Opening lines of ‘African Genealogy’ in Freedom’s Journal , 17 August 1827

Hello again! I hope you all enjoyed a delightful holiday season. I did, but it’s good to be back.

While I, like other scholars, have not been able to definitively prove its authorship, I think that then-fourteen-year-old James McCune Smith is the most likely author of ‘African Genealogy’, which was published in three instalments in Freedom’s Journal in the summer of 1827. You’ll see why in the footnotes. Yet even if McCune Smith didn’t write ‘African Genealogy,’ the work would still have been an important part of his world. It was an early example of ongoing efforts to present African sides of the ancestral histories of African Americans in the American black press, of which Freedom’s Journal was the first and in which McCune Smith would go on to play central and enduring roles.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: African Genealogy [Part 1]

Source: Freedom’s Journal, 17 August 1827, p. 2 (In Internet Archive)

Notes: Probably written by McCune Smith but not definitive; signed only ‘S.’

Text:

FOR THE FREEDOM’S JOURNAL.[1]

In the following,[2] Messrs. Editors,[3] I design to give our people a particular account of their origin,[4] and as far as I am able, to acquaint them with what nations people, and family they stand connected.[5] It would be certainly a great satisfaction to persons to know from what race of people, country, or family they sprung originally. And the ignorance, in which the greater part of the inhabitants of the world, even among many of the most enlightened nations labour under, in this respect, is much to be lamented. This ignorance, says Bishop Berkley, is owing chiefly to the “barbari tramontani,” * and other northern nations, who have from time to time overrun the face of Europe; leaving a mixture of their spawn in all parts of it, so that no one knows whether he came originally from Scythia, or Asia; from a civilized nation, or from the greatest brutes.[6] Wars and invasions have done much to increase this ignorance, and destroy, or interchange the inhabitants of most countries. And the great variety of complexions met with at the present day, in my opinion, has, very probably, originated in these two sources. The Persian and Hindoo historians, or traditions assert, and with much reason, have proved, that man originally was black, or, of that dark swarthy colour peculiar to all the nations of the East, where man was first propagated, and which Europeans call black: And the historians of Europe have, with equal plausibility, shown that man originally was white. The original colour of man being very deeply involved in obscurity, I will leave the subject to be discussed by the learned; and simply admitting, there were originally but two distinct colours, black and white, the Ethiopian or African; the white European; and proceed in the attempt, to show the African, from what race of people, country, and family he has originally descended, and to what nation he now stands connected.―It is certain, the original name of Egypt was Misraim; from Misraim, Mesoraim, or Metsoraim, as the learned Bochart explains it in the Fourth Book of his Geographia Sacra,[7] and Monseiur Du Pin’s History of the Old Testament, Chap. vi.[8] and others.

All ancient authors agree, that Egypt was once the richest and happiest country in the world; flourishing with plenty, and even learning, before the patriarch Abraham’s time; for, says the great Bishop of Meaux, and other historians, the Egyptians had arrived to such perfection, in the arts and sciences, even in the earliest times, that Moses was instructed in the sciences of Egyptians.[9] Triptolemus, the founder of agriculture, came out of Egypt; Bacchus, the first who taught man to convert the juice of the grape into wine, came also out of Egypt, or Lybia, which borders on it; and Herodotus says, Pythagoras and other learned men went into Egypt to be instructed of the priests.[10] It is also a well known fact, that with the Romans, and Grecians, their great mens’ [sic] education was not considered complete, until they had made the tour of Egypt. I am thus profuse in my observations, because, in the first place, I would let my brethren know, that though ages have witnessed their truly lamentable degradation, they are no other than the descendants of this once illustrious people, to whom, even the literati, of the day, while they use in contempt, the epithet “Negro,” are indebted for much of their intelligence. Eupolemus, an ancient writer, taken from the Babylonian monuments, and preserved by Eusebius, in Book 9th, says, that according to the Babylonians, the first was Belus, the same with Kronos or Saturn: from whom came Ham, or Cham, the father of Chanaan, brother to Misraim, the father of the Egyptians, who, with his family, first peopled Egypt.†[11] It being, thus, satisfactorily proved, that the Africans are the descendants of Ham, the son of Noah, the smallest doubt cannot exist, that these degraded, and too long oppressed people are the same, with the one noble and virtuous inhabitants of the empire of the great Sesostria, and enterprising Moeris. That the African, of the present day, who is so generally accused of every species of infidelity, and who the vile Calumniator represents as dead to every ennobling quality; stupid, and incapable of moral improvement, is no other than the unfortunate descendants of the Egyptians, whose learning the ancients vainly emulated, and to whose eminence in the sciences, the moderns have not attained.

Secondly, It is not to be supposed, that it was at the confusion of languages, about a century after the flood, when certain tribes, of the family of mankind, journied [sic] across the inhospitable deserts, or by some other way, entered on the continent of Africa, and took up there, their abode in that burning region; because, at this time, numerous as were the inhabitants of the East, there were immense tracts of land in the adjoining countries unpeopled, and producing spontaneously all the necessaries of life, and even luxuries, for the sustenance of man: and rich in pasturage for animals, and beasts of burden, which doubtless, he had in his domestic service. But, it is my humble opinion, that our people, the undoubted descendants of Ham, who are of the Egyptian family and of the illustrious Mizzoranian house, took up their abode in some of the adjoining and fertile regions of that country, rendered dear to them by nature and the traditions of their forefathers. Then at what time, did those tribes, who have been since known by the name of the country which they adopted, travelled out of Asia into Africa, if not at the confusion of languages? To this question, Messrs. Editors, I will give you my humble opinion, strengthened by some of the first authors. It is well known, and out of all controversy, that about four hundred years after the flood, there was a very great revolution in Egypt, and in the surrounding countries. It is certain, also, there were kings in Egypt, in Abraham’s time; and historians agree, that these kings were the impious and vile Hicksoes, [sic] or Hycloes, who Josephus, in his Contra Appina, [sic] Book ii. says, an old Egyptian word signifying King Shepherds, or King of Beasts, given them by the native Egyptians in contempt and detestation.[12]

I say, it was during this invasion, when the Mizzoranians or ancient Egyptians, being most incredibly oppressed and hunted by the impious Hicksoes, were at last compelled to leave the land of their ancestors in the possession of their cruel invaders; and seek elsewhere a home. Driven out by so terrible an enemy, their very name was dreadful to the innocent Egyptians, who inspired with a contempt of their diabolical customs, and awed by fear of their ferocity, travelled out of their country in tribes, intent on finding a peaceful home in the most distant parts of the wide extended region of the East. At which time, two or more tribes, in their wandering, entered Africa, but by which way historians have not been decided, and settled there a colony; as other tribes of this same people, and at this very time, entered China, and like their brethren in Africa and Colchos, settled a colony there also.

Fearful of tiring your readers with too much prolixity, I propose, Messrs. Editors, to present them with the conclusion of this Genealogy in the forth-coming number of your Journal. S.

––––––

* The Italians call the northern people barbarous.

† Of these people, Bochart and Herodotus[13] say, their hair was short, black, and frizzled: and the form of their feature varied with their tribes, or nomes; but, in every other respect, they greatly resembled each other, which proceeded from their springing from one family: and had not been corrupted by marriages with other nations. And of whom, the celebrated Bishop of Meaux, in the third part of his Universal History, gives a wonderful description of their justice, their piety and virtue. The Egyptians, he says, had such a horror of shedding mens’ blood, that they punished their criminals after they were dead; which was as much in terrorem, as if they had been punished when alive.[14]

[1] Freedom’s Journal was founded in New York City in the spring of 1827 as the nation’s first newspaper established, owned, and edited by African Americans. Exactly how Freedom’s Journal came to be is somewhat of a mystery. For one, there are many accounts of what sparked its founding. Bell recalled that ‘Freedom’s Journal was published to oppose the movements of the African Colonization Society, which at that time was very active in endeavoring to transport the colored citizens to Africa.’ See ‘Colored Papers [from The Elevator]’, New York Globe, 28 June 1884. In his early history of the African American press, Irvine Garland Penn offered multiple accounts, though he allowed that his sources sometimes conflicted on key details: it was created to address the plight of free African American Southerners which were too often ignored in the narrow focus on the evils of slavery; to awaken more support in the North for the cause of abolition; and/or in reaction to a New York City paper published ‘by an Afro-American-hating Jew, which made the vilest attacks upon the Afro-Americans.’ In any case, recognizing the need for their own paper, leading African American New Yorkers met to plan and support its publication. See Irvine Garland Penn, The Afro-American Press and Its Editors (Willey & Co., 1891), 26–28. It’s also unclear who initially founded and funded Freedom’s Journal and who invited Cornish and Russwurm to run and edit it. See Jacqueline Bacon, Freedom’s Journal: The First African-American Newspaper (Lexington Books, 2007), 7–8, 27–29, 31.

[2] This work, signed simply as ‘S’, was not given a title, but ‘S’ described the second instalment of the three-part series that this essay introduces as ‘being in continuance of African Genealogy.’ So, all instalments of this work have been titled accordingly here. See ‘African Genealogy [Part 2]’, Freedom’s Journal, 24 August 1827 (In Internet Archive)

[3] The editors of Freedom’s Journal were Samuel Eli Cornish and John Brown Russwurm. Its senior editor, Cornish, was a close friend and associate of Peter Williams, Jr. Cornish was born free in Delaware around 1795. As a young man, he moved to Philadelphia, where he was educated and trained to be a minister. He served as a missionary among enslaved people until around 1821, when he moved to New York City and founded the First Colored Presbyterian Church. See Bacon, Freedom’s Journal, 30–31. Cornish and McCune Smith would go on to be close friends and associates for the rest of Cornish’s life; he died in 1858. Russwurm was born in Jamaica on 1 October 1799 to an American merchant and an enslaved woman of African descent. Russwurm’s father took him to North America around 1807. He and Russwurm’s stepmother made sure he received an excellent education and, in 1826, Russwurm became the third African American to graduate from Maine’s Bowdoin College. Initially interested in emigrating to Haiti or Liberia, Russwurm decided to go to New York City and become junior editor of Freedom’s Journal instead. After the paper went bankrupt in 1829, Russwurm returned to Bowdoin for his master’s degree then emigrated to Liberia, where he lived until his death in 1851. See Jeremy Rich, ‘Russwurm, John Brown’, in Dictionary of African Biography, ed. Emmanuel K. Akyeampong and Henry Louis Gates (Oxford University Press, 2012); Bacon, Freedom’s Journal, 30–31.

[4] ‘S’ may have had Charles Lloyd’s unflattering portrayal of African and African-descended peoples as wretched, ignorant, and barbarous in mind when ‘S’ wrote ‘African Genealogy.’ Lloyd’s Travels at Home, which contains these negative views, was among the books read by students at the African Free School. See Charles C. Andrews, The History of the New-York African Free-Schools: From Their Establishment in 1787, to the Present Time (Mahlon Day, 1830), 72; Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 87. For examples of Lloyd’s negative characterizations of African peoples, see Charles Lloyd, Travels at Home, and Voyages by the Fire-Side, V: Africa (Longman, Hurst, Rees, Orme & Brown, 1815), 40–45.(In Internet Archive) If so, when ‘S’ encountered the works (perhaps in John Frederick Schroeder’s library, see footnote below) cited in ‘African Genealogy,’ the young author would have welcomed the opportunity to portray peoples of African descent in a much more positive light based on information from much more ancient, authoritative, and prestigious sources.

[5] Historian Dickenson D. Bruce surmises that the teenaged McCune Smith may have authored ‘African Genealogy,’ based on historian Bruce Dain’s writings about this work and McCune Smith’s indirect attack on the American Ethnological School’s claims in his later essay series ‘Heads of the Colored People.’ See Dickson D. Bruce, The Origins of African American Literature, 1680-1865 (University Press of Virginia, 2001), 167–68; Bruce R. Dain, A Hideous Monster of the Mind: American Race Theory in the Early Republic (Harvard University Press, 2002), 127–28, 239–40. This three-part essay, simply signed ‘S,’ reveals a deep curiosity and advanced level of reading for a ‘youth’, as ‘S’ identified themselves at the end of the last instalment. This is one more reason to believe that ‘S’ as the youthful and intellectually precocious McCune Smith, who would go on to write many more such ethnographical and historical works throughout the rest of his life.

[6] The quoted sentence, is altered somewhat from the original: ‘This ignorance is owing chiefly to the Barbari Tramontani and other Northern nations, who have from time to time overrun the face of Europe; leaving a mixture of their spawn in all parts of it; so that no one knows whether he came originally from Scythia or Asia, from a civilized nation, or from the greatest brutes.’ This quote is from Simon Berington, trans., The Adventures of Signor Gaudentio Di Lucca (Printed for Harrison and Co., 1786), 42. (In Internet Archive) According to the nineteenth-century librarians Samuel Halkett and John Laing, this anonymous work was regularly but erroneously attributed to the eighteenth-century philosopher and Anglican bishop George Berkeley. See Samuel Halkett and John Laing, Dictionary of Anonymous and Pseudonymous English Literature, vol. 1, ed. James Kennedy (Oliver and Boyd, 1926), 42; Leah Orr, ‘The History, Uses, and Dangers of Halkett and Laing’, The Papers of the Bibliographical Society of America 107, no. 2 (2013): 193.

[7] See Samuel Bochart, Geographia Sacra, Seu Phaleg et Canaan (Johannes Davidis Zunneri, 1681), Liber Quartus, Cap. XXIII, 292-293. (In Internet Archive) Bochart (1599-1667) was a French Huguenot pastor who sought to trace the descendants of Noah as they dispersed throughout the world through an etymological study of Biblical texts. See Zur Shalev, ‘Early Modern geographia sacra in the Context of Early Modern Scholarship’, in The Oxford Handbook of the Bible in Early Modern England, c. 1530-1700, ed. Kevin Killeen, Helen Smith, and Rachel Willie, Oxford Handbooks of Literature (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2015), 196–208. If McCune Smith was the author of ‘African Genealogy,’ it would seem he had already made significant progress in Latin by this time; there were no English translations of Geographia Sacra available and, as a Latin quote from Bochart in the third instalment shows, the author consulted it in its original language. Yet McCune Smith was unlikely to be an accomplished enough reader in Latin at that time to read such advanced works on his own, so he likely had significant help from Peter Williams and/or Williams’ friend and fellow Episcopalian minister, John Frederick Schroeder, who also helped tutor McCune Smith. The latter would also help explain how McCune Smith would have had access to so many works by early Church fathers. See Peter Williams, Jr., ‘Peter Williams, Jr to John Frederick Schroeder, 30 July 1836’, page images courtesy of Randy F. Weinstein, W.E.B. Du Bois Center-Great Barrington: Museum of Civil Rights Pioneers; Guido Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith’, The Medical Register of the City of New York for the Year Commencing June 1, 1866, 1866, 202; and McCune Smith’s future protégé and fried Philip A. White quoted in ‘Colored Men as Physicians’, Nemaha County Republican, 19 March 1885. Williams, co-founder and first rector of St Philip’s Episcopal Church, was McCune Smith’s pastor, mentor, and tutor, who was so closely involved in McCune Smith’s upbringing that Philip Bell referred to Williams as McCune Smith’s ‘guardian.’ See J. Carleton Hayden, ‘Williams, Peter, Jr. (1780?-1840)’, in Dictionary of American Negro Biography (Norton, 1982); Philip A. Bell, ‘Death of Dr. Jas. McCune Smith’, The Elevator, 22 December 1865.

[8] This argument has not yet been located in this source. For Chapter VI of the English translation of Louis Ellies du Pin’s book on the Old Testament, see Louis Ellies du Pin, A Compleat History of the Canon and Writers, of the Books of the Old and New Testament, By Way of Dissertation, with Useful Remarks on That Subject, 1: On the Books of the Old Testament (H. Rhodes, 1699), 168–92. (In Hathi Trust) For the original French, see Louis Ellies du Pin, Dissertation Preliminaire, ou Prolégomènes Sur La Bible, vol. 1: Sur l’Ancien Testament (Amsterdam: George Gallet, 1701), 171–99. (In HathiTrust) Du Pin was a Catholic theologian and ecclesiastical historian who sought more unity among Christian churches. See The Concise Oxford Dictionary of the Christian Church, 2nd edn, ed. E.A. Livingstone (Oxford University Press, 2006), under ‘Dupin, Louis Ellies’, 184. McCune Smith likely knew no French at this early age.

[9] See Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet, An Universal History, from the Creation of the World, to the Empire of Charlemagne, Translated from the French of M. Bossuet, Preceptor to the Dauphin, and Bishop of Meaux (T. Evans, 1778), 16–16, 420–23. (In Internet Archive) Bossuet (1627-1704) was a theologian and author renowned for his oratory. See ‘Memoir of the Author’ in Bossuet, Universal History, 7–10.

[10] See Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, First American Edition, I, trans. William Beloe (Edward Earle, 1814), 313–23. (In Hathi Trust) Note that on p. 321, note 7, it was Beloe who wrote that ‘the institutions of Pythagoras appear to have been almost wholly founded upon the manners and customs of [Egyptian] priests.’

[11] See Eusebius, Praeparatio Evangelica, trans. George of Trebizond (1395–1486) (Michael Manzulinus, 1480), Inc. 644, pp. 214–15, Biblioteka Jagiellońska. (In Internet Archive) For a later English translation of the cited passage, see Eusebius, Praeparatio Evangelica, Book XV, III, Part 1, trans. Edwin H. Gifford (Oxford University Press, 1903), 451 (419 d). (In Internet Archive) Eusebius of Caesarea – also known as Eusebius Pamphilus – was a bishop, biblical scholar and church historian, who lived from about 260-339. See J. Stevenson, ‘Eusebius of Caesarea’, in New Catholic Encyclopedia, 2nd edn, vol. 5, ed. Catholic University of America (Thomson Gale, 2003), 633–36.

[12] Josephus actually wrote that the ‘Hycsos’ could mean ‘shepherd kings’ or ‘captive shepherds in Book I, but did not suggest it was a term of derision. See Flavius Josephus, ‘Against Apion’, in The Genuine Works of Flavius Josephus, VI, trans. William Whiston (William Borradaile, 1824), 180–81. (In Internet Archive)

[13] See Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, trans. William Beloe, First American Edition, vol. II (Philadelphia: Edward Earle, 1814), 3–4 (In Internet Archive) and Bochart, Geographia Sacra, ‘Chanaan,’ Liber Primus, Cap. IV, 374-375. (In Internet Archive)

[14] See Bossuet, Universal History, 414–17. (In Internet Archive)