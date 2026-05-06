‘The Gods Descending to Battle in Aid of Troy,’ from Homer’s Iliad , ed. C. C. Felton (1847)

In this engaging essay, the inveterate intellectual and scientist James McCune Smith took a playful romp through scholarship and literature that span millennia, from Homer’s Iliad to Charles Darwin’s recently published On the Origin of Species. McCune Smith was impressed and delighted by Darwin’s work. He believed that it offered an elegant and inspiring account of the method by which God apparently chose to produce all the marvellous variety of life. In the course of explaining how all of humanity and ultimately, all living things are connected through common ancestry as well as a common Creator, McCune Smith believed that Darwin overturned the scientific racism of the American School of Ethnology, which relied on the theory that human races had separate origins and thus, were separate species, with some inferior to others. McCune Smith also believed that Darwin validated his own long-held theory that ‘amalgamation’ – race-mixing, or reproduction between people from different groups – contributed to the health and vigour of human populations, while the lack of it caused them to stagnate or decline.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: A Word for the “Smith Family”

Source: The Anglo-African Magazine, March 186, pp. 77-83 (Internet Archive link here)

Text:

A Word for the “Smith family.”

If your name be not Smith, dear reader, skip over this article; it does not concern you; it is a family matter, in which the humblest member of a tribe whose numbers are myriads, essays to give aid and comfort to his synonymes,[1] in the hope that he may enable them to bear with exemplary patience, a name, the worst thing about which that can be said is—that it is “so common.”[2] And this humble individual[3] hopes, before he gets through, to convince this great family, race, or variety of mankind[4] that the most comfortable, nay, the most distinguished circumstance connected with this great name, is, that it is so common; and this shall be proven, on grounds not fanciful, but thoroughly scientific, worthy the attention of the Smithsonian[5] (a mere mongrel Smith) Institute itself.

Those antiquarians who trace this patronymic to the pure Anglo-Saxon word “Smith,” smith ian;[6] or the Dutch Smid[7]; or the German Schmid, schmid-en;[8] or the Swedish Smed, smed-a,[9] one who smit-eth (sc.[10]) with a hammer,[11] fail to recognize the real source of this venerable name. The Smiths are older than the Anglo-Saxons, they were mighty among that great race[12] who have left us the Sanscrit tongue; which could easily be shown, but, as the majority of our readers are not familiar with that language, we shall be content with a comparatively modern but still very ancient proof of the source of this name. Take down your Homer, gentle reader, and glance from the thirty-seventh to the thirty-ninth line of the first Iliad: —

Kluthi meu, Argurotox * * * * * * * * Smintheu! * * * *[13]

which freely translated reads:—

Hear me, Bearer of the silver bow * *

* * * * * * * *

O Smith! * * * * *

We know that this is not the accepted reading of this passage, for most, if not all, Homeric critics agree with Aristarchus,[14] the grammarian, in deriving this appellative Smintheu, from Sminthe, a town in Troas,[15] which, Apollo[16] having freed from mice, in pure gratitude erected a statue in honor of this noble act of his. Whoever heard of people raising a statue to a mouse-killer?[17] It would be little else than doing like honor to the Lyonses[18] and Costars[19] of our time and city.

Then, look at the context in Homer.[20] Chryses,[21] priest of Apollo,[22] is in deep distress; Lyrnessus,[23] a city of Troas, having been taken and plundered by the Greeks, his daughter, the darling of his heart, the beautiful Astynome,[24] fell to the share of Agamemnon;[25] the poor old man, in deep distress, went to the Grecian camp and sought to recover possession of the idol of his old age; the proud and cruel “ruler of men,” Agamemnon, haughtily refuses his solicitations; and then, as a last resort, the aged priest calls upon the god before whose altar he ministers, and beseeches from him aid and vengeance. The grandeur of his prayer, “Hear me! Bearer of the silver bow!” is equal to the occasion; would he be likely, in apostrophizing Apollo, to say, “Thou bearer of the silver bow, who circlest round Chryses and the majestic land, who rulest Tenedos—thou mouse-killer!” Would it not be far more in keeping with the occasion, for him, holding in memory the great family—great through all time, and of which Apollo was doubtless the celestial head—to exclaim, O Smith!

Aristarchus, the learned pedagogue, unquestionably became of this opinion before his death, for it is recorded of him that in his old age he grew fretful, (and doubtless remorseful at the great wrong he had done the “Smith family”), became dropsical and finally starved himself to death.[26]

So much for the antiquity of the “Smith family.” It is not only a numerous family but one of marvellous continuity. Our New England friends think it a great matter to be able to trace back their genealogy to some cadaverous, psalm-singing, old codger, who knelt on Plymouth rock the other day. And our Old England friends take airs upon themselves if they can trace back their names to any one of the fillibusters[27] who swelled the ranks of William of Normandy when he won the field of Hastings.[28] Shall we of the “Smith family” any longer conceal the glorious fact that our ancestors were at the siege of Troy, holding rank with the gods themselves?[29]

Take up the New York Directory for 1859-60, O Smith, descendant of Apollo! and you will find that while the Johnsons of the city aforesaid only fill four or five columns,[30] the Jacksons three or four,[31] the Williamses still fewer,[32] the “Smiths” occupy twenty-one columns[33] and number 10,060 house-holders, which (calculated by the Smith multiplication table[34]), gives 50,000 Smith men, women and children on the island of Manhattan! If you have hitherto been shocked and mortified at so many bearing this vulgar name, be shocked and mortified no longer. Let the Laumonier,[35] the Zin,[36] and others who muster but one or at most two names, turn up their noses at your very common, and take on airs at their very uncommon, nay rare, name. The very rarity of their names betrays feebleness of stock—and geology tells us that, rarity is the precursor of extinction![37] They are dying out, poor devils, their pride is a harmless idiosyncrasy[38] which may well tickle the fancy of an expiring race. Our numbers, on the contrary, make the symbol of our strength: we are not dying out, we are thoroughly alive and likely to live and “multiply and replenish the earth.”[39]

Perhaps some outsider—not one of the “family”—who has, notwithstanding our preliminary warning, read this paper thus far, throws it down carelessly or skips over the rest of it, supposing that he has “the hang of the thing,”[40] and that our next step must be to glorify the “Smith family” by recounting from history and biography the noble deeds done by various individuals of the name of Smith. Let him throw down the magazine or skip the rest of this paper—but thou, O Smith!

“tender and true”[41]

resolutely keep on, altho’ it be dull reading, and learn how the greatness of our family, the distinction of our family, and the power of our family all rest upon a truly scientific basis—a basis which can no more be shaken than the primeval rock, which our family truly represents; while the gneiss, the sandstone, and the tertiary formations (such names as the Thompsons,[42] the Johnsons, nay, even the great alluvial family of the Macs’[43]), can no more vie with us in strength or durability than soft mud can cope with graywacke.[44]

We are now prepared, O brother Smith, or sister Smith—for both have or will have an interest in the antiquity and the continuity of our name—we are now prepared to enter the secret arcana which unfold our greatness and our destiny.

Charles Darwin—worthy to have been named Charles Smith—of England, has written a book which he entitles, “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life.’‘[45] Stop just here, O Smith, read that title again—“D’ye see the place?”[46] If you don’t see it, let me explain.

But, in limine,[47] who are you, Smith? In moderate circumstances, of course. The wealthy Smiths do not patronize our magazine;[48] they are close-fisted among the close-fisted—regular dime-squeezers, and up-start-ish at that. We prefer to believe you to be one of the hard-fisted not the close-fisted of the Smiths; a house-painter,[49] for instance, sitting quietly, waiting tea, after a hard day’s work, yourself the fourteenth or fifteenth son of the venerable Smith pater, and nobly “taking after your father,”[50] seipsum,[51] hustled, tugged at, punched, teased, beleaguered, cuffed, dragged, inveigled, frowned at, groaned at, jerked, kicked, loved by as many little Smiths, (Smithiculae[52]?) as I have piled up perfect participles in this sentence, a perfect Smith (calling you papa) for each perfect participle;—and with the pleasing but worn and weary smile of the Olive Branch[53] (how can she be named without caps?) from whom sprang these tendrils (and rough-rills); with busy needle bending over a curious parallelogram[54] of fine linen with wings[55] (or arm-holes) jutting out at two of the angles.

Don’t be down-hearted, my dear fellow, you are in the midst of a glorious destiny, the pivot, perhaps, on which for the moment “our family” rests and revolves; cheer up with this comforting stave:—

“Fill the cup and fill the can, Let us have a bout till morn. Every minute dies a man,

[A Johnson?]

Every minute one is born.”[56]

[A Smith, of course.]

Do you “see the place” now?—“natural selection;” “favored races.”

Darwin is a profoundly learned naturalist. He has devoted twenty years of close and ardent study to the profound problem of the manner in which living beings, from the sponge up to mankind, have peopled the earth from the dawn of creation until now; why they differ so much in appearance, in functions, in relations and in the end subserved by their being. In his book he gives the results of these years of study, only results, which he informs us are based upon an examination and comparison of all the tribes, genera, species, sub-species and varieties of birds, animals, insects, fishes and plants that the patient labor of naturalists have placed on record: this is doubtless the very widest generalization[57] ever made, and the book bears evidence that it has been well and carefully and acutely made. The grand result of these labors is the announcement of the Catholic idea, that the Creator, instead of putting on apron and rolling up sleeves in the laboratory of nature, and manufacturing each separate genus and each separate species by a separate and peculiar manipulation, and then setting them down in pairs, nicely and safely in the valley of the Andes or the Himalaya[58] (or perchance making up a separate pair for each locality)—the Creator simply set in motion[59] the earliest form of organism (a crystallization of quartz, e. g.) and out of this, favored by concurrently favoring circumstances, grew a higher and a higher organism.

“Beast, bird, fish, insect, that no eye can see,

No glass can reach from thee to infinite,

From infinite to thee!”[60]

This grand, this catholic idea wipes out the American School of Ethnology with its leaders, Nott, Leconte and Agassiz.[61] The bungling philosophers who would bend the Almighty to their puerile ideas of creating five or six species of mankind,[62] at intervals of time or space in the earth’s history, receive their quietus without even being named. Mr. Darwin shows very clearly that mankind are not only of one origin, but that origin—common to all—passes through all the inferior gradations of animals (apes included *), plants and crystals. So that the Egyptians in worshipping the Ibis, cats and the sacred bull, were possibly governed by avuncular[63] instincts.

Another dogma of our American School of Ethnology receives a coup de grace from the unconsciously severe Darwin. According to Nott & Co., the alleged† short-livedness and sterility of the great mulatto race (the yaller-nationality, eh, Brother Garnet[64]?) arises from the fact that they are the products of two different species of mankind, the negro one species and the white man the other species. This very plausible theory is contradicted utterly by the fact shown by Darwin that a crossing of different species of the same genus is often, and of the mongrel offspring, is most frequently fertile: while, on the other hand, in and-in-breeding, that is an admixture of closely allied individuals, produces a short-lived, imbecile, decaying offspring.[65]

* The common parents alike of Carthaginian [66] and Caucasian, Anglo-African and Anglo-Saxon. [67]

† We say alleged short-lividness and sterility, because there do not exist anywhere any statistics which prove this allegation. Twenty years ago Dr. Nott published statistics on this point, which he claimed were made up from the bills of mortality in Boston and New York. [68] The late Dr. Forry exposed the fraud by showing that no such statistics had ever been gathered in either city. [69] These statistics of Dr. Nott “break out” periodically in the pro-slavery press: [70] Dr. Forry’s contradiction is forgotten: an instance of a falsehood being longer lived than the truth it vilifies. So far from the mulattoes being short-lived, or as Dr. Nott expresses “never a race,” a distinguished European ethnologist, M. de Gobineau, asserts and proves that the Egyptians were a race of mulattoes. “ Essai sur l’inegalité des races humaines .” Tome I., Paris, 1855. [71]

Intermarriage of cousins and nearer relatives,[72] among the royal families in Europe,[73] among the society of Friends,[74] and in one of the Western States,[75] have led to the most deplorable results of this character. Hence it follows, that if the mulattoes are short-lived and sterile as Nott & Co. assert, it only proves the absolute consanguinity, the near relationship by blood and by descent, of the negro and the white man.

But forgive me, O Smith! for wandering into the side issue of the laws of multiplying. Let us look at Darwin as he affects us.

Mr. Darwin asserts that there has ever been going on a struggle for existence: that infinitely more individuals are born than survive even a small portion of their normal length of existence: and infinitely more perish in the germ than reach even independent existence. In that roe of the shad, dear Smith, which you contentedly munch while you glance over this paper, how many thousands of “possible shad”[76] contribute their innocent lives at each movement of your maxillary bones; and for what? Why simply that you, exemplary member of the “Smith family,” may accumulate fibrin[77] enough therefrom to give you new muscle to do your day’s work at house painting to-morrow, and thus earn food and clothing and shelter for the dear darling branch of the “Smith family” to which you hold the fond relation of pater-familias.[78] The fisherman who took those shad inadvertently tipped the boat, fell over, and was drowned; the man who made the rope out of which the net was woven was also cut off by accident, and all these lives went out, while you and yours, O Smith, survive—and why? The myriads of possible shad perish directly, because if all the offspring of the shad family should survive and live to the full length of days allotted to the shad, the ocean would in a few years be solidified with shad—there would be no room for any other fish, nay, for even water. This accounts for the shad, but why have these men perished? Hear Darwin: “As many more of each species are born than can possibly survive; and as, consequently, there is a frequently recurring struggle for existence, it follows that any being, if it vary however slightly in any manner profitable to itself, under the complex and varying conditions of life, will have a better chance of surviving, and thus be naturally selected.” “Natural selection almost inevitably causes much extinction of the less improved forms of life.”* And again,† “How will the struggle for existence act? Can the principle of selection, which we have seen so potent in the hands of man, apply to nature? I think we shall see that it can act most effectually. Let it be borne in mind in what endless member of strange peculiarities our domestic productions, and, in a lesser degree, those under nature vary, and how strong the hereditary tendency is. Under domestication it may be truly said that the whole organization becomes in some degree plastic. Let it be borne in mind how infinitely complex and close-fitting are the mutual relations of all organic beings to each other and to their physical conditions of life. Can it then be thought improbable, seeing that variations useful to man have undoubtedly occurred, that other variations useful in some way

*Darwin “On the Origin of Species,” &c., p. 12. [79]

to each being in the great and complex battle of life, should sometimes occur in the course of thousands of generations? If such do occur, can we doubt (remembering that many more individuals are born than can possibly survive) that individuals having any advantage, however slight, over others, would have the best chance of surviving and of pro-creating their kind? On the other hand, we may feel sure that any variation in the least degree injurious would be rigidly destroyed. This preservation of favorable variations and the rejection of injurious variations, I call Natural Selection.”

“As man can produce and certainly has produced a great result by his methodical and unconscious means of selection, what may not nature effect? Man can only act on external and visible characters; nature cares nothing for appearances, except in so far as they may be useful to any being. She can act on every internal organ, on every shade of constitutional difference, on the whole machinery of life. Man selects only for his own good; Nature only for that of the being which she tends. Every selected character is fully exercised by her; and the being is placed under well-suited conditions of life. Man keeps the natives of many climates in the same country; he seldom exercises each selected character in some peculiar and gifted manner. * * * * He often begins his selection by some half monstrous form, or at least by some modification prominent enough to catch his eye or be useful to him. Under nature the slightest difference of structure or constitution may well turn the nicely-balanced scale in the struggle of life, and be preserved. How fleeting are the wishes and efforts of man! how short his time! and consequently how poor will his products be, compared with those accumulated by nature during whole geological periods. Can we wonder, then, that Nature’s productions should be far truer in character than man’s productions; that they should be infinitely better adapted to the most complex conditions of life, and should plainly bear the stamp of far higher workmanship?”[81]

“It may be said that natural selection is daily and hourly scrutinizing, throughout the world, every variation, even the slightest; rejecting that which is bad, preserving and adding up all that is good; silently and insensibly working, whenever and wherever opportunity offers, at the improvement of each organic being in relation to its organic and inorganic conditions of life. We see nothing of these slow changes in progress, until the hand of time has marked the long lapse of ages, and then so imperfect is our view into long past geological ages, that we only see that the forms of life are now different from what they formerly were.”[82]

“Although natural selection can only act through and for the good of each being, yet characters and structures, which we are apt to consider of very trifling importance, may thus be acted on. When we see leaf-eating insects green, and the bark, feeders mottled gray, the Alpine ptarmigan white in winter, the red grouse the color of the heather, and the black grouse that of peaty earth, we must believe that that these tints are of service to these birds and insects in preserving them from danger.”[83]

“Illustrations of the actions of Natural Selections.—In order to make it clear how, as I believe, natural selection acts, I must beg permission to give one or two imaginary illustrations. Let us take the case of a wolf, which preys on various animals, securing some by craft, some by strength, and some by fleetness; and let us suppose that the fleetest prey, a deer for instance, had from any change in the country increased in numbers, or that other prey had decreased in numbers, during the season of the year when the wolf is hardest pressed ed for food. I can, under such circumstances, see no reason to doubt that tire swiftest and slimmest wolves would have the best chance of surviving, and so be preserved and selected.” * * *[84]

And now, O Smith, house-painter, I have done. You see very clearly into our great family secret; you see that we are a numerous family by the Great Law of Natural Selection; we hold our patent directly from Nature herself, our Alma Mater,[85]

“hos Smitheos amphibebakas,”[86]

who has from time immemorial, away back to the geological ages, cared for, improved, favored and developed, out of all mankind, the great “Smith family.” Mr. Darwin calls the naturally selected races or varieties the “favored races,” we are, therefore, O Smith, of the favored races favored by nature herself, and, therefore, according to the great naturalist, we “bear the stamp of (her) far higher workmanship.”[87] Instead of suffering ourselves to be snubbed any longer for the common name we bear, let us rather look with proper commiseration on those dwindling, evanescent, dying-out members of society who bear names the very exclusiveness of the sound of which, and the unfrequency[88] of persons called by the same, prove them to be dead or dying branches of some effete race whose only hope of surviving is in their marrying into the great “Smith family.”

We should like to pursue this matter farther, O Smith, and point out how nature has thus favored “our family;” but this might excite the envy of the less favored races, and urge them to combine in some way to serve our family as the Republicans served Seward at Chicago.[89] It is enough to say here that we are a race of respectable marrying men; that we are blessed with children, a large proportion of which are boys, who, like their respective patres familiarum, (?)[90] in their turn become heads of families, principally boys. And herein seems the secret by which dame Nature preserves and favors the Smiths; what “slimness and speed” are to the wolves in Darwin’s illustration of Natural Selection, the preponderance of boy children is to the “Smith family.” In a word, “we are the boys.”[91] Keep this secret to yourself, dear Smith, don’t let it leak out; do not the next time you call on your friend Rosin, or Peterson, or Lennard, who have no children at all, or on your friend Rae or Kauffman, who have only girl children,[92] do not put on a forward consciousness of the relative greatness of your own “Naturally Selected” family.

An idea has just seized us—who was the great progenitor of the Smith family? What individual, and at what remote age, I was it whom nature first endowed with boy-producing proclivities? Perhaps the Directory will help us, for in all probabilities his “Christian name” or “given name” will be held by the great majority of the Smiths. In the Directory, of the Smiths there is but one Adam, (therefore he was not the first of the Smiths) a few Benjamins, fewer Josephs, (among the Smiths) a large number of Charlies, still more Jameses, but the largest by a whole column of the Smiths bear the doubtless primeval patronymic of

JOHN SMITH[93]

[1] Misspelled ‘synonimes’ in the original printing. ‘Synonymes’ was then in more common usage than ‘synonyms.’ See Noah Webster, A Universal Critical and Pronouncing Dictionary of the English Language: Including Scientific Terms, ed. Joseph E. Worcester, with John Walker (Henry G. Bohn, 1863), 721.

[2] There’s no clear source for the (common) phrase “so common” as quoted here. For the commonality of the Smith surname in Manhattan, see James McCune Smith’s citation of Trow’s 1859-1860 New York City (NYC) directory and associated footnotes below.

[3] Though this essay is signed ‘John Smith’ (in reference to the most common first-name and ‘Smith’-surname combination in the NYC directory) the author would have been James McCune Smith, who wrote most or all of the (unsigned) editorials for the Anglo-African Magazine. For evidence of McCune Smith’s role at the Magazine and his authorship of its editorials, see footnote 1 for McCune Smith’s ‘Apology (Introductory)’ for the Magazine’s first issue (In World of James McCune Smith). Trow’s NYC directory for 1859-1860 – which McCune Smith cited later in this essay – lists (at least) 166 John Smiths and 118 James Smiths. See Trow’s New York City Directory. H. Wilson, Compiler. For the Year Ending May 1, 1860 (John F. Trow, 1859), 792, 793–94.

[4] McCune Smith used the term ‘race’ throughout his decades of writing to refer to various groupings of humans, such as by tribe, nationality, ethnicity, culture, shared ancestry or history, geographical location, and so on. McCune Smith tended to critique narrow, essentialist, and ideologically-driven scientific (or pseudoscientific) conceptions of race – the scientific racism of the American School of Ethnology, for example – but never sought to define the term. For representative examples of McCune Smith’s views on and critiques of race and racialization, see The Destiny of the People of Color: A Lecture, Delivered Before the Philomathean Society and Hamilton Lyceum in January, 1841 (Published by Request, 1843), 9, 16; ‘Freedom and Slavery for Afric-Americans’, New-York Daily Tribune, 1 February 1844; ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side’, National Anti-Slavery Standard, 28 August 1851; ‘African Colonisation - The Other Side, No. II’, The National Anti-Slavery Standard, 11 September 1851; ‘The Influence of Climate on Longevity: With Special Reference to Life Insurance [Part I]’, The Merchants’ Magazine and Commercial Review, Conducted by Freeman Hunt 14, no. April 1846 (1846): 325; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 12 December 1856; ‘Civilization: Its Dependence on Physical Circumstances’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 5–17; ‘On the Fourteenth Query of Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on Virginia’, The Anglo-African Magazine, August 1859, 225–38.

[5] James Smithson (d. 1828) was a wealthy, cosmopolitan English scientist who bequeathed the bulk of his money to found and fund ‘at Washington an establishment, under the name of the Smithsonian Institution, for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men.’ According to Smithsonian chief clerk William Jones Rhees’s 1859 account of the institution and its history, Smithson’s will made the United States Government a trustee of the fund. Smithson had changed his last name from Macie to his father’s family in his adulthood. See William J. Rhees, An Account of the Smithsonian Institution (Thomas McGill (Printer), 1859), 1–10; ‘Record Unit 7081 William Jones Rhees Collection, circa 1878-1907’, Smithsonian Institution Archives, Smithsonian Institution, https://siarchives.si.edu/collections/siris_arc_217239.

[6] According to Noah Webster’s dictionary of the English language, the cognates for ‘Smith’ are: ‘Sax[on] smith; Dan[ish], Sw[edish] smed; D[utch] smit; G[erman] schmied.’ See Noah Webster, An American Dictionary of the English Language, 3rd edn (S. Converse, 1830), 766 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith may have consulted this and Rev. Joseph Bosworth’s pioneering Anglo-Saxon (or Old English) dictionary as well, which defines ‘Smið’ (‘Smith’) as ‘Any one who strikes or smites with a hammer, an artificer, a carpenter, smith, workman. One who worked in iron was… called… an iron-smith.’ As Webster’s dictionary also reveals, the Anglo-Saxon suffix ‘-ian’ turns a noun into a verb, in this case, meaning ‘to forge.’ See Joseph Bosworth, A Compendious Anglo-Saxon and English Dictionary (John Russell Smith, 1848), 149, 204. (In Internet Archive).

[7] See Derk Bomhoff, New Dictionary of the English and Dutch Language (J. F. Thieme, 1851), 1:823 (In Internet Archive).

[8] This might more properly read ‘Schmied, or schmied-en’. Adding the suffix ‘-en’ to the noun ‘schmied’ (smith) creates the verb ‘to forge.’ See Adolphus Bernays, ed., A New English-German and German-English Dictionary, vol. 1 (George W. Mentz and Son, 1834), 154, 386 (In Internet Archive). There’s some evidence that McCune Smith could read at least some German, though he almost never used the language in his (known) speaking and writing. See Guido Furman, ‘Obituary for James McCune Smith’, The Medical Register of the City of New York for the Year Commencing June 1, 1866, 1866, 204.

[9] Adding the suffix ‘-a’ to the noun ‘smed’ (smith) creates the verb ‘to forge’; the ‘e’ becomes an ‘i.’ See Jacob Serenius, An English and Swedish Dictionary, 2nd edn (Pet. Momma (Printer), 1757), entries for ‘forge’ and ‘smith’ (not paginated) (In Internet Archive).

[10] Abbreviation of the Latin ‘scilicet,’ or ‘that is to say.’ See Robert Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary: Reprinted from the Folio Edition of 1752, ed. B. W. Beatson and William Ellis (Joseph Ogle Robinson, 1830), 306.

[11] Webster’s dictionary defines ‘smith’ as ‘one who forges with the hammer.’ See Webster, American Dictionary, 766 (In Internet Archive).

[12] This may refer to the hypothetical Indo-European people whose language was the precursor to Sanskrit, the Germanic languages (including Anglo-Saxon), Greek, Arabic, and other ‘tongues.’ This classification and the common ancestry of these languages were discussed, and the term ‘Indoeuropean’ (now usually rendered ‘Indo-European’) introduced, in the British polymath Thomas Young’s influential review of Johann Christoph Adelung’s Mithridates, oder allgemeine Sprachenkunde (1806). This paragraph suggests that McCune Smith was familiar with this article and/or scholarship related to its subjects. See Thomas Young, ‘Adelung’s General History of Languages [Review]’, The Quarterly Review 10, no. 19 (1813): 250–92 (In Internet Archive).

[13] See these lines in the original ancient Greek with notes and translated words and phrases in Homer, Homer’s Iliad: Books I., II., III, ed. George B. Wheeler (McGlashan and Gill, 1856), 5 (In Hathi Trust). Compare Wheeler’s notes – which reflect the generally ‘accepted reading of this passage’ – with Felton’s in footnote below.

[14] Aristarchus of Samothrace (ca. 216-144 BC) was a renowned grammarian and critic of ancient literature, and served as head of the Alexandrian Library after Apollonius. See Charles Anthon, A Classical Dictionary; Containing ... Proper Names Mentioned in Ancient Authors, and Intended to Elucidate All the Important Points Connected with the Geography, History, Biography, Mythology and Fine Arts of the Greeks and Romans (Harper & Bros., 1841), 1:195–96, NYPL; Simon Hornblower et al., eds, The Oxford Classical Dictionary, 4th edn (Oxford University Press, 2012), 153–54.

[15] ‘Troas, a district on the Ægean coast of Mysis, in Asia Minor… of which Troy was the capital.’ See Charles Anthon, A Classical Dictionary; Containing ... Proper Names Mentioned in Ancient Authors, and Intended to Elucidate All the Important Points Connected with the Geography, History, Biography, Mythology and Fine Arts of the Greeks and Romans., vol. 2 (Harper & Bros., 1841), NYPL (In Internet Archive).

[16] For more about this Olympian god, see Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:159–61 (In Internet Archive).

[17] McCune Smith’s remarks here reflect Harvard Greek professor Cornelius Conway Felton’s editorial notes on the relevant passages in an 1847 edition of the Iliad: ‘Σρμωνδεῦ, Sminthian. Under this name Apollo was worshipped in Chryse and other places in Asia Minor. The signification of the epithet has been variously given. Apion and others derive it from a Mysian and Cretan word [for] a mouse, “which,” says Crusius, “the ancients regarded as a symbol of divination, as an animal inspired by the vapors of the earth.” Aristarchus, on the contrary, regarded such a derivation of the epithet as too mean; he referred it to the city of Sminthe in the Troad. Some explain it as the mouse-killer, either because he once freed a priest from mice, or because, by the agency ‘ of mice, he indicated to the Teucri, who had emigrated from Crete, the place where they were to settle... The ides of Apollo, the god of music and song, receiving one of his names from the circumstance of his having been a good mouser, is odd, to say the least.’ See Homer, The Iliad of Homer, New and Revised, ed. Cornelius C. Felton (James Munroe, 1847), 442 (In Hathi Trust). A major classical dictionary from this period gives other accounts of the association of Apollo with mice and rats. See Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 2:1244–45 (In Internet Archive).

[18] The context and pairing with the surname Costar in this sentence suggest that ‘Lyonses’ likely refers to New Yorkers employed in pest control or a likewise humble occupation. The only person with that surname and an occupation listed in the NYC directory McCune Smith cited later in this essay was a ‘carman’ named John Costar (see also footnote below); driving a cart was considered a humble occupation. The directory lists many New Yorkers surnamed Lyons employed as carmen. See Trow’s 1859-1860, 525–26 (In Hathi Trust). For the definition of carman as a cart driver, see Webster, American Dictionary, 124.

Alternatively, ‘Lyonses’ may refer to Albro Lyons and Mary Joseph Lyons (née Marshall), close friends of McCune Smith and his family. As their daughter Maritcha recalled in her memoir, McCune Smith, Albro, and Mary Joseph were childhood playmates; McCune Smith was best man at their 1840 wedding at St Philip’s; McCune Smith and his wife Malvina were godparents to all the Lyonses’ children; and McCune Smith was their family physician. McCune Smith and Albro were co-founders and/or co-members of many black uplift and freedom organizations, such as the New York Society for the Promotion of Education Among Colored Children and the Committee of Thirteen. When the Lyonses celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, they hung McCune Smith’s portrait in a place of honour. See Maritcha Remond Lyons, ‘Memories of Yesterdays: All of Which I Saw and Part of Which I Was - An Autobiography’, New York, 1929, 1–2, 4–5, 39, 72, 77, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library; ‘At the Golden Mile-Stone (Clipping)’, Brooklyn News, 1890, Harry A. Papers Williamson Papers 1831-1965, Reel 1, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library; Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 51, 83, 232, 236, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333. Albro and Mary Joseph Lyons ran a boarding house for black sailors at the time McCune Smith wrote this, and their home served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. See Trow’s 1859-1860, 525; Lyons, ‘Memories’, 3, 46; Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 195, 240.

[19] The name ‘Costar’ appears nowhere else in McCune Smith’s known writings and has not been located in sources directly related to his life. The 1859-1860 directory that McCune Smith cited below lists three New Yorkers with that surname, two widows and a carman. See Trow’s 1859-1860, 188. (In Hathi Trust)

[20] For passages from the Iliad that McCune Smith discussed in this paragraph in the original Greek with Felton’s endnotes, see Homer, The Iliad, 2–4, 442–50 (In Hathi Trust). For the passages with Wheeler’s footnotes, see Homer, Homer’s Iliad, 5–10 (In Hathi Trust).

[21] See Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:342 (In Internet Archive).

[22] Misspelled ‘Appollo’ in the original printing.

[23] See Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:774 (In Internet Archive).

[24] See entry for Chryses in Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:342 (In Internet Archive).

[25] For more about this famous king of Mycenae and commander of the Greek forces against Troy, see Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:83–84 (In Internet Archive).

[26] ‘In [Aristarchus’s] old age he became dropsical, upon which he is said to have starved himself to death.’ See Anthon, Classical Dictionary, 1:195 (In Internet Archive).

[27] Now spelled ‘filibusters.’ According to a contemporary dictionary of American words and phrases, a ‘fillibuster’ was defined as ‘A freebooter. A word brought into common use in consequence of the expeditions against Cuba under Lopez in the year 1851, to the members of which expedition it was applied. It is from the Spanish filibustero, which, like the French filibustier, is itself a corruption of the English freebooter, German freibeuter, a term imported into England during the Low Country wars of Queen Elizabeth’s time, and pretty generally applied to the Buccaneers who ravaged Spanish America about 1680-90. An attempt has been made to deduce the etymology of the word from the Low Dutch vlie-boot, i.e. fly-boat, a sort of Dutch clipper.’ See John Russell Bartlett, Dictionary of Americanisms: A Glossary of Words and Phrases Usually Regarded as Peculiar to the United States, 3rd edn (Little, Brown and Company, 1860), 147. See also ‘Freebooter, n. [D. vrybuiter ; G. freibeuter.] One who wanders about for plunder; a robber; a pillager; a plunderer’ in Webster, American Dictionary, 359. (‘Filibuster’ does not appear in Webster’s.)

[28] For contemporary histories of William the Conqueror’s conquest of England in 1866 starting with this battle that McCune Smith may have read, see Augustin Thierry, History of the Conquest of England by the Normans: With Its Causes From the Earliest Period, and Its Consequences to the Present Time (Geo B Whittaker, 1825), 206–302; Jacob Abbott, History of William the Conqueror (Harper & Brothers, 1854), 212–41.

[29] Since Smithe was in the Troad, the region whose capital was Troy, Smithean warriors would presumably have fought in the ten-year conflict between the Trojans and the allied Greek kingdoms that besieged the city. Several gods participated in the war on both sides, including Apollo, who sided with the Trojans. See Homer, The Iliad of Homer, vol. 3, ed. Gilbert Wakefield, trans. Alexander Pope (F. C. and J. Rivington, 1817), 9–10, 34, 135–45, 190–203. (Pope’s famous but loose translation of the Iliad uses the Roman names for the gods, when they differ from the Greek.)

[30] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 437–40 (In Hathi Trust).

[31] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 429–31 (In Hathi Trust).

[32] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 912–15 (In Hathi Trust).

[33] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 788–98 (In Hathi Trust).

[34] An apparent allusion to McCune Smith and Malvina’s ability to successfully reproduce. They then had four surviving children – James Ward, Mary Maude, Donald Barnett, and newly arrived John Murray (born in or around April). 4 times 10,060 equals 40,244, which rounds up to a tidier and more impressive 50,000. (See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 3’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 63–65.) The approximate date of John Murray’s arrival and inclusion in McCune Smith’s ‘Smith multiplication table’ may appear to be a discrepancy since “Smith Family” was published in the Anglo-African Magazine’s March 1860 issue. However, the issue was published at least three months late. A correspondent to the Weekly Anglo-African wrote on 10 June 1860 that they were still waiting for the March issue of the Magazine to appear, and McCune Smith wrote to his friend Gerrit Smith on 21 June that ‘The next number of the Anglo-African Magazine will contain a short article on the “Smith family” which, I trust will interest and amuse you & yours.’ See ‘Box’, ‘Our Washington Letter’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 16 June 1860; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 21 June 1860, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries. This also explains how McCune Smith could have fully read and then reviewed the first American edition of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species in this essay, since it was first published in May 1860; see relevant text and associated footnotes below.

[35] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 493 (In Hathi Trust).

[36] Appears to be a typographical error for ‘Zinn.’ See Trow’s 1859-1860, 937 (In Hathi Trust).

[37] This is a near-quote from Darwin’s newly published Origin; the original quote reads: ‘Rarity, as geology tells us, is the precursor to extinction.’ See Charles Darwin, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life, New and Revised (D. Appleton and Company, 1860), 102 (In Hathi Trust).

[38] Misspelled ‘idiosyncracy’ in the original printing.

[39] From Genesis 1:28: ‘And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it.’ See The Holy Bible, Containing the Old and New Testaments [King James Version] (William W. Woodward, 1813) (In Internet Archive).

[40] A contemporary dictionary of Americanisms defines and (disapprovingly) describes this and similarly worded phrases as ‘to get the knack, or habitual facility, of doing [a thing] well; also, to get acquainted with. A low expression frequently heard among us.’ See Bartlett, Dictionary of Americanisms, 187–88.

[41] Since this phrase appears in myriad works from the seventeenth century onward, McCune Smith’s source(s) for this quote is unclear.

[42] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 839–42 (In Hathi Trust).

[43] ‘Alluvial’ would be a metaphoric comparison of the Gaelic surname prefix ‘Mac’ – meaning ‘son of’ – and its other forms (‘Mc’, etc) and their accumulations and branches with the fanning-out of, or stuff carried downstream and/or deposited by, a river as it nears its shore or bank. See Webster, American Dictionary, 27; Britannica Editors, ‘Mac’, in Encyclopedia Britannica, 30 January 2018, https://www.britannica.com/topic/Mac-surname-prefix. There were very many inhabitants of NYC whose last names (like McCune Smith’s middle name) began with ‘Mac’ or ‘Mc’ – even more than those surnamed Smith. See Trow’s 1859-1860, 526–60 (In Hathi Trust).

[44] The famous British geologist Charles Lyell described graywacke – also spelled greywacke – as an ‘obscure and vague appellation’ for ‘ancient secondary sandstone and shale,’ sometimes interspersed with fossil-containing layers above the lowest rock strata. See Charles Lyell, Principles of Geology, Being an Attempt to Explain the Former Changes of the Earth’s Surface, by Reference to Causes Now in Operation, 3rd edn (John Murray, 1835), 4:50, 55–56, 58, 314. A revised American edition of Scottish geographer Hugh Murray’s major work on geology defines greywacke as ‘a conglomerated [transition, i.e., between the primitive and secondary] rock, having a basis of clay slate, in which fragments of various primitive rocks, as clay slate, quartz rock, &c. occur imbedded. When the imbedded fragments become very small, and the quantity of the basis increases, the rock acquires a slaty fracture, and is named greywacke slate.’ See Hugh Murray and Thomas G. Bradford, The Encyclopædia of Geography, Revised, with additions (Blanchard and Lea, 1857), 1:230.

[45] Darwin’s On the Origin of Species was still quite a new work when McCune Smith first read and commented on it. Origin was first published in London in late November 1859. As the pagination McCune Smith cited further on in this essay reveals, he read the United States edition first published in New York City in May 1860. For Origin’s early publication history, see Adrian J. Desmond and James Moore, Darwin (Michael Joseph, 1991), 474–78, 492. McCune Smith also cited Origin in ‘A Philosophical Pike’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 17 March 1860; ‘The Problem of American Destiny Solved by Science and History [Book Review]’, The Anglo-African, 25 July 1863.

[46] Another source for this sentence in quotes has not been found. It’s possibly derived from an oft-quote Bible passage in which an angel bade the women mourning Christ’s death to ‘Come, see the place where the Lord lay’ after his resurrection. See Matthew 28:6 in Holy Bible (In Internet Archive).

[47] A Latin phrase literally translated as ‘on the threshold,’ referring to being at the outset or commencement of something. See David E. Macdonnel, A Dictionary of Select and Popular Quotations... Taken from the Latin, French, Greek, Spanish and Italian Languages (A. Finley, 1824), 122.

[48] This would not apply to Gerrit Smith, wealthy white abolitionist patron of many African American causes and initiatives. The previous September, McCune Smith had written to Smith thanking him for his financial contribution to funding distribution off the Magazine to libraries. See ‘James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 20 September 1859’, n.d., Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries.

[49] For McCune Smith’s complimentary and humorous essay on whitewashers and house painters, see ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. VIII: The Whitewasher’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 30 September 1853 (In LOC’s Chronicling America).

[50] A version of a very common phrase, with no clear source.

[51] Latin for ‘himself.’ See Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary, 66, 132, 213.

[52] ‘-culae’ is a plural diminutive suffix in Latin. See Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary, 155, 233, 328. McCune Smith (humorously) added it to ‘Smith’ to create a Latin word for ‘many little Smiths.’

[53] A symbol of peace, dating back to the classical Greco-Roman world. See, for example, Herodotus, Herodotus [The Histories], Translated from the Greek, with Notes, First American Edition, III, trans. William Beloe (Edward Earle, 1814), 147–48. Here, capitalised, the phrase evidently refers to McCune Smith’s wife Malvina, mother to the Smithiculae of their family. The ‘worn and weary’ quality McCune Smith perceived in Malvina’s smile is likely an allusion to her having previously suffered the deaths of five children from illness: Amy Smith (1843-1847), Henry M. Smith (1847-1853), Amy G. / Anna Gertrude Smith (1850-1854), Peter Williams Smith (1852-1854), and Frederick Douglass Smith (1854-1854). See Cools, ‘Roots, Part 3’, 63–65. (Subsequent research has corrected some details in this article. For example, the Smith family had only ten known children in all – ‘Mary S.’ was entered in error for the name of the eldest, Amy, in the record of Smith family interments in Cypress Hills Cemetery, leading to a duplicate entry in some family histories, and the Smith family children who died in the summer of 1854 didn’t all die from cholera. The article, however, is otherwise mostly correct.)

[54] Misspelled ‘paralellogram’ in the original printing.

[55] An apparent allusion to the dove, another symbol of peace since early Christianity, especially when pictured holding an olive branch. See James Elmes, A General and Bibliographical Dictionary of the Fine Arts (Thomas Tegg, 1826), entry for ‘Olive’ (not paginated).

[56] From Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s poem ‘A Vision of Sin’, with the second line changed in wording if not meaning, suggesting that McCune Smith cited these lines from memory. The original lines read: ‘Fill the cup and fill the can: / Have a rouse before the morn: / Every minute dies a man, / Every minute one is born.’ See Alfred, Lord Tennyson, Poems, 2nd edn, II (Edward Moxon, 1843), 218 (In Internet Archive). McCune Smith’s insertions about ‘A Johnson’ and ‘A Smith’ is linked to the last two lines, respectfully, to suggest that the Johnsons were dying off while the Smiths were proliferating.

[57] I.e., the theory of natural selection, which applies to all living things.

[58] Misspelled ‘Himmalaya’ in the original printing.

[59] According to Darwin, evolution was set ‘in motion’ through ‘laws [the Creator] impressed on matter.’

See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 424 (In Hathi Trust).

[60] An adaptation of lines on the ‘Vast chain of being’ from Alexander Pope’s poem ‘Essay on Man’, which read: ‘Beast, bird, fish, insect! what no eye can see, / No glass can reach; from infinite to thee; / From thee to nothing…” See Alexander Pope, An Essay on Man: In Four Epistles to H. St. John, Lord Bolingbroke, with New York Public Library (Henry Benton, 1824), 18 (In Internet Archive).

[61] McCune Smith had long been an impassioned critic of the American School of Ethnology (ASE). As Joan C. Bryant writes, the ASE ‘divided humans into unequal populations, variously labeled races, types, and, ultimately, species.’ Its theoreticians placed human ‘races’ or ‘types’ into a hierarchy of intelligence and ability in which ‘Caucasians’ were at the top and ‘Negros’ were at the bottom. ASE theoreticians also posited separate creations or origins for human races, making them ancestrally unrelated. The ASE’s prominent figures included slaveholding Alabama surgeon Josiah C. Nott, scientist and author Joseph LeConte, and Swiss naturalist Louis Agassiz (LeConte was his student). Bryant argues that ‘American School prominence was waning when’ McCune Smith’s “Smith Family” was published. See John M. Martin, ‘Joseph LeConte and the Reconciliation of Science and Religion’, The Georgia Review 18, no. 1 (1964): 78–79; Joan L. Bryant, Reluctant Race Men: Black Challenges to the Practice of Race in Nineteenth-Century America (Oxford University Press, 2024), 120–21, 166.

[62] Darwin argued against the theory that the Creator independently created separate species of human, or, for that matter, any other animal or living thing. Darwin argued that the evidence indicated, instead, that all species arose and were differentiated through natural processes set in motion by the Creator. See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 424 (In Hathi Trust).

[63] Misspelled ‘aruncular’ in the original printing. For examples of McCune Smith’s writings in which he mocked and critiqued the ASE and its theoreticians, see ‘Communipaw to Miss Griffiths’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 25 January 1856; ‘From Our New York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 3 October 1856; ‘Aaron Roberts, the Black Inventor’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 10 April 1857; ‘Apology (Introductory)’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859, 3; ‘Alexandre Dumas’, The Anglo-African Magazine, January 1859; ‘On the Fourteenth Query,’ AAM, Aug 1859, 230; ‘A Curious Inquiry’, The Anglo-African, 20 February 1864.

[64] McCune Smith and the educator, minister, and activist Henry Highland Garnet (1815-1882) enjoyed a long and rich friendship starting with their schoolboy days at the African Free School, regardless of the fact that they regularly, publicly, and vehemently disagreed over many issues. They included ‘negro nationality’, the doctrine that all African-descended people shared a single nationality across nations, with Africa as the homeland. Yet after each falling-out, McCune Smith and Garnet would reconcile, and they remained ardent admirers of each other throughout their lives. See Henry Highland Garnet, ‘James McCune Smith, M. D. - Number II’, Emancipator, 15 September 1847; William Wells Brown, The Black Man: His Antecedents, His Genius, and His Achievements (Thomas Hamilton, 1863), 149–51; James McCune Smith, ‘Haytian Emigration―Negro Nationality’, The Weekly Anglo-African, 23 February 1861; James McCune Smith, ‘Sketch of the Life and Labors of Rev. Henry Highland Garnet’, in A Memorial Discourse; by Henry Highland Garnet, Delivered in the Hall of the House of Representatives, Washington City, D.C. on Sabbath, February 12, 1865 (Joseph M. Wilson, 1865), 57; Suzanne E. Chapelle and Glenn O. Phillips, African American Leaders of Maryland: A Portrait Gallery (Maryland Historical Society, 2002), 82–83.

[65] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 91, 116–17, 220–44 (In Hathi Trust). McCune Smith would have been delighted to find passages in Darwin’s work that lent support to his own view that amalgamation or mixing of people from different races or populations tended to produce healthier, more intelligent offspring, while populations that didn’t absorb reproductive input from others tended to stagnate or degrade over time. See Cools, ‘Life and Work’, 246–47, 276–85.

[66] Misspelled ‘Carthagenian’ in the original printing.

[67] Darwin didn’t discuss the theory that all humans were descended from apes (or an ape-like ancestor) in Origin though he believed it to be likely true. This theory was a matter of intense and ongoing debate between Darwin and other scientists – including members of the ASE – before and after the publication of Origin. Defenders and proponents of Darwin’s theories, notably Thomas Huxley, became convinced that humans descended from apes, or shared common descent with them. Many also quickly realized that evolutionary theories such as Darwin’s implied that black and white races were closely ancestrally related, which increased opposition to Darwin’s theories. See Desmond and Moore, Darwin, 222–23, 263, 289, 438–39, 442–43, 452–53, 463, 528. McCune Smith also realized the implication and rejoiced at the way Darwin’s theories undermined those of the ASE theorists, emphasizing this by means of this footnote. See also Bryant, Reluctant Race Men, 166.

[68] See Josiah C. Nott, ‘The Mulatto a Hybrid—Probable Extermination of the Two Races If the Whites and Blacks Are Allowed to Intermarry’, The American Journal of the Medical Sciences, New Series, vol. 6, no. 11 (1843): 253 (In Internet Archive).

[69] See Samuel Forry, ‘Art. II.—Vital Statistics Furnished by the Sixth Census of the United States, Bearing Upon the Question of the Unity of the Human Race’, New York Journal of Medicine and the Collateral Sciences, September 1843, 153, 156 (In Internet Archive). Samuel Forry was the editor of the journal in which he refuted Nott’s claims.

[70] Examples of articles replicating these statistics have not yet been found, though Nott’s general views of black and mulatto inferiority received support in the press.

[71] The first two volumes of Arthur de Gobineau’s work were published in 1853, the last two in 1855. For the volume McCune Smith cited here, see Arthur de Gobineau, Essai Sur l’Inégalité Des Races Humaines, vol. 1 (Libraire de Firmin Didot Frères, 1853). (In Hathi Trust) Some of de Gobineau’s other views were incompatible with McCune Smith’s. For example, de Gobineau argued that the white race was superior to the yellow and the black races and that civilizations deteriorated when races mixed within them. McCune Smith also cited de Gobineau by name in ‘NY Corr., FDP, 3 Oct 1856’. He also likely alluded to de Gobineau’s work – though not by name – in ‘Introduction’, in My Bondage and My Freedom, by Frederick Douglass (Miller, Orton & Mulligan, 1855), xxxi.; see relevant footnote in this McCune Smith collected works project. (In The World of James McCune Smith)

[72] As anthropologist Adam Kupar writes, ‘In the late 1850s, when he was writing The Origin of Species, Charles Darwin himself became troubled about the deleterious effects of inbreeding in human populations, and indeed in his own family.’ Darwin had married his cousin Emma Wedgwood, and, over time, worried that their children’s sickliness and one of their deaths was attributable to their family’s practice of marrying relations. See Desmond and Moore, Darwin, 447–49; Adam Kuper, ‘Incest, Cousin Marriage, and the Origin of the Human Sciences in Nineteenth-Century England’, Past & Present, no. 174 (2002): 167–69.

[73] For the example of the Hanoverians, see Kuper, ‘Incest’, 166.

[74] Members of the Society of Friends (otherwise known as Quakers) tended to marry within their religious circles, since religious leaders such as George Fox and Robert Barclay argued that marriage to non-Quakers would undermine their spiritual well-being. See Esther Sahle, ‘Marital Endogamy’, in Quakers in the British Atlantic World, c.1660–1800 (Boydell & Brewer, 2021), 135–54.

[75] This would refer to Kentucky, where intermarriage between relatives was fairly common in some of its small, isolated rural communities. McCune Smith likely learned of this from the report on the phenomenon, relative frequency among the states, and health consequences of ‘Intermarriage of cousins and nearer relatives’ presented to the American Medical Association about two years before. See Samuel M. Bemiss, ‘Report on the Inﬂuence of Marriages of Consanguinity upon Offspring’, Transactions of the American Medical Association 11, no. 2 (1858): 323, 422 (In Hathi Trust).

[76] Likely from the essay ‘On Rivers and Other Things’ in an 1844 issue of The Knickerbocker magazine, which presents locals’ claim that ‘Connecticut River Shad are decidedly the best imaginable of all possible shad.’ See John Waters, ‘On Rivers and Other Things’, The Knickerbocker: Or, New-York Monthly Magazine (New York), 1844, 352 (In Hathi Trust).

[77] Then understood as ‘A peculiar organic compound substance found in animals and vegetables.’ See Webster, American Dictionary.

[78] Latin for father of a family. See Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary, 133.

[79] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 12 (In Hathi Trust).

[80] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 77–78 (In Hathi Trust).

[81] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 79–80 (In Hathi Trust).

[82] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 80 (In Hathi Trust).

[83] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 80–81 (In Hathi Trust).

[84] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 85–86 (In Hathi Trust).

[85] See the definition ‘Alma mater. Lat.—“A benign mother.”—A name given by students to the university in which they were educated’ in Macdonnel, Dictionary of Select and Popular Quotations, 23. In this case, Nature, not a university, was the ‘benign mother’ of the great, worldwide ‘Smith family.’

[86] This may be McCune Smith’s phonetic rendering of an ancient Greek phrase of his own or another’s authorship; the source and meaning has not been determined.

[87] See Darwin, On the Origin of Species, 80 (In Hathi Trust).

[88] An alternative spelling of ‘infrequency.’ See Webster, American Dictionary, 451, 879.

[89] Former New York governor and US Senator William H. Seward was heavily favored to win the nomination as presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention in Chicago in May 1860. However, after multiple rounds of voting, the Convention chose a relatively little-known politician from Illinois, Abraham Lincoln. See Ronald C. White, A. Lincoln: A Biography (Random House Publishing Group, 2009), 321–22, 325–29. McCune Smith regularly criticized Seward, who he had once admired, for words and actions that McCune Smith believed compromised Seward’s anti-slavery principles. But McCune Smith came to be an ardent admirer of Lincoln, ever since he signed the bill to abolish slavery in the nation’s capital on 16 April 1862. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1 January 1863 (announced in September 1862) only increased and solidified McCune Smith’s admiration for him. See ‘A Flagrant Prostitute’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 6 August 1852; James McCune Smith to Gerrit Smith, 1/31 March 1855, Gerrit Smith Papers, Syracuse University Libraries; ‘Horoscope’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 7 March 1856; ‘Letter from Our New-York Correspondent’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 19 February 1858; ‘Mr. Editor’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper, 16 April 1858; ‘The Emancipation Demonstration at the Cooper Institute’, The Pine and Palm, 22 May 1862; ‘The President’s Message’, The Anglo-African, 19 December 1863; ‘Abraham Lincoln: The Sober Second Thought of the People’, The Anglo-African, 5 November 1864; ‘“Thy Will Be Done”’, The Anglo-African, 22 April 1865.

[90] Plural for pater-familias; see above. Parenthetical question mark in the original.

[91] Probably from ‘The Song of the Volunteers’ of the Mexican-American War of 1846: ‘We are the boys who fear no noise, / We’ll leave behind us all our joys.’ Abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison mocked the song – which, he said, was ‘sung at a large meeting assembled at New York, to cheer on the infamous war with Mexico’ – and its sentiments in a speech that year. See William McCarty, National Songs, Ballads, and Other Patriotic Poetry: Chiefly Relating to the War of 1846 (William McCarty, 1846), 35–36 (In Internet Archive) and William Lloyd Garrison, American Slavery: Address on the Subject... Delivered in the National Hall, Holborn, on Wednesday Evening September, September 2, 1846 (Richard Kinder (Printer), 1846), 19–21 (In Internet Archive).

[92] All these surnames can be found in the NYC directory except Lennard, and some (including ‘Leonard,’ for which ‘Lennard’ may be a misspelling) boast a large number of entries; see Trow’s 1859-1860, 449, 673, 696, 731 (In Hathi Trust). These appear to be names of people McCune Smith knew personally rather than names he gleaned from the directory to illustrate his point.

[93] See Trow’s 1859-1860, 788–89, 792–94 (In Hathi Trust).