those citations of "the learned Bochart" and "Du Pin's History of the Old Testament."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amy M Cools · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture