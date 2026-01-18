E Pluribus Unum mosaic, Library of Congress’s Thomas Jefferson Building, East Corridor, First Floor. Image courtesy LOC

See ‘Indiana―Colonization’ for James McCune Smith’s letter to the editor of the New-York Tribune that preceded this essay, and to which it refers.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: African Colonisation - The Other Side [With Prefatory Note]

Date: 22 August 1851

Source: National Anti-Slavery Standard, 28 August 1851, p. 3 (In Internet Archive)

Text:

[For the Anti-Slavery Standard.][1]

MR. EDITOR: On the 7th March, 1850, Daniel Webster offered to go in for the appropriation of Government Millions to remove the free blacks to Africa.[2] Since then, ‘follow master Greeley,’ of the Tribune, has poured an incessant and ruffian volume of abuse upon the coloured Americans,[3] because they do not pick up traps and carry out the will of the Expounder as rapidly

‘As lightning does the will of God.’[4]

Mr. Greeley has scented out every event that could be tortured into a Colonisation argument, and, with a flourish of whip that would do credit to a negro driver, has laid it on without stint, reason or mercy.[5] To crown all, the other day he ‘wanted to know’ if we meant to fight.[6]

On my sending him a calmly worded request[7] to have privilege of reply, through his columns, he backed out in worse temper than Dr. Dewey did,[8] and calls for a ‘sane African,’ and ‘well bred’ at that, to explain the Indiana vote.[9] I trust Governor Roberts will take pity and send him one by the next Liberia Packet.[10]

The enclosed letter, intended for the Tribune, is hardly worth insertion in your columns, as it can add naught to the settled convictions of your readers.

Respectfully yours, J. McC. S.

August 23d, 1851

–––●–––

AFRICAN COLONISATION―THE OTHER SIDE

––––––

MR. EDITOR: One prominent fact in the History of Colonisation is, that the opposition to that scheme, on the part of the blacks, was spontaneous, decided and firm, from the very hour of its announcement in the newspapers. Meetings were held in Philadelphia in 1817,[11] and in New York[12] and all the free States shortly after, denouncing the scheme as unchristian and unjust. This was at least thirteen years before Garrison began the publication of The Liberator, nay, while you and he were yet children. ‘Garrison’s Thoughts on Colonisation’[13] simply embodied the ideas long previously uttered by these meetings.

Next, a word about terms. You call us the ‘African Race;’ you might as well have called us ‘Connecticut Irishmen.’ Africa (see the Physical Geographies[14]) is considerable of a peninsula, reaching nearly into three zones, and produces lions, hippopatami, and every variety of human kind, from milk white to jet black, the Caucasian, Mongolian and Negro type. It is a misnomer, then, not to say a slight upon rhinoceros white men and Moors, to style the small and poor specimen of Africa that has reached these shores ‘The African race!’* Furthermore, what nation in Europe, having an offshoot in America, has not mingled its blood with the negro, thereby producing in our free blacks the most thoroughly mixed of the human species? And this mixture, indigenous to the American soil,[15] is an American race if you will, but surely not the African. There is a child playing at my elbow, among whose forbears, some generations back, may be named Korymantee in Africa, Carib and Iroquois in America, Spanish, French[16] and old Puritan[17] in Europe; and this child has a white skin, grey eyes and flaxen hair.[18] Will you brush up your Ethnography and tell me how and why this child is to be classed with the African race?[19]

It is quite as easy to show that we do not come under the term ‘free blacks,’ for a downright[20] black man is getting scarce as Indians; nor ‘coloured people,’ for we have every variety of complexion; nor do we truthfully bear any name[21] except that of ‘Americans,’ [22] to the manor born[23]

Your views on Colonisation may be summed up in three propositions.

1. The Free Blacks in the United States are a degraded class, who cannot be raised to the political and social level of the whites while they remain in the United States.[24]

(2. The Free Blacks ought to be elevated to a position equal to the whites; but as they cannot be raised to such equality in these United States, therefore,)

3. The Free Blacks ought to emigrate to Africa, where they can attain equality with the whites, and where, moreover, they may put an end to the Slave Trade (if they do not engage in it) and evangelise Africa[25]

This last proposition you piously support by the divinely directed exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, which, singularly enough, began by swindling the Egyptians, and ended in the divinely directed extermination of the Girgashites, Ammonites, and other natural lords of the land of Promise. Deut. 7th ch. verse 1, et seq.[26]

The second proposition you do not announce in so many words,[27] but it is the logical necessity of your case, and is therefore introduced parenthetically as the minor of the syllogism.

That coloured men too generally seek employment as servants, and are too frequently content with it,[28] is true. That they make the best and most desirable servants is also true, and proves that, however humble their calling, they fulfil it adequately. The position of servant, is not of necessity degrading; it is the simple fulfilment of one of the necessities of society; and please remember that, in the Phalanstery,[29] as pictured in the Tribune, [30] the lowest of these necessities required for its performance the Sacred Band of Honourable Youth.[31] And the Divine authority of our Saviour has linked the highest human greatness with the meanest of human employments.[32] The astute Henry James, speaking of his waiter (no doubt a free black), says; “He performs his function in a way so entirely sui generis * * * that he is no longer the menial, but my equal or superior, so that I have felt, when entertaining doctors of Divinity and law, and discoursing about Divine mysteries, that a living epistle was circulating behind our backs, and quietly ministering to our wants, far more apocalyptic to an enlightened eye than any yet contained in books.

“The reader may deem the illustration beneath the dignity of the subject (‘The Divine Man’). The more the pity for him in that case, since it is evident that his eyes have been fixed upon the shows of things, rather than upon the enduring substance. It is not indeed a dignified thing to wait upon tables. There is no dignity in any labour which is constrained by one’s necessities. But still no function exists so abject or servile as utterly to quench the Divine or personal element in it. It will make itself manifest in all of them, endowing them with an immortal grace, and redeeming the subject from the dominions of mere nature and custom.”[33]

When you attempt to brand degradation upon us because we are servants, you evidently have an eye to a class of people called flunkeys, who are to be sought for not among us, but in the land of your ‘Scotch-Irish’ ancestry, and their unmixed descendants in this free and happy land. Can you point out, on the part of us blacks, any act of flunkeyism which equals Millard Fillmore’s proclamation touching the Fugitive Slave Law,[34] or the abject servility with which the Editor of the Tribune thanked Congress for disposing of that infamous bill—by passing it?[35]

* This confusion of terms[36] leads to curious results: some ten years ago, the Board of Trustees voted to exclude from the Prot. Episcopal Theological Seminary a talented and pious young man,[37] because he was a descendant of Africa. The cream of the thing was, that the youth was a cross between a Malay and a North American Indian, while one of the Trustees rejoiced in being the descendant of an Algerine Moor!

Do tell me, of the black men who led the Boston mob, boot-blacks, white-washers, clothes cleaners, &c., on the one hand, and Millard Fillmore and the God-like [sic][38] on the other, who have the better claim to nobility in the eyes of God and man? Again, is there any thing manlier than the reply of that respectable coloured member of the Smith family, when he refused to serve Daniel Webster[39] the recreant? Does the Scotch-Irish ancestry of the Greeleys[40] boast of a servant who refused to serve a recreant for good wages? And, by the way, if you ran to, through, and away from, your fatherland almost between two days in such an ague of a hurry, why do you, in all fairness, insist on sending us blacks to what you call our fatherland for ever and a day?—And that fatherland of yours, by your own account, in much greater need of rudimentary civilization[41] than all Africa. You might have stopped long enough to form a Society for the maintenance of clean feet, if your conscience is a little to the contrary notwithstanding.

But, to our mutton. If hiring out to service, for high wages—say $25,000 or $20,000, or even $4,000 per year, with pickings and presents—degrades white men, it does not follow that hiring out for low wages must degrade black men: so far from degrading, it kindles in these latter, very often, aspirations after higher employment for themselves and their children: of my own acquaintance, there are hundreds of this class now doing yeoman’s duty in California,[42] in order to support and educate their children at home. And these men are living and striving, eating and drinking, on equal terms, share and share alike with their white fellow citizens.

Before pronouncing so positively on our degradation, you should, with a wise philosophy, bide a while. Five-sixths of the coloured people in the Free States were at one time slaves themselves, or are the offspring of slaves. And more than this, we have been but a race of boys contending against a race of men, or rather the races of men.[43] So far, our physical has been battling with your intellectual power.[44] Quetelet, the great writer on Vital Statistics,[45] has shown that the physical power of men is at maximum at 25 years old;[46] the intellectual power begins at 35 years to enjoy a maximum, which extends through ten years thereafter.[47] Cast your eye over the Census Tables[48] and you will see that the relative proportion of blacks is immensely diminished before we reach the intellectual maximum of 35 years; I mean relatively to the whites. Slavery explains this. Thank God, we are gradually growing older, as a mass. Mr. Milman,[49] with a more philosophic caution, gives us blacks to the end of this century before we can be relatively judged in the matter of intellect.

When you assert that the blacks cannot be elevated in these United States, you manifest either a beetle-headed ignorance or a voluntary blindness. In the Tribune of Feb. 24th, ’51, you say: “There are no laws in Massachusetts, Vermont or New Hampshire, and we believe none in Maine, which inflict political or social disabilities on the African Race as such, and yet their condition in these States is a very inferior and disagreeable one. No coloured man is admitted into general society or elevated into any honourable office in either of those States, and none is likely to be. * * * New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan [I am credibly informed that one thousand dollars could have bought equal suffrage in Michigan, the other day], Illinois, &c. are among the States which, in revising their fundamental law, have either retained the old clauses denying equal rights to negroes, or substituted therefor others still more oppressive. * * In our own State, a most earnest* struggle was made to secure equal rights regardless of colour in our new constitution, but that effort was defeated by a vast majority of the People ”[50]

The falsehood underlying the above is this: you represent the antipathy of the masses to have wrought these political oppressions, when you know full well that it was the wire pulling of the political foxes on the one side, and the faltering of political cravens on the other, which did the damning deed. Had the blacks, in our State, been as faithful to the Democrats as they have, unfortunately, been faithful to the Whigs, equal suffrage would have carried the day in 1846.[51] It is a crime, before God, for you to charge upon his creatures when free an obloquy which you knew to have arisen from machinations growing out of, and based upon, the condition of others of his creatures who are slaves.

Even so, your statements are not true Wisconsin, by a vote of the People, has granted equal suffrage, regardless of colour;[52] Ohio has abolished her Black Laws;[53] which are advances in a political view Massachusetts has abolished her law prohibiting intermarriages between whites and blacks;[54] and no new State, nor fundamental law-altering State, not even Indiana, which so sadly needs constitutional tinkering,[55] has passed any such law. And such a law is the only test of that radical social hatred which you are so anxious to prove as existing among whites against blacks.

In Massachusetts there are two black men who are Justices of the Peace;[56] in Massachusetts generally, the hotels, the railway cars, the theatres, restaurants, and many polished and intellectual circles, are equally open to whites and blacks So true is this, that some coloured New Yorkers, who recently attended a celebration in Boston, came back half horrified at having witnessed, in that city, black gentlemen and white ladies, and vice versa, leading off in a promenade concert.[57] Three black captains and any number of mates command whaling vessels sailing from that State;[58] in which, also, the chief office among the Sons of Temperance was recently held by a black man;[59] and at a recent grand celebration of the Order,[60] attended by delegates from nearly all the States, only one delegation backed out of the procession, and this not for their own prejudices, but lest they should be blamed when they went home to Baltimore, I believe.

So you see that political equality is leading to social equality in the old Bay State; and the next time you happen down East, don’t go bat-like prowling among the low, the ignorant, and the degraded, whether black or white; seek intelligent and polished circles, go to respectable hotels and restaurants, and then you will be able to judge whether it is ‘natural or desirable for blacks and whites to be mingled in the same community.’

And I happen to know that downright practical amalgamation, the marriage of white women to coloured men is increasing in a rapid ratio in this good city of Gotham.[61] Yellow babies are carried about by black mothers in South Carolina and States of that ilk, and by their white mothers in New York and its adjacencies; [62] but with this difference, the former are not married, the latter are married, so that the moral and social balance is in favour of the amalgamation under the auspices of Freedom: indeed the platform on which whites and blacks meet, coalesce and amalgamate in these northern States, is ever a high moral platform; hireling Priests who sanction the Compromises and ruffian Editors, who fiendishly stir up a dying hate, and in the name of Equal Right, Amen! build up the broken walls of caste, ‘to the contrary notwithstanding.”

From these, and a thousand kindred facts, we blacks know that our degradation is passing away in this the land of our birth. It took us two hundred years of servitude on this continent to win a reluctant admission to the lowest rank of the human species: forty years ago, when the Rev. Peter Williams wrote a pamphlet on the abolition of the Slave Trade, it required the certificate of Bishop Moore to be appended thereto,[63] that the world might believe that it was written by a coloured man. To-day, what feat is there in Art or Arms, in Oratory or Mathematics, that you would hazard your reputation by denying that it could be done by a black man?[64] Nay, you yield them the palm when you affirm that they can do what whites, in nations, have failed to accomplish; abolish the Slave Trade and Evangelize Africa. For the present, we are willing to

* In 1846, when a committee of black men called on you for aid and counsel[65] in behalf of equal franchise, you said no funds could be given by your party to aid them.[66] When a black man called on you for funds to aid the Whig[67] ticket in 1850, did you give him fifty dollars or did you not, and which time were you in earnest?

enjoy the fame of being able to do those mighty deeds; there is enough work, and, as I shall show, manly, liberty loving work, for us to do here at home—our home, richly ours by toil and tears and blood. This

“Broad fair Empire State with State”[68]

has ample room and verge enough for the exercise of our faculties, for at least a century to come: by which time, if Harry Clay be a prophet, there will exist, an unpleasant homogeneity of complexion in the stead of that agreeable diversity from milk white to pure black which makes the American people something like certain tribes in the interior of Africa—a variegated people.

We blacks are not yet done grinning at your asking us yesterday,[69] if we really mean to fight rather than go to Africa and be baked.[70] Why, man, we do nothing else but fight all our days in this land, and if you can point out any new thing for us to do, rather than go to Africa, we will do that also.

So much for our degradation. In the next and last communication, I will say something about our views of duty in the matter of expatriation; and if you will be kind enough to lend me a copy of your ‘Hints towards Reforms’[71] I will strive to season the affair with a little wholesome philosophy.

JAMES McCUNE SMITH.

[1] As McCune Smith went on to explain in this prefatory note, he originally wrote the piece below as a letter to the editor Horace Greeley of the New-York Tribune in response to Greeley’s support for expatriating African Americans to colonies outside the United States in the paper. Since Greeley refused to publish it, McCune Smith turned to the National Anti-Slavery Standard and its editor Sydney Howard Gay.

[2] In his speech delivered on the Senate floor on this day in response to Kentucky senator Henry Clay’s compromise resolutions of 25 January, Daniel Webster declared ‘that if any gentleman from the South shall propose a scheme of colonization, to be carried on by this government upon a large scale, for the transportation of free colored people to any colony or any place in the world, I should be quite disposed to incur almost any degree of expense to accomplish that object.’ Webster proposed that sufficient funds be allocated for this purpose from selling land that Virginia had ceded to the federal government. See The Compromise Resolutions: Speech of Hon. Daniel Webster, of Massachusetts, in Senate of the United States, March 7, 1850, on the Compromise Resolutions Submitted by Mr. Clay on the 25th of January (Congressional Globe Office, 1850), 14 (In Internet Archive). As Eric Foner writes, Clay offered ‘a plan of sectional reconciliation’ designed to ameliorate ‘[a]ntagonism between free and slave states [that] had deepened in the previous few years, sparked by the enactment of northern personal liberty laws that impeded the rendition of runaways, demands for the abolition of slavery in Washington, D.C., and the growing controversy over whether southerners should be able to carry their human property into western territories.’ Clay’s plan included ‘the admission of California as a free state; the establishment, without reference to slavery, of territorial governments in the rest of the lands acquired in the Mexican-American War; …the abolition of the domestic slave trade, but not slavery itself, in the nation’s capitol’; and what would become the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. See Eric Foner, Gateway to Freedom: The Hidden History of America’s Fugitive Slaves (Oxford University Press, 2015), 119–20.

[3] In his rebuttal to ‘African Colonisation’ and its prefatory note, Greely highlighted this claim ‘without comment.’ ‘Incessant’ at least is an exaggeration; see footnote 5.

[4] From the lines ‘A weapon that comes down as still / As snow-flakes fall upon the sod; / But executes a freeman’s will / As lightning does the will of God; / And from its force, nor doors nor locks / Can shield you;—’tis the ballot-box’ from the poem ‘A Word From a Petitioner’, in The Anti-Slavery Poems of John Pierpont, by John Pierpont (Oliver Johnson, 1843), 14 (In Internet Archive).

[5] For examples of Greeley’s support for colonization in the Tribune in the interim between 7 March 1850 (the day Daniel Webster argued in favour of appropriating federal funds for colonization in the Senate, see above) and the date of this letter to the editor, see ‘Colonization of Africa – Mr. Bryan’s Project’, New-York Daily Tribune, 3 May 1850; ‘African Colonization - Frederick Douglass and The Tribune’, New-York Daily Tribune, 30 May 1850; ‘The Blacks and Equal Rights - Colonization, &c.’, New-York Daily Tribune, 14 March 1851; ‘Colored People’s Meeting in Jamaica, L. I.’, New-York Daily Tribune, 24 June 1851; ‘Extinction of the Slave Trade’, New-York Daily Tribune, 6 August 1851. Though McCune Smith characterized Greeley as ‘la[ying] it on without stint, reason or mercy,’ Greeley dedicated relatively little time to colonization in his editorials, especially in 1851, though he did argue strongly in its favour whenever he addressed the issue. But as McCune Smith’s decades of addressing colonization and emigration movements reveal, there were relatively few issues as likely to raise his ire as efforts to remove United States citizens from their country because they had African ancestry. See Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 177–174, 193–106, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333.

[6] In the editorial that inspired McCune Smith to write ‘African Colonisation,’ Greeley wrote: ‘It is easy for the Blacks to say, ‘We won’t be colonized―we won’t go to Africa, nor anywhere else, but we will remain where we were born and died here,’―but won’t is a weak word when used by the few, the poor, the feeble, to indicate their resistance to the determined will of the many, the wealthy, the powerful. We do not understand the Blacks really to mean, ‘We will fight rather than submit to expatriation,’ and unless they do mean this, the language of defiance is unwise.’ See ‘Worth Considering’, New-York Tribune, 21 August 1851. (In LOC’s Chronicling America.)

[7] See ‘Indiana – Colonization’, New-York Daily Tribune, 22 August 1851. (World of James McCune Smith) It is arguably not calmly worded: there were few issues as likely to raise McCune Smith’s ire as schemes for colonizing and promoting emigration of African Americans outside of the United States, as revealed in his decades of writing on these (to him) closely interrelated subjects. It even led him to conduct a vigorous and sometimes unfair attack on his lifelong friend Henry Highland Garnet, who had come to support emigration in certain contexts. See, for example, ‘To the Editor of the Glasgow Chronicle [15 January 1833]’, Glasgow Chronicle, 18 January 1833, National Library of Scotland; ‘Dr. Macdonald’s Report’, The Colored American, 22 December 1838; James McCune Smith, ‘Address to the People of the State of New York’, New York Herald, 29 January 1852; ‘Emigration: To the Reverend Henry Highland Garnet [1]’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 5 January 1861; ‘Emigration: To the Reverend Henry Highland Garnet [2]’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 12 January 1861; ‘Haytian Emigration―Negro Nationality’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 23 February 1861.

[8] Unitarian minister Orville Dewey had delivered a lecture in New York City on 10 January 1844 in which he argued that slaves in the South generally enjoyed better conditions than free black Americans. McCune Smith challenged Dewey to a public debate over this claim either in person or in any other method he chose. Dewey declined, so Greeley published McCune Smith’s series of letters rebutting Dewey at McCune Smith’s request. McCune Smith thanked Greeley for his ‘kind liberality’ and declared,’ With your clear head and sound heart, long may you preside over the Tribune of the people.’ See ‘The Rev. Dr. Dewey’s Lecture at the Tabernacle’, New-York Daily Tribune, 11 January 1844; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Africans [Freedom and Slavery Part 1]’, New-York Daily Tribune, 20 January 1844; ‘To the Editor of the Tribune: My Dear Sir, New-York Daily Tribune, 22 January 1844; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Afric-Americans [Freedom and Slavery Part 2]’, New-York Daily Tribune, 26 January 1844; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Afric-Americans [Freedom and Slavery Part 3]’, New-York Daily Tribune, 1 February 1844; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Afric-Americans, No. III [Freedom and Slavery Part 4]’, New-York Daily Tribune, 24 February 1844.

[9] See Horace Greeley, ‘Remarks’, New-York Daily Tribune, 22 August 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[10] Joseph Jenkins Roberts was Governor of Liberia. This satirical remark alludes to Greeley’s support for the American Colonization Society’s project of expatriating African Americans to the colony of Liberia.

[11] As historian William L. Katz writes, ‘at least 3,000 Negro men assembled at the Bethel Church to discuss the colonization question’ in January 1817. Though the meeting didn’t gather expressly to condemn the American Colonization Society, James Forten wrote to Paul Cuffee that ‘not one [attendee] was in favour of going to Africa. They think that the slave holders want to get rid of them so as to make their property more secure.’ (Forten and Cuffee were both wealthy black leading Philadelphians who supported colonization.) By the time Philadelphians met again on 10 August 1817 to address colonization again, ‘Forten and the Philadelphia Negro leadership reversed their position’ in alignment with the will of most black Philadelphians. See William L. Katz, ‘Earliest Responses of American Negroes and Whites to African Colonization’, in Thoughts on African Colonization, by William Lloyd Garrison (Arno Press and the New York Times, 1968), x–xiii.

[12] The majority of African Americans in New York and elsewhere quickly followed black Philadelphians’ lead in coming out in opposition to colonization, often venting their anger on leading African Americans and white abolitionists for supporting such schemes. This opposition to colonization proved durable and widespread. Historian Leslie M. Harris writes that while a ‘few blacks supported colonization… a vast majority of New York City blacks opposed it, and many heaped scorn on its supporters, white and black. When black newspaper editor John Russwurm accepted the position of administrator of Liberia’s school system, he was subjected to “violent persecution” by “the most influential” among blacks―including, no doubt, his coeditor at Freedom’s Journal, Samuel E. Cornish, a staunch opponent of colonization. As did free blacks in other cities, in 1831 New York City’s blacks held a public meeting to denounce the colonization scheme.’ See Leslie M. Harris, In the Shadow of Slavery: African Americans in New York City, 1626-1863 (University of Chicago Press, 2003), 141–42. Cornish was a lifelong friend, mentor, colleague, and major influence on McCune Smith.

[13] McCune Smith was an early and enthusiastic reader and promoter of William Lloyd Garrison’s 1832 anti-colonization treatise. See ‘Dr. Smith’s Journal [Liverpool, 13-15 September 1832]’, The Colored American, 16 March 1839 (In Center for Research Libraries).

[14] This would refer to Carl Ritter’s foundational works on physical geography. See Hanno Beck, Carl Ritter, Genius of Geography: On His Life and Work (Inter Nationes, 1979), 74–75. (McCune Smith cited Ritter’s work on African geography by name in the next instalment of ‘African Colonisation.’) Though Africa was still understudied and underexplored by the time he wrote about that great continent, Ritter’s distillation of then-available knowledge still represented an unprecedented work of scholarship on Africa. See Ritter’s work on Africa and notes and additions in an 1835 French translation (which McCune Smith may have read or consulted at Baillière’s) in Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 1, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1836), 1–2 (in Internet Archive); Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 2, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1835) (in Internet Archive); and ‘Note de Traducteurs’ in Carl Ritter, Géographie Générale Comparée, ou Étude de la Terre, vol. 3, trans. E. Buret and Edouard Desor (Paulin, 1835), 389ff (in Internet Archive). McCune Smith would also go on to cite Ritter as quoted in James Cowles Prichard’s Researches into the Physical History of Mankind. See James McCune Smith, ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 9. See also Ian Bone, ‘The Medical Practice of James McCune Smith (1813–1865)’, Journal of Medical Biography, 30 December 2025, 5.

[15] Here, McCune Smith succinctly expressed what I call his indigeneity theory of African Americans: that they are a new, indigenous people that arose on the American continent from the migration and ‘amalgamation’ of diverse peoples from Africa and Europe – no longer African, no longer European, no longer of other peoples that contributed to their ancestry but with important ancestral inheritances from them all, while fully American. This is not, however, McCune Smith’s first expression of this theory. In an 1839 editorial debunking arguments in colonizationist physician James Macdonald’s recent report for the Colored Orphan Asylum, McCune Smith wrote, ‘We are, exclusively, neither of African nor European, but rather of ‘E pluribus unum’ origin―we are the impersonation of the hardiest elements of every clime, and hence best fitted to endure’ extremes of climate in New York. (Colonizationists and slavery apologists alike often argued that unlike Europeans, people of African descent flourished in extreme heat; therefore, they were best suited to go to Africa or to labour in Southern fields.) See ‘Colored Orphan’s Asylum: Physician’s Report [and Reply]’, The Colored American, 26 January 1839 (In Center for Research Libraries). McCune Smith would go on to reiterate his indigeneity theory over subsequent decades. It would also inform his theory that the physical and cultural ‘amalgamation’ of peoples improved their health, strength, intelligence, and capacity to form great and durable civilizations. See, for example, ‘A Note from Mr. Tilton, and Reply’, The Anglo-African, 3 October 1863; ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851; ‘The German Invasion’, The Anglo-African Magazine, February 1859, 44; ‘The Problem of American Destiny Solved by Science and History [Book Review]’, The Anglo-African, 25 July 1863.

[16] Henry’s Caribbean, Spanish, French, and perhaps Iroquois ancestry would have come from his mother Malvina Barnett Smith’s family. See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 2’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 53.

[17] This part of Henry’s ancestry was inherited from McCune Smith’s father. See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 1’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 45.

[18] This child was Henry M. Smith, born sometime around mid-1847. After Henry’s untimely death in May 1853, McCune Smith lamented, his ‘spirit fingers weave his golden hair upon the canvass, and those sad eyes light upon me, and spirit voices break the stillness of the night, in cadences now light and airy, now sobbing in keen agony.’ See 1850 United States Census, New York, New York County, New York, digital image s.v. “James McCune Smith,” FamilySearch.org; ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. VII: The Inventor’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 9 September 1853; Cypress Hills Cemetery, ‘Cypress Hills Cemetery Interment Record for J. W. McCune Smith, Section 2, Lot 130’.

[19] In his rebuttal to ‘African Colonisation,’ Greeley wrote that he used the term ‘African Race’ in an effort to use the least offensive and least ‘indistinctive’ term, and objected that ‘he who cavils at this term manifests a captious spirit and unamiable temper.’ See ‘Black and White’, New-York Daily Tribune, 30 August 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America)’

[20] Misspelled ‘downwright’ in original printing.

[21] See footnote below for ‘confusion of terms.’

[22] McCune Smith’s indigeneity theory of African Americans would have been strongly influenced by his friend and mentor Cornish. In his 1837 editorial on the name of The Colored American – to which McCune Smith was a regular contributor and, for a time, co-editor – Cornish wrote: ‘Many would gladly rob us of the endeared name, “AMERICANS,” a distinction more emphatically belonging to us, than five-sixths of this nation, and one that we will never yield. In complexion, in blood and in nativity, we are decidedly more exclusively “American” than our white brethren.’ See ‘Title of This Journal’, The Colored American, 4 March 1837 (In Center for Research Libraries).

[23] ‘To the manor born’ is a common misquote of or pun on ‘to the manner born’ from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Scene 4. See William Shakespeare, The Plays of William Shakspeare, with George Steevens et al. (J. Johnson [and others], 1803), 18:65 (In Internet Archive).

[24] See Greeley, ‘Colonization of Africa,’ NYTr, 3 May 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America). In his rebuttal, however, Greeley argued that McCune Smith misrepresented his views on the causal relationship between colonization, oppression, and African Americans’ difficulties in thriving in the United States. Rather than believing ‘that the Black Race is in this country a degraded one, inferior in capacity and attainments to the Whites, and therefore ought to go to Africa,’ Greeley insisted that he believed that it was the ‘repugnance’ of the majority of white Americans for black Americans that led to their degradation and oppression and thus made colonization desirable, for African Americans’ own good. See ‘Black and White,’ NYTr, 30 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[25] See Greeley, ‘Extinction,’ NYTr, 6 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[26] See The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813), 160 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith here associated colonization with swindling and extermination.

[27] Greeley argued at least in favor of political equality and equality before the law. See Greeley, ‘Blacks and Equal Rights,’ NYTr, 14 March 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[28] See ‘Colonization of Africa,’ NYTr, 3 May 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[29] A Phalanstery, or ‘United Palace,’ was a building design for a planned community of about 1800 people, conceived of by the French philosopher and utopian socialist Charles Fourier. According to historian Edwin Charles Rozwenc, ‘The members of this community would engage in a cooperative system of agriculture and industry’ with ‘absolute freedom of choice in labor.’ Rather than the communal ownership of property favored by the English utopian socialist Robert Owen, the ‘association was to be a joint-stock enterprise’ with a profit-sharing system. See Edwin Charles Rozwenc, Cooperatives Come to America: The History of the Protective Union Store Movement, 1845-1867 (Porcupine Press, 1975), 3.

[30] See ‘Domestic Architecture - Plan for Improved Dwellings’, New-York Tribune, 23 February 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America); ‘New System of Domestic Architecture - Construction of Private Edifices’, New-York Tribune, 19 March 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America); and ‘New System of Domestic Architecture’, New-York Tribune, 22 March 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America). For a drawing of structural complex like that described, see ‘Chapter XII: On the Unitary Distribution of the Edifices’, The Harbinger II, no. 26 (1846): 406 (In Internet Archive). Greeley was an enthusiastic admirer of Fourier and cooperative or protective unions of the kinds he envisioned. (See Horace Greeley, Hints Toward Reforms, in Lectures, Addresses, and Other Writings (Harper & Brothers, 1850), 282–93.) Greeley’s friend Charles Sully ‘published an Associative Manual’ in early 1851 ‘based on his study of British and French associations as well as those in America’ which included a ‘plan for a Protective Union store.’ See Rozwenc, Cooperatives Come to America, 66. McCune Smith presented his own plan for a profit-sharing bank and store at a convention of black New Yorkers held in March and April of that year based in part on Sully’s. McCune Smith would incorporate elements of his 1851 plan into his well-known one for a National Council of Colored People which he presented at the Colored Convention in Rochester in 1853, as I describe in my biography of James McCune Smith (forthcoming).

[31] This may be a tongue-in-cheek or mocking conflation of Fourier’s suggestion that a child could be beneficially and ‘honorabl[y]’ appointed a marshal of a youth ‘horde’ in a phalanx or phalanstery by lottery with the Sacred Band of Thebes, a small, elite fighting force of that ancient city. See Oliver Goldsmith, Dr. Goldsmith’s History of Greece, Abridged, For the Use of Schools (J. F. and C. Rivington [and others], 1787), 160; Charles Fourier, Le Nouveau Monde Industriel et Sociétaire (Bossange Père, 1829), 389.

[32] This could allude to many Biblical verses, events, and teachings concerning God’s compassion and concern for the lowly, often presenting them as more righteous than the powerful and the wealthy. Mary marveled at God’s choice of her ‘lowly’ self to be Jesus’s mother, saying, ‘For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden… from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed’ and ‘He hath put down the mighty from their feats, and exalted them of low degree.’ (Luke 1:48, 52) Also, Jesus was a carpenter (Mark 6:3); some of his disciples were fishermen (Matthew 4:18-22); he presented himself as a champion of the poor, the marginalized, and the oppressed (Luke 4:18-22); and he washed the feet of his disciples after the Last Supper (John 13:4-5). In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, ‘Blessed for the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.’ (Matthew 5:5) Starting in March 1852, McCune Smith wrote a series of eleven essays on the ‘Heads of the Colored People’ in response to both black and white abolitionists who criticized the mass of free African Americans for not trying harder to avoid menial or less respectable employment. In the ‘Heads’ essays, McCune Smith highlighted the virtues, ingenuity, sensibility, nobility of spirit, and colourful personalities of lower- and working-class African Americans. See James McCune Smith, The Works of James McCune Smith: Black Intellectual and Abolitionist, ed. John Stauffer (Oxford University Press, 2006), 185–241. Note that one of the ‘Heads’ essays is missing from Stauffer’s selected works of McCune Smith: Sarah Meer subsequently re-discovered this work in a long-lost issue of Frederick Douglass’ Paper. See James McCune Smith, ‘Heads of the Colored People. - No. IX: The Bourbons’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 7 October 1853; Sarah Meer, American Claimants: The Transatlantic Romance, c. 1820-1920 (Oxford University Press, 2020), 95–97.

[33] From Henry James, Moralism and Christianity: Or, Man’s Experience and Destiny. In Three Lectures (J. S. Redfield, 1850), 28–29 (In Internet Archive).

[34] Likely referring to President Millard Fillmore’s indirect allusions to the Fugitive Slave Law and the other compromise laws of 1850 in his President’s Message of December 1850. In it, Fillmore said, ‘I believe those measures to have been required by the circumstances and condition of the country. I believe they were necessary to allay asperities and animosities that were rapidly alienating one section of the country from another... By that adjustment we have been rescued from the wide and boundless agitation that surrounded us, and have a firm, distinct and legal ground to stand upon.’ See ‘The President’s Message’, New-York Tribune, 3 December 1850 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[35] In earlier editorials, Greeley wrote that he didn’t support the passage of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Law. He pointed out that it wasn’t part of the compromise bill which provided for the admission of California, organizing the territories, resolutions of Texas border and land claim issues, and abolishing the slave trade in the nation’s capital, a bill he only ‘reluctantly’ supported for lack of a better, viable alternative. Rather, Greeley argued (accurately) that the Fugitive Slave Law was an additional measure that he had opposed from the beginning and continued to oppose. He also wrote that he was ‘not among’ Daniel Webster’s ‘many warm admirers’ because of Webster’s support for the Fugitive Slave Law. See ‘Mr. Brook’s Course on the Fugitive Slave-Law - and Ours’, New-York Daily Tribune, 5 April 1851; ‘Hon. Daniel Webster’, New-York Daily Tribune, 8 April 1851; ‘The Fugitive Slave Law’, New-York Daily Tribune, 2 May 1851; ‘Suppressing Agitation’, New-York Daily Tribune, 19 August 1851.

[36] McCune Smith didn’t provide Greeley and his readers an alternative term to use for African Americans here or elsewhere. McCune Smith himself would use terms such as ‘black,’ ‘coloured,’ and ‘negro’ (the latter sometimes tongue-in-cheek) in his writings. In later years, he defended the term ‘Anglo-African’ as an appellation for the paper he wrote for and for African Americans, arguing: ‘The term Anglo-African is truthful, ethnically speaking… the product of two great races…’ See ‘Note from Mr. Tilton,’ AA, 3 Oct 1863.

[37] The identity of this young man is unknown. However, McCune Smith’s friends Isaiah DeGrasse and Alexander Crummell were similarly pressured to leave or excluded from the General Episcopal Seminary in New York on account of race. See Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 108–12.

[38] The Standard appears to have erroneously left out the name that ‘God-like’ was supposed to modify.

[39] This may refer to remarks by a ‘Mr. Smith’ in relation to a meeting held by black Bostonians on 27 March 1850 in protest of Daniel Webster’s recent speech in support of the Fugitive Slave Bill and colonization. The Cleveland Plaindealer, which dismissively described this ‘Mr. Smith’ as a ‘worthy coat-scourer,’ quoted him as declaring that ‘Daniel Webster is killing hisself!’ See ‘Our Free Democracy Neighbor...’, Daily Ohio Statesman, 30 April 1850; ‘Anti-Webster Meeting’, The Liberator, 5 April 1850.

[40] See Horace Greeley, Recollections of a Busy Life (J. B. Ford and Company, 1868), 17–28, 41, 52–53.

[41] This apparently alludes to Greeley’s editorials on the current famine, poverty, terrible conditions, and depopulation in Ireland. He blamed it on English policy, accusing the government of ‘having plundered, enslaved and starved the masses, depriving them first of the land, then of its produce, and thereby of the sole means of improving the land and of improving their own condition.’ See ‘The Irish Census’, New-York Tribune, 23 July 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[42] McCune Smith’s old friend Robert G. Cromwell was among them: he relocated to California from New York City in early August 1851 after the death of his wife. In his obituary for Cromwell, Bell wrote that Cromwell ‘[left] his children in care of their maternal aunt, Mrs. Emeline Bastien. During his absence, he liberally provided for their care and education.’ Bell himself would join Cromwell and other mutual friends of McCune Smith’s in California several years later. See Philip A. Bell, ‘Personal’, The Elevator, 25 August 1865; Philip A. Bell, ‘Obituary [for Robert G. Cromwell]’, The Elevator, 27 November 1868; ‘Philip A. Bell and His Co-Workers’, The New York Age, 18 May 1889; Amy M. Cools, ‘Association of Ladies: Emeline Bastien, Fanny Tompkins, and Leadership in the African American Community of New York City, 1810–1885’, New York History 104, no. 2 (2023): 270 fn35, 272–73.

[43] Here, McCune Smith re-emphasized his opposition to broad, reductive, and overly simplistic attempts to lump diverse human populations into a few races.

[44] In a major address delivered to the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January 1841, McCune Smith predicted that over time, African Americans would win their freedom and would drive the United States’ transformation into a true republic as they met and then surpassed their fellow Americans in intellectual accomplishments. Since African Americans were a numerical minority, he argued, ‘physical force is out of the question.’ Therefore, ‘the effort must be purely intellectual, and in order to maintain the struggle we must qualify ourselves to reason down the prejudices which bar us from rights.’ McCune Smith observed that African Americans ‘have already, even from the depths of slavery furnished the only [original] music which the country has yet produced.’ They would likewise go on to lead the way in producing uniquely American literature, poetry, and oratory, which was currently merely derivative of Britain’s. See The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 15–16 (In Black Abolitionist Papers).

[45] McCune Smith regularly cited the influential Belgian statistician and sociologist Adolphe Quetelet. See ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. X: The Schoolmaster (Continued)’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 17 November 1854; ‘Civilization,’ AAM, Jan 1859, 6, 8; ‘A Statistical View of the Colored Population of the United States - From 1790 to 1850. Continued [Part 4]’, The Anglo-African Magazine, May 1859, 142–43; Eduardo Faerstein and Warren Winkelstein, ‘Adolphe Quetelet: Statistician and More’, Epidemiology 23, no. 5 (2012): 762–63. McCune Smith followed Quetelet in applying statistical methods in his social scientific works.

[46] McCune Smith would have been citing the 1842 English translation of Adolphe Quetelet’s Sur l’Homme et le Développement de ses Facultés, ou Essai de Physique Sociale of 1835; that’s the version he cited specifically in ‘Civilization’ and ‘Statistical View [4].’ (see footnote above). In Treatise on Man, Quetelet provided an array of tables indicating degrees and types of physical strength and vigour by age, many of which suggest a peak around the age of 25 for men. He also concluded that, given the data he analyzed, that propensity to commit crime ‘attains its maximum about the age of 25 years, the period at which’ the ‘the physical power and passions of man’ are at their most intense and ‘the physical development has almost ceased’ See Adolphe Quetelet, A Treatise on Man and the Development of His Faculties, ed. Thomas Smibert, trans. Robert Knox (William and Robert Chambers, 1842), 67–72, 95 (In Internet Archive).

[47] While Quetelet concluded that ‘all things being equal, it is between the 30th and 50th years that… imagination and reason are most productive,’ he also argued that ‘the average man, between 25 and 30 years of age, has completed his physical development, and this is also about the period when his intellectual life is most vigorous.’ See Quetelet, Treatise on Man, 77 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith may have misremembered the age Quetelet provided or drew a somewhat different conclusion regarding age from the data he provided on this and preceding pages.

[48] McCune Smith would have been referring to preliminary results of the 1850 census published in newspapers in early 1851. See ‘The Census Returns of 1850’, New York Daily Herald, 1 January 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America). The census wasn’t officially reported complete – or at least mostly complete – until 1 December 1851, and a full report wasn’t published until 1854. See ‘The Census Report (Complete)’, New York Daily Herald, 6 December 1851; United States Census Office and J. D. B. DeBow, Statistical View of the United States... Being a Compendium of the Seventh Census (A. O. P. Nicholson [Printer], 1854).

[49] This likely refers to the historian and ecclesiastic Henry Hart Milman. His commentary on the intellectual development of ‘blacks’ has not yet been found.

[50] See ‘Color and Colonization’, New-York Daily Tribune, 6 August 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[51] McCune Smith hadn’t always held this view regarding New York voters’ overwhelming vote in November 1846 against removing the state constitution’s discriminatory provision requiring only black New Yorkers to possess a minimum of $250 in landed property to vote. In fact, he had once shared Greeley’s opinion that it was due to the ‘antipathy of the masses,’ though he expressed it privately. In a letter to Gerrit Smith in December 1846, McCune Smith lamented: ‘Each ‘succeeding day, that terrible majority [of New Yorkers who voted against equal suffrage] falls sadder, heavier, more crushingly on my soul. At times, I am so weaned from life, that I could lay me down and die... There is in that majority a hate deeper than I had imagined… At first, when I looked at the election in November, I felt strong, now when looking into it, I am alarmed & humbled.’ See ‘James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 28/30/31 December 1846’, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; Reinhard O. Johnson, The Liberty Party, 1840-1848: Antislavery Third-Party Politics in the United States, Antislavery, Abolition, and the Atlantic World (Louisiana State University Press, 2009), 145.

[52] In 1849, voters on a referendum for equal black suffrage voted in its favour (5,265 to 4,075). However, the State’s Board of Canvassers counted abstentions as votes against the referendum. As a result, black Wisconsinites continued to be barred from voting by the state constitution of 1848. This state of affairs persisted until 1866, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided in favour of Ezekial Gillespie. He had sued the state after being denied access to voter registration in Milwaukee the year before. See Christy Clark-Pujara, ‘Contested: Black Suffrage in Early Wisconsin’, The Wisconsin Magazine of History 100, no. 4 (2017): 22, 24–25.

[53] On 10 February 1849, the Ohio state legislature repealed some of its ‘Black Laws’, including those prohibiting black people from entering the state and from testifying against white people in court. However, this was hardly an ‘aboli[tion]’ of Ohio’s Black Laws, though McCune Smith celebrated it as such here. (He was far from the only one to do so.) Black people in Ohio were still prohibited from sitting on juries, becoming legal residents of the state, voting, and attending school with white children. See Frank Uriah Quillin, The Color Line in Ohio (George Wahr, 1913), 36–43. This wasn’t the first or the last time, however, that McCune Smith would emphasize positive developments and de-emphasize the negative status quo when arguing in support of his belief that African Americans were destined to win freedom and equality in their native land.

[54] The Massachusetts state legislature repealed that law in 1843. See Peggy Pascoe, What Comes Naturally: Miscegenation Law and the Making of Race in America (Oxford University Press, 2009), 40.

[55] Indiana’s 1851 constitution prohibited ‘negro[s]’ and ‘mulatto[s]’ from entering or settling in the state, declared all contracts with ‘negro[s]’ and ‘mulatto[s]’ null and void, fined those who hired them, and appropriated the proceeds from those fines to fund the colonization of African Americans elsewhere. See Legislative Reference Bureau, Constitution of the State of Indiana and of the United States (Wm. B. Burford, 1922), 40 fn47.

[56] One was Macon Bolling Allen, who became the first African American lawyer in the United States when he was admitted to the bar in Maine in 1844. He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in Massachusetts in 1847, about two years after he was also admitted to the bar in that state. The other was presumably Robert Morris, who became the second African American lawyer when he was admitted to the bar in Massachusetts in 1847. See Christopher Brooks, ‘Contextualizing John S. Rock’s Ascent to the Supreme Court Bar Articles from the Fred Gray Civil Rights Symposium: Before Thurgood: America’s Forgotten Civil Rights Heroes’, Faulkner Law Review 15, no. 2 (2024): 148–50.

[57] A search in newspaper databases from January to mid-August 1851 reveals that there were a few ‘promenade concerts’ in Boston in that period, but none could be identified as the one McCune Smith referred to here.

[58] These captains have not been identified. For more about black American whaling captains in this period, see Skip Finley, Whaling Captains of Color: America’s First Meritocracy (Naval Institute Press, 2022).

[59] No black officer from Massachusetts has been identified. In June 1850, at the annual meeting of the National Division of the Sons of Temperance – a fraternal order dedicated to abstinence from intoxicating drinks – in Boston voted 74 to 6 to exclude ‘colored persons’ from initiation into the order. This was a backlash against the Grand Division of Ohio’s initiation of William H. Day the year before. All the votes against this exclusion came from New England and Canada West; three were from Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Grand Division protested this measure, formally disavowed it, and declared it unconstitutional and therefore, null and void.

See ‘National Division / Sons of Temperance’, The Liberator, 5 July 1850; Samuel F. Cary, Historical Sketch of the Order of the Sons of Temperance (W. Theakston [Printer], 1884), 12; George Faber Clark, History of the Temperance Reform in Massachusetts, 1813-1883 (Clarke & Carruth, 1888), 62–63.

[60] Probably the annual festival for the Sons of Temperance of North America held in Toronto in mid-June. See ‘Festival of the Sons of Temperance at Toronto’, New-York Tribune, 19 June 1851.

[61] This is the first known time that McCune Smith referred to New York City as ‘Gotham’ in print, though he would go on to use the term regularly. According to Irving L. Allen’s book on NYC slang, ‘The nickname Gotham for New York City came into popular use after 1807 when Washington Irving used it as a satirical name for the city in several essays published in his magazine Salmagundi. Irving borrowed the name from the real town of Gotham near Nottingham, England… Gotham is Anglo-Saxon for “goat town.” In the Middle Ages, according to folklore, the town’s people got the reputation of being “wise fools” by acting crazy and avoiding King John’s plan to tax them… Irving seems to have taken the name in the sardonic sense of New York as a city of self-important but foolish people.’ See Irving L. Allen, The City in Slang: New York Life and Popular Speech (Oxford University Press, 1993), 256. Washington Irving was a significant influence on McCune Smith, including in his adoption of the pseudonym Communipaw (the name of an early Dutch community in New Jersey mythologized and popularized by Irving) starting with McCune Smith’s correspondent’s letter to Frederick Douglass’ Paper of 18 December 1851. See ‘Messrs. Editors [18 December 1851]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 December 1851; John Stauffer in McCune Smith, Works of JMS, xxxi.

[62] In his rebuttal, Greeley argued that McCune Smith exaggerated the frequency of such ‘amalgamation,’ in New York and elsewhere. See ‘Black and White,’ NYTr, 30 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[63] In an addendum to Peter Williams’s oration, Bishop Benjamin Moore of the Protestant Episcopal Church of New York State ‘certif[ied] that the Oration on the Abolition of the Slave-Trade… was submitted to my inspection while it was in manuscript; [and] that I have every reason to believe it was composed by him, the said Peter Williams.’ Other reputable New Yorkers added similar testimonials. See Peter Williams, Jr., An Oration on the Abolition of the Slave Trade; Delivered in the African Church in the City of New-York, January 1, 1808 (Printed by Samuel Wood, 1808), 27–28 (In Hathi Trust).

[64] A few years later, McCune Smith would write, ‘We are only beginning to contribute our share to the common progress, and see with what tropical exuberance we fling it down. In the world of Art we have [the novelist Alexandre] Dumas, and [the singer] Elizabeth Greenfield.’ See ‘From Our New York Correspondent [2 March 1855]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 9 March 1855. Frederick Douglass was already renowned as an orator, and McCune Smith’s lifelong friend Charles L. Reason had been Professor of French, Greek, Latin, Mathematics, and Belles Lettres at Central College at McGrawville, NY since 1849. See William J. Simmons, ‘Professor Charles L. Reason’, in Men of Mark: Eminent, Progressive and Rising (George M. Rewell & Co., 1887); ‘Profile of Charles L. Reason’, in New York Central College 1849-1860, McGrawville, New York, vol. 2, by Marlene Parks (McGraw Historical Society, 2017).

[65] About five months later, Greeley wrote: ‘During the progress of that contest [to equalize suffrage in 1846], a deputation of Colored Men waited upon the writer hereof to ask him what they could do to promote the triumph of Equal Suffrage. Dr. McCune Smith, in a recent and intended-to-be savage letter, says we advised them to do nothing. That, we presume, is very nearly the fact. We greatly desired to succeed, and we felt that every appearance of Negroes in the field, as combatants or claimants, would be a serious detriment to the cause.’ See Horace Greeley, ‘The Colored Convention’, New-York Daily Tribune, 12 January 1852.

[66] Greeley actively supported the effort to fully equalize suffrage for black New Yorkers in the state constitution, both in the pages of the Tribune and by personally distributing ballots for ending the racially discriminatory property qualification (on a cold, rainy day no less). See Glyndon G. Van Deusen, Horace Greeley: Nineteenth-Century Crusader (University of Pennsylvania Press, 1953), 103–4.

[67] McCune Smith had once been a Whig, believing that despite its limitations, the party had done most to support rights for African Americans, or at least had done least to undermine them. But after a long series of instances in which the party refused to support efforts to equalize suffrage, supported pro-slavery candidates, and in other ways acted against the interests of African Americans, McCune Smith turned against the Whigs. He attributed his change of heart at least in part to Horace Greeley. See ‘The Liberty Party (From the Northern Star)’, The Liberator, 28 June 1844; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 12 May 1848, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; Philip A. Bell, ‘The Cowardice of Republicanism’, The Elevator, 8 May 1868.

[68] From William Cullen Bryant’s poem ‘Washington’: ‘Great were the hearts, and strong the minds, / Of those who framed in high debate, / The immortal league of love that binds / Our fair broad empire, state with state.’ See William Cullen Bryant, The Poetical Works of W. C. Bryant (H. G. Clarke & Co., 1844), 203 (In Hathi Trust).

[69] This fixes the date of authorship of this letter to 22 August 1851 since Greeley had posed this question in an editorial in the issue of the day before. See ‘Worth Considering,’ NYTr, 21 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[70] In his rebuttal, Greeley insisted that it was not his position ‘that the Blacks must universally migrate to Africa―that there can be no chance for them on this Continent.’ Rather, Greeley argued, while he ‘most earnestly believe[d] that the colonization and civilization of Africa is a work specially incumbent on the Christianized Blacks of America,’ his overarching belief was that African Americans should form separate communities with others of African descent ‘where they would no longer be depressed by the assumptions nor annoyed by the repugnance of a dominant Race.’ See ‘Black and White,’ NYTr, 30 Aug 1851 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[71] This collection of lectures, addresses, and essays had been published the year before. See Greeley, Hints Toward Reforms (In Internet Archive).