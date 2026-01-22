Antique photo of an unidentified family

In this second instalment of his discussion of ‘African Colonisation,’ written as a rebuttal to New-York Tribune editor Horace Greeley’s support for colonizing African Americans outside the United States, James McCune Smith ‘[strove] to season the affair with a little wholesome philosophy,’ as he had proposed to do. McCune Smith mostly shifted from the impassioned and sometimes intemperate tone (and hence, sometimes inaccurate when it came to Greeley’s words, actions, and expressed views) of the first instalment, and entered more deeply into the universal principles, religious beliefs, observations about human nature, and historical and scientific evidence underlying his arguments against colonization.

Two of McCune Smith’s most pithily beautiful and effective lines from this essay, I think, are religious ones. In response to Greeley’s assertion that most white Americans were ‘revolted’ by interracial intimacy and reproduction, McCune Smith wrote, ‘I dare not libel the Almighty God by thinking that he has emplanted in one portion of his human creatures a hatred, an inextinguishable hatred, against another portion of his human creatures.’ And this kind of bigotry impiously second-guessed God, since he had given such unions the ultimate stamp of approval: ‘it is a libel against Nature to call it revolting, because the Creator had long since solemnized and made holy this connexion, when He ordained that human frames and immortal souls should spring therefrom.’

See the first installment of ‘African Colonisation’ here.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II

Date: 1 September 1851

Source: National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851 (In Internet Archive)

Also published in Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 September 1851, p. 1

Text:

AFRICAN COLONISATION….THE OTHER SIDE.

NO. II.

––––––

HORACE GREELEY, ESQ.: It was well said by Lieut. Maury,[1] that “Nature as a whole and all the departments thereof are intimately connected. If we attempt to study in one of them, we find ourselves tracing clues which lead us off insensibly into others, and before we are aware we find ourselves exploring the chambers of some other department.”[2] This negro question requires for its proper study that we should enter into the Race History of Man, Climatology, Psychology, and, indeed, all the branches of thought connected with human kind; and further requires a breadth and acuteness of vision, and a patience in inquiry, such as neither you nor I,[3] in the hurry of city life,[4] can give it, even had we that freedom from prejudice, without which all effort were vain. For my part, I can only jot down glances at this great problem,[5] and cannot hope to mark out its grand outlines, much less do the filling up.

The loss of the Alexandrian library and its wealth of ancient lore[6] is a deep grief to scholars, but I am convinced that there will be a profounder grief among thinkers, a century hence, that there is not now placed on record a succinct account of the true relation which the blacks now bear to this Republic—a concise statement of the facts[7] embodied in their resistance and elevation herein against odds sufficient to crush any ordinary variety of the human species. How this laughing, dancing, ‘Jim Crow’ people, which the builders reject, will have become the corner stone of the Republic,[8] will be matter of profound amazement; but an amazement profounder still must grow out of the fact of the existence of that man-hate which you call natural and desirable prejudice, [9] which will have utterly disappeared[10] in the coming era. For I dare not libel the Almighty God by thinking that he has emplanted in one portion of his human creatures a hatred, an inextinguishable hatred, against another portion of his human creatures. I dare not libel the Almighty by supposing that, in erecting the Splendid Fabric[11] in which we live, He meant it for the building up of partition walls of adamant[12] between man and his fellow man.

The other day,[13] you libeled[14] the people of the Free States; to-day (Aug. 30), you more grossly libel our fellow citizens of the Slave States,[15] when you say ‘that intermingling with the blacks is naturally revolting to the whites;’[16] in other words, the hundred thousand whites who will pass this night in the embraces of black women, in the South, are committing a crime against Nature. Now, sir, you know that the South produces mulattoes de novo[17] every hour; you know that from the planter down to his lowest Scotch-Irish driver, each man has one or more negro concubines, and mixed offspring:[18] and if all this be revolting, it must be a crime against Nature.[19] The presence or absence of the marriage tie does not alter the result: no priest could solemnise a wedlock between man and a monkey: God has set them apart, and they cannot mingle blood. Nor does the absence of the marriage tie alter the nature of the connexion between whites and blacks.

It is a libel to call that connexion a curse, because society at the South tolerates it; it is a libel against Nature to call it revolting,[20] because the Creator had long since solemnized and made holy this connexion, when He ordained that human frames and immortal souls should spring therefrom. No, sir! these Southrons do nothing revolting to Nature, to God, nor to themselves,[21] in this matter. They simply obey that Higher Law of Progress which demands as its first condition the free admixture of varieties of human kind.[22]

No single variety of man is capable of continued development without admixture with other varieties of the species. Look over History and this will appear. I affirm further, that whenever, by any cause, this admixture ceases in any nation, there occurs arrest of progress. Hayti, the Celts, the Chinese, and tribe-land throughout the world, prove this. The human tide must roll on; if it flow aside into tranquil pools, it stagnates; but if it flow on, every streamlet, from how many soever varieties of race, adds to its volume, its force, its life, and away go the impediments with which rugged nature or human institutions bar its way; the stream swells to a river, whose width and depth increase with the passing years, as it trends towards that perfection[23] and grandeur which merges into the Divinity. Wars and invasions, and myriad migrations, and slave trades, are the rude media by which this law of Progress is carried out.[24]

Per aŕdua ad alta![25] each race that mingles with this grand current suffers for a time the common penalty of imperfect nature. It may, like the Indian, sink apparently beneath the current, or, like the African, float, scum-like, upon the surface;[26] yet the admixture is made, and each, in giving up its individuality, contributes its peculiar bent and modification to the general stream.[27] It is a wide mistake to suppose that nations die and leave no sign—not even an individual of the meanest tribe upon the earth passes away without his peculiar influence upon the whole, any more than an atom in the physical world can be without affecting the glorious sun and starry hosts.[28]

“A true fellowship or society, then, among men has an internal ground or origin, springs from their spontaneous sympathies and attractions. Its foundation is the unity of human nature, a unity which exacts the utmost variety or distinction in the elements composing it. Exactly in the degree in which these various elements become freely asserted, will their unity be manifested, will human society become perfected. The case herein is precisely similar to a musical harmony. The harmony is grand or complete just in the degree that its elemental notes are relatively various and distinct. If the notes are all accordant with each other, the result is at best a simple melody. But if each note gives a distinct sound from every other, then the result is a grand and rapturous harmony that lifts the soul to God.”—Morality and the Perfect Life, by James.[29]

Admixture is progress; Isolation is retrogression. Isolation was the curse at Babel; [30] and it is the curse which you would inflict on us blacks when you would have us separated by ourselves in Liberia or a separate country.[31] And the philosophy of our resistance against such isolation is an instinctive dread of retrogression—an instinct which argues the certainty of our advancement. You may argue that this ‘revolting admixture’ cannot take place, but such argument is vain; facts overwhelm it. Where did the browns, the mulattoes and the quadroons come from?

To a great extent, the admixture is already done. Ask any man who saw an assemblage of blacks fifty years since, in any American locality,[32] and who saw a similar assembly within a week, whether the general complexion is not one half whiter? Except those actually brought hither from the Coast of Africa, there are not fifty thousand persons of unmixed negro blood among the three and a quarter millions of blacks in this land.

The case, on our side, might here rest. But you said (Tribune, Aug. 5, 1850) “We believe this country owes a debt to Africa; * * we believe the better portion of the free blacks of America ought to consecrate their lives to the work of regenerating and civilizing the land of their forefathers.”[33] Did you mean foremothers? And again (Tribune, May 3, 1850), “It does seem to us that this idea of colonising * * Africa * * * is a work to which the black race among us are called, and which it is cowardice, is baseness on their part to shrink from.”[34] And further (Tribune, Feb. 24, 1851), “Our fathers were treated very unjustly by George III. and his ministry, but that injustice was the means of their entire emancipation from foreign control. If the blacks will confront their disabilities in the same spirit (spirit of Attucks, listen!), they may yet achieve for their race a glorious destiny, for themselves an enduring fame.”[35] But you go on to say (Tribune, May 30, 1851), “Look at Hayti, with its baboon Emperor, jackdaw court, and population of stupid, ignorant, squalid, drunken savages, sinking deeper and deeper into barbarism after a century of Freedom!” “What is the reason of this?”[36]

The reason why the United States have advanced while Hayti retrogaded is, the former admixed, while the latter remained isolated; even the civilized nations standing aloof from their sable sister, “sitting in darkness, drinking blood.”[37] And for the same reason, a colony of isolated blacks cannot evangelize Africa. You might as easily get a spark from two positive poles of electrodes.[38] Nay, can you show me a case in History where colonisation of the civilized, in any force, has civilized and evangelized a nation of barbarians? Liberia is not one. The Americans, as they style themselves there, ape the caste of the United States; they hold the old relation of the conquering to the conquered race: the natives are their serfs.[39] The successful colonization of the civilized has always[40] led to the serfdom or extermination of the barbarians with whom they come in contact.

Missionaries, full of the Holy Ghost and of Love, have and may do much to evangelize Africa. But, are we free blacks such? You have brought us up to despise the complexion which God has given us;[41] can you expect us, without some special revelation, suddenly to love it so that we will plunge into its perpetual gloom?

You expect a further impossibility, when you urge that we can advance on the African Coast. The climate is such as never yet has produced thoughtful and energetic men. The relative bulk of inland to small extent of coast, the absence of indentations by rivers and peninsulas, are physical difficulties in the way of civilization, laid down by Ritter.[42] Compare, in this view, Europe or the United States, with its “climate piercing Mississippi,” as Lieut. Maury calls it,[43] with the Coast of Guinea, and you will see that to civilize Africa will require more energy, more capital, more sagacity, than have been expended on either of the other two. Have we blacks these elements?

And, my dear sir, what sort of civilization would we carry to Africa, or into a separate community, now? Would it be better than we have we have been taught at home? To build temples to God the Respecter of Persons, to erect such Courts of Justice as was exhibited in the United States Court room to-day? To hang a woman, enceinte,[44] for defending her own person from violation?[45] To buy and sell the offspring of our own bodies?[46] Heaven help you, man, are you not mistaken after all? or do I understand you to mean, that we free blacks should instill[47] a little aboriginal African civilization into this barbarous land of ours?

If ours be any mission on this earth, it is a mission [of] love.[48] And if there be any land or people who need this mission more than all others—need it as an element to fill up the measure of national development, need it as a savour to arrest the rottenness now festering at the core—it is this land and this people. All Europe has poured all the other elements into your lap; but without this element of love, you are naught. There is in our confederacy vital force, unlimited sagacity in contrivance, a strong disposition to organise, and an heroic daring before which nature and mankind yield their obeisance; yet our machinery creaks, and strains, and threatens to break up! How little of the oil of love would smooth down these sectional asperities and cause the whole to move on in cumulative grandeur.

Hic labor, Hic opus est![49] Here is our duty, and we are bound to do it. We believe in the Saviour’s injunction, “Love those that hate you and despitefully use you, and persecute you.”[50] We think that when he said ‘Love one another,’ [51] that he gave the will along with the command. And we should be recreant to Him, if we fled away from you simply because you say you hate us. We are yours; you are ours, “What God hath joined together, let no man put asunder.”[52]

‘E. Pluribus Unum.’ Prophetic motto! From many nations, from the strong Saxon energy of the Englishman, from the cool sagacity and indomitable perseverance of the Scot, from the fresh and buoyant Irish, from the keen intellectual vivacity of the Gaul,[53] from the far-reaching subtle genius of the German, and, though last, not least, from the all-suffering, the all-enduring, the all-surviving and long-despised Negro, are made up the ONE of the American people! “What God hath joined together, let no man put asunder!”

The largest, the most frequent, and the freest intercourse of the most variously endowed races of men that the world has yet seen assembled together, make up the physical character and the intellectual being of the American people. Blessed with a climate the most favourable for physical and mental development, with a territory, moreover, sufficiently diversified to reproduce variously endowed men, possessed also with the means of rapid and frequent intercourse between these variously endowed men, or races if you will, all the elements of progress lie within our grasp, and will continue to do so during the existence of the American Union. As to caste, which society is striving to uphold, by short-sighted editors or impotent laws, it must and will give way. “Man is spiritually larger than the institutions which pretend to contain him. He consequently overflows their boundaries and exposes them to contempt.”[54]

The work goes bravely on. You had better fall in the line and help speed it. Pray the good God to take out of your heart that leprous prejudice against His creatures which lead you to say that “it is not desirable nor natural for blacks and whites to mingle in the same community.” When that is done, you may advance a step and take rank with black men in struggling for the advance of our common humanity. Poor, weak ‘heart of hare’[55] that you are, we will give you aid and comfort that will make you feel the first dawnings of a large and universal manhood. One day at the polls[56] in 1846, one day of jeering such as we bear all our lives, caused your heart to faint within you,[57] and to give up as hopeless the struggle ‘for equal rights.’[58]

The reason was, that your tongue said equal rights, while your poor fluttering heart was brim-full of prejudice! Fall in, man! Pray for a larger heart, and you will begin to understand the why and the wherefore of a black man’s endurance!

Sept. 1, 1851. JAMES McCUNE SMITH.

[1] For a near-contemporary biographical portrait of the pioneering oceanographer and naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury, see Charles C. B. Seymour, Self-Made Men (Harper & Brothers, 1858), 51–58. For a full biography, see Charles Lee Lewis, Matthew Fontaine Maury: The Pathfinder of the Seas (The United States Naval Institute, 1927; repr., Arno Press, 1980).

[2] From Matthew F. Maury, ‘On the Geological Agency of the Winds’, in Proceedings of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Sixth Meeting, Held at Albany (N. Y.), August 1851 (G. P. Putnam, 1852), 277 (In Internet Archive).

[3] McCune Smith had already addressed some of these scientific topics and, over time, would find time to further explore these subjects and more, often in much greater depth, and the proper venues in which to publish them. See, for example, ‘The Influence of Climate on Longevity: With Special Reference to Life Insurance [Part I]’, The Merchants’ Magazine and Commercial Review, Conducted by Freeman Hunt 14, no. April 1846 (1846): 319–29; ‘The Influence of Climate on Longevity: With Special Reference to Life Insurance. Part II’, The Merchants’ Magazine and Commercial Review, Conducted by Freeman Hunt 14, no. May 1846 (1846): 403–18; ‘On the Bushmen. Address Delivered at the Annual Meeting of the Colored Orphan Asylum, 14 February 1849’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 22 February 1849; ‘The Micronesian Islands’, New-York Daily Tribune, 15 June 1853; ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859; ‘The German Invasion’, The Anglo-African Magazine, February 1859; ‘The German Invasion [Continued]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, March 1859; ‘On the Fourteenth Query of Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on Virginia’, The Anglo-African Magazine, August 1859. As McCune Smith’s reading of Maury’s paper in the Proceedings of the American Association for the Advancement of Science of 1851 and the scientific works cited in McCune Smith’s writings show, he was extremely well-read and kept himself up-to-date on the latest and most important scientific advancements, even if he didn’t often have the leisure to write such works.

[4] In response to his friend and philanthropist Gerrit Smith’s offer of a professorship at New York Central College in McGrawville several years later, McCune Smith wrote that ‘there is no life that would so entirely accord with my tastes and desires of usefulness, as a quiet Professorship in an advancing Institution of learning.’ But he regretfully turned opportunity down because the College lacked an endowment sufficient to guarantee ‘living salaries to the Instructors.’ See letters from James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 29 January 1859 and 9 March 1859, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries.

[5] Besides in-depth explorations in the works cited above, McCune Smith ‘jot[ted] down glances’ at the problem of ‘this negro question’ liberally throughout his years of writing. The ‘African Colonisation’ letters and other works cited in the footnotes for these letters in this project represent only a few examples.

[6] The great Library of Alexandria and part of its collection of up to about 400,000 works as at least partially (but not intentionally) destroyed by Julius Ceasar’s soldiers in 48 B.C. See Charles Anthon, A Classical Dictionary; Containing ... Proper Names Mentioned in Ancient Authors, and Intended to Elucidate All the Important Points Connected with the Geography, History, Biography, Mythology and Fine Arts of the Greeks and Romans. (Harper & Bros., 1841), 1:111, 544.

[7] McCune Smith went some way in creating such a record with his ‘Statistical View of the United States.’ He embarked on this report at the behest of the 1853 Rochester Convention, read it at the meeting of the National Council of Colored People in New York City in 1855, and finally completed, edited, and published it in four instalments of the Anglo-African Magazine in 1859. See Proceedings of the Colored National Convention, Held in Rochester, July 6th, 7th, and 8th, 1853 (Rochester, 1853), 57; ‘National Council of Colored People: First Day - Evening Session’, New-York Daily Tribune, 10 May 1855; ‘A Statistical View of the Colored Population of the United States - From 1790 to 1850 [Part 1]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, February 1859, 57; ‘A Statistical View of the Colored Population of the United States - From 1790 to 1850. Continued [Part 2]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, March 1859, 57; ‘A Statistical View of the Colored Population of the United States - From 1790 to 1850. Continued [Part 3]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, April 1859, 57; ‘A Statistical View of the Colored Population of the United States - From 1790 to 1850. Continued [Part 4]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, May 1859.

[8] McCune Smith had long held this opinion. He predicted this development in his January 1841 lecture on the ‘Destiny of the People of Color’ when he described how African Americans would play a leading role in saving the American Republic from slavery, which had destroyed every past republic in which it was practiced: ‘Too few in number to cope with our oppressors by physical force, and being by our nature obliged to resist slavery, we must resort to moral weapons: these whilst they will triumph over slavery will save the Republic… The destiny then, which we must fulfil in relation to the [republican] form of government under which we dwell, is eminently conservative. We will save the form of government, and convert it into a substance.’ See The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 10 (In Black Abolitionist Papers).

[9] McCune Smith believed that caste-based or racial hatred was not natural, but taught. For example, he wrote in 1865: ‘the inter-man-hate which we call caste, or prejudice, is extrinsic not inherent in human nature, the natural condition of… mankind being inter-love, not inter hate.’ See ‘The Sixth Ward’, The Anglo-African, 1 April 1865.

[10] McCune Smith had long held this opinion as well, also alluding to other developments that would eventually contribute to the end of racial prejudice in 1841’s ‘Destiny’. Interracial relations were leading to ever-decreasing differences in skin color and other ‘physical peculiarit[ies]’ by which Americans were encouraged to hate and oppress one another; African Americans would ‘confute’ via argument, conduct, and accomplishments, justifications for slavery and prejudice as well; and African Americans would come to have a ‘ruling influence over their oppressors’ by leading the way in creating new American literary, oratorical, philosophical, and moral traditions. See Destiny, 4, 6–7, 8–9, 11, 13–14, 15–16.

[11] Text searches in publications from this period and centuries prior reveal that ‘splendid fabric’ was a common phrase in literature, poetry, oratory, and sermons as a metaphor for nature, gardens, society, life, the whole of creation (as McCune Smith used it here), and more.

[12] Diamond (very hard substance). See Robert Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary: Reprinted from the Folio Edition of 1752 (Joseph Ogle Robinson, 1830), 5.

[13] In ‘Indiana – Colonization’, New-York Daily Tribune, 22 August 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America), McCune Smith accused Greeley of doing so in his editorial ‘Worth Considering’, New-York Tribune, 21 August 1851. (In LOC’s Chronicling America). It was the catalyst for McCune Smith’s writing ‘African Colonisation’ parts 1 and 2.

[14] Spelled ‘libelled’ in the original printing.

[15] This language of ‘libel[ling] fellow citizens of the Slave States’ might appear curious given McCune Smith’s ardent opposition to Southern slavery without considering the full context in which he made these remarks. For one, McCune Smith’s mother Lavinia had been enslaved in South Carolina, where she and McCune Smith had numerous mixed-race relatives. See James McCune Smith, ‘Freedom and Slavery for Africans [Freedom and Slavery Part 1]’, New-York Daily Tribune, 20 January 1844; Robert Hamilton, ‘Dr. James McCune Smith’, The Anglo-African, 9 December 1865. For another, as McCune Smith argued elsewhere, not all white Southerners were slaveholders or supporters of slavery; many were as oppressed or nearly as oppressed by slaveholders, who kept them poor and ignorant and taught them (unnatural) racial hatred to support their interests. See ‘A Pleasant Re-Union’, The Anglo-African, 5 March 1864; ‘“Thy Will Be Done”’, The Anglo-African, 22 April 1865. (See also Mary Boykin Miller Chesnut, Mary Chesnut’s Civil War, ed. C. Vann Woodward (Yale University Press, 1981), 153.) McCune Smith went on to present interracial attraction as natural but perverted and besmirched in America by slavery, slaveholders, and those under their power or influence.

[16] This is not an exact quote; Greeley worded it this way: ‘We believe the Caucasian Race naturally dislikes and recoils from intimacy and association with the African…’ See ‘Black and White’, New-York Daily Tribune, 30 August 1851. (In LOC’s Chronicling America)

[17] ‘Over again’ or ‘anew.’ See Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary, 7, 12.

[18] See footnote below on contemporary Southern observer Mary Boykin Chesnut on this state of affairs.

[19] McCune Smith had long valued science, the study of Nature, as another way to understand God’s will. Nature, like Scripture, was God’s revelation of his divine will, in this case through the manifestation of his divine law. In 1839, McCune Smith wrote, ‘Next to our Maker do we revere Science as the clearest manifestation of his law which he has vouchsafed us.’ See ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839. So, if Greeley and others wanted to know if it was right for people of different ancestries to ‘amalgamate,’ all they had to do was look at God’s law as expressed in Nature. As McCune Smith went on to explain, God’s bestowal of souls and fully functioning human bodies on the offspring of interracial unions declared them to be in accordance with his divine law and therefore could not be gainsaid, especially by anything as petty as bigotry or unjust as the desire to oppress fellow children of God.

[20] In his 30 April editorial rebutting the first instalment of ‘African Colonisation,’ Greeley had written further: ‘instances of such amalgamation… are only rare and (to most white persons) revolting exceptions.’ See ‘Black and White,’ NYTr, 30 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America). Both Greeley and McCune Smith regularly referred to what’s more commonly known now as race-mixing as ‘amalgamation.’

[21] In one of his most well-known and oft-cited essays, McCune Smith would go on to write how the author of the Declaration of Independence and third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, put the lie to his own and Greeley’s insistence that amalgamation was naturally ‘revolting’ to white people. Jefferson left living proof that this was not so: mixed-race offspring by his legal slave Sally Hemings. See ‘“Heads of the Colored People,” Done with a Whitewash Brush: The Black News-Vender’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 March 1852; ‘On the Fourteenth Query,’ AAM, Aug 1859, 232–33.

[22] McCune Smith identified, described, and/or cited this law of progress – that human populations needed regular interaction, intercourse, and exchange with other peoples lest they culturally, intellectually, and physically stagnate or decline – throughout his decades of writing and speaking, including further on in this work. See also, for example, ‘German Invasion,’ AAM, Feb 1859, 44–46., in which he addressed this theory most explicitly and at greatest length. McCune Smith’s friend Frederick Douglass apparently first heard McCune Smith explain and support this theory in the original version of ‘The German Invasion’, a speech he delivered in Rochester’s Corinthain Hall in November 1853 and later published almost verbatim in the Anglo-African Magazine. (See McCune Smith, ‘German Invasion [Continued],’ AAM, Mar 1859, 83 fn*.Douglass was impressed by this theory and it, in turn, influenced one of his most well-known lectures. See Frederick Douglass, ‘Dr. M’Cune Smith’s Lecture’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 18 November 1853; Frederick Douglass, The Claims of the Negro, Ethnologically Considered. An Address Before the Literary Societies of Western Reserve College, at Commencement, July 12, 1854 (Lee, Mann & Co., 1854), 32–33.

[23] McCune Smith later elaborated on his view of ‘perfection’ (which could be read as ‘excellence’) in relation to human beings. Here, it’s described as expansive – ‘increase[d]’ ‘width and depth’) – as the Divine expresses himself in his creation. In his rebuttal to Jefferson’s arguments in his Notes on the State of Virginia (1785) on the inferiority of people of African descent, McCune Smith characterized excellence in human beings in contrary terms to Jefferson’s characterization of excellence as conforming to strict, narrow standards of perfection, a more widely held conception of that idea. McCune Smith pointed out that human excellence meant something different in myriad contexts: what makes an excellent mechanic is not necessarily what makes an excellent moralist, or warrior, or shopkeeper. Hence, the ‘standard of excellence is not fixed’ – and therefore, neither is the ‘question of elevation’ (which could be read as ‘progress’). See ‘On the Fourteenth Query,’ AAM, Aug 1859, 225. In an essay centred on Charles Darwin’s newly published On the Origin of Species, McCune Smith returned to this theme as well as the theme of amalgamation, marrying the two in a rumination on how diverse ancestry and capabilities made human beings physically, mentally, and culturally healthier and capable of greater things. McCune Smith considered Darwin’s theory of natural selection an elegant theory of the method God used for his will to be expressed in human nature, and beautiful in the way it showed how all humankind were united in literal kinship (not just through having the same Creator) and, ultimately, to all living things as well. See ‘A Word for the “Smith Family”’, The Anglo-African Magazine, March 1860, 79–82.

[24] McCune Smith explained how this process was manifested in America in ‘The German Invasion,’ see footnote above.

[25] Heraldic motto for Clan Hannay of Scotland. In English, ‘Through difficulties to eminence.’ See Hugh Clark, An Introduction to Heraldry, 11th edn (Henry Washbourn, 1829), 310.

[26] ‘Upon the surface’ may allude to McCune Smith’s view of the most readily recognizable physical attributes of many peoples of African descent – dark skin, densely curled hair, facial features – to be superficial and variable differences, insufficient for justifying the belief that they were so radically different than people of African descent that they couldn’t amalgamate and/or live together harmoniously, as Greeley had argued in the editorials that McCune Smith rebutted in this essay and as Jefferson had argued in his Notes on Virginia. See, for example, ‘On the Fourteenth Query,’ AAM, Aug 1859, 227–37.

[27] Here in this essay, as in others, McCune Smith combined poetic or picturesque language with science-informed musings on amalgamation or race-mixing, and the relative contributions of amalgamating peoples, to help get his points across. Sometimes he was misunderstood when doing so and it got him into trouble with his readers. See, for example, James McCune Smith, ‘At Work [Part 1]’, The Anglo-African, 7 January 1865; H. H. White, ‘The Equality of Races’, The Anglo-African, 28 January 1865; G. W. P., ‘Meeting in Boston’, The Anglo-African, 4 February 1865.

[28] In his 1841 lecture on the ‘Destiny of the People of Color,’ McCune Smith wrote that even if African Americans would continue to amalgamate with the other peoples in the United States until their ‘descendants… shall no longer be distinguished by any physical peculiarity, yet it is clear, that a destiny awaits them that they must fulfil.’ This destiny was to make indelible marks on the government and the artistic culture of the United States, namely: 1) to lead the way in ending slavery and thereby turning the United States into the true Republic it aspired to be, and 2) to create the United States’ first original forms of music (already accomplished, McCune Smith declared), oratory, poetry, and literature. See Destiny, 4–5, 7, 10–11, 15.

[29] From the lecture ‘Morality and the Perfect Life’ in Henry James, Moralism and Christianity: Or, Man’s Experience and Destiny. In Three Lectures (J. S. Redfield, 1850), 108 (In Internet Archive).

[30] In the parable of Babel (Genesis 10: 1-9, King James Bible), people who had settled in ‘a plain in the in the land of Shinar’ built a tower to ‘reach unto heaven’ to demonstrate their inventiveness, greatness, and unity. God humbled them by ‘confound[ing] their language.’ Now that they could no longer understand each others’ speech, the people abandoned their city and were ‘scatter[ed] abroad on the face of the earth.’

[31] Misspelled ‘county’ in the original printing.

[32] McCune Smith described one such scene in one American locality from twenty-four years before: a parade put on in New York City on 5 July 1827 to celebrate the day that the complete abolition of slavery in New York State took effect. On that occasion, McCune Smith wrote, ‘The side-walks were crowded with the wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers of the celebrants, representing every State in the Union, and not a few with gay bandanna handkerchiefs, betraying their West Indian birth: neither was Africa itself unrepresented, hundreds who had survived the middle passage, and a youth in slavery joined in the joyful procession. The people of those days rejoiced in their nationality, and hesitated not to call each other “Africans,” or “descendants of Africa;” it was in after years, when they set up their just protest against the American Colonization Society and its principles that the term “African” fell into disuse and finally discredit.’ See ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 24. In other passages in the same work, McCune Smith described other fellow African American New Yorkers from his youth whose physical appearance varied widely because of their mixed ancestry, showing how the process of change he wrote of in this paragraph was already well underway.

[33] See ‘African Mail Steamers’, New-York Daily Tribune, 5 August 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[34] See ‘Colonization of Africa – Mr. Bryan’s Project’, New-York Daily Tribune, 3 May 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[35] See ‘Color and Colonization’, New-York Daily Tribune, 24 February 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[36] Greeley wrote no editorial or commentary on Haiti for the Tribune’s 30 May 1851 issue. He did, however, write two editorials in May about Haiti, part of a larger number scattered over several months. Unlike the Greeley quotes above – McCune Smith evidently consulted the original issues of the Tribune for those quotes – the comments McCune Smith attributed to Greeley here are from his own memory or impression and are not Greeley’s actual words, nor do they read as near-approximations of his comments. Readers can decide for themselves whether McCune Smith fairly detected an underlying subtext of anti-Haitian or anti-black bigotry in Greeley’s remarks. In the May 1851 editorials, Greeley argued, among other things, that the United States should have friendly relations with Haiti; that some problems in Haiti were due to the United States’ ‘bullying’ of the country and failure to formally recognize her independence soon enough; and though Greeley didn’t admire Haitian emperor Faustin Soulouque, he considered him a legitimate ruler. See ‘The Haytian Question’, New-York Daily Tribune, 2 May 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America) and ‘Hayti and the United States’, New-York Daily Tribune, 21 May 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[37] This quote has been found in two sources, both by American Presbyterian minister Robert J. Breckinridge. In the first, Breckinridge employed the phrase “sitting in darkness and drinking blood” (the phrase in double quotes in original, text of his words proofread and corrected by Breckinridge) to describe Africa, when arguing in favour of colonizing Americans of African descent there, in debate with George Thompson in Glasgow in June 1836 while on a European tour. See George Thompson and Robert J. Breckinridge, Discussion on American Slavery, between George Thompson, Esq. [and] Rev. Robert J. Breckinridge, 2nd edn (George Gallie, 1836), 55 (In Internet Archive). (McCune Smith likely wasn’t present since he was likely in Paris at the time, gaining additional clinical experience and training before his final year of medical school at the University of Glasgow.) In the other, Breckinridge wrote the same phrase – also in double quotes – when criticizing the Roman Catholic church. See Robert J. Breckinridge, Papism in the XIX. Century, in the United States (David Owen & Son, 1841), 18 (In Internet Archive). No earlier source for this quote has been found. Breckinridge may have been created it by combining Biblical prohibitions against drinking blood (i.e., Genesis 9:4; Leviticus 17:10-12, 14; Deuteronomy 12:16, 23; Acts 15:29) with an adapted phrase from Matthew 4:16: ‘The people which sat in darkness saw great light…’

[38] McCune Smith studied this and other electrical phenomena at the University of Glasgow in Thomas Thomson’s Outline of the Sciences of Heat and Electricity (1830). As a rare surviving register from the Medical Library reveals, McCune Smith checked out this book on 28 August 1835 & returned it on 2 September. He checked it out again on 2 October and returned it twelve days later. See Thomas Thomson, An Outline of the Sciences of Heat and Electricity (Baldwin & Cradock, 1830); University of Glasgow, Register of Loans, College Medical Library, University of Glasgow, November 1827 to November 1842, 283, University of Glasgow Archives & Special Collections.

[39] As McCune Smith noted, African Americans in the colony of Liberia did end up creating – as Merran Fraenkel writes – a ‘caste-like social system’ in which the ‘[Americo-Liberian] colonists and their descendants ran―and completely staffed―the Government, the foreigners ran the town’s business, and the tribespeople worked as domestics or as store-hands and ships’ loaders.’ Jacqueline Bacon also writes that besides American Colonization Society agents’ racism and authoritarianism, there ‘was also conflict between the settlers and the natives―the beginnings of the longstanding tension between the “Americo-Liberians,” the African-American colonists and their descendants, and the indigenous population―due to resentment of the natives about the settlers’ presence, the colonists’ condescending attitude toward the Africans, African participation in the slave trade, and wars between African tribes.’ This resulting caste system lasted for the first century (more or less) of Liberia’s existence, and was reported on from its inception through letters, eyewitness testimony, and the press. See Merran Fraenkel, Tribe and Class in Monrovia (Oxford University Press, 1964), v, 19; Jacqueline Bacon, Freedom’s Journal: The First African-American Newspaper (Lexington Books, 2007), 252–54; Jeremy Rich, ‘Russwurm, John Brown’, in Dictionary of African Biography, ed. Emmanuel K. Akyeampong and Henry Louis Gates (Oxford University Press, 2012).

[40] It was apparently no surprise to McCune Smith that African American colonists in Liberia behaved no differently than colonists of any race tended to do throughout history. After all, he believed firmly in the full humanity of people of African descent, meaning that they would be expected to exhibit the same characteristics of human nature under similar conditions, as he explained in an 1843 appendix for the publication of 1841’s ‘Destiny of the People of Color’: ‘The views contained in this lecture are based entirely upon the unity of the human race; from this primary fact, it is inferred that the colored people will act just like any other men placed in their circumstances.’ See Destiny, 16.

[41] McCune Smith regularly lamented African Americans’ internalization of what he considered unnatural prejudice against skin colour – in this case, hatred of their own, as taught to them by countless white Americans – and its destructive effects on their psyches. As McCune Smith wrote three and a half years later, ‘There is one thing our people must learn, and the victory is won: we must learn to love, respect and glory in our negro nature! Why are we clothed in black skins unless it be to ennoble God Almighty’s black man?––And how can we do this while we suffer the atmosphere of prejudice to penetrate our souls and shape our thoughts?’ See ‘From Our New York Correspondent [2 March 1855]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 9 March 1855. McCune Smith’s fellow Frederick Douglass’ Paper correspondent and friend, John S. Rock of Boston, echoed and expanded on McCune Smith’s sentiments – with a hefty dose of added humour – in a speech at the commemoration of the Boston Massacre and Crispus Attucks on 5 March 1858 at Faneuil Hall. After jests about how the ‘wan’ and ‘pinched’ appearance of ‘Caucasian[s]’ contrasted unfavourably with the ‘beautiful, rich color [and] the full broad features… of the negro,’ Rock declared, ‘I would have you understand, that I not only love my race, but am pleased with my color; and while many colored persons may feel degraded by being called negroes… I shall feel it my duty, my pleasure and my pride, to concentrate my feeble efforts in elevating to a fair position a race to which I am especially identified by feelings and by blood. My friends, we can never become elevated until we are true to ourselves.’ Rock’s remarks on this occasion is often credited with originating the precept ‘Black is Beautiful’. See ‘The Boston Massacre... Commemorative Festival at Faneuil Hall’, The Liberator, 12 March 1858; Christopher Brooks, ‘Contextualizing John S. Rock’s Ascent to the Supreme Court Bar Articles from the Fred Gray Civil Rights Symposium: Before Thurgood: America’s Forgotten Civil Rights Heroes’, Faulkner Law Review 15, no. 2 (2024): 147.

[42] Carl Ritter’s distillation of then-available knowledge on African geography represented an unprecedented of scholarship on that continent. (McCune Smith cited Ritter’s foundational work on ‘physical geograph[y]’ in the first instalment of ‘African Colonisation’ though not by name.) See Ritter’s work on Africa and notes and additions in an 1835 French translation (which McCune Smith may have read or consulted at Baillière’s) in Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 1, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1836), 1–2 (in Internet Archive), Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 2, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1835) (in Internet Archive) and ‘Note de Traducteurs’ in Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 3, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1835), 389ff (in Internet Archive).

[43] This phrase has not been located in Maury’s works. However, Maury described such phenomena relating to the Mississippi in ‘On the Probable Relation Between Magnetism and the Circulation of the Atmosphere’, in From Appendix to the Washington Astronomical Observations for 1846 (C. Alexander, Printer, 1851), 9, 11–12; ‘Geological Agency’, 279–85, 294.

[44] Pregnant (French). See Abel Boyer, Boyer’s French Dictionary (Hilliard, Gray and Co., 1833), 166. Misspelled ‘enciente’ in the original printing. (Text searches in English-language newspapers and other sources of the period that this was a very common spelling of a very commonly used polite term for ‘pregnant’ in publications in English of the period.)

[45] No case has been located in newspapers of or near this date in McCune Smith’s area or that he is known to have read regularly. He may have been referring to developments in a case earlier that year of a young ‘negro’ woman enslaved in New Orleans, whose father – who was also her overseer – began to beat her for forgetting to take a kerchief off her head. She managed to extricate herself from those who were holding her down. Rather than submit to another attempt to restrain her, she stabbed her father, which proved fatal. She was sentenced to death by hanging. According to reporting in a local paper (republished in the Herald), ‘The girl intimated that she was ‘enciente,’ which, if true, must at least delay her execution.’ See ‘A Woman Sentenced to Death’, New York Daily Herald, 17 June 1851.

[46] Slaveholders fathering children with enslaved women, only to enslave and/or sell those children as well, was a common and well-known phenomenon, frequently trumpeted by Northern abolitionists. It was only a nominal secret in the South, however, since these children so evidently inherited physical characteristics from their fathers that the evidence was undeniable. See, for example, the compiled Civil War accounts by Mary Boykin Chesnut, wife of a Confederate general. Though she was raised in a slaveholding family and married into another, she hated slavery, calling it ‘monstrous,’ ‘wrong,’ and ‘iniquit[ous].’ Chesnut was repelled by the fact that some of her father-in-law’s slaves were clearly his children and observed that ‘the mulattoes one sees in every family exactly resemble the white children—and every lady tells you who is the father of all the mulatto children in everybody’s household, but those in her own she seems to think drop from the clouds, or pretends so to think.’ See Mary Chesnut’s Civil War, xix, xxxvii fn29, xlvi, xlviii–xlix, l–li, 15, 29–31, 71, 88, 113–14, 246, 428, 730.

[47] Spelled ‘instil’ in the original printing.

[48] ‘of’ dropped in the original printing.

[49] Probably inspired by the famous phrase from Virgil’s Aeneid which reads ‘Hoc opus, hic labor est’ (Latin) – ‘this is the work, this is the labor.’ See Virgil, The Works of Virgil: In Latin & English. The Aeneid, 3rd edn, III (J. Dodsley, 1778), 160; Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary, 180, 193, 343, 367, 406. If so, McCune Smith swapped ‘labor’ and ‘opus’ to shift the emphasis and meaning while retaining the historical authority significance of the original. (This appears more likely than an adaptation of the idiom ‘There lies the chief point,’ sometimes translated to ‘hic labor, hoc opus est’ – see Ainsworth’s, 200 – given McCune Smith’s use of the phrase to convey the sense of work and duty.) And if so, this isn’t the first time McCune Smith swapped words in a venerable Latin saying in this way and for this purpose. In his 1841 lecture ‘On the Destiny of the People of Color,’ McCune Smith adapted the classic patriotic slogan ‘Ubi libertas, ibi patria’ (‘Where liberty dwells, there is my country’) to ‘“Ubi patria, ibi libertas,” “Where our country is, there shall liberty dwell”’ in discussing African Americans’ determination to instantiate liberty in their country. See David E. Macdonnel, A Dictionary of Select and Popular Quotations... Taken from the Latin, French, Greek, Spanish and Italian Languages (A. Finley, 1824), 300; McCune Smith, Destiny, 6.

[50] Adapted from Luke 6:27-29 (King James Bible).

[51] From John 15:12, 17 (King James Bible).

[52] From Mark 10:9 (King James Bible).

[53] Misspelled ‘Gall’ in the original printing.

[54] From the lecture ‘Morality and the Perfect Life’ in James, Moralism and Christianity, 113 (In Internet Archive).

[55] Probably from the lines ‘“O Hare-castle, though heart of hare!” / Fierce Oxenstern replied. / “Shalt see then how the game will fare,” / The taunted knight replied.’, in Albert Tchudi, ‘The Battle of Sempach’, in The Poetical Works of Sir Walter Scott, Baronet, V, by Walter Scott (Archibald Constable & Co., 1823), 264 (In Internet Archive). The phrase ‘heart of hare’ also appears in other sources, but McCune Smith regularly quoted Scott’s works.

[56] Misspelled as ‘poles’ in original printing.

[57] When a deputation of African American New Yorkers sought his advice in 1846 about how best to support a measure on the ballot to repeal the $250 racially discriminatory property requirement in the New York State constitution, Greeley recalled that he advised them to do nothing because he’d observed that when more black people showed up, more people voted against such measures. Therefore, he believed, ‘the appearance of Negroes in the field, as combatants or claimants, would be a serious detriment to the cause.’ See ‘The Colored Convention’, New-York Daily Tribune, 12 January 1852.

[58] In reality, Greeley actively supported the effort to fully equalize suffrage for black New Yorkers in the state constitution, both in the pages of the Tribune and by personally distributing ballots for ending the racially discriminatory property qualification (on a cold, rainy day no less). See Glyndon G. Van Deusen, Horace Greeley: Nineteenth-Century Crusader (University of Pennsylvania Press, 1953), 103–4.