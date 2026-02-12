Photographic portrait of Abraham Lincoln by Alexander Gardner, studio of Matthew Brady, 8 November 1863

In honour of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, here’s an editorial James McCune Smith wrote in support of Lincoln’s candidacy for a second term as President. Ever since Lincoln had abolished slavery in the nation’s capital on 16 April 1862, McCune Smith was his ardent and unwavering supporter, and his subsequent Emancipation Proclamation only sealed the deal for him. In this essay, McCune Smith presented Lincoln as both a leader and an avatar of the United States’ evolution from a nation rife and riven with slavery and caste to one soon to enjoy a new birth in liberty (to adapt a passage from Lincoln’s great Gettysburg Address). In McCune Smith’s account, Lincoln’s own ‘dim and perilous track from the darkness of pro-slavery to the light of liberty’ mirrored that of the nation, but it took this ‘plain homely man of the people’ to help the nation progress haltingly but inevitably in that direction.

Title: Abraham Lincoln: The Sober Second Thought of the People

Source: The Anglo-African, 5 November 1864, 2 (At Duke University Libraries)

Text:

To those who have witnessed the last five or six presidential elections, the present canvass must offer a singular contrast. The enthusiasm, the noise, the magnificent processions, the gay banners, the music, the measured tread of the young men, the fury of the editors, the flare of the newspapers, in short, the thousand and one agonies which went to make up our periodical lustrum, seem almost hushed under the compressed lip, and bent brow, which betray the deeper determination of a more imminent conflict. The conflict has been about men, about spoils of office or other unimportant incidents before; it is about ideas to-day; the battle of ideas which the statesman had duly handed down to their unfortunate posterity, or had locked up in constitutions fire proof as Herring’s Safes,[2] is upon them in their utter unpreparedness to-day, and fills them with consternation, and reduces statesman to mere politicians without a principle to cling to.

So the people have been obliged to come to the rescue. They have had four years to think about it, during which they have named this man or that man as the one best fitted to handle the government for the ensuing term. Now, it has been little MAC, with his wonderful power of organizing a grand army out of chaos;[3] now it must be Fremont[4] with his dash and emancipation proclamation, now fighting Joe Hooker,[5] now Grant,[6] and lately it has been Gov. Seymour, with that gleam of African blood out of his eyes (we speak from his portrait).[7] These several preferences, these first loves, yet linger in the public heart; we have under the pres. sure of events yielded to the second sober thought―ABRAHAM LINCOLN![8]

This reliance of the people on Mr. Lincoln, we regard as a most hopeful sign of the times. Mr. Lincoln is a plain homely man of the people, one of themselves, without any meretricious adjuncts which have flattered or courted their favor. He is, moreover, a self-made man, that is, a man more indebted to his own powers of observation and induction than to the schools and courts for whatever there is in him.[9]

But, his strongest hold upon the public mind, lies in this; he has during the past four years, sounded his dim and perilous track from the darkness of pro-slavery to the light of liberty, from the actual Constitution towards the made constitution of these United States.[10] And his advancement,[11] step by step, has been patent to all men, clearly in the open daylight, which has shone through the walls of the white house, through the walls of that historic chamber, clear down, away into the transparent workings of his own mind. Every fact, every argument, every impulse which has led him step by step has been seen by the whole nation by the whole world. There was no art to conceal, no effort at concealment. And this nation has not only watched these advances with deepest sympathy, it has also been dragged along the same path. It thinks with him; some not quite up to his level, some beyond it, but all with him; so that turn as they may, the second sober thought of all instinctively, inevitably center upon ABRAHAM LINCOLN! We say, therefore, that this reliance of the people on Mr. Lincoln is a hopeful sign, for it shows that they are moving with him in the right direction.

This nation required to learn anti-slavery or perish.[12] The attempt of the brilliant, eloquent, and aggressive anti-slavery host failed, for want of sympathy between teachers and those to be taught. “After twenty-five years of assault in the bastille[13] of slavery,” said Wendell Phillips, “we find it as strong to-day as at the beginning.”[14] But here comes a plain homely man in the midst of events, which he might have turned either way, and begins the study of the anti-slavery alphabet, with the nation as spectators first, fellow-learner’s[15] afterwards. It is a spectacle to which the coming historian will look back upon with deep interest, and on which he will exercise the profoundest analysis; for what would seem to be a reversal of the ordinary way of progress; the education of a race following that of a child, rather than the education of a child following that of a race. “The education of the child,” says Comte “must accord both in mode and arrangement with the education of mankind as considered historically; or, in other words, the genesis of knowledge and the individual must follow the same course as the genesis of knowledge in the race.”[16]

We do not fear that this self-taught teacher will be less able to advance during the next four years than he has proved himself to be during the last four years. Of his honest intent to abolish slavery no man can doubt. Of his sagacity there can be no question, and where that may fail him, events, his luck, his star, come to the rescue. What a storm was raised by good anti-slavery men, when the Emancipation proclamation excepted from its workings Maryland, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and parts of Louisiana, &c., &c..[17] And yet we find Maryland a free State today, Louisiana on the same track, and the other States gradually succumbing to that logic of events which will soon make them free also.[18] And so, in many other instances in which anti-slavery, pure and simple, has had apparent reason to doubt even the honesty of Mr. Lincoln’s acts or reticences,[19] he has only been a little more sagacious than they, and awaited the time when his experienced touch assured him that the public opinion would uphold him.

As it lay in his mind, we would still let him map it out, and think it out, and work it out. The nation to-day is not so won from its idols, but that some sudden disaster or danger might wean it back to them. Nay, even a step too far in absence might startle them back into the meshes of those who await them as prey; and for these reasons, the accustomed leader, the accustomed teacher, the accustomed voice must lead them on until their faith and principles are fixed too firmly to be unhinged. So let us have for President Abraham Lincoln, the second sober thought of the people.”

