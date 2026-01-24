New York and Harlem Railroad/New York and New Haven Railroad Depot at 4th Ave and 26th St, 1857 (see copy in HathiTrust )

James McCune Smith wrote this delightful, rare glimpse into his early adult life during a short stint as co-editor of the Colored American. He was then building up his medical practice while also establishing himself as a leading member of his community in other ways – building on his experience as a contributing journalist, immersing himself in American anti-slavery and equal rights movements, getting into the real estate market, training his first apprentices in his pharmacy, and supporting education for black New Yorkers. This essay is also an early example of the kind of observational, often humorous essays he would write throughout his journalistic career, most prolifically as New York City correspondent to Frederick Douglass’ Paper in the 1850s and contributor and sometimes co-editor of the Anglo-African publications in the late 1850s through the mid-1860s.

~ This entry is part of my project of identifying, compiling, and editing the complete written and spoken works of James McCune Smith (1813-1865) in association with Northumbria University and funded by the British Academy. ~

Title: A Cheerful Jaunt

Date: 5 March 1839

Source: The Colored American, 9 March 1839, p. 2

Notes:

McCune Smith is listed as the co-editor of the Colored American, along with friend and mentor Samuel E. Cornish, of this issue.

‘A Cheerful Jaunt’ is the second entry in the editorial section.

Text:

A Cheerful Jaunt.[1]

Tuesday, March 5. At midday, took a seat in one of the–––––cars[2], our sole companion being a raw looking youth of sixteen, whose cloak was of green plaid, and whose aspect seemed rustic in the extreme. To several queries of ours, he answered ‘I don’t know’ in a manner that insinuated ‘its none of your business if I did.’ So we kept silent until the car stopped at–––––when two buxom lasses[3] “frae the auld countrie”[4] entered, full of talk and merriment. They had not long been seated before one of them pulled out a love letter (heigho!) at which the features of our youth positively[5] relaxed into a smile.

Away we went, whiz! whiz!! whiz!!! and the sharp and rough fragments of rock that stuck out within a foot or two of the car window most provokingly led us to think of the uncomfortable reception they would give, if the slightest accident to the engine, should send us against them with a centrifugal force of twenty miles per hour!

“Y–––––e!” said the ‘conducteur’[6] and out we pounced, and out came our rustic friend. ‘Which is the way to––––don’t start gentle reader––––to Hellgate ferry?’ He gave us a capital direction and on we went. On our way, we passed a grogshop, around which we saw several white men lounging; a few yards further on, we met two colored men at work with pickaxes! mem.[7] Which were the nuisances?[8] Still further on, we saw several white children loitering along the road. The colored ones were no doubt in school, under the able instruction of our old crony, Mr. E. F. M.––––.[9] Ah Ned, when you used to play hookey out this way, did you even dream of becoming a pedagogue?

Crossed [by][10] the ferry, but the tide was up, and we did not see the ‘pot boiling.’[11] Ten minutes brisk walking brought us to Messrs. –––––’s carpet factory.[12] We inquired for Mr.–––––[13]and proceeded with him to his dwelling, and having romped with the children a while, and attended to our professional duties, we returned to the factory, where there are now upwards of a hundred men employed and large additions are being made to the buildings. In the first department, we saw several splendid machines moved by steam power, for picking, carding, and spinning wool. Busily engaged among them, with their hands full of grease &c., did we find the proprietors (very rich men) to whom we were introduced. mem. The sight of these gentlemen would have been beneficial to some of our delicate youth who are panting for clerkships!

The next department was devoted to the weaving of ingrain carpets.[14] The machinery was beautiful, yet too intricate for description. By simply adapting a small machine above the loom, and connected with it, any figure, or words, can be wrought into the web.

In the next department beautiful Brussels carpet[15] was created with such rapidity and brilliancy, that we almost ‘registered a vow in Heaven’ to purchase some of it for ourselves for our wedding day![16] Hymen! O Hymenaea![17]

Lastly, Mr.–––––led us into his sanctum which contained a splendid turning lathe and all the implements required by an accomplished machinist. Mr.–––––, having described the various uses of these implements, took out his pocketbook, and paid us a handsome fee for our professional services. mem. He is a capital fellow and an example worthy of imitation.

Over the whole of the carpet weaving department, Mr. –––––is manager, and Mr.–––––is a colored man! He was brought up as an apprentice to this business in––––– N.J. when, a few months ago, his present employers saw him, as a journeyman, start some machinery; so fully convinced were they of his talents that they at once employed him as manager, in this, their new factory. Mr.–––––has many men of Anglo-Saxon blood[18] under his control, yet everything goes on harmoniously.

We consider this an important fact. It shows that even in this prejudice-cursed region, labor and talents can overcome all difficulties and will win their way up to their legitimate sphere of action.

[1] Though McCune Smith never named his profession in this editorial, this anecdote would have been centred around one of his house calls as a physician. The handsome fee the patient paid McCune Smith for his long journey (see below) would have been most welcome as he continued to build up his medical practice. It can only be surmised whether this ‘colored’ patient hired McCune Smith because a white physician wouldn’t consent to treat him, or whether the good living he made as factory manager enabled him to spend extra money heeding Samuel E. Cornish’s call to support McCune Smith’s practice in solidarity while obtaining care from the most prestigious physician available (his fancy European credentials placed him in this category). See Amy M. Cools, ‘The Life and Work of Dr. James McCune Smith (1813-1865)’ (PhD thesis, University of Edinburgh, 2021), 122–23, https://era.ed.ac.uk/handle/1842/38333.

[2] This would likely have been a railcar on the New York and Harlem Railroad Line, then the only train line serving the island of Manhattan. It ran north-south from the Bowery at Prince’s Street all the way to the Harlem River, a distance of 7 ½ miles. The fare for the full trip was usually 12 ½ cents. McCune Smith’s office was at 93 West Broadway (then Chapel) and his house was at 141 Reade St. So, he may have boarded the train starting at its southernmost point and taken it two-thirds of the way up, to the closest stop to Hellgate Ferry (as McCune Smith stated below). The ferry departed from 86th Street and crossed the East River to Hallet’s Cove (later Astoria) in Queens. See Edwin Williams, ed., New-York As It Is, in 1837 (J. Disturnell, 1837), 151, 229; Thomas Longworth, Longworth’s American Almanac, New-York Register, and City Directory (Thomas Longworth, 1839), 603; David H. Burr, Map of New York, Exhibiting the Post Offices, Post Roads, Canals, Rail Roads, &c., John Arrowsmith, 1839; Edward Ruggles, A Picture of New-York in 1846 (C. S. Francis & Co., 1846), 91; James Riker, The Annals of Newtown, in Queens County, New-York (D. Fanshaw, 1852), 29.

[3] ‘Lasses’ – Scots for girl or young woman. See Alexander Warrack, The Scots Dialect Dictionary (Waverley Books, 2000), 323. In an 1856 letter for Frederick Douglass’ Paper’s to a friend visiting Glasgow, McCune Smith coyly suggested that he spent at least some of his time as a student there (1832-1837) admiring the young ladies: ‘my attention, madam, was devoted to Greek and Logic, and Mathematics and Physiology―not Physiognomy, madam, nor ringlets, nor “bonny blue een.”’ See ‘Communipaw to Miss Griffiths [12 January 1856]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper (Rochester, NY), 25 January 1856. (‘Bonny blue een’ – Scots for ‘pretty blue eyes.’ See Warrack, Scots Dialect Dictionary, 56, 164.)

[4] Scots for ‘from the old country.’ See Warrack, Scots Dialect Dictionary, 23, 199.

[5] Misspelled ‘poistively’ in the original printing.

[6] French for conductor. See Abel Boyer, Boyer’s French Dictionary (Hilliard, Gray and Co., 1833), 45.

[7] McCune Smith employed this abbreviation three times in this essay, almost certainly to mean ‘memoriæ mandare,’ a direction to remember or make note of something for future thought or action. (See Robert Ainsworth, Ainsworth’s Latin Dictionary: Reprinted from the Folio Edition of 1752 (Joseph Ogle Robinson, 1830), 216.)

[8] Abolitionists frequently criticized the American Colonization Society’s characterization of African Americans as “nuisances” who “can never rise in this country”, and presented accomplished African Americans like McCune Smith as counterexamples. (Double quotes in originals.) See ‘Full Issue’, American Anti-Slavery Reporter 1, no. 5 (1834): 69, 72, 75; ‘“The Nuisances”’, The Liberator (Boston, MA), 26 May 1837; ‘A Comment on Colonizationism’, The Friend of Man (Utica, NY), 23 May 1838.

[9] ‘E. F. M.’ refers to Edward F. Marshall. He and his sister Mary Joseph were close friends of McCune Smith’s since early childhood. Marshall and McCune Smith graduated from the African Free School on the same day, 10 October 1827, by successfully completing their final exam. In October 1839, Marshall advertised his evening school to be hosted at McCune Smith’s home at 1841 Reade St. (No evidence has been found regarding the school’s longevity or success.) By 1843, Marshall was the teacher for the New York City District Colored School No. 1 on 86th St. near Fifth Ave. (Note that McCune Smith was making his way to the ferry depot on 86th Street: the school would have been just a few blocks west of where he was heading.) Marshall and McCune Smith would go on to co-found the Society for the Promotion of Education Among Colored Children. See New-York African Free-School, Reports of the Visiting Committee, 1820-1831, with New-York Society for Promoting the Manumission of Slaves, and Protecting Such of Them as Have Been, or May Be Liberated (New York, 1832), New-York African Free School Records, 1817-1832, pp. 116, 118, New-York Historical Society; Edward F. Marshall, ‘Evening School’, The Colored American (New York, NY), 5 October 1839; David Thomas Valentine, Manual of the Corporation of the City of New York, for the Years 1843 & 4 (City of New York, 1843), 214; Maritcha Remond Lyons, ‘Memories of Yesterdays: All of Which I Saw and Part of Which I Was - An Autobiography’, New York, 1929, 1–2, 72, 77, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library; Carla L. Peterson, Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City (Yale University Press, 2011), 67, 85, 204.

[10] From the context, ‘by’ was probably in the original but left out by the typesetter.

[11] Probably a reference to passages in Washington Irving’s essay ‘Hell-Gate’ on that turbulent strait between Manhattan and Long Island. Irving wrote that its ‘violent, tempestuous current’ was given to ‘boiling in whirlpools.’ However, ‘when the tide is full, it relapses into quiet.’ See Washington Irving, ‘Hell-Gate’, in Tales of a Traveller, by Geoffrey Crayon, Gent. (John Murray, 1824), 2:233–34. (In Internet Archive) It may also be an allusion to Pot Cove, to the north of the ferry’s terminus (see footnote below).

[12] According to an early history of Newtown, there was an ‘extensive’ carpet factory ‘In, or near’ Astoria, the village between Hallett’s and Pot Coves where the Hellsgate Ferry terminated. Astoria was incorporated on 12 April 1839, about a month after ‘A Cheerful Jaunt’ was published. (See James Riker, The Annals of Newtown, in Queens County, New-York (D. Fanshaw, 1852), 259–60, foldout map.) The factory would have been Richard Clark’s, which was purchased by carpetmakers Elias and Alvin Higgins of New York City a few years later. See Alexander N. Cook, A Century of Carpet and Rug Making in America (Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Company, 1925), 20. No other information has been found regarding Clark’s carpet mill.

[13] This man has not been identified.

[14] Ingrain carpets (also known as Scotch or Kidderminster carpets) were woven similarly to jacquard fabric, so that figured patterns were repeated on either side of the textile but with the colours reversed. See Cook, Century of Carpet, 42–43.

[15] Brussels carpets had a pile composed of looped fibres. See Cook, Century of Carpet, 6, 42.

[16] McCune Smith’s future wife Malvina Barnett was only about fourteen years old when he wrote this. (McCune Smith himself was nearly twenty-six.) See Amy M. Cools, ‘Roots: Tracing the Family History of James McCune and Malvina Barnett Smith, 1783-1937, Part 3’, Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society 37 (2020): 63. It’s unlikely, then, that he was alluding to his and Malvina’s upcoming marriage. Rather, McCune Smith was likely writing this in hopes of being married one day.

[17] These are allusions to the Greek god of marriage (Hymen or Hymenaeus) and the exclamation or hymn traditionally voiced in his honor at Greek weddings. See Charles Anthon, A Classical Dictionary; Containing ... Proper Names Mentioned in Ancient Authors, and Intended to Elucidate All the Important Points Connected with the Geography, History, Biography, Mythology and Fine Arts of the Greeks and Romans (Harper & Bros., 1841), 1:650, NYPL; Simon Hornblower et al., eds, The Oxford Classical Dictionary, 4th edn (Oxford University Press, 2012), 715.

[18] McCune Smith would continue to argue that black and white people could work, live, worship, and study harmoniously together – regardless of who was in the position of authority – so long as racial hatred was not being taught or imposed, and so long as the law protected people equally. He also continued to offer supporting, real-life examples. See, for example, ‘Mr. Editor [November 1852]’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper (Rochester, NY), 26 November 1852; ‘Heads of the Colored People - No. 5: The Steward’, Frederick Douglass’ Paper (Rochester, NY), 24 December 1852; ‘The Sixth Ward’, The Anglo-African, 1 April 1865.